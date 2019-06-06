Braised Corned Beef Brisket

You have never had corned beef like this and if you try it, I truly believe you will never go back to the traditionally 'boiled' beef. This recipe was given to my mother-in-law during WWII by her Jewish boarding house owner and it has become a treasured family recipe. Unlike the commonly boiled corned beef, this is a slow braise that is tender, flavorful, and has a caramelized surface when it's done. I serve it with colcannon, steamed cabbage wedges, braised carrots, and parsnips. It is our favorite St. Patrick's/Jewish dinner, but we love it so much that I cook it year around.

By mauigirl

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 hrs 15 mins
total:
6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C).

  • Discard any flavoring packet from corned beef. Brush brisket with browning sauce on both sides. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and brown brisket on both sides in the hot oil, 5 to 8 minutes per side.

  • Place brisket on a rack set in a roasting pan. Scatter onion and garlic slices over brisket and add water to roasting pan. Cover pan tightly with aluminum foil.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until meat is tender, about 6 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 33.7g; cholesterol 162mg; sodium 1877.4mg. Full Nutrition
