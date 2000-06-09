Nan's Potato and Egg Frittata
A potato and 6 eggs are fried in olive oil to make this simple frittata. Cut it into rectangles or wedges and serve between 2 slices of Italian bread either by itself or with tomato slices. Delicious!
This was a great recipe! The only reason why I'm giving it 4 stars is because it was a little too plain for my tastes. I followed the recipe almost exactly. The only changes I made were: I didn't peel the potatoes but left the skins on and I cooked them for 3 min in the microwave before browning them. I cut out the olive oil completely and just sprayed my frying pan with Pam. And I added some diced onion. Maybe next time I'll try adding some ham or mushrooms and maybe a little onion powder/garlic powder to give it more flavor.Read More
It was a lot better with 1/2 c. of grated sharp cheddar cheese melted on top.Read More
This is a good basic recipe. I do think that you need to add something to suit your family's taste. I added some parmesean cheese and basil with ham as well. Thanks for the beginning of a good dish.
This is a great start... Add onions, vegies, meats, cheese, olives, salsa, spanish sauce to complete for a great meal. Yummy!
WE love this. it doesnt sound like anything special but it is. for some reason it really hits the spot. i serve it on french bread with a tomato slice and fruit as a side. not only is it quick and delicious, but it is CHEAP also. A+++
I love this! The potatoes turn out tender inside and crispy golden outside, the eggs are just right. I was lucky to have a 9" plate to use. But overall, Yowza! Yummers!
Warning: I changed a lot of things. I followed the advice of previous reviewers for a few things. I microwaved the potatoes first and added sauteed onions, and a bit of cheese on top. I also added about a cup of broccoli to make it a complete meal (I feel a meal must have some veggie and potatoes are not veggies for me) and a couple more eggs. I gave it four stars, because flipping via a plate seemed like a bad idea for me. I put in under the broiler for a few minutes to finish it. The cooked potatoes would have had a nice flavor on their own, but adding onions just makes it that much more. The end result was gorgeous and delicious.
I added garlic and a tbls.salsa with left over potates from night before..Yummy!!!
instead of making a big gooey mess by sliding it onto a plate, you can either put a lid on it (if your frying pan has one) right near the end to steam the top of the eggs, or if your frying pan has a metal handle, toss it in the oven for a few mintues - no mess! great recipe, love how simple and yummy it is.
Yummy. I added 2 extra eggs, and onion powder and salt to the potatos. I served it on homemade toast w/ ketchup. Delicious. Thanks!
Too too too bland. Definitely needs somr onions, garlic, seasoning to perk up the dish.
Good recipe, don't like the picture though. Easy to follow and easy on the calories!
Very good and easy to make. You can add ham or what ever you have a taste for. I'll make this one again!
I just made this for dinner and my husband loved it! He's a tough nut to crack & it's very hard to find meals that he approves of. I cooked it a bit longer that suggested to make the potatoes nice and crisp. I also served it with a sliced plum tomato as a garnish and warm apple-cinnamon muffins. It was delicious!!!
Big hit with my husband and 2 year old daughter. Made some tweaks, including microwaving the potatoes for 3 minutes as another reviewer suggested, then frying in 1 Tbsp oil with 2 cloves garlic and basil (dry as had no fresh on hand). Then added eggs with salt and pepper mixed in to eggs first. Turned out lovely. Will be making this again soon.
Diced my potatoes and seasoned them with Lawry's seasoned salt and 2 cloves of garlic. Also added a yellow onion. Used 5 small potatoes because we were trying to get rid of them. ONce everything was LIGHTLY fried I transfered everything to a casserole dish and poured in the egg on top. Cooked it in the oven for about 20 min and then covered it with swiss cheese. Was really wonderful after all that!
This is nothing spectacular. Even with extra spices and ketchup, it's still bland and boring. A regular omelette is tastier and much less work.
Good basic frittata recipe
I must not be able to interpret the directions because the way I read it -- pour in the eggs, tilt so that eggs are at the bottom, reduce heat, flip -- produced a wet eggy mess all over my stove. I should have let the eggs cook much longer, clearly, and when I was cooking that was my instinct, but I ignored it to follow the directions! Other than that -- I did enjoy the recipe. I added some sliced bell peppers and chili powder. It really was quite good. The confusing directions were the only drawback for me.
My family has been making this for years! Nice hot weather meal. Easy, cheap and delicious too! We make a nice sandwich with a little ketchup on some Italian bread or Italian roll!
this was so easy to make with store cupboard basics. made a lovely quick lunch. i made this recipe as described and again with red onion and olives. both versions were top!
This was like the fritata I found in so many of the restaurants we found as we toured Spain. Simple and delicious are the adjectives for this basic dish.
I agree with the other review who said this does not sound like anything special, but it is! Excellent as written. We had it on buttered Italian bread and it was great.
This is an Italian staple, and probably my favorite thing to eat. I add some pecorino romano to the beaten eggs, along with some fresh chopped parsley.
I rate this between 3 to 4 stars. No, it didnt hold together like many fritatta recipes I have attempted and it badly needed seasonings. I added a pinch of garlic seasoning and red pepper flakes. However, who doesnt really like eggs or potatoes. I used 2 standard sized russets cooked the day before. I highly recommend precooking the potato, sliced that thick. This is definitely very basic.
This was awesome! Definitely going into my favorites file. This is an excellent basic recipe that is good as written, however, I added chopped green bell peppers and chopped shallots and topped it with a handful of shredded cheese. Even my wife who doesn't like potatoes gobbled it up!
I have a hard time calling this one frittata. It is more like fried eggs and potatoes. Very bland..
I've made this recipe a few times, and I personally really enjoy it! Added cheddar cheese, parsley and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Yummy! (:
I love this! There are so many possibilities. I made it as is and it is delicious, but you could add onions, red bell pepper, cheese, either bacon or ham, and top it all off with salsa. Yum!
Simple. Just like my mother made, Not bland, Simple.
I do brunch for the family several times a year and we have several who have dairy and gluten allergies. This recipe is delicious (it reminds me of Friday night suppers), simple and makes several people very happy!
