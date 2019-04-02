Slow Cooker Santa Fe Chicken
Making Sante Fe chicken in the slow cooker makes for an easy, family-pleasing meal!
My husband loved this! I used Pace picante sauce - medium hot - and this seemed to solve the bland issue. He got out Tapitio sauce expecting to use it but he did not. He loved the taste. Used handmade corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, green onions and chopped tomatoes as toppings. Will make this again.Read More
I so wanted to like this, because it was easy. However, it was a little bland for us, even after I pumped it up some with 1 tsp. ground cumin, 1/2 tsp. Penzey's Bold Taco Seasoning, and 1/2 tsp. chili powder. The blsl chicken was completely done after 2 1/2 hours, too. I shredded the chicken and added it back to the pot when I added the cream cheese.Read More
I only had legs & thighs. Removed skin with paper towels. Hold ckn in one hand with paper towel. Grab skin with other hand with paper towel. Sooo easy. I did use a little extra salsa with a little ckn broth (1/4 cup). Followed recipe only I cooked mine in my electric pressure cooker. 20 minutes. Removed bones & shredded ckn. Dark meat always has more flavor. Served with chopped green onion. sliced olives, sour cream & shredded cheese.
This recipe was delicious and really easy to make! I thought the chicken might be too bland so I added some chili powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper to the chicken before placing it in the slow cooker. It turned out really well! Shred your chicken before adding the cream cheese to make it easier to eat. Serve with basic taco fixings - lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream, etc - for a really yummy and easy dinner!
Instead of salsa I substituted tomatoes with diced green chilies. Also, take the lid of the crock pot when you mix in the cream cheese so some of the liquid will evaporate. Very good on flour tortillas topped with cheese!
This a great and fool proof recipe. I give it full stars as is, but I've also tweaked it a few times and it has turned out well then too (what salsa you use will make a difference in the ultimate outcome). I almost always use three large breast rather than four, unless they are particularly small. Changes I've made that work: pinto beans instead of black, added Cayenne pepper seasoning, frozen corn instead of canned, and/or I've added frozen green and/or red peppers. Homemade corn tortillas is the way to go, but if you don't want to go to the hassle, store-bought flour is good too. After we run out of tortillas, we use tortilla chips to finish it off. Tip: Each time I go to shred the chicken, I look at the mix and think "this is too runny!," but without fail, after I've added back the shredded chicken, added the cream cheese, and let it cook for another 30 minutes - it is fine.
This is one of my favorite easy recipes. I have always used Pace Picante Sauce and never thought it was bland. Definitely drain the corn or use frozen. We serve it over rice with corn chips on the side. The rice with the flavorful chicken and sauce makes it extra creamy and delicious. Try it!
Love this recipe! I use this for making enchiladas but I also add green chili and jalapeño to the crock pot and then enchilada sauce when I put it in the oven. Like others have said I also use fat free cream cheese! I hate anything FF but you can't even tell. So good!
We love this recipe. I read how some thought it was bland so I sprinkled a package of taco seasoning on the chicken. Other than that, I followed the recipe as written. It was yummy. Thanks for submitting it.
This was so easy to throw in the crockpot as I was running off to work in the morning. After work I walked in to this fabulous aroma. I didn't have a can of corn but frozen worked fine. The chicken shredded in moments, and I used non-fat cream cheese. We served it on tortillas with some shredded cabbage, but serving it on rice or a baked potato would be great as well. Kudos, and Thank you!
I made it but it was a little bland so I added taco seasoning to it and also folded the tortilla to enclose the filling and browned it on both sides.
Needs more spices and I couldn't taste the cream cheese at all. It would probably be better with spices, shredded cheese and an assortment of taco-type toppings.
Add taco seasoning (1/3-1/2 pack)
Yummy! This recipe makes a ton! Needed more salsa or just a little something for extra flavor. I pared this with black bean and corn salsa salad II. Great combo!
Super easy to prepare- have to love that. However, it was extremely bland. I added some seasoning after it was made but 'eh- little late. Great idea for an easy set and forget meal- next time I will jazz it up a bit. Even try some ideas I read on here.
Hubby is hard to please, but he said I could make this anytime. I added two packages of taco seasoning and used Chi- Chi's Salsa. Goes great with lime flavored tortilla chips.
Very delicious! Everyone loved it!!! :)
Awwwwesome. Easy and great to eat on a tortilla with some sc and shredded cheddat.
I thought it was really good. It was a bit bland I may season my chicken next time like one of the other reviews suggested. Overall easy recipe.
It’s delicious no matter what. But I think the simplicity makes it even more delicious. Perfect for spending time with a busy family while preparing a decent meal for them.
