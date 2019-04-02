Sausage Breakfast Casserole

I've made many egg casseroles over the years and this is the best. I made it exactly as written and it was delicious. The gravy mix in the eggs is terrific. More interesting flavor than plain eggs. Now that I've made it several times, I will share some tweaks that work well. I sprinkle an 8 oz package of diced ham on top of the sausage on the bottom. 2 green onions chopped go on next, and some partially cooked green and red peppers if on hand. Next the potatoes. I always use Tater Tots in an egg casserole, vs the frozen shredded hash browns. They're sturdier. I use more than 16 oz, maybe 20? Enough to cover the meats in a single layer. Next the shredded cheese. I use more than 2 cups, closer to 3. For the eggs, I use the peppered gravy mix, and I use 8 eggs with 1 cup of milk. That's it. Bake it at 325, 70 minutes. Let it stand 15 minutes, and then you can slice it into pieces. This is a delicious recipe! Thank you for sharing. **Also, it's so easy to make ahead. Follow steps for meat, potatoes, cheese. Cover and refrigerate. Then take it out a half hour before cooking it, to bring it more to room temp. Follow directions for mixing up eggs, etc, pour them on, and bake as directed. Easy and delicious.