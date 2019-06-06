Braised Corned Beef Brisket
You have never had corned beef like this and if you try it, I truly believe you will never go back to the traditionally 'boiled' beef. This recipe was given to my mother-in-law during WWII by her Jewish boarding house owner and it has become a treasured family recipe. Unlike the commonly boiled corned beef, this is a slow braise that is tender, flavorful, and has a caramelized surface when it's done. I serve it with colcannon, steamed cabbage wedges, braised carrots, and parsnips. It is our favorite St. Patrick's/Jewish dinner, but we love it so much that I cook it year around.