Made this but it needed some additional flavors just like the other reviews mentioned! I added a whole jar of salsa verde, added hot sauce, onions, and garlic. Just put in extra flavors that you enjoy and this is a great easy recipe!
This recipes is a go to for me and my wife. I've changed an ingredients and added a few more. I subbed canned corn for canned cream corn and added smoked paprika and cumin.
Over all, I thought the this recipe was basically good. It was really easy to make and everyone in my family ate it, including my 3 year old and 1 year olds. I thought it was a little bland though. I actually ended up adding 1.5 cups of salsa during the cooking process in hopes to beef up the flavor after tasting it 2 hours in. I served it with a sprinkle of cheese and a little extra salsa.
Only changes I made was to add taco seasoning to the top of each chicken breast before adding the salsa on top. Then after I shredded the chicken g added the cream cheese I added a small can of mild fire roasted green chilis. I can't eat spicy foods so this was the perfect flavor without being too spicy. Also, it's really good with some Fritos mixed in if you don't have any tortilla shells.
Too soupy. More like southwest cream cheese soup. Used Chunky Salsa also.
Family of 6 ages 3-55. all but 19 yr old loved it. 15 yr old said OK others thought it was great. Will make again with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, etc for taco toppings
Very good. Turned out more soupy than I eould have liked, even with the corn and black beans drianed. Next time Ill have to use a chunkier salsa
I tried this today, but made a few changes. Used On the Border medium salsa, added onion powder, garlic, cayenne, chili flakes, black pepper and fresh jalapeños! Added in cream cheese & a little of mexican cheese. The outcome: Amazingly delicious!
I read the reviews and saw that many people said the recipe is too bland. I like bland, so I made it for dinner tonight. It was delicious. The only thing I changed was to scoop out a cup and a half of liquid before I added the cream cheese.
I read a lot of reviews that said it was watery so I added an extra chicken breast and it was not watery at all (I was actually a little nervous with how not watery it was lol). I used half the amount of cream cheese. I also read it was bland but my family and I thought it was perfect. We added toppings like sour cream, avocado, Mexican cheese and lettuce. Super simple meal, definitely recommend ??
This recipe most definitely was bland. Had to add a lot of spices. After adding the spices it was good. Then I added the cream cheese and it basically ruined it. The cream cheese didn't thicken it much either and just tasted odd in it.
My husband and I found this to be bland.
added a pack of taco seasoning and served with taco toppers....good easy supper
Family loved it. Even grumpy teenager. Season chicken before adding to crock.
Tasty, easy dinner recipe. I use Pace picante sauce and frozen corn because that's what I always have on hand. I serve it in flour or corn tortillas with cheese.
Turned out just like I expected. Very easy. And very tasty!
Made this and used 2.1 pounds of Boneless Chicken Breast then doubled the amount of Black Beans and corn. One jar of salsa and 1/2 jar on top of the chicken. Also 1 cup of finely chopped onion and a finely chopped Jalapeño pepper. Some ground sea salt and some Creole Seasoning. Finally Creme cheese at the end. Rave reviews from my family
So disappointed, been wanting to make this and finally did today, extremely bland. I had my son try it and his response "doesn't taste like anything"
I just tried this and while it was good, I thought it a bit bland as well. I am going to try using medium salsa next time. Also mine was very soupy, so I am going to drain the beans and the corn (even though the recipe doesn't say to) really well before I make it next time. I also added sour cream on top, but cheese and lettuce as others have suggested would be good as well!
This meal is amazing and my kids love it!!! I made it according to the recipe, but at the end when I shredded up the chicken and added the cream cheese, I also added some ranch seasoning and a couple of Mexican spices! Gave it more flavor!! This dish made great leftovers as well!
I included a can of green chilies for some added flavor . . . yummy.
It was excellent, especially the next day for left overs.
Added some cut up onion and taco seasoning to the meat after reading about the bland taste. Also we didn’t have enough salsa so we substituted Rotel for what we lacked in salsa. It came out perfect. On the leftovers we rolled them in the tortillas like enchiladas and covered is queso cheese. Yum!!! Very flavorful! We will definitely make this again and again!!
Love this recipe! Very easy and yummy!
Great taste, just put in a tortilla or over rice, or even plain. Ridiculously easy to make, God bless crock pot recipes!
a great recipe- I added a little chili powder and would recommend adding a bit more beans but otherwise it was very tasty and simple to make!
I added a bunch of seasoning, but otherwise this was super easy and pretty good
Eh, I added a whole bunch of spices (cumin, chili powder, etc) and it was still really bland. The chicken however was super tender. This is a great starter recipe for something awesome I am sure. If I ever decide to try it again and change it up a bunch I'll post here.
Very easy and tasty. I added diced jalepenos for a little heat.
quick easy and tasty
