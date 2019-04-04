Keema Aloo (Ground Beef and Potatoes)
This keema aloo dish is by far my favorite Indian recipe. Inspired by my mom, who still makes this for me to this day. If you want to try something a little different, I guarantee you will love this meal.
I've been wanting my family to start liking Indian food but they've always found the curries to be a bit strong. This Recipe is perfect starting point. They all loved it. So here's my fiendish plan (as I laugh maniacally ): gradually over the next 5 years I'll add more and more curry powder and by the end of the 5 years they'll be begging for vindaloo!
This was only okay. I did forget to put the peas in at the end so they may have added something obviously. The flavour was good, it just didn't jump out at me. I added some cheap hot sauce on my plate and that improved it.
I've been wanting my family to start liking Indian food but they've always found the curries to be a bit strong. This Recipe is perfect starting point. They all loved it. So here's my fiendish plan (as I laugh maniacally ): gradually over the next 5 years I'll add more and more curry powder and by the end of the 5 years they'll be begging for vindaloo!
Good stuff! I halved the recipe and I still have a ton of left overs! I reduced the amount of Serrano chili and cayenne pepper. I also added a little bit of curry powder and Balti seasoning. I threw in fresh cut up cauliflower instead of the peas. Served over cooked jasmine rice. YUMM! Will be making again.
This was delicious and even better the second day. Diced the potatoes fairly small to be same sized as the peas. I halved it all except for the diced tomatoes and served it over basmati rice. Look forward to making this again.
This was seriously one of the best meals I've ever made! I doubled the onion, cumin, and coriander, and tripled the garlic, cilantro, and garam masala (added 2/3 with other spices and 1/3 at the end). I used pureed tomatoes rather than chopped, and used rutabega instead of potatoes. Served over basmati rice. Eating leftovers today for lunch and practically drooling! Will make a million more times.
Very tasty. Flavors are deep and exotic. While I served this as intended (straight on the plate) I also stuffed some of the mixture into hollowed out small/medium zucchini's and roasted them off....really nice and filling.
Absolutely incredible flavor! This was pure comfort food. I used an average size can of tomatoes instead of the large can the recipe called for. I didn't have any cilantro or peas on hand, substituted dried ginger for fresh, and this recipe was AMAZING!!!! Served it over jasmine rice. OH, WOW. Simply wow.
Was great. I had to cook it a little longer to get the potatoes tender so I added an 8 oz. can of tomatoe sauce to keep it saucy.
This recipe was super easy to make last minute! I modified it just a tad, because I didnt have all of the ingredients that the recipe called for (I was missing the fresh ginger or cilantro, so I used powdered and dried. And I didnt have garam masala. So i found a recipe on here and used that to make my own.) I served over basmati rice. DH and my 2 year old LOVED it! :)
I made this tonight for the first time. It was simply delicious. I went to Trader Joe's intending to pick up naan and mango chutney. Well, I wasn't paying attention and ended up picking up whole wheat pita instead. It was still scrumptious. I highly recommend it.
This recipe was a surprise for us. I have never made an Indian dish before but I knew we loved all of the ingredients this recipe called for. Our only substitute was a red onion in place of a Spanish onion. I also tripled the cilantro bc we love cilantro. Even our teenage kids loved it. Great depth of flavors. Thank you for a great recipe. Will definitely make again.
Perfect recipe! Very tasty and easy to make! Thanks for sharing!
Oh, my gosh! This was so good! I've been making Keema Alu with another (well-known) cookbook's recipe for years and love this dish. This recipe from Allrecipes is just as yummy. My kids say this one is not as spicy as my other recipe, which pleases one kid but not the others. We serve ours with rice, a salad, and naan. I grind my own spices, except for the garam masala, so they are really fresh. (I do this in a small coffee grinder.) The Serrano pepper I used was ripe red. To save time, you could use ginger paste found in the produce section. We probably eat this dish at least once every three weeks.
We really enjoyed this and will definitely make it again. I did not add a Serrano chili - none available - and I only used 1/2 tsp of cayenne - I'm a coward. Thanks for sharing. A little update - tastes even better the following day!
