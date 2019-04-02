Slow Cooker Santa Fe Chicken

This a great and fool proof recipe. I give it full stars as is, but I've also tweaked it a few times and it has turned out well then too (what salsa you use will make a difference in the ultimate outcome). I almost always use three large breast rather than four, unless they are particularly small. Changes I've made that work: pinto beans instead of black, added Cayenne pepper seasoning, frozen corn instead of canned, and/or I've added frozen green and/or red peppers. Homemade corn tortillas is the way to go, but if you don't want to go to the hassle, store-bought flour is good too. After we run out of tortillas, we use tortilla chips to finish it off. Tip: Each time I go to shred the chicken, I look at the mix and think "this is too runny!," but without fail, after I've added back the shredded chicken, added the cream cheese, and let it cook for another 30 minutes - it is fine.