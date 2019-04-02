Slow Cooker Santa Fe Chicken

4.2
78 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 23
  • 3 9
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Making Sante Fe chicken in the slow cooker makes for an easy, family-pleasing meal!

Recipe by bdunk1998

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine black beans, corn, and 1/2 cup salsa in a slow cooker. Lay chicken breasts atop black bean mixture; top with another 1/2 cup salsa.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and cook on High for 3 hours.

  • Add cream cheese; cover and cook another 30 minutes.

  • Spoon chicken mixture into the middle of each tortilla; roll tortillas around filling and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 60.1mg; sodium 887.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/09/2022