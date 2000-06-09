Nan's Potato and Egg Frittata

4.2
41 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 14
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

A potato and 6 eggs are fried in olive oil to make this simple frittata. Cut it into rectangles or wedges and serve between 2 slices of Italian bread either by itself or with tomato slices. Delicious!

Recipe by Nan

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet or frying pan over medium-high heat. Spread potato slices across bottom of the pan and cook, turning once, until golden on both sides. Remove slices from pan and drain.

  • When all potato slices have been cooked, return them to the pan. Turn heat to high. Pour on the beaten eggs and season with salt and pepper. Tilt the pan so that the eggs flow to the bottom of the pan. Turn heat to medium low. Cover pan with a plate and flip pan so that frittata is turned out onto plate. Slide the frittata back into the pan with the uncooked side down. Cover and let cook another 2 minutes.

  • When frittata is finished cooking, remove it from the pan and drain briefly on paper towels before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 279mg; sodium 109.3mg. Full Nutrition
