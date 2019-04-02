Big Game Dip

I make this dip recipe for my big football game parties every year, and everyone raves over it. You can make it as spicy or as mild as you want.

By Brent Berkeypile

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
20
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt processed cheese in a slow cooker on Low.

  • Cook and stir pork sausage in a large skillet over medium heat until browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes; drain excess grease.

  • Mix sausage into processed cheese in the slow cooker. Stir in salsa, hot sauce, and jalapeño peppers.

  • Cook on Low for 2 hours; serve hot.

Cook's Note:

If you want a milder dip, use mild sausage and salsa and cut hot sauce down to 1/4 cup. I wouldn't eliminate the hot sauce because it really adds to the flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 48.5mg; sodium 1068mg. Full Nutrition
