Soft Homemade Pretzels

It was raining outside and I wanted to make something new. Why not pretzels? I went through a bunch of recipes, but this one seemed easiest. And it was! I used brown sugar instead of regular sugar,only 3 cups of flour (as suggested) and I boiled them because others said to (I didn't boil one and it is just as good...so I won't next time). I did do the water, yeast and sugar first and let it sit for a few minutes, but that's really all I did differently. These were so easy and my husband likes them. This is definitely a keeper and one to do again and again!!! There is really no reason to change anything! Great recipe!!!!! *update: made them again...didn't boil. They smell and look great...smoother. Next time I will make 15 smaller ones. Never thought I would make bread....never say never!