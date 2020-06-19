Sweet Jalapeño Cornbread

I made this using the regular single-bowl method and the result was fantastic. The texture (as appears in the picture) was very uniform,not too dense, and did not crumble- slices well fresh out of oven. Succeeds in being sweet enough, but not too much so. It's a keeper! Single-bowl method: blend all dry ingredients together, add wet, stir vigorously with fork until well blended (you should see just a few bubbles on top). Pour immediately into prepared pan. I used glass and it browned nicely. *Note: I used oil rather than margarine, which we don't keep- worked fine. Also, I didn't add the jalepeno this time... you can do that or not depending on your mood. It's a great basic recipe.
This was the cornbread recipe that sounded the best to me on the internet (no corn, nice flour-to-cornmeal ratio, etc.) I made it today with a few alterations: I doubled the recipe and halved the sugar. I did not use jalapenos, and I'm sure they would've helped make the bread tastier, but I thought the batter needed some more flavour anyway. I added paprika, ancho chile powder and chipotle powder. If you find the right ratio, it makes the dough itself tasty. I also cooked some bacon and threw tiny crispy pieces into the bread. Then, I used the bacon fat instead of butter. It came out great. I do wish I could've used jalapenos (picky eaters here,) and I think some cheddar on top would go great. Overall a good solid cornbread recipe. I will definitely use it again.
trying the recipe tonight. I always bake cornbread in a cast iron skillet. I oil up the pan then get it hot in the oven. I pour the batter into the hot greased pan. It creates a beautiful crust on the bread.
Amazing!! Best cornbread ever! With my HOT chili, it went hand and hand..Using three bowls is the way to go, its awesome.. I used one full cup of sugar.. And three jalapeno's with all the seeds.. Loved it and will keep using it.Thanks for sharing!
Just finished eating some--yummy! The 3 bowl concept put me off at first...but I had no mix, or the buttermilk other recipe's called for, so I attempted it. First off, let me admit that I altered the recipe (1 can or creamed corn in place of 1 cup of the milk, and 2 eggs instead of 3, plus the 7 1/4 x 11 3/4 pan I had avail) which I'm sure made a difference. Took an extra 7 minutes in the oven and was a little crumbly--but if using the 3-bowl method gave it the rise and great taste that it has, it was worth a few extra dirty bowls!!! I'd add an extra jalapeno to my next batch though...
To quote my BF "This is what cornbread should taste like!" I didn't change a thing except turning them into muffins and baking for only 15-20 mins topping each muffin with a thin slice of jalapeno. So cute and perfect!
8-1-2016 ~Since I wasn’t planning on having any of this (I’ve been carb free for nearly two months) it didn’t bother me to make a cornbread I knew would be too sweet for me. Hubs said he prefers it sweeter, so sweeter it was. (Funny it should make a difference to him at all, since he’s no real corn bread fan in the first place) But this was a pleasant surprise for both of us – I did give it a taste and it wasn’t nearly as sweet as its title would imply. As for Hubs, he enjoyed it more than I thought he would and I’m thinking it was the added interest of the jalapeno that was the deciding difference. (Due to his sensitive innards I used just half the amount called for and it was just right – even if you don’t have sensitive innards!)
This was great. Just a little sweet with a hot kick. It was moist and had the perfect density. I accidentally bought cornmeal mix at the store so I had to adjust the recipe for that. I used 3 cups of the mix so I just left out the flour, baking powder and salt. I think I could have used about 1/2 cup more because it took longer to cook. Loved it. A keeper.
This was soooooooo good. The best cornbread ever. I'll definitely be making this again. I used real butter lol instead of margarine. I did follow the instructions provided with 3 bowls. I used 1 cup of sugar. Mixture of powdered turbinado and white sugar. I baked the cornbread on 400° for 20 minutes but it wasn't ready so I put it back in on 325° for another 10 minutes. I put foil on top though because I didn't want it any browner. It came out perfectly. I'd suggest letting it cool for 15-20 minutes. I couldn't wait though! It'll crumble so be careful. Omg it's so good. I used whole milk and greased my 9x13 glass pan with EVOO. It's a cornbread cake!! You have to open your mouth big to eat it. That's my kind of cornbread ;-) ;-) ;-) thank you!!
I cut this recipe in half and baked it in a 8X8 pan. I added a small amount of chopped red bell pepper and onion along with the jalapeno. I also added 1/4 cup yogurt to keep it moist. It was moist and delicious.
I used a half cup of sugar and could have gone with a quarter of a cup. Corn is sweet to begin with. I also used jarred jalapenos and it was great! I like the ration of corn meal to flour. So many recipes use too much flour.
