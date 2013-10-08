Hot Green Chile Corn Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 336.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.4g 15 %
carbohydrates: 13.5g 4 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 2.9g
fat: 29.6g 46 %
saturated fat: 7.1g 36 %
cholesterol: 27.4mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 490IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 1.8mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin c: 19.5mg 33 %
folate: 30.2mcg 8 %
calcium: 179.7mg 18 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 18.5mg 7 %
potassium: 146.5mg 4 %
sodium: 917.9mg 37 %
calories from fat: 266
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
