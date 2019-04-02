Awesome Slow Cooker Buffalo Wings
These crockpot wings were gone in five minutes when I made them for a Super Bowl party! Super easy to make in the slow cooker. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
These wings are fabulous but I recommend cutting way back on the cooking time. I do one hour in the crock pot on high and one hour on low then put them in the oven for 30 minutes. Friends tell me they are the best wings they have ever eaten!Read More
This recipe is so easy and very tasty! The wings have a nice crust to them yet the meat falls off the bone. I used drumettes instead of chicken wing pieces and baked them slightly lower at 350 degrees. I opted to omit the final coating of hot sauce and had it on the table for use instead. This was a winner - not a single wing left!
After reading most of the reviews I made the following alterations to the recipe for an amazingly easy and delicious chicken wing: 1. Ingredients: Frank's Buffalo Wing Sauce, low sodium Worcestershire Sauce, unsalted butter and arrowroot 2. Cook time in slow cooker: 1 hr on high, 1 hr on low 3. After cooking complete: use slotted spoon to remove wings from slow cooker. Drain the sauce off the wings 4. Baking pans: lined with parchment paper (easy clean-up) 5. Cook time in oven: @400 for 30 minutes, turning after 15 minutes. Watch closely or you will burn them at this temp but worth it. The are wonderfully crispy! 6. Dipping Sauce: simmer juices from slow cooker thickened with arrowroot in sauce pan on stove Results: Fantastic!! This is the keeper recipe for wings. We like our wings extra crispy but juicy on the inside and this recipe delivers, with the above listed modifications. Family members said, no need to eat wings out anymore. Next time we are going to add garlic and grated parmesan to the cooking sauce. This is so easy.
This recipe was really good. Next time I would probably change up the spices but other then that amazing!!!
Really tasty recipe. One hour on High in the slow cooker. Then one hour on low. Baked in the oven at 350 degrees for a half hour. Delicious.
Wings were super yummy. My husband and I LOVE hot hot wings so we doubled on Franks hot buffalo sauce in crock pot and added a little red pepper. My husband was sweating while devouring these on Sunday. Like others said reduce crock pot cooking time because the wings fall off the bone. To keep a crisp wing I pulled them out after 3 hrs on high then broiled them for 5 minutes on both sides to get a crisp wing. Mmmmm delicious!! Thanks for sharing
We followed this recipe to the tee! Even bought the Franks Red Hot Pepper Sauce. Too salty! The other disappointment was the meat falling off the bone in the slow cooker so by the time it got out of the oven it was... well you can imagine.
This was easy and pretty tasty. I found they browned up nicely if you follow the instructions and bake at 400 for 30 min. I made as directed except I did one hour on high, then one hour on low as many suggested. I also dunked them back in the slow cooker sauce about halfway through the oven cycle.
Love the recipe. We like a little sweet taste (this is just a little sweetness). I use 1 cup orange juice or 1 can (12 oz) Guava juice, 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 2 tablespoons of honey (you my substitute maple syrup). Just mix together and pour over the wings after they have cooked on high in the slow cooker for one hour. Then finish cooking on low for an additional 4 hours. Wings will not be crispy. If you want crispy wing put on a cookie sheet and bake 350 degrees for about 20 minutes or until desired crispness .
Great recipe! I followed it exactly, which is pretty rare for me. Thanks for sharing!
These wings were such a hit at The Superbowl Party! I did some modifications that may be helpful for you.... Cook time was MUCH different. 45 minutes on slow 45 minutes on high in the slow cooker, and 30 minutes in the oven at 475. I even broiled them the last few minutes. I also used much less Worcester Sauce (about 3/4 bottle), and added some cayenne pepper just to make them super spicy. In addition I used different spices. Marjoram and Oregano and that's it. I was told they were the perfect consistency! Crunchy on the outside moist on the inside.
Great recipe, but one *IMPORTANT NOTE* - thickening the sauce you apply at the end (especially if you use a salty hot sauce like Frank's Red Hot) is NOT a good idea. As other people point out, after reducing the sauce (evaporating the moisture in it) it becomes very very salty, and depending on how much you thicken it, the wings will end up inedible because the balance of flavors is wrong (Franks is not meant to be thickened). If you'd like to thicken the sauce, use a much less salty hot sauce and it will turn out better. Otherwise, thicken the sauce minimally or not at all.
