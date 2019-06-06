Braised Corned Beef Brisket

Oh my goodness this was outstanding! My partner of 14 years, usually cooks corn beef, potatoes and carrots in the slow cooker every St. Patrick's Day as part of her Irish heritage. While this her tradition, it isn't usually my favorite meal. The potatoes are okay, but I usually don't like the chewy and stringy corned beef. This year she had to work and I decided to see if I could find a better way to cook the meat. I found this recipe, made it with Worcestershire sauce instead of browning sauce. I put in a quarter cup bit of red wine , and quarter cup of water in the bottom of my Correlle stoneware dutch oven and put on the lid. I had a smaller cut of meat, about 3 pounds, and a little more time before we could eat dinner, so I cooked it at a lower temperature 250F, and it was done in in 3-1/2 hours, there was about 2 inches of liquid - more than the water or wine I added. After this I turned the oven down to 170F (the lowest setting) and let it sit in the oven for another 2 hours while I ran some errands. When I got home I there was still a couple inches of liquid, but I was worried the inside had dried out. When my knife touched the meat it fell apart easily because it was so tender and moist. Then I tasted it and oh my . . . it was melt in your mouth delicious! Even my finicky five-year-old who doesn't like meat all that much and eats like a little bird, cleaned her plate. My partner wants me to cook corned beef this way from now on.