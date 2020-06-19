Soft Homemade Pretzels

Recipe by Pam English

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen pretzels
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir yeast into 1 cup warm water in a large bowl; beat in flour, sugar, shortening, and salt to make a dough. Turn dough onto a floured surface and knead for 5 minutes.

  • Place dough into a greased bowl and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. Punch down dough and divide into 12 equal-size pieces. Roll each piece into a rope 18 to 20 inches long.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Shape each rope of dough into a pretzel on the prepared baking sheet; let pretzels rest for 5 minutes. Beat egg yolk with 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl and brush yolk mixture over each pretzel; sprinkle each with coarse salt.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pretzels are golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 1.8g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 676.4mg. Full Nutrition
