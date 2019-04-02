Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings

Tasty and not difficult, but I needed two tries. First go-round I started putting things together in a small pot, and ended up splitting things up into another of the same size as I realized that it would not all fit. Still very sparing on space though and I used less water than I should have. Anyway the beans burned and I had to try again. For round two I got myself a more serious vessel and watched it more closely. Some deviations I made: Subbed about six cloves of garlic for the g powder. Finely minced. Added a generous amount of a smoked seasoning i have one 16 Oz can of tomatoes with no chile. Just what I had on hand. the original recipe seems like a paid advert that Rotella brand. Question: do you drain the tomatoes? I did not and I think I will next time. There was a lot of liquid still when it came time to eat. This was flavorful bit made it soupy. Should I use less water? Let it all boil about 20 minutes before simmering. . I'm not noticing any harm. I am a new b cook. In case you cannot tell.