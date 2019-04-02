Awesome Slow Cooker Buffalo Wings

These crockpot wings were gone in five minutes when I made them for a Super Bowl party! Super easy to make in the slow cooker. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Recipe by amylrowe

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Combine 1 bottle hot pepper sauce, 1/2 cup butter, Worcestershire sauce, oregano, onion powder, and garlic powder in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Place chicken wings into slow cooker and pour sauce mixture over wings.

  • Cook on High for 2 hours. Reduce heat to Low; cook 2 hours more.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease several baking sheets.

  • Spread wings onto prepared baking sheets and bake in the preheated oven until wings are crisp and browned, about 30 minutes.

  • Melt 1/2 cup butter with 1 bottle hot sauce in a small saucepan and simmer until thickened, about 20 minutes. Brush sauce onto wings just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 108.6mg; sodium 2472.2mg. Full Nutrition
