Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings

This pinto bean recipe simmers the beans with onion, tomatoes, chili powder, cumin, and garlic. I love making these beans just because they make the whole house smell so good, and the longer they simmer the better they taste. You could add 1/2 can of beer to make 'borracho' beans. I personally taste-test throughout the entire cooking process and add extra seasoning as I feel it needs it. These beans could simmer all day long; just make sure they have plenty of water to keep the beans covered.
Excellent recipe. I used a fresh jalapeno in addition to the spices bc I like them spicy. I only had to cook them for 2½ hrs. I use this method for soaking beans...America's Test Kitchen suggests that if you really want a creamy, smooth texture without mushy, gluey beans, you should brine them—that is, soak them in salt water—instead of letting them soak in the fridge in plain tap water. Soak 1 pound beans 8 hours or overnight covered with 4 quarts water and 3 tbsp salt. On counter- not fridge. Drain, add fresh water. They come out sooo tasty and perfect. Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent!!!!! I made them two different times and had friends from Mexico (from different parts of the country) who loved, loved these beans. They asked to take home some of the left overs!!!! Excellent recipe. It was my first time making them!
This was good, AFTER I severely altered how it's made. First, COOK the bacon (throwing bacon into boiling water just results in RUBBER). Remove bacon from pan, saving fat. Add all the dry spices and 2 chopped onions, NOT just one. Cook all over medium heat. You may need to add a bit of water so you can glaze the pan and get all the roasted spices to not stick... THEN add these ingredients to your beans which soaked overnight. Also, I didn't have the canned tomatoes with green chilies, but I did have a big jar of chunky salsa...which, if you read the ingredients are exactly the same. The cooking and browning of the bacon, spices and onions really brings out the flavor 100 fold over just tossing them into the boiling water.
Great blend of spices and beans. I was short on time so I substituted 2 (15.25 ounce) cans each of prepared, lower sodium pinto beans and kidney beans. I also threw in a bottle of dark beer (use a non-sweet porter or stout). To cook the dish, I browned the onions and bacon together. Then I threw in the beans and other ingredients except for the cilantro. I brought all the ingredients to a boil for a few minutes then reduced the heat and simmered for about 30 minutes. I threw the cilantro in towards the end. I'm sure the slow cook method is better and more authentic, but in a crunch, this was muy delicioso.
I needed a double batch for a huge group, but only had a pound of dry black and dry pinto, so used both. I didn't double the bacon since I had homemade chicken broth in place of water. I used a 28oz can of Rotel, and tablespoon and half of the spices, and used fresh garlic cloves, and the flavor was wonderful. I cooked in the crock pot on high for 7 hours warm the last hour. It was a bit soupy still at the five hour mark and I was nervous, but they thickened up to a perfect consistency the last two hours. Everybody at our dinner party loved them, and when I fixed up leftover plates for everyone to take home, they all said to put some of those good beans on it.
These are so good. Made the recipe exactly as written and was I happy. I will certainly make these again. Just the right amount of heat from the RO*TEL® diced tomatoes & green chilies. Thank you Lyndsay.
Great recipe it's a keeper and the hit of the Mexican dinner party. Did saute the bacon, onions with fresh garlic first. Added Mexican Oregano while sauteing along with the other spices, brings out the nuttiness and flavor. Added two smoked ham hocks as well, so I only added 1/4 Lb bacon. Used chicken broth as well with 2 Tbs of tomato paste.
These were great. We left out the cilantro (didn't have any) and I did not put the onion in while it was cooking (hubs hates onions). Cooked all day in the crock pot with chicken broth instead of water. Added some leftover hamburger to it and an entire pack of bacon. When it was close to done stir fried up peppers with the onion and added it to individual bowls. Topped with Mexican cheese, salsa, and sour cream. Used tortilla chips to dip with. Outstanding. My youngest who has always refused to eat pinto beans ate a huge bowl. Definitely making this again!!