I don't ever remember liking cornbread, nevermind making it. I like this recipe. I used red jalapeños - a little sweeter; less heat. To be perfectly honest... I forgot the baking powder. Having said that, as far as I and my cornbread loving wife can tell, it looks just like the picture (but with red jalapeños) and tastes amazing.
This is great without any changes needed. I omitted the jalapenos as I am using the cornbread for stuffing, next time I make it I'll add them. My partner lived in the south for a few years, said it treated as good as any he had in Georgia. It has just the right amount of sweetness, and is very light.
This was terrible. The driest, most crumbly cornbread I've ever made. I have a great recipe for this already but thought I'd try another one for a change. Worst mistake ever. I make cornbread about once/month, and Ive been avidly baking and cooking for 25+ years. Look elsewhere for a good recipe.
It was very good. A little too fluffy for my taste. More like a cake! It would be great for sopping up gravy or other such liquids, ie red beans and rice, jambalaya, etc. I will definitely make it again but will cut the baking soda down to 2.5 teaspoons, and will add probably two cups of whole kernel corn. Maybe 1.5 cups corn... Oh yea Instead of 2/3 cup sugar I will try 1/3 to 1/4 cup. I used a 12 inch Cast Iron Skillet (preheated to temp and about .5 Tablespoon of coconut oil in pan) and it filled it up fine and was still 2.5 to 2.75 inches high! It is the best Jalapeno Cornbread recipe I have found so far!
This recipe was AWESOME! I shared it with my neighbor, some friends and some family and they all raved over it. The only change I made was that I used unsweetened butter in place of the margarine. I'm going to make it again this week and will replace 1/2 of the butter with coconut oil which should make it a little lighter. It was moist much to my surprise too!
FINALLY!!!! A cornbread recipe that actually turned out for me! I'm a fairly decent cook but baking is not my strong point. I have tried several scratch cornbread recipes and they always miss the mark in one way or another. For me, this one turned out A-OK. I changed the serving amount to six, because there are just three of us here. And I followed another reviewer's advice and just used one bowl. I also added a little more sugar because I'm a sweet cornbread fiend - I must admit - it was probably a little too sweet after that. And instead of fresh jalapenos, I used pickled, because that was all I had. The cornbread was maybe a tiny bit crumbly but I didn't follow the steps correctly so that may be why. I will definitely use this recipe again. (Oh, and I added a little salt.)
Very good. I made it a wee bit healthier. Used 1/3 cup whole wheat flour & 1 cup of all purpose. Add 1/2 cup pureed cauliflower & u couldn't taste it at all. Subbed 1 of the eggs for egg white & used 1/4 cup of truvia. It was plenty sweet for me with a bite of spice from the jalapenos. I may leave out half the butter next time. Good stuff.
Followed as written. I used some hot peppers from last year's garden that i froze and added some real bacon bits. Made in a cast iron skillet that i preheated in the oven for about 15 mins (while oven was preheating). Simple and so delicious!
One of the best cornbreads I've ever made! Not too sweet (although if you want it sweeter just add more sugar). I halved the jalapenos and added 2/3c shredded cheese. Poured it in to a hot cast iron skillet and baked it in the oven. Kids LOVED it!
Made this with gumbo and it turned out great!! Was nervous because it was for a group of people but I'll be making it again and again. Wouldn't change a thing. Seeded the jalapeños because the gumbo is spicy. Otherwise, left the recipe as is. The 3 bowl thing was a little off-putting (because I'm lazy on cleanup) but I just used two large measuring cups.
I followed the recipe with the exception of using an 8x8 pan instead of 9x13. I cooked it at 400 for 26 minutes and it was still not done so I lowered the oven to 325 and cooked it for an additional 7 minutes. My husband is picky about cornbread as he likes it sweet and approved so this is a keeper.
Excellent flavor! I did a one-bowl mix--dry ingredients stirred together, added 1 1/2 cups finely chopped jalapeno (about 5 large peppers) and stirred well, then added beaten eggs, milk and finely melted butter (I don't use margarine). Easy. The jalapenos were well scattered throughout the bread and spicy but not too hot (took out the seeds and membranes).
Cornbread with several things, including chili and split pea and ham soup, are traditional in our family. I was looking for a recipe with more flavor, but not a ton of heat as my husband is not a fan. I love this recipe! I seed my jalapenos when I cut them to help reduce the heat and this recipe is perfect. This cornbread has full flavor without being hot.
excellant.. a little hot for the one person who didnt care for spicy food much but the rest of us who love hot food.. it was great.. if you or someone else dont care for the heat factor as much just do half the pepper amount and try that.
I did make a few changes to the recipe. I used coconut oil instead of butter. Used 1/2 cup of sugar and 1/3 cup of chopped jalapenos. Baked it in an oiled preheated cast iron skillet @375 degrees for 28 minutes. A very good recipe.
