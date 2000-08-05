Veronica's Apple Pancakes

These apple pancakes are perfect for our Sabbath morning breakfast. One batch is never enough for my family. These delicious pancakes are always moist and nutritious. I recommend eating these pancakes with hot cinnamon syrup!
I altered these to make them less caloric, and they still came out fabulous! My daughter loved them. I substituted 2 Tbsp. Splenda for the sugar, 1/8 c. applesauce for half of the butter, two egg whites for the one egg and used nonfat milk. I also doubled the cinnamon. I ate mine completely plain - was almost like dessert instead of breakfast!
Too dense for a pancake in my opinion. But I doubled the apple, so I compensated by almost doubling the flour (whole wheat) which made it thick and hard to flatten so I added another egg. I thought I could skimp on the sugar but DON'T. And I'd QUADRUPLE the cinnamon. It's not very cinnamonny at all! I'll try it again, following the recipe exactly and re-rate.
Great recipe! I added a bit more cinnamon like other reviews suggested and added a tbsp or so more splenda on top of the pancakes. I discovered they need to cook quick to be fluffy, on medium high heat. If you cook them too slow, they will turn out dense. Will definitely make again. Thank you!
So, so good! I've made this twice already and everyone in the family really loves it. I've just used one apple each time. Once it was a little over a cup, once a little under, and both times it turned out fine. I grate the apple with the skin still on, and you don't really notice it. My only very slight complaint is that I usually make double recipes of pancakes and freeze the extra so I can just pop them in the toaster in the morning for a quick breakfast for my toddlers. Well, for some reason these don't taste very good reheated. Oh well, it's worth making fresh whenever we need some apple pancakes! Thanks for the yummy recipe!
These were really tasty! I made them for Sunday morning breakfast for my kids along with Orange Smoothies (also found on allrecipes)and they just loved it. I also used my food processor to grate the appples - what a timesaver. The pancakes are very dense and the apples really give this recipe that extra something special.
These were great! I chopped the apple into tiny little pieces instead of shredding. It gave the pancakes a nice texture. I also followed the advice of other reviewers and doubled the cinnamon and sugar. Served them with whipped cream. Yum :)
I've made this recipe as writtten and with a few changes, and it's fantastic both ways! To make this recipe a bit healthier for my kids I substitute whole wheat flour for about half of the all-purpose flour and substitute honey for the sugar. I also double the cinnamon and add about a tsp. of vanilla extract. My kids actually prefer this recipe with the whole wheat flour - it gives the pancakes a wonderful nutty flavor that really compliments the apples and cinnamon well. I usually double this recipe and it's the perfect amount for my family of six. Thanks for the great recipe!
Wonderful pancakes! Here's my tweak: I tossed finely chopped apple with a mixture of cinnamon and sugar while I prepped the rest of the batter (I added a pinch of salt to the dry ingredients). Then I folded the cinnamon apples into the batter. Cold leftover pancakes made a great after-school snack today because the apples made the pancakes moist and tasty even without butter and syrup. Yeah, baby!
Wow! These were great. Very moist with just the right taste of apples. My kids loved them. I went to eat the leftovers next morning (I made a double batch right from the start), but someone got to them before I did. Must go make some more now...
I'm 14 years old, and this is the first dish I've ever cooked alone. They turned out perfectly, so moist and sweet. I doubled the recipe, and added 1/4 cup of applesauce, halved the butter, and put in about 1/8 of a cup of cinnamon. They were amazing, and I ate every single one of them.
I sure wish people would at least MAKE a recipe before giving it a 1 star rating!!! And then rate it based on how it turned out - not their nutritional bias. All the nutritional info is listed, so let people make their own decision! Nuff said. I made this exactly as written and I was very pleased with the results. So pleased, that I will certainly make this again - but next time I want to try adding some chopped walnuts or pecans! Mmmm, I can't wait!
this recipe turned out fantastic pancakes. They had the perfect level of sweetnes. I took the advice and made hot cinnamon syprup as well. highly recommended. I added extra baking powder because I made these in New Zealand.
very delicious! I used 2 medium apples, and I subbed 1/2 whole wheat flour. I also made cinn. syrup, which was very yummy! I can't wait to make these again! Edit...I started making these with applesauce rather than actual apples..I use 1/2 c. applesauce, and they are delicious and easier!
I'm only giving the recipe 4 stars because the reason it tasted as good as it did is because we ate the pancakes with some apple butter. Without it, the pancakes would have been a little bland (can' really taste the apple).
Awesome pancakes, my 4 year old daughter LOVED them, so did the rest of the family. I did some changes after reading others reviews though. I added 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon and 2 tablespoons white sugar, also I used 2 regular red apples not tart ones. Overall an excellent recipe, definitely a keeper. Thanks so much for sharing!