Best beans ever! The only thing that I changed was I put them in a crock pot all day and I used less bacon and added a smoked ham hock. I made them both ways and liked the smokiness flavor better than with just the bacon. My kids who don't like beans ate multiple bowls and always ask for them. Just make sure you rinse well and soak overnight!
Thanks so much for this recipe I absolutely loved it and so did my family. My mother who is very picky asked if she could have the leftovers for her lunch. Today I made them with extra chili powder and after they were fully cooked I added 1lb of cooked ground beef they were the best chili beans ever. l
The beans came out so wonderful my fiance said he needed more and wanted to make bean burritos all week! I didn't have any bacon on hand, so I used pork chorizo instead and wow it worked magically! Yum, yum, yum!
I just spent 30 minutes digging flabby bacon out of the pot, fried it up and threw it back in. Otherwise, yummy! 2 1/2 hours was perfect for the beans. I tasted it when I put the bacon back in and thought it needed a TBSP of tomato paste and a TBSP of brown sugar to give it a little more depth. I will be making these again!
Perfect beans!! For Meat Lovers - try this! First, cook the bacon and reserve the grease. Saute the diced onions in it but don't fully cook them, then remove them with a slotted spoon while reserving the now onion-flavored bacon grease. Pick a pound of meat of your choice (ground chuck, hamburger, chunked stew meat, etc) and brown your meat in the grease. Drain well, and add the meat and browned onions to the bean pot with about a tsp of good quality liquid smoke. Let the pot simmer down as directed and adjust seasonings to taste. I didn't have time to soak my beans, so I used 2 cans of pintos, drained and rinsed, and it turned out perfect!
Awesome. Oh so tasty! I took the advice of others and cooked the bacon before adding to the beans. I used half chicken stock for the liquid. I did add a bit more cumin because I love cumin. I made two batches, one without bacon for vegetarian fare. The beans without chicken stock or bacon were still very tasty. This will be my go-to recipe for pinto beans from now on.
Easy to make vegetarian! While we did make some changes, I believe the recipe would be great even if we had not. We did not add the bacon and used roasted tomatoes, added a red jalapeño and 4 cloves of galic. We used a potato masher on the beans when done too. This would be so good on a veggie hotdog! This went very well with 'Sweet Corn Bread' also from this site...sweet with the spicy, yum.
Super tasty and as written pretty easy. I made a few changes based on other reviews and personal preference. I used 4 cups chicken broth and 1/2 a bottle of beer in place of some of the water. I also cooked the bacon pieces until about half done, then cooked the onion in a bit of the bacon grease. Used about a TBSP minced garlic instead of powder. Dumped everything in the slow cooker and cooked on high for six hours and then on low for another hour. The beans will be even better if cooked for 8-10 hours on low, I think!
My favorite meal is pinto beans and cornbread. Now I have my favorite recipe for the beans, the seasoning was dead on. I do like my beans with a little kick and I always add hot sauce to my bowl of beans.
This is a good base recipe. There are things I will change for next time. Use regular diced tomatoes instead of Rotel. Just too spicy. This isn't kid friendly. I like spicy and I only used 1 can and I cant imagine what 2 would taste like. The bacon will be another change. Loved the flavor just didnt love that its not "cooked" and the slimy fat part is gross. So, I'll leave whole next time instead of slicing them and just pull out when its done and we're reading to eat. I omitted cilantro because I didnt have any. Careful on adding salt its real easy to add too much. This really was a good recipe just going to tweak it next time. Paired with cornbread so that helped with the heat. :)
Made pretty much the straight recipe only adding some oregano because I wanted to. The bacon was the trimmed edges of my homemade bacon and having that in the freezer was why I went looking for a recipe. I don't make beans often because I have never made them well. They were always too bland for me. Not these! If these are seasonings you generally go for, this is a great recipe.