This is a good base recipe. I did one hr on high, one on low, then broiled 5 min per side. Awesome. I did omit oregano and added lemon pepper (our fav). In the crock pot I put half a stick of butter and only 2 cups of sauce. My new favorite! Next time I am going to try hot terriyaki!
Like others, I reduced the cooking time - one hour on high, one hour on low, and then baked off in the oven. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly as written. I liked these wings; however, these never crisped up in the oven. Also, there is not really any way for the sauce to adhere to the wings. Next time, I might try broiling the wings at the end, to get a crispier exterior. They certainly don't need more "cook time" at that point, and a quick broil might serve that purpose.
Made this for an appetizer on thanksgiving and they were gone in 5 minutes! My mom said they were better than any wing shop she's been to (which is a lot)! My family has been bugging me to make them for dinner every week now!
This recipe was by far the best of the best for buffalo wings!! When my fiance tried them before the guests came, he screamed at me asking what was in the sauce and to never make any kind of wing recipe except this one again. I am very impressed with them! So much better than any restaurant I've tried especially since they fall off the bone when eating them. Definitely using this recipe again and again, thanks!
I found the wings to be bland and falling off the bone. They're more like baked wings instead of Buffalo wings. I don't think I'll ever try them again. I nor any of my friends liked them.
THEY OVER COOKED. THEY DID NOT GET CRISPY.
these were really good and easy, I followed the recipe here except I had no onion powder so I substituted minced onion and it was AWESOME!! this is a keeper in my recipe box. I love my slow cooker/crock pot. Thanks for sharing AMY
My youngest of 7 daughters loves, loves wings. Although she prefers breaded, I made these using the kick butt comments to do 1hr/high - 1hr/low in slow cooker, then put on grill until skin got crispy. Took the juices from slow cooker recipe and cooked down to an incredibly awesome sauce by adding brown sugar, starch and a bit more garlic and a tiny bit of vinegar. Yes! Yes! Better than good. :)
Easy to fix. Great flavor I have also used boneless breast And came out great.
Such a great recipe! Our friends ask us to make it all the time for football watching parties! We actually don't thaw the wings beforehand. We put them frozen right into the crockpot and then cook on high for 4 hours instead of high on 2 and low on 2.
The sauce was good. It was spicy. I cooked it in the crock pot and then in the oven. They didn't crisp up but were still good. There was plenty of sauce, so no need for the extra bottle of hot sauce.
I've made this recipe at least a dozen times with the following changes: Crystal hot sauce instead of Frank's (I substituted Crystal originally and when I tried to use Frank's later it was almost inedibly salty, so I always use Crystal), crockpot cook time of 2 hours on medium. I use a mix of chicken wings, thighs, and legs and serve it for dinner with basmati rice and roasted broccolini; everyone loves it! My kids, husband, mom, and guests. The chicken is crispy and the buttery sauce is delicious for dipping the chicken and for seasoning the basmati. Thanks to the creator of this recipe for coming up with a staple menu item in our home!
These are the best slow cooker wings that I've found so far. I really like a classic wing, butter, Frank's, and some spices, and so this fit the bill. Three notes: 1) I think the cooking time is way off. Having made wings in the slow cooker before, I ignored it and did 3.5 hours on low using fresh wings. 2) They were way too salty. I will use unsalted butter next time. I questioned using salted butter but did it anyway since the recipe did not specify, and did not call for additional salt. The saltiness really took away from them, but I only docked the recipe a star because I think this would taste fantastic with unsalted butter. 3) I think a half hour on 400 was too long to be in the oven. The oven portion is just to brown them. I think next time, I'd opt for longer time in the slow cooker (probably around 4 hours on low), and then just a few minutes in the broiler to brown them up. They were good, but I felt like I could have accomplished the same thing with less juiciness-robbing oven time.
I just tried this recipe this past Sunday. I followed the advice of Kristin and cut the cook time in half. I also changed the brush on sauce a little. I added a little more garlic. I also wanted this sauce thicker so it would stick to the wings. I added a little cornstarch and cold water to thicken it up. These wings were awesome! Everyone loves them!
These turned out well.
