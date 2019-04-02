Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings

This pinto bean recipe simmers the beans with onion, tomatoes, chili powder, cumin, and garlic. I love making these beans just because they make the whole house smell so good, and the longer they simmer the better they taste. You could add 1/2 can of beer to make 'borracho' beans. I personally taste-test throughout the entire cooking process and add extra seasoning as I feel it needs it. These beans could simmer all day long; just make sure they have plenty of water to keep the beans covered.

By Lyndsay

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

cook:
4 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
12 hrs 15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place pinto beans into a large pot and pour in enough water to cover by 2 to 3 inches. Let beans soak overnight.

  • Drain beans, return to pot, and pour in fresh water to cover; add tomatoes, bacon, onion, chili powder, cumin, and garlic powder. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 3 hours. Check the beans occasionally and add more water if needed.

  • Stir cilantro and salt into beans simmer until beans are soft, about 1 more hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 509.8mg. Full Nutrition
