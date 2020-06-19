Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño Cornbread

This bacon jalapeño cornbread is the result of combining a number of my favorite cornbread recipes. The first time I made it, I had people begging for the recipe. The problem was that it didn't exist, as I had just improvised it as I went along. Here's my attempt to put it down in words.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
If you have a large cast iron skillet, use it for this! Otherwise, you can use a greased 9x13-inch baking pan. A hot skillet with bacon grease to pour the batter into will give the cornbread a good crispy outside and added bacon flavor.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 120.9mg; sodium 928.8mg. Full Nutrition
Wonderful.Made as directed except instead of all that bacon fat I partially cooked bacon to remove some fat,drained,discarded fat in pan,diced bacon finely and added to batter. only used 1/2 cup butter and cooked in lightly oiled glass pan.used 1% buttermilk but tho it looks like a lot of changes it wasn't.Just cut some of the fat and salt.also used half salt.
Wonderful.Made as directed except instead of all that bacon fat I partially cooked bacon to remove some fat,drained,discarded fat in pan,diced bacon finely and added to batter. only used 1/2 cup butter and cooked in lightly oiled glass pan.used 1% buttermilk but tho it looks like a lot of changes it wasn't.Just cut some of the fat and salt.also used half salt.
I made this tonight. It turned out great. I made one change and omitted 1/2 cup of the butter. It didn't need it. Next time I would use serrano chiles for more heat. I only used half the bacon but would use more next time. Hubby loved it!
It was fantastic - I highly recommend the recipe. I added pickled peppers instead of fresh ones because that's what I had on hand however I could not have been happier with the dish. We usually have about 1/2 a pan of cornbread left over that we have to throw away but not this time. Every single slice was eaten!
This turned out wonderful. Savory not too sweet. Would be great with a pat of butter. Only thing I did different was to cook in a 13x9 pan....I basted it with margarine and preheated it in the oven. I also mixed the bacon into the batter instead of just on top. Mild spice without the jalapeno seeds.
I love this recipe! My family likes hoecakes so I put the batter in my cast iron thin cornbread skillet in batches like pancakes, otherwise everything else is the same. I love it crusty and this really does the trick. vls
I made it today using the 9x13 dish, I added some of the bacon grease to the dish and kept it in the oven until i was ready to add the batter. I also did not use the butter in the recipe, if i want it i will spread it on top when it's done :) Everything cooked evenly and came out perfect! It was DELICIOUS! thank you for sharing, I will definitely make again !
Very good recipe. The bread is more cake-like; the baking powder provides a great rise to the bread. I only had two jalapenos, but don't get too worried about it being too spicy. Caveman that I am, I used more bacon and more cheese (I used pepper jack). My oven runs a bit hot, but I still had to keep it in for the entire cooking time, so check to make sure your bread is totally done. I used my broiler for about 90 minutes to brown the top. Went perfectly with my homemade chili!
Banger! This jalapeño bacon cornbread was a hit. I cut the recipe in 1/2 for my small family and wish I hadn’t! Used the flesh of jalapeño and no seeds bc my littles can’t stand the heat. Served with honey and it’s like a sweet and savory dessert.
I made the following changes: 1/2 cup of olive oil instead of butter; chopped red chilies which I had on hand; 2T more sugar; inadvertent change was that all my eggs were double-yolkers! This recipe is superb and won bravos from everyone at last Sunday's chili dinner. Will make again (I love it when people think I'm such a fabulous cook!) Thanks for the recipe and the site, which is new to me (I live in France).
I added a cup of corn of the cob,half brown sugar and white. I love this recipe, oh and I cooked almost 10 minutes longer. Thanks for sharing this recipe it is bomb! And I will make it again and again!
Great recipe. I made it as is but didn't have any jalapeños but added scallions. Also, I had a lot of bacon grease so I drained most of it. I cooked it in a large cast iron skillet but I had a lot of extra batter so made 6 large muffins with the rest of the batter. It was super tasty but it had more of a fluffy texture not the dense texture most cornbreads have. I might try 2 cups each of the corn meal & flour next time to see how that comes out.
This was a pretty good recipe, but I think it needs more jalapenos next time. I really could not get much flavor from them. However, it was really fun to pour the batter into the sizzling hot skillet with all of the bacon fat!
This was gorgeous! Great balance of heat from the jalapenos and smoothness from the cheddar. I almost reduced the butter but it really came through in the flavour. Served this with homemade baked beans and it was perfect.
I am not a fan of cornbread typically. This was pretty good. My only negative comment would be that the bacon was too overpowering & that was the main taste of the bread. Could use some more jalapeno flavor & heat & then it would be perfect!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.