Meat Candy

My father-in-law shared this recipe with me, and our family loves it! Perfect for any casual gathering (say, Super Bowl® Sunday), these bite-sized meaty treats will disappear before anything else on the buffet!

By MidwestMama

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
60 appetizers
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a large baking dish with aluminum foil.

  • Stir cayenne pepper into brown sugar in a bowl. Wrap each smoked sausage in a piece of bacon; secure each with a toothpick. Arrange wrapped sausages into prepared baking dish. Pack brown sugar around wrapped sausages to cover by about 1/2 inch. Cover pan tightly with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Increase oven heat to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Remove aluminum foil from pan.

  • Continue baking in the hot oven until brown sugar has melted and thickened, 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 32.8mg; sodium 562.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Lora Sullivan
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2017
This is AMAZING! Make sure you line the baking dish with foil or be prepared to soak it. Why are things that taste so good so bad for you? Read More
kelly
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2021
This was amazing. Everyone liked it in my family. Thanks for sharing it. Read More
theonyxpanther
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2021
a very yummy and fair priced single meal for friends and family Read More
Lora Sullivan
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2017
This is AMAZING! Make sure you line the baking dish with foil or be prepared to soak it. Why are things that taste so good so bad for you? Read More