The best beans I have ever had! Way better than any Mexican restaurant and I'm from Arizona. I followed the direction of the most helpful review and brined the beans in salt water overnight covered on the counter top. I also cooked the bacon to crispy and it still came out a bit soft after cooking in the beans. So I would definitely recommend cooking them all the way through. The only other thing I did differently was used the taco seasoning I recipe on this site in place of the seasonings in the recipe. It was a bit spicy with the original rotel and seasonings so I may use mild rotel next time. This is my first time making beans from scratch and I wish I would have tried this sooner. A little time consuming but soooo worth it!! Full of Flavor!!
I changed this significantly. I still gave this a 5 star rating. I made this as written 1st time. I've since made this 4-5 times in 3 months. I leave out--cilantro,cumin, salt, bacon and chili powder. yep, this is a totally different recipe now., soak pintos over night. drain strain use low sodium chicken stock , sweet onion, plenty of fresh ground pepper and butter to taste. simmer until you can't wait any longer. drain again. add rotel mild maters and chilis, a small can of hatch chilis, add velvetta Mexican cheese, pepperjack cheese and mozz cheese. use an immersion blender and pulse it to your desire . sour cream and red bell pepper cornbread and cow-juice will fill a hungry stomach with a nice meal.
I never leave reviews but I had to for this recipe. I LOVED it. I made these beans to go along with Chile Verde and I ended up having a small portion of Chile Verde (which was also yummy) and a big portion of these beans. I think I even had seconds! I left out cumin because I dont like it and it was still delicious. Also, instead of cans of Rotel I diced up fresh tomatoes and fresh serrano and jalapenos. And lastly, I cooked the bacon until they were crispy before adding it to the batch. Yummmmm.
Wow! So simple yet so comforting and delicious. All recipes are a jumping off point. Add more or less seasoning to your taste, etc - soak and brine beans or not ( I always brine in salt water overnight or longer if able as tenderizes the bean without splitting.) This recipe is solid!
Instead of Rotel. I used Hunts Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes 14+oz. and 7 oz. Can diced green chili's. And lots of fresh minced garlic and half a large yellow onion also no cilantro, was out of. Really enjoyed. While cooking wish I could share the smell on my house so so so yummy. Will definitely make again.
I didnt have 2 cans rotel only 1 and subbed 1 can diced tomatoes that was the only change this is the best beans i have ever ate!!i have always had hamberger meat in my beans for flavor but did not need any meat for this recipe thank so much for this i am 77 years old so know what im talking about
Tastes really great and makes a lot of food. Beans were soft and very flavorful after cooking. Would make again in a heartbeat! I added maybe another teaspoon of garlic powder and used peameal bacon because it was on sale. Just cut it into 0.5inch cubes and they become very tender and tasty after cooking. Also threw in 2 red thai peppers along with some red pepper flakes for a hint of spice
This is a great recipe, and produces a very authentic result. I am not a big fan of bacon, and used around 2 oz. of salt pork, (cut into 1/4" cubes and rinsed). To add a hint of smokiness I added 1/4 tsp of smoked paprika. I also used one can tomatoes / chillis and one can of diced tomatoes. The heat level is reduced quite a bit after simmering for 4 hours or more, so using the two cans of the chilli mix would not be a problem in my opinion. Total cooking time was around 5 hours and it came out perfectly.
Great starter recipe! The first time I made it according to the recipe directions and these were great beans. Since then I have made this recipe a few times and played around with the seasoning some reducing chili powder and adding a little jalapeno using fresh garlic instead of garlic powder and adding peeled diced fresh tomato instead of canned.. stuff like that. I used a crockpot and let them cook on low all day. This recipe lends itself to experimentation very well.
I wish I had the time to prepare this recipe as written! So I just gotta say that I was DESPERATE for a mexican bean side dish for some taquitos that I made. I didn't even for a minute follow this recipe as written, but I DID borrow the ingredients, and the flavor was PERFECT! I cheated the whole way through (Costco pre-cooked bacon, dried minced onion, canned beans), and it was amazing. Can't wait to give this recipe the attention it deserves!
Delicious: spicy (but not too much), flavorful, and creamy in texture! I followed the recipe exactly except for the fact that the beans were ready for the salt and cilantro after 2.5 hours. Will definitely make this again!