We made these for our Super Bowl party and they were a huge hit. I cut back on cooking time as others recommended (I did 90 min on high and 30 min on low). The chicken was a good consistency, and to my surprise, got pretty crispy in the oven. They weren’t as saucy as I normally like, so I added some sauce at the end. Very easy and tasty recipe.
I followed the recipe exactly and i gree with several other reviewers. Cut back on the cooking time. Wings were falling apart in the slow cooker. The taste was there, but they were a mess.
Delicious! After reading others' reviews, I too decided to do one hour on high and one on low in the crock pot. I then cooked it in a 350° oven for 20 mins and then broiled for 5 mins each side. I used the sauce from the crock pot and dunked the wings in at the end. My husband has been raving about them. They had only a slight crispness to them, but then the meat fell off the bone in your mouth. They were amazing!
I used drumbsticks only basically did what Jodi did below I added a little black pepper In sauce and sprinkled chicken with adobo, also added chipolte peeper sauce in slow cooker, they came out crispy. I'm gonna try with honey mustard next time.:)
I made these for super bowl and they came out great. I'm seeing some complaints on here that the wings were falling apart I cooked mine frozen and that seemed to help. If you're cooking your wings thawed try reducing the cook time. These were a major hit and will make them again for sure
This will definitely be the way I make all my buffalo wings in the future. I took the suggestion made by others to slow cook on high for 1 hour followed by low for 1 hour. While baking at 400 for 30 minutes, I turned them after 15 minutes. I also basted them with the sauce that was still in the slow cooker. Turned out great. Taste delicious. Meet falls of the bone. They crisp up nice due to the baking.
The best recipe I've ever made. I've eaten chicken wings at quite a few places and never dared to make it at home. My husband said it was the best chicken wings he has ever eaten. I did however change a few things. 1. I browned the chicken wings on an cast iron or skillet or pan. Before I placed it in the slow cooker. 2. I followed the advice given by others. 1 hour and 15 mins on High, and 45 minutes on low. 3. Then I took the wings out, and placed them on a baking sheet and baked in my (preheated) oven. I have an electric fan oven with broil option on top. I turned on the fan + broil and on the recommended temp, and it turned out super crispy in 15 mins. Keep an eye on the wings while in the oven. 4. SAUCE CHANGE: I used a half buffalo sauce and half sweet baby rays sweet & spicy sauce. It gives a different kick if you do not like pure buffalo wing sauce. AMAZING
They are soggy and sad.
The first time I made this, the cooking time was too long and the chicken fell off the bone. Not good for wings. I cooked the wings on low for about three hours, then I baked it for 30 minutes at 350. I took the wings out of the oven with 10 minutes remaining, and brushed them with the sauce from the crock pot. These modifications greatly improved the recipe, and I would recommend that everyone cut the cooking time.
I made my own sauce which is a mixture of this one with added honey, brown sugar, onion, & garlic as my husband loves a sweeter sauce. Amazing! One of our new favorites! We'll double the recipe next time. We also use the sauce in the crock pot rather than make a second batch. There was more than enough. I even froze some. I would suggest only cutting the time down in the crock pot if the wings are small. We did 2 hours high and 2 hours low and the meat did not fall off of the bone. You can extend the time and cook only on slow as well. I love how the flavors went through and through the meat. Yummy!
Really good but time consuming
next time will put the extra sauce on the side, not drizzle it on top. follow the reviews of 1/2 time in crock pot
So easy & everyone loved them. Used fresh wings instead of frozen.
These were great. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Cut the slow cooker time in half. I reused the liquid from the slow cooker and boiled it down to pour over the wings after baking.
My picky eating 12 year old who hates buffalo wings LOVED THIS!! That says it all.
These were ok. I took others advice and did one hour high then one hour low in the crock pot. The meat was tender but barely held together. Meat fell off as I was transferring to baking sheet. Also, if you like crispy skin make sure you bake at 400. I did 350 based on other reviews and the skin was too soggy for my liking.
I am extremely picky when it comes to bone in wings. I have to say these were wonderful! I will definitely make these again :-)
This recipe was amazing!!! I enjoy my wings on the smaller side so I will need to adjust to less time in the crockpot next time because some of the wings were falling off the bone. Wonderfully tasteful alternative to fried wings.
Very simple, great flavor. I agree with some of the other comments, I think you could cut back on the total time spent in the crock pot. Next time I make them, I will let them go for 1 hour on high, another hour on low, and then finish them in the oven.
