Hot Green Chile Corn Dip

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a wonderful appetizer. I only fix it for large gatherings so I won't eat too much of it. You'll love it. I also usually double it because everyone else loves it too.

By MRIKEL

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix corn, green chilies, Monterey Jack cheese, mayonnaise, and Parmesan cheese in a 2-quart baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the cheese is melted and the dip is hot in the center, about 30 minutes. Top with olives to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 27.4mg; sodium 917.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2013
This was very easy to toss together - it was a little runny at the bottom. Maybe some cream cheese for part of the mayonnaise? None the less the flavor was very nice not to spicy - creamy cheesy goodness. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022