Great recipe! I made a few changes based on what was in my pantry. I used ham shanks instead of bacon, one can of Rotel and one can of petite diced tomatoes and, 3/4 of the amount of cumin called for in the recipe. Nice change from our usual beans.
Great recipe as is. I really like my beans a little hotter however, so added two jalapeno peppers with a few seeds to spark it up a bit. Also used smoked ham hocks as I had some sitting around. Final touch was a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce for a slightly smokey flavor. Served with iron skillet cornbread. Had to drag family from the table.
The flavor was excellent. I had to adapt the recipe slightly for what I was doing. I did not have diced tomatoes, so I used 2 cups of canned tomato puree. I added about 1 tsp chopped dried jalapeno. I also only had 1-1/2 tsp of chili powder. I used about 1 Tbs dried cilantro instead of fresh. I did not have bacon, but I had bacon grease in the fridge and used that to saute the onions before putting everything in the pot. I cooked the beans in an electric pressure cooker, but since I was adjusting the recipe, did not know exactly how much water to add or how long to cook them, so they came out more like soup and the beans were slightly underdone - not the recipe's fault. I thought the flavor was amazing, and look forward to trying it again. I thought 1-1/2 tsp of chili powder was enough, but I like spicy too, so I'll try the full amount next time.
These were really good, I did change them up a lot. I used vegetable broth instead of water, no bacon, one rotel instead of two. The onion I used was a bit large and my kids don't like onions but they still loved these! I cooked them in the crock pot 2 hours on low then 5 hours on high...yum.
My picky eater ate the leftovers! I used cooked bacon. Sauteed the onions, poblano peppers (had a bunch from my garden I needed to use) and minced garlic in bacon grease. I used crushed tomatoes since I had the fresh peppers. Cooked all day in the crock pot. I won't use as much water next time.
Thank you so much for the seasoning suggestions. I had never made dried beans before and also had a bag of “small red beans” so I decided to mix those with pinto In a smaller batch and do a quick soak. I also added a stalk of celery and some celery leaves with the onion and minced garlic and instead of diced tomatoes I used chunky salsa for a kick or having to chop more items. The cumin and chili powder I never ever thought of! I will definitely make thIs again!!
This is just about the best recipe I've found for Mexican pinto beans - and I live on the Texas/Mexico border so I know what I'm talking about. I brined the beans to see how that worked. I cut the chili powder down to 2 teaspoons because initially it was awfully strong, but I think that next time I'll go with the full tablespoon. I used half rashers of bacon and removed them before serving. I'd like to try this with a ham bone next time. Winnie B.
My family loved this! I did cook the bacon before putting in with the beans. I made a double batch with one batch in a dutch oven and a second batch in a large 8 qt pot. The batch in the dutch oven cooked so much quicker! So good!
Just made this tonight and, like another reviewer, I too was short on time. I substituted the fresh pinto for the cans. This dish was a HUGE hit with my family. It even pleased my father-in-law who is very particular about his Mexican dishes lol Will definitely be a repeat recipe at our house!
These turned out even better than I was expecting them to. Perfect blend of spices. I fried the bacon first as other people suggested, used homemade chicken broth instead of water to cook them in, and left out the cilantro. Yum, yum, yum. This recipe is a keeper.
I really liked this recipe. A little background I was raised on pinto beans and cornbread so this was an homage type dish, however when we ate it it was southern style; ham hocks and southern style cornbread aimed at satiating. I made both; dry organic beans soaked overnight and since my wife did the shopping for the second time canned organic pinto beans. Regardless I followed the same recipe cumin, chilli powder, garlic , jalapeno peppers chopped up with onions. For the first batch (dried beans) I chopped up the onions and brought everything to a boil then slow cooked for about 6 hours or more. Slow is great for the flavor and aroma. The second time I mixed all the ingredients, brought it to a boil and cooked it at little higher temp for approx one hour the only differnce was the onions I had lightly carmolized. Each time I used as meat smoked turkey which I had seasoned and brought to a boil previously, then poured off the liquid with the extra fat and seasoning (meat tenderizer and crushed peppers). I also used cooked turkey bacon that I crumbled up into the mixture. This is a healthy favorable recipe if you like beans. I highly recommend it especially with jalapeno if you like spicy foods. Just as important is the cornbread. Get creative Trader Joe's mix is good so is Martha Whites. I added organic coconut oil to help with the moisture problem that you can sometimes get with some of these mixes.