Flat as a pancake. And the baking powder wasnt old. i used the adjust calculator as i didn't need 12 servings. Only 6. Whether this was the problem i don't know. I've made cornbread many times and this was a complete waste of time and ingredients. Find another recipe
I loved this recipe. I used about 3/4 cup of jalapenos from a jar. Since I like spicy food, I'll use 1 or 1-1/2 cups of jalapenos the next time I make this recipe. Note that the jarred peppers were good. Just make sure you cut up the peppers and remove the seeds and drain them on a paper towel. Delicious!
Just finished making this. First time ever making cornbread and it's amazing. I substituted butter for margarine, did half a cup of sugar with about a tablespoon of maple syrup and brushed some butter and maple syrup on the top after it came out of the oven. Highly recommended.
It was really easy to follow and turned out beautifully. I generally don't follow recipes allll the way- Here's what i switched up: I subbed out the mararine for butter and I also subbed out milk for coconut milk. I also made mini cupcake style cornbread as opposed to a sheet. Finally switch up- I added shallots as well! It was #nomnom
well, I just made this to go with red beans & rice. It is good, but I felt like the jalapeno flavor overpowered the cornbread flavor? Which is why I went with 4??'s. It has a nice texture and it comes out of the oven looking perfect! But, if I make this again I think I would cut the jalapeno's down to a half cup and maybe increase the sugar slightly. Oh, I did add 1 cup of cheddar cheese, as some here suggested, and I was using up frozen jalapeno's from last season. So, that may have affected my results to. Still, I would recommend it to all!
Made this dish to pair with some cabbage soup and it was delicious. I had to cut down on the peppers to ensure the kids could enjoy it. Next time I will make a separate pan bc I love jalapeños. I would appreciate any tips on making my bread more fluffy next time around.
I don’t understand how anyone can give this recipe a bad review. It’s DELICIOUS. I used unsalted butter, 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of (diced very finely) pickled jalapeños from a jar and an 8x11 ceramic baking pan for 26 minutes. I wasn’t planning on making chili today, but now, I MUST! This wonderful cornbread plopped in the middle of a bowl~~~what a meal! Thank you so much!
So I didn’t do the three bowl thing. I just added the dry ingredients to the butter/sugar mixture and then slowly mixed in the eggs and milk. I also added bacon because bacon makes everything better. And I did my in a cast iron skillet. It was perfection. Can’t screw this recipe up: it is so easy and forgiving.
Very good flavor! I wanted to use maple syrup instead of processed sugar so the batter didn't look like a muffin batter - it was very grainy. Baked in muffin cups and they turned out just fine. Do be sure to use rubber gloves to chop the jalapenos. I know better, but I was in a hurry so I skipped them and paid for it all night.
just a note that diced, sauteed sweet onion is also a good addition to the jalapeno cornbread. i make it simple and use the K_______ brand honey cornbread mix as the base for the recipe. very yummy! also good with a little shredded cheddar thrown in.
Made it for a gathering. Most people enjoyed it. Used Anaheim peppers so spice was mild which turned out well as the gathering I took it to didn't really care for hot foods. I'll make it again for myself but will use jalapeno peppers as I prefer a little heat. As some others suggested I did add a cup of corn and shredded cheddar. Worth making again. Would probably be great with a bowl of chili or stew.
Why use 3 bowls, too much to wash. I'm with Tea's single bowl method, it turned out fine. Mix wet ingredients, eggs, milk and honey in main bowl, then add dry ingredients. I used 1/2 cup honey instead of sugar and 1 can Ortega chilies, that way it was not too hot for my family. You can also add 1 cup cheddar cheese
This was very tasty. I used 6 jalapenos and the cornbread came out having a good kick without being overly spicy. As another reviewer suggested, I combined the wet and dry ingredients separately and then combined them right before baking. I used oil instead of margarine because I don't use margarine and didn't feel like getting out a mixer or melting butter. It rose fine. I will make this again.
I made this twice. The first one I threw out because the toothpick was clean and I let the bread sit for a half hour. The center sank and was not cooked. I bought a bigger pan and the second time it was fine. I liked the flavor (used whole cup of sugar)and would probably make again. Next time I will add some cheddar cheese.
I made this for the first time for Super Bowl Sunday to go with the homemade chili. I used pickled sliced Jalapeños and also added sun-dried tomatoes in oil. I topped the cornmeal with grated parmesan and cheddar cheese the last few minutes of baking. It turned out perfect. Definitely would make this again. Don't be afraid to be inventive, add whatever you want to the batter.
Absolutely delicious!! I followed almost everything, except I used real unsalted sweet cream butter. It was such a hit that I decided to make some without jalapeños also. Definitely saving this recipe!