Very rich and thick flavour kinda' like old school hamburg helper... but Indian LOL! Lots of kids around here to fill up so none of the 'hot' ingredients went in and I added an extra onion or two, a few extra potatoes, an extra can of tomatoes, and a bit more of each spice and twice the salt. Also like 3 cups of peas probably went in. Very good flavour... love it. Will serve over Basmati made in smallish Zojirushi with 1.5 cups water to 1 cup rice ratio on brown setting, eh!
I really liked this dish! It was easy to make & tasted fantastic! You could definitely taste the curry & turmeric flavors in it! Delish!
A very flavorful recipe. I diced the potatoes and used green beans in place of peas.
This is very good. I look forward to trying it the next day as I am sure it will be more tasty. I found it to be too much meat and not enough content - so I added an extra cup of peas and then a 19oz can of chickpeas to make it more substantive.
So easy. so cheap and incredibly good. Follow recipe, as is, the first time. It will be great. Then make your heat adjustments. Serve on rice (optional), but have to have a nice chutney, and popadums. Left overs are equally good.
I think this is my first Indian dish with ground beef... not so common. I did increase the spices, but that was about the only personalizing. Used ginger paste as I couldn't find fresh. Cut the potatoes small as mentioned by others so it cooks more quickly. This dish doesn't quite stack up to a chicken tikka masala or veggie korma, but it is delicious comfort food and very easy to put together.
My family really liked this and my husband raved about it after taking the leftovers for lunch the next day!
I made it exactly how it was explained. Collingwood directions were very clear and simple. It was my first time cooking and I enjoyed it. Thank you for sharing this recipe
Added a few more potatoes and hot peppers.
I really liked the flavor of this dish, but the cook times were all off. Onions/beef didn't need as much time, potatoes needed WAY more time. I would add the potatoes much earlier, or parboil them. But with that said, yummy!
Excellent spices. Came out great!
I was really happy with this recipe. I left out the serrano chili pepper because it would've been too spicy for my kids but it still had a little bite to it. I'll definitely be making this again!
This was very tasty! Next time, I would chop the potatoes smaller than 1/2 inch cubes so that they will cook faster and blend into this dish even better.
This was delicious. Rather easy and full of flavor. I followed the recipe, minus the serrano pepper because I didn't have one, and only had a bit over a pound of ground beef, and the 15 oz can of diced tomatoes. I still have leftovers, which makes me happy. Excellent. I will make this again.
It was very good and yes I will make it again.
Yum, used sweet potato instead of potato. It was spicy...had some Nan as a starch. Will make again.
This was delicious. I made it as written, without the pepper as my grocery store was sold out. It came out delicious, I enjoyed the curry flavors mixed with the tomatoes. Not horribly spicy but hopefully next time with the pepper will add a kick to it. However I would recommend microwaving your potatoes partially before adding to the skillet to cook with the rest of the ingredients. They did not come out tender as I had hoped, even after adding more sauce to completely cover them, cooking longer and following other reviewers' suggestions to cut small. This makes for very good leftovers with some naan bread!
I never really measure anything. But I did use all the ingredients, including the Garam masala, which was pretty hard to find in my small city (I got lucky), and it was a total hit. I served it with couscous and have tons left over. I LOVE Indian food and how bursting in flavor this meal was. Thank you so much for sharing!
I love this recipe and it is flexible. I usually do my larger batch mild and then I add based on how I use it. Sometimes it's just with basmati rice. Sometimes I like it with my eggs in the morning. Great on tostadas. I keep it prepped in my freezer for days when I need some protein and have no time.
Almost like my mom's :)
Easy recipe to make, tasted fabulous, and the leftovers are a great lunch the next day. My only change was eliminating the Serrano and halving the cayenne, since I am a lightweight when it comes to heat. It gave me the Indian food flavors I was craving, without having to worry about what a restaurant considered "mildly" spicy. Great first venture into making this genre of food at home. Thanks for posting the recipe, Meataterian!
I love this recipe! I left out the cayenne for my 6 year old grand daughter, she loved it! We put a little hot sauce on ours.I made mine in the crock pot. It tastes even better the next day. I used the leftovers for meat pie filling. Will definitely make this again!
This was wonderful. I didn’t have a Serrano pepper so I omitted it. I’m not a fan of too much heat. Instead of potatoes ( going low carb) I used frozen cauliflower that I thawed before adding. For most of the spices I used heaping spoons (except the red pepper) as I love the flavors. I cooked it for the times suggested but I kind of thought it was overkill. It tasted amazing. Definite will make it again. I was afraid the cauliflower would be overpowering but it wasn’t at all. The spices overpowered it. Lol.
I made the full recipe for a dinner party, but I left out the Serrano chile and cilantro, due to the taste preferences of my friends. Per one reviewer's recommendation, I added in garbanzo beans, and they added a delicious flavor and a nice contrast to the other ingredients' textures. I also used local grass-fed beef, and the dish was a big hit. My family and friends loved it, so I'll definitely be making it again. Excellent for leftovers!
I made this recipe exactly as stated the first time. It was a definite keeper! Each additional time I made it I tweaked it a little, as I wanted it even more spicy. Great recipe thanks for sharing.
Fantastic and very easy to make.
Wow I guess Meatetarian really does like meat! 2 lbs. of ground beef and 3 potatoes?? I used less then a pound of the meat and used about 5 red potatoes (not peeled). Other then that I stuck to the recipe but I did add cauliflower since I had a lot of it, and 1 chopped carrot. I didn't want just a "meat and potatoes" dish. Husband and I both liked it but we thought it had too much cumin. He's not a fan of it so next time I'll add just a dash of it. I did use more spices then it called for. I will make it again.
I went crazy over this dish after making it! This was my first attempt at making any Indian dish and this was a simply/delicious enough dish to get my feet wet. I'm usually pretty wimpy when it comes to heat/spicy, but this one had just enough with the serrano pepper, selantro, and chili powder to give it a kick, but still be enjoyable. My only regret is that I didn't get more naan to scope it up with. Can't wait to try my hand and some more Indian dishes!!!!!
The dish was very underwhelming. I had so many spices that I expected to have a flavor, but it was flavorless.
Loved it! Made it as per the recipe, served on white rice with na'an. Great flavor but not too spicy. Delicious, easy and relatively quick. Will be having this again soon I'm sure.
A family favorite, great served with warm crusty bread!
Good comfort food.
I left out the chile pepper and cayenne pepper, but it was still pretty tasty. Just needed a little salt to taste at the table.
It was pretty good, but definitely makes a lot of leftovers, enough for two people the next day. Found it took longer to cook the potatoes, maybe an additional 10 minutes. Made with basmati rice and parathas.
Used 3 sweet potatoes cubed. Subbed chili pepper for 1 (4oz) can of green chopped chilies. Double all the spices at least - it was bland. Added 3 c water a little at a time to simmer phase to cook potatoes, took about 40 min to cook potatoes. Just cooked onions, beef, and all spices except garlic together at the beginning. Left juice in tomatoes when added. Might add chickpeas next time. Served over brown rice. Comfortably served 6. Big hit with everyone!
Fabulous. I doubled the potatoes, and made sure to cut them very small so they were able to cook through. Will definitely make again.
Excellent!! Such an easy one-pot, allergy-friendly meal! I only substituted spices i didnt have with me on vacation. I omitted the onions (migraines); Instead of the cayenne I used chili powder; Instead of the turmeric I used paprika; Instead of the garam masala I used Penzeys Balti seasoning; and I garnished with cashews, because why not?? If I make for company I could stretch it further by serving over rice, as some have suggested. But I love it and will make it again!!
I added quite a bit more garam masala, but no other changes, and it was DELICIOUS. Froze a portion because we're a small family, and it was one of those things we were happily anticipating eating again.
I made it exactly as written except for cilantro, I didn't have any of that. It was delicious, the recipe well written and easy to make. WOW. thank you, this recipe will be a keeper. And the house smells divine from all of the spices!!
It was very good. I'm not overly fond of tomatoes so I just used one can and made up the difference with a little water.
Really good! I didnt have peas on hand, which is unusual because they are my fave, but other than not adding them, I followed exactly, and it was delicious
this is a wonderful, special recipe. it’s been my favorite since i first tried it.
We absolutely love the this dish and really easy. Spice level is perfect for someone that likes medium spice. I'm not a huge fan go chunks of tomato so i used crushed tomatoes instead of diced.
My family loved it! We served it with white rice and naan bread. Very easy to make and the kids (8 and 10 year olds) liked it!
I left out both types of peppers because my family is wimpy. I thought it was great even without them. I subbed green beans for peas too, out of preference.
Excellent flavor. Made almost exactly as written except I shortened each stage of cooking by about 5 minutes, and added 1/4 cup of water with the peas. Served with Raita it's delicious. Will make again.
This is a tasty combination. Next time I'll microwave the potatoes for a few minutes first so they cook faster. I had to cook this much longer than the recipe time to get the potatoes to an edible stage. I added a bit of beef broth during the process. I'd probably double the spices next time too as we like things spicy.
Mixed ground beef & ground turkey, mixed plain yogurt and coconut milk and served as topping. Delicious!
I will definitely make it again, it was great, a little spicy but good. Too spicy for our kids though. Just added larger quantities of the same spices.
Overall, very easy to make and delicious! I halved the recipe and made nearly as written (omitted the serrano because I didn't have it on hand), but felt the dish could use more tomatoes/sauce. When reheating the next day, I added a 14 oz can diced tomatoes (low sodium, unseasoned) and we loved the dish even more. I'm not sure if this should be on the drier side or not, but would want more moisture if I served it with Naan, but I served it with Indian Saffron Rice (from this site) and we truly enjoyed the flavors of this dish! Thank you for sharing the recipe!
Was soooo good . If you aren't big on spicy foods you might want to hold back a little on the cayenne pepper. I made as written and it was delicious. Just myright for my family but we like our food spicy.
The flavor on this was awesome! And lots of leftovers! I love spicy but my family is a bit more sensitive...left out the Serrano and halved the cayenne. I’d say that brought it between a mild to medium spice level. Served over basmati rice, and sprinkled fresh cilantro on top. Easy to make, great comfort food!!
I cooked the potato and tomato together for a few minutes ahead of mixing it with the meat. It was DELICIOUS! The kids loved it, so did the hubs...a total win.
This was fabulous, everyone loved it. Left out the cilantro because my husband has a severe dislike for it. I will make it again.
For my dish i used ground chicken. My main complaint is the dish was Not very spicy. I doubled down on all the spices including the garlic and chili peppers. The canned tomatoes drown out a lot of the spice. I would recommend eliminating canned tomatoes and cut up a very small amount of fresh tomato instead if you really want the tomato flavor. As others suggested, definitely cook the potatoes in the microwave before you add them to the dish. That being said, the dish has a lot of potential if you play around with it. This is definitely a good starting recipe.
Have already made this several times and love it! I can't do spicy food so eliminated the hot stuff and it is in my regular rotation. Am trying it with rice tonight. Great recipe-love the combination of spices.
I used spray-on coconut oil that I bought from Trader Joe's to saute the onions in my attempt to make it a little less oily/fattening (I Knew the ground beef would yield a lot of oil and fat). I didn't have a pepper or peas but it came out delicious. It's a nice hearty meal for a cold day. Make sure you cut the potatoes small so they can cook faster.
It was delicious! This makes a LOT of food (to be fair, I think I added more potatoes than the recipe asked for), so if you're making it for only 1-2 people and don't want a lot of leftovers, consider halving the recipe. I'm totally saving this and making it again!
To die for! We couldn't get enough. Thanks for sharing!
Always a hit. I double all of the spices except for the cayenne to make it extra flavorful but otherwise perfect. Even excellent with bottled spices if you don't have fresh.
This is a simple, hearty recipe with tasty Indian flavors. I made a half batch and it's about 5-6 servings when eaten over rice. Instead of trying to halve a serrano pepper, I just left it out and put in the full recipe's amount of cayenne pepper. To me, beef was an odd choice of meat for these flavors, but maybe just because I usually have chicken or vegetarian Indian food.
Wow! Delicious! Used ground spices except minced garlic. Added cubed red potatoes. Really good!
Absolutely delicious! So flavorful with the ginger! Had to cook the potatoes much longer than called for. The only alterations I made were these: I used only 1 pound of ground beef and added 1 can garbanzo beans and 2-3 chopped carrots! It was really great with the beans. I left out the chile pepper (only because I forgot to buy one!) Also, I cut the cayenne in half, and only put in a half teaspoon and it still had a good amount of heat! Love this recipe!!!
This was pretty good! I mostly stuck to the recipe. Used white and sweet potato and canned low-sodium peas. Also left out the salt. The spices made this really flavorful without having to add extra salt. I’ll make this again but will I crease the amount of spices and add curry powder.
Family loved this. I could not find garam masala, so I used Tiki masala instead. I dont like anise so it worked out pretty good for me. I loved all the flavor and I served this on top of Jasmine rice with a side of tomato, cucumber, onion, olive oil, lemon juice, and salt salad and a side of plain yogurt. Wonderful!
My family liked it, but said it need less cayenne. I skipped the Serrano pepper as I was trying to make a mild version. I did not drain the ground beef, so I would do that or use ground turkey or lamb.
Made this for meal prep and other participants loved it as well!
This is a great dish! So fast to put to together and always have the ingredients in the pantry. I did omit the cilantro as I'm the only one in the house that likes it. Also added more garam masala and spicy fresh peppers as we love heat! Makes plenty and great with a ground tofu substitute
Substituted peas with carrots
Loved it and will definitely make this dish again, thanks.
Great flavor. Added more potatoes for balance.
It was okay. I'm not sure that I'd make it again. I think the texture of the meat after being cooked for so long is what bothered me about this dish. If I were to make it again, I'd use the same spices but change how I cook everything so the texture is better. Not bad for a change of pace and new flavor profile to play with.
Great dish . I love it
Awesome recipe but i think you spelt it wrong its ALOO KEEMA!!!!!!!!!!
Loved it! My bf from Karachi enjoyed this recipe and couldn't stop bragging about it to his family. This is a keeper.
Love this as a hearty one-pot meal! Make in one pot, browning onion, garlic, and pepper, then adding beef to brown. Drain off the fat, and add back water, about one cup. Continue as directed. Doesn’t need rice since there’s potato in it, serve in a bowl with naan and a salad.
Loved this, fast and easy and just right spiciness.
I made this dish because I love east indian food and I like spicey…. Unfortunately, this turned out so incredibly spicey that my 4 grandkids and the other 3 adults in my house could not finish their plate....way too spicey
Receipe is spot on! I used ground turkey, fresh garlic and ginger. Came out awesome! Thank you for the detailed task list!
Made this for lunch alongside homemade roti. Ran out of fresh coriander, so I used dried coriander leaves plus some dried curry leaves. Used fresh tomatoes instead of canned ones. Great taste. Would probably use ghee to sauté the onion for more authentic aroma next time if I have it stocked up.
This dish is fantastic and full of flavor (spicy!). I got my husband to eat chick peas and my daughter to eat sweet potatoes all in one dish! I followed the recipe to a T and made no changes- fine, as is:)
Just did not like the taste, too gingery.
One of my favorites! It bursts with flavor! I go easy on the cayenne and eliminate the Serrano! I have made this 3 times and it’s really great comfort food!
Added long pepper powder instead of recommended pepper
Delicious! I substituted curry for the garam masala that was missing from my spice rack. I cut back a bit on the cayenne, and tasted the serrano before I add it. It was a fairly mild one. I thought the finished dish had the perfect heat. This recipe would be good with ground lamb, too. My family thought we didn't even need rice. The potatoes were enough to make it feel like a complete meal.