My boyfriend liked them a lot-not as spicy as you would think. So give them a try! :)
Easy to make and tasty. I did about 3 hrs in the crock pot since i used frozen, not thawed wings. I also cooked the sauce with fresh diced onions, and used a garlic Italian blend instead of all the individual spices. They came out good, but not as spicy as i wanted, so next time I'll add a few extra items to make it spicier, like maybe a diced habanero.
These rate 5, but giving a 4 for cooking time. Love this site for the reviews. Cooked on High one hour , low one hour and baked for 30 minutes. Perfect. These were excellent wings. Hubby approved.
The wings turned our awesome. I cooked them in the oven on 350 degrees for about two hours. Instead of in the crookpot.
The kids loved these for the final step after broiler I used BBQ on half and the franks sauce on the other half. They tasted great the only problem was only 1 crockpot full.
Great recipe! Love the wings. My husband is hooked on them and asks me to make them all the time now!
I followed the recipe, but only cooked 2 hours in the crockpot like most suggested. Put them in the oven at 375 because my oven runs cool. After 20 minutes, no change, then 40 minutes. They never got crispy, but fell off the bone. The spice was too hot for most of my guests.
My wife and I made these cause our daughter has a birthday coming up we told her we would make whatever she wanted for her birthday dinner one thing was wings so we made these and they are delicious!
The chicken was falling off the bone,after four hours. So, there were no "wings"!
Love how the meat falls right off the bone. Easiest wings I ever ate. I felt the meat was a little dry, but I defrosted the wings quick so it may be my fault. We'll see next time.
follow the recipe to at turned out pretty good only downside is a little greesy
good flavor and very tender.
I use the leftover sauce after slow cooking boiled for 20min instead of wasting it
Made this a couple of times now. meat falls of the bone with great taste. Friends and family love them. The only thing I add is just a little of Zakk Wylde Berserker Hot Sauce!
These were awesome. My kids loved them. Loved. Add garlic and Parmesan to the finishing sauce. Amazing.
These were sooo good. Do yourself a favor and don't eat all of them the first day -- they were even better straight out of the fridge the next morning (yes, so good I had them for breakfast). I used completely frozen drumsticks in the crockpot on low for 8 hours (then baked, per directions)....they did not fall apart at all, they were perfect. Thank you!!
This recipe was good but the 4 men at my house didn't give it rave reviews nor did they desire for me to make it again. Mine didnt crisp up even after baking in the oven. While the flavor was good, the outcome was not the texture my guys like in their wings. I liked how easy these wings were to prepare with minimal cooking mess.
I also did the one hour on high and one hour on low. Only used 1 tsp garlic powder. 2 tsp dried minced onion, 2 tsp Italian seasoning and no Worcestershire. Used the sauce from the slow cooker for the glaze. Put it in a sauce pan and slowly bring it to a simmer - the grease collects in the center and skim it off with a small ladle. Add 2 tbsp honey. Reduce it down to a syrup. Dipped wings in sauce pan and place on parchment paper on cookie sheet. Sprinkle with parmigiana. Re-dip and sprinkle after 15 mins and back in for another 15. Excellent!
I just dumped the ingredients straight into the slower cooker. To lighten it up I used a generous drizzle of olive oil instead of butter. Didn't have worchestire so I skipped that too. Instead of drenching it with more butter before putting it in the oven I used a little of the extra juice in the crock pot. This is my husbands favorite! I'm sure it's even better with butter.
Pretty good. They came out pretty salty. I might look at a way to reduce that if I make it again. They did fall right off the bone when they were done cooking though. ...and sometimes fell apart when transferring to the cookie sheet. I may have cooked for an extra 20 mins on high though so take it with a grain of salt.
Not bad. A little bit soft, but I guess that is to be expected.
I made this with 5-1/2 lbs of wings. Cooked on hi for 1-3/4 hrs and then on low for 1-1/2 hrs. We only added 1/2 can of beer to pre sauce. 5 of enjoyed them and will definitely make again
I followed the other reviewers suggestions by cooking on high for two hours because I was in a hurry, took the sauce that was in the crockpot and thickened. . Then I put it in the oven for 20 minutes on each side at 400° to brown up and brushed the sauce over the wings
I took the advice and cooked 1 hour on high and 1 hour on low and then the oven for 30 minutes. But i added a twist: i have an air fryer and put it on 400 for 5 minutes and instead of brushing the sauce on, I put sauce in bowl and tossed the wings in the sauce like the wing places do.
