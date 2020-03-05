San Francisco Pork Chops

1 of 568

Rating: 5 stars I rated this a 5 after I made it a couple of times and tweaked the recipe. First we use bone-in thinner chops, "cheap" chops and they came out tough the 1st time, 2nd time we like extra sauce so I doubled the sauce recipe, but it was even saltier than the 1st time. Finally my husband let me try a 3rd time, so this is what I did. Brine your chops! 4 cups of water w/2 Tbls. of table salt and 2 Tbls (packed) brown sugar. Brine for 2 hrs. I use olive oil. Sear the chops 2 1/2 min each side, remove from pan and set aside. Add 2 cloves of minced garlic, and roughly 1/2 cup of minced onion, and saute'. Whisk 1 cup beef broth, 1/4 cup soy sauce, 4 Tbls. brown sugar, 1/2 tsp of crushed red pepper. Return the chops to the pan and simmer, covered 3-5 min on each side. Remove chops again and cover with foil. Thicken the sauce with corn starch. Serve with egg noodles and greenbeans. Try it, you will love it!! I promise! Even my "cheap" chops came out succulent, juicy and tender!! Definitely a keeper for my recipe box!! Helpful (302)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent flavor with a beautiful presentation. I cut back on the soy sauce and made up for it with more broth to avoid over saltiness. Also, I did reduce the cooking time drastically, knowing boneless pork chops cook quickly and dry out quickly too. Alas, they were still tough. No fault of this recipe necessarily, although I can't imagine what cooking these for 30-35 minutes would do to them. I just would consider a pork cut with a little more fat if I was to make this again. Helpful (106)

Rating: 5 stars These are great! Garnished with green onion just topped it off perfectly. Don't over cook these - mine were done in 20 minutes. Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars Great way to prepare a boneless pork chop! My husband and I loved the taste of this recipe. I used low sodium soy sauce, so I did not experience the saltiness some of the reviews mentioned. When I returned the chops (1 1/2" thickness) to the pan, I simmered for 10 minutes on each side and they were perfectly done. To thicken the sauce, I added a little Wondra® and it was the consistency I was looking for. Served these with 'Smashed Cauliflower Side Dish' and 'Chik-Fil-A® Slaw (Copycat)' both from AR. The meal was delicious and I will be using this recipe again. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Made a couple of changes (of course). Still think the original recipe would be the bomb. Ingredient change was using chicken broth instead of beef. I already had one open in need of use. Left out additional 2 teaspoons of oil. Due to reviews on overcooking the pork chops, I quick fried them and took out. Made the sauce and then added the chops back in just for maybe 5 minutes to absorb flavor and took out again. Added the cornstarch/water mix. It thickened up nicely. (If it's too thick, add a little more broth.) Tossed in the chops to coat at the end. I enjoyed them very much and will make again. I used Thin pork chops with bones. Very tender and would definitely make these again. I would extend the cooking time if the chops were thicker. Helpful (30)

Rating: 3 stars My family found this dish good but very salty. I doubled the sauce, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. May try it again but cut half the soy sauce in half and replace the missing liquids with either more broth or some white wine. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars Beautiful glossy looking sauce (although I only had to use half the cornstarch/water mix), but as so many others have said it's salty. Next time will increase the amount of broth (use low sod) and cut the soy in half. I had lovely inch thick chops which after searing and then covering (even tho I removed after only 10 minutes) were overdone. Would suggest leaving lid off pan and watching carefully. If you sear, 5-7" should be enough. Will def make again after tweaking to our tastes. Other reviewers suggestion of serving over/with egg noodles was perfect. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars The only thing that I changed in this recipe was that I seasoned the meat with onion and garlic powder turmeric Italian herbs salt and black pepper. I also did not cook 30 minutes nor did I cook 5 minutes per side. I wanted my pork fork tender and it was. Helpful (19)