Not what I expected from the reviews (and the photo!). I doubled the cinnamon too but they came out bland. Lumpy texture & needed to be spread around in pan or they were too thick to cook. I cooked on med-hi heat but they browned too quickly while the middle was dense. Don't think I'll make again though I like the nutrition factor of the apple.
These were amazing, this is definatly going to be my pancake recipe from now on. The only thing that I did was I added a bit more milk, cinnamon and sugar like some of the others suggested. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
This was delicious! The family loved them and the kids and hubb said it was the best pancakes they've ever had:) Only change I made was I doubled the amount of cinnamon. This is a keeper for sure. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
I have to agree these are fabulous. I tripled the recipe, served a great breakfast, and froze enough for another day. I followed everyone's advice and put in extra cinnamon. I also used half oil and half melted butter. And, since I have one of those apple peeler/corer/slicers, I used that and then just finely diced the apples. Delicious!
Very good pancakes, loved the apple texture. We actually drizzled caramel on top instead of syrup or anything else. I bet you could substitute caramel for the sugar right in the recipe, I may try that next time.
Made them for DH this morning, I asked him how many stars so I could review them, (I can't eat pancakes) He said, pick a star, they're good, but the more bites he took the more he raved, five stars he said :)
This is an awesome recipe! What a great way to get more nutritious fruit into my kids' diets! I did use 3/4 cup of whole wheat flour instead of all white. I also increased the cinnamon to 1/2 tsp. and added a couple tablespoons of wheat germ. I also added a bit more milk so the batter wasn't quite so thick. The pancakes were absolutely delicious, and my one picky eater even ate them plain without syrup. Hooray!
I went heavy on the apple, light on the butter, and used mostly whole wheat flour. I also used mostly no-fat yogurt for the milk (I needed to use it up) and therefore had to add extra milk, as the batter was too thick. Delicious! I will make these again.
WENDU35
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2000
This is a really easy and quick recipe to do and my kids just loved them!!! I will definitely have to make two batches next time.
I'm sorry, there must be a mistake on this recipe. I make pancakes every Sunday morning and enjoy trying new recipes. I thought there was too much butter in this recipe and tried it anyway. I couldn't eat them. My husband ate them and the dog thought they were good, but they were dough-y in the middle and I know how to cook. Perhaps if the butter was 2 T instead of 4 T it would be ok. I have another recipe with apples that is similar that calls for 2 T of oil and 1/2 to 3/4 c of milk and I had a ** next to the recipe. It also called for only 1 c of flour. Try those substitutions and see if you like it. I also want to note that I normally do not give a negative review but these were very disappointing.
These were not that good, followed recipe exactly and after taste testing 1st one found I needed to add extra sugar, about 1/3 cup, some vanilla, about 1/2 to 1 tsp, and an additional shredded apple, next time I will stick with my go to pancake recipe and just add some apple and cinnamon, also quite heavy only ate about half what we usually eat.
These pancakes came out perfect for me. I added a splash of vanilla extract, nutmeg, and extra apple. I also added a little more milk because I don't like my pancakes too thick. My family and I really enjoyed them.
HUSHPUPPY
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2011
I made these for breakfast this morning and loved them! Very moist and filling without being "hockey pucks." I doubled the cinnamon to 1/2 teaspoon and felt this gave it just enough essence of cinnamon without being overpowering. I highly recommend these for company day or any day!
I usually fail miserably at making fluffy pancakes, but these turned out perfectly! I made them exactly as written except that I guesstimated the amount of butter (the butter in Kenya doesn't have measuring marks on it) and I chopped the apples instead of shredding them to give the pancake more texture, and I more than doubled the cinnamon. I also added a sprinkle of nutmeg. No syrup here, so I ate them plain. My husband loved them.
These were perfect! Very easy and fast for a weekend breakfast. I followed the directions except I used chopped apple instead of shredded and soy milk instead of regular milk. They were fantastic. Thanks for sharing!
Easy and quick, I chopped 1 1/2 Granny Smith apples and put them for a whirl in my food processor. I didn't peel them and I really liked how the green color showed throughout the pancakes. My family enjoyed them, and next time I will double the amount of cinnamon, and maybe even add some pecans or walnuts.
These were good. I added extra cinnamon and a tsp of vanilla. Thought they could be a touch sweeter, but that could be because I'm not a syrup fan so I usually eat my pancakes plain. Thanks for the recipe!
I doubled the recipe and doubled the cinnamon. I substituted whole wheat for part (3/4 cup) of the all purpose flour. I used half milk and half buttermilk. I mixed it all up, and it was pretty thick. I cooked two small, tall pancakes, but then my mom made me thin it out with more buttermilk. The first pancakes were good, and the next, thinner ones were even better. This is the only recipe I'll use for great apple cinnamon pancakes!
