Sweet Jalapeño Cornbread

This jalapeño cornbread recipe is a must-try for anyone who loves hot peppers and cornbread. A surprisingly tasty blend of flavors!

Recipe by hotsauce

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Beat margarine and sugar together in a large bowl until smooth.

  • Combine cornmeal, flour, baking powder, and salt in another bowl. Gently stir eggs and milk together in a third bowl. Pour 1/3 of the milk mixture and 1/3 of the flour mixture alternately into margarine mixture; whisk until just mixed. Repeat with remaining flour and milk mixtures; stir in jalapeño peppers. Spread mixture evenly into the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 22 to 26 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before slicing.

Tips

This recipe works well with 1/2 to 1 cup sugar; adjust to suit your taste.

The batter should be thick enough to not pour easily.

It is important to grease the pan and chop peppers before starting. Allowing mixture to stand, then disturbing will reduce the effectiveness of the baking powder.

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 40.1g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 49.2mg; sodium 532.3mg. Full Nutrition