I made it as it and made it a second time and ready to make it again. I really loved it. Excellent.
Definitely gonna be a regular. Let everyone add sauce (lefyover in crock pot).
this is a great recipe. I cooked 10 pounds of wings in my slow cooker and they turned out great. I just followed the instructions here and it was easy to make.
I used a mixture of Franks hot sauce and some Habanero sauce and it was tasty and made my mouth numb , too ! Unfortunately the Eagles won , but they won't win it again for another half century . Pluse they have to pay for a tour of the White House instead of meeting the President of the United States there .
These are really yummy. I have to double it with my family and they always ask for me to make them.
The sauce is amazing but a little runny, so here is what I do, there is plenty of sauce so I get two 4 lb bags of the chicken wing drummettes make sure they are not frozen before putting them in crockpot, I use paper bowl to get any moisture off wings, cook on high for 2 hours foil and spray cookie sheet bake at 400 for 30 minutes I thicken up the sauce with a little cornstarch and water add the wings and absolutely delicious.
Very good recipe
Tried the one hour on high, one hour on low, then in the oven. Note: don't include any sauce in the oven pan because that will just make the chicken too wet. Plus it didn't seem like any of it was staying on the food. Therefore, I didn't get the crispiness I was hoping for.
It was great my family loves them. The sauce is too hot for some so I tried Sweet Baby Rays Original sauce, but I am looking for a Thai sauce. I think a Thai sauce would be perfect a little sweet a little sticky, but very flavorful. But the recommended sauce works well for those that love their sauce hot. I am a wing lover.
why bother, just bake them.
The taste was delicious but the meat fell off the bones in the crockpot. I would try this again by marinating the wings and grilling.
take your time thickening up the sauce, boss. It's worth it!
Excellent wing recipe!!! Followed recipe and entire family loved it. Thanks!
Awesome! Changed a the seasonings , but will definitely use again. THANKS!
I followed the 2 hours on high and 2 hours on low. A lot of people say they cut it down but I think it depends on how big the wings are. The first time I made them I had smaller wings and cut the time down a bit but the second time was perfect with the time. My husband loves these because you can suck the meat right off the bone! They're so delicious!
30 mins in oven and flip over wings , came out crispy and still fall off bone tender !!
Made this for the family and they loved it!
Not my favorite. Not crispy & too oily.
These came out perfect! I did not slather on the hot sauce after the wings came out of the oven, as we wanted them crispy. These are darn good wings, and this is my new go-to recipe.
Easy and really tasty!
Even me, who is only a marginal buffalo wings fan, loved it.
Perfect...easy...and deliscious!
These were perfectly fine chicken wings; however, you do not achieve a nice crunch even after baking in the oven for 30 minutes. Additionally, you can not taste any of the added spices, so you might as well just use the hot sauce and forget the spices. My family prefers the cooking method in "Crispy Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings" (from this site), which uses baking powder to achieve a wonderful crunch. You can then flavor the wings any way you like. Oh, and I followed another reviewer who cooked the wings on low 1 hr and high 1 hr, then baked 30 minutes. This was just the right amount of cooking, as the wings held together nicely. Not sure whether I will try this recipe again.
I took Kristin's suggestion and did these 1 hour on low 1 hour on high and then baked. They turn out perfectly and this has been my go to wing recipe for over a year now. We make them on all of the holidays and Super Bowl.
I reduced the times as per Kristin’s review and the wings were perfect, and the meat fell off the bone. Best home made wings I’ve had.
Delicious!
They were great love it. But if you don't won't it falling of the bone cut crock pot time by 30 mins .
Love it added another spice to make it more spicy and used drumsticks instead and it only took 2 hours all together. I have a nesco witch has high temp for cooking so it didn't take long so the first hour 15 min in the nesco then the rest in oven at 350. It was really spicy but that's how I like it I added a spice called garlic sriracha seasoning by weber then some chili powder. 1 TBS each or more depending on the spiceyness you want I added like 2 each then sprinkled the sriracha on top afterwards.