This recipe is wonderful!! I doubled the cinnamon,added more sugar and a few drops more of milk. They turned out great!! My oldest daughter ate 2 plates. This recipe also makes a LOT. Other recipes I have tried barely made enough for our family of 5 but we had some batter left over on this one. GREAT all the way around.
Love this recipe! I did triple the amount of cinnamon though. We're big cinnamon lovers in my house. My husband and my 9 month old daughter loved how they turned out (I made little baby pancakes for her).
As written, inedible. Pancakes need some amount of salt....1/2 tsp for the batch is plenty but without it we had to throw it away. Aside from that, this was decent, but not as apply as I expected. Next time I may replace some butter with applesauce just for the additional apple flavor.
I LOVE this recipe and I am not a big pancake eater. They were very easy to make. The only change I made was that I almost doubled the amount of apples. Other then that I followed the recipe and we ate them with regular maple syrup. My kids even went back for seconds. I can't wait to make them again :)
I mixed the dry ingredients the night before and I mixed the chopped the apple, melted "smart balance",(instead of butter) egg and milk in the morning. I increased the cinnamon to 1/2 teaspoon and increased sugar to 5 teaspoons. These were great pan cakes.
This was very delicious. As suggested I added more cinnamon and made cinnamon syrup to serve. I did use almond milk and 1/4 cup applesauce in place of the egg, and I used olive oil in place of butter to make this a vegan recipe. I also used white whole wheat flour instead of all purpose flour. Very fluffy and moist pancakes, I highly recommend this recipe!
My daughter used diced fuji apples (we liked little chunks better than grated apple), doubled the cinnamon but stirred the cinnamon into the apples while assembling the batter (so the cinnamon flavor stayed with the apple flavor). Then she served them with buttermilk syrup and it was like eating caramel apple pancakes for breakfast. WHAT A TREAT! Buttermilk syrup: 1 1/2 c sugar 1/2 c butter 3/4 c buttermilk 2 T corn syrup 1 t baking soda 2 t vanilla In large saucepan, stir together (while heating) the sugar, butter, buttermilk and corn syrup. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 5-6 minutes, stirring constantly (you will notice a very slight change in color). Turn off the heat, stir in the baking soda (it will cause the syrup to foam up very high, so stir rapidly). Then add the vanilla. The result is a caramel flavored syrup. You can thin it with water if it gets too thick.
Not bad! The applesauce for butter substitute (mentioned by one reviewer) works well. I doubled the cinnamon and substituted a packet of vanilla sugar and some Splenda for the white sugar. Will make again! Edit: I made this a second time, using a 2 tablespoons sugar: the packet of vanilla sugar and the rest brown sugar. It was perfect. Also, I found it's worth the time to shred the apple(s) instead of just dicing them. The pancakes cook more evenly.
I did this one manytime ago and it was wonderfull. I found another similar recipe but it goes with vanilla without baking powder. i want try a mix of both, using this two ingredients someone know if i'll need change amounts if the vanilla is liquid and the powder is quimic?thanks
Very tasty! I did use vanilla almond milk instead of regular milk, and used whole wheat flour in place of all-purpose. I would add more cinnamon and more apple next time, but that's just my own preference.
These are really good, I added more cinnamon and more sugar, and salt, did not butter the pan, there is enough butter in the pancake itself. Mine though did not turn out fluffy, they looked like the first picture. Anyone know the trick to get them fluffy?
These pancakes turned out very bland, they just need a bit more. Adding a tablespoon of brown sugar or honey, a 1/4 tsp salt, and and using 3/4tsp of cinnamon instead of 1/4 would make this recipe delicious. Also if you're looking for a topping idea, carmalize a couple apples in a pan with 1/4c of honey and 1tsp cinnamon....mmmmmm!
The only reason I will give it only 4 stars is because I didn't get the "oh, this is awesome!" that I was expecting; however, every single one of those pancakes were gone (which doesn't happen with other recipes I've tried). I served these with a cinnamon syrup recipe I found on this site. I really enjoyed it and will be making it again.
These turned out wonderfully! I substituted two egg whites for the egg, 1/8th cup applesauce for half of the butter, and added 3/4tsp more cinnamon than is called for in the recipe. They were delicious by themselves. I highly recommend this recipe and will be making it again in the near future!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2001
This is truly a wonderful recepie, I suggest a bit more cinnamon for my taste.
Very delicious, and filling. One recipe filled up two adults and two kids, with 2 or so left over. It was slightly bland, but I'd rather it be bland with less sugar than super sweet like others that I've made.
excellent and so easy! My husband does the following: he slices a tart apple, like granny smith or spartan, very thin, and then dips the apple slices in the batter. Nice if you're not feeling like grating the apple!
I doubled the cinnamon, added 1/4 tsp nutmeg, and instead of shredding the Empire apple, I diced it. I liked the texture but my boