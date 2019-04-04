Keema Aloo (Ground Beef and Potatoes)

This keema aloo dish is by far my favorite Indian recipe. Inspired by my mom, who still makes this for me to this day. If you want to try something a little different, I guarantee you will love this meal.

By The Meatetarian

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until soft and beginning to brown, about 12 minutes. If browned bits of onion are stuck to the bottom of the pan, add water and stir to loosen.

  • Stir ground beef, garlic, ginger, serrano chile, and cilantro into the pan; cook and stir until beef is browned and crumbly, 10 to 15 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in coriander, salt, cumin, cayenne pepper, and turmeric; cook and stir until flavors blend, about 5 minutes. Add potatoes and tomatoes; cover and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Stir in green peas and cook until sauce has slightly thickened and flavors have blended, 10 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle over garam masala, cover, and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 74.3mg; sodium 687.1mg. Full Nutrition
