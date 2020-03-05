My Favorite Pot Roast

Rating: 4.67 stars
43 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is the oven version that is the original I got from my mother. It is unbelievably delicious.

By Mark D. Wilder

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
prep:
20 mins
cook:
4 hrs 10 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Heat vegetable oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Cook beef in Dutch oven until browned on all sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

  • Mix brown sugar, salt, mustard, and black pepper together in a small bowl; sprinkle evenly over the roast. Arrange potatoes, carrots, and onion in the Dutch oven around the roast. Pour vinegar and water over the vegetables.

  • Place a cover on the Dutch oven and put in preheated oven. Cook until the roast is hot in the center, and just turning from pink to grey, about 4 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 150 degrees F (65 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 27.9g; cholesterol 103.3mg; sodium 961.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (33)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/15/2014
I cut back a bit on the vinegar and brown sugar (we like things less sweet these days) and added some beef broth along with the water. I had about half a bag of pearl onions in the freezer, so I added them in addition to the sliced onion (we love pot roast veggies!). Cooked in the slow cooker for 5 hours on high, and it was perfectly cooked, meat falling apart. I took out the veggies and meat, made some gravy, and then added all back into the gravy, turned to warm until we were ready to eat. I garnished with some chopped parsley for a little pop of color; it was a nice Fall meal. Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

kmh1991
Rating: 3 stars
04/21/2013
great flavor i used a 2 pound roast instead tho. A little dry but this was my first attempt at pot roast so an over all success:) Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
krumbar
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2015
A busy day made pot roast the perfect choice. I used a two-pound chuck roast but the full amount of the sugar-mustard mix and the full amount of vinegar and water in a slow cooker on high for 5 hours. I think you really cannot mess this one up. It is my new favorite. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Mike
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2015
Couldn't have been happier with how this turned out. Used redskin potatoes and baby carrots. Subbed 1 cup beef broth for the 1/3 cup water and added some flour to thicken. Also carmelized 2 minced cloves of garlic in the oil before browning beef and added about 1/2 a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar. The flavors were fantastic. Read More
Helpful
(19)
KatieinChina
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2016
This is certainly the most flavorful pot roast I've ever made! I followed the recipe, but cooked in my slow-cooker for 5 hours on high, layering onion on the bottom, then meat, then veggies on top. It turned out fantastic! I initially questioned the salt, sugar, and vinegar combo, but it actually reminds me of ketchup! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Studhauler
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2014
Excellent!!! This was the first recipe for roast that I have ever made besides in a slow-cooker and it was so flavorful. Oh, I also used venison, but then all my roast are venison. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Jercro
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2015
I usually use a can of diced tomatoes instead of the vinegar, but otherwise the way I've been doing it for 50 odd years. Read More
Helpful
(3)
MaryBeth Paul Hennigan
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2018
Beat Pot roast i ever made. I did a couple extra things. 1) Cooked it in the crock pot 2)Added one envelope of dry beefy onion soup mix 3)I didn't Brown it either 4)added fresh mushroom Read More
Helpful
(1)
Carol.palmer512
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2018
Perfection! The only modifications made were; using beef broth in place of water added a half of a packet of Beefy Onion Soup and put in a bit of fresh chopped cilantro. Definitely a keeper! Couldn t have been easier to make...thank you for contributing this recipe!!! Read More
