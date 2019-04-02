Sausage Breakfast Casserole
This savory sausage breakfast casserole with hash brown potatoes, green onions, and cheese is easy to put together and perfect for a hearty breakfast or weekend brunch. You can cook the sausage and green onions in a cast-iron skillet, and use that to bake the casserole instead of a baking dish.
Recipe Summary
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you need a little breakfast inspiration, we suggest trying this easy and delicious breakfast sausage casserole. It only takes 15 minutes of active prep time — then you'll have a hearty and filling breakfast casserole ready to serve at your next breakfast or brunch gathering.
How to Make Breakfast Sausage Casserole
This recipe is super easy to make. You can find the full step-by-step instructions below, but here's a look at what you can expect when making this casserole:
Cook the Sausage
Brown the sausage in a skillet, then add green onions to the mixture. Arrange the sausage mixture on the bottom of a baking dish. Top with hash browns and cheese.
Make the Sauce
Combine whisked eggs, milk, and gravy in a bowl. Pour the gravy mixture over the casserole and season with paprika.
Bake
Bake until the eggs are set and the casserole is warmed through (a knife inserted in the center should come out clean).
What to Serve With Breakfast Sausage Casserole
This breakfast sausage casserole is quite a hearty meal on its own, but you can never go wrong with a few breakfast or brunch sides. Try serving this with a lighter fruit dish or smoothie.
Can You Make Breakfast Sausage Casserole Ahead of Time?
Yes! You can make this breakfast casserole up to 24 hours ahead. Store it unbaked and covered in the refrigerator. When you're ready, bake it according to directions — you may need to add a few minutes to the bake time to compensate for the cool temperature.
How to Store Breakfast Sausage Casserole
Store leftover breakfast sausage casserole in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to four days. Reheat in the microwave until warmed through.
Can You Freeze Breakfast Sausage Casserole
Yes, you can freeze breakfast sausage casserole! This casserole can be frozen baked or unbaked.
To freeze leftovers, store breakfast sausage casserole in a zip-top freezer bag or freezer-safe container. Freeze for up to three months. Thaw in the fridge overnight and reheat in the microwave until warmed through.
To freeze the unbaked casserole, fully assemble the casserole, then wrap the entire thing (dish and all) in a layer of storage wrap and a layer of foil. Freeze for up to three months. Thaw in the fridge overnight. When you're ready to bake, allow it to come to room temperature. Bake as directed.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"This recipe is very simple to prepare. I used turkey sausage, and the results were amazing. It is very good with a little green salsa, and avocado on top," says Catherine.
"Very tasty dish! The only thing I may change is layering the hash browns first (as a crust) then sausage. Hubby already requested it again," according to Melelani Lawrence.
"I've cooked this many times, it's great when guests visit and especially on Christmas morning with a side of sliced tomatoes and toast. I don't change anything and it's fabulous," raves clare hutchins.
Editorial contributions by Bailey Fink