Sweet Jalapeño Cornbread

8-1-2016 ~Since I wasn’t planning on having any of this (I’ve been carb free for nearly two months) it didn’t bother me to make a cornbread I knew would be too sweet for me. Hubs said he prefers it sweeter, so sweeter it was. (Funny it should make a difference to him at all, since he’s no real corn bread fan in the first place) But this was a pleasant surprise for both of us – I did give it a taste and it wasn’t nearly as sweet as its title would imply. As for Hubs, he enjoyed it more than I thought he would and I’m thinking it was the added interest of the jalapeno that was the deciding difference. (Due to his sensitive innards I used just half the amount called for and it was just right – even if you don’t have sensitive innards!)