My Favorite Pot Roast

1 of 33

Rating: 5 stars A busy day made pot roast the perfect choice. I used a two-pound chuck roast but the full amount of the sugar-mustard mix and the full amount of vinegar and water in a slow cooker on high for 5 hours. I think you really cannot mess this one up. It is my new favorite. Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars I cut back a bit on the vinegar and brown sugar (we like things less sweet these days) and added some beef broth along with the water. I had about half a bag of pearl onions in the freezer, so I added them in addition to the sliced onion (we love pot roast veggies!). Cooked in the slow cooker for 5 hours on high, and it was perfectly cooked, meat falling apart. I took out the veggies and meat, made some gravy, and then added all back into the gravy, turned to warm until we were ready to eat. I garnished with some chopped parsley for a little pop of color; it was a nice Fall meal. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Couldn't have been happier with how this turned out. Used redskin potatoes and baby carrots. Subbed 1 cup beef broth for the 1/3 cup water and added some flour to thicken. Also carmelized 2 minced cloves of garlic in the oil before browning beef and added about 1/2 a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar. The flavors were fantastic. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This is certainly the most flavorful pot roast I've ever made! I followed the recipe, but cooked in my slow-cooker for 5 hours on high, layering onion on the bottom, then meat, then veggies on top. It turned out fantastic! I initially questioned the salt, sugar, and vinegar combo, but it actually reminds me of ketchup! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent!!! This was the first recipe for roast that I have ever made besides in a slow-cooker and it was so flavorful. Oh, I also used venison, but then all my roast are venison. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I usually use a can of diced tomatoes instead of the vinegar, but otherwise the way I've been doing it for 50 odd years. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Beat Pot roast i ever made. I did a couple extra things. 1) Cooked it in the crock pot 2)Added one envelope of dry beefy onion soup mix 3)I didn't Brown it either 4)added fresh mushroom Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars great flavor i used a 2 pound roast instead tho. A little dry but this was my first attempt at pot roast so an over all success:) Helpful (1)