Awesome Slow Cooker Buffalo Wings

These are the best slow cooker wings that I've found so far. I really like a classic wing, butter, Frank's, and some spices, and so this fit the bill. Three notes: 1) I think the cooking time is way off. Having made wings in the slow cooker before, I ignored it and did 3.5 hours on low using fresh wings. 2) They were way too salty. I will use unsalted butter next time. I questioned using salted butter but did it anyway since the recipe did not specify, and did not call for additional salt. The saltiness really took away from them, but I only docked the recipe a star because I think this would taste fantastic with unsalted butter. 3) I think a half hour on 400 was too long to be in the oven. The oven portion is just to brown them. I think next time, I'd opt for longer time in the slow cooker (probably around 4 hours on low), and then just a few minutes in the broiler to brown them up. They were good, but I felt like I could have accomplished the same thing with less juiciness-robbing oven time.