I made these exactly as written and we loved them. I fried the bacon and onion in the pot first. That way all of the taste made it to the finished product. I sloppily covered the pot for the whole cook with the lid on with a little opening for some steam release.
Great Mexican side dish. I used 1 can of pinto, and 1 can of black beans because I was short on time (didn't have time to fry the bacon either - but it must be a great addition!). Anyhow, used leftovers for burritos the next day - really good.
First off, I have to admit that I made these beans to be heart healthy so I had to omit the bacon and salt and used no-salt Rotel tomatoes. Even with these changes, they were very good and versatile. I plan on placing leftover into the blender and make a salt-free version of refried-type beans for heart-healthy bean burritos. So many ways to use these.
Bubba loved this recipe and I managed to keep him off my back for one more night. Since we're in the cell and restricted to one hot pot and don't really have a choice powder ingredients. I substituted for quarter ounce packets of Tapatio which they sell in the commissary. Bubba was able to trade some Hooch he made with on of the other inmates for 32 packets, which is what it took. Also, the hot pot is really only meant for heating water, so it took about eight hours. It was well worth the wait!
Very good. I only had plain chopped tomatoes on hand so I added three chipotles with the seeds removed instead of chilies. Since we don't like food too spicy, the beans were perfect. Will make again with the correct ingredients.
Great recipe. . I used a smoked turkey wing instead of bacon. After soaking the beans overnight I rinsed off my frozen turkey wing, placed it in the crockpot. I put all the remaining ingredients (except the cilantro) in the crockpot, stirred and cooked on high 7 hours (until the beans were tender). Put the cilantro in and cooked another 30 minutes. The taste was phenomenal and I served it with corn bread and homemade spanish rice.
Tasty and not difficult, but I needed two tries. First go-round I started putting things together in a small pot, and ended up splitting things up into another of the same size as I realized that it would not all fit. Still very sparing on space though and I used less water than I should have. Anyway the beans burned and I had to try again. For round two I got myself a more serious vessel and watched it more closely. Some deviations I made: Subbed about six cloves of garlic for the g powder. Finely minced. Added a generous amount of a smoked seasoning i have one 16 Oz can of tomatoes with no chile. Just what I had on hand. the original recipe seems like a paid advert that Rotella brand. Question: do you drain the tomatoes? I did not and I think I will next time. There was a lot of liquid still when it came time to eat. This was flavorful bit made it soupy. Should I use less water? Let it all boil about 20 minutes before simmering. . I'm not noticing any harm. I am a new b cook. In case you cannot tell.
Great flavour, I used home canned tomatoes and skipped the peppers, so it wasn't very spicy. I did add some Mexican chili spices though and we loved it. I used a slow cooker as other reviewers mentioned and found it just didn't thicken up, could be because of the tomatoes. But the flavour was terrific and I would definitely make again, only half, as it made a lot.
These beans are a staple in my cooking rotation. Treat it like soup, mix in some brown rice, or use drained beans in a track or burrito. I absolutely love them. If you have a ham bone to cook with them, they'll be otherworldly.
I prepared per the instructions and didn't deviate. This is the closest thing to Texas pinto beans on this site (that I've found). I grew up on them and know how they should be prepared for a real Texas bowl of them. Do yourself a favor if you like pintos and give it a try. Lyndsay did good.
I sauteed 1 3/4 c. chopped yellow onion in olive oil until nearly translucent, then added 4 cloves of minced garlic , the chili powder and cumin and continued sauteing for about one more minute. I added 7 slices of cooked, chopped bacon and 2 c. chicken stock and simmered to release any bits that had stuck on the bottom of the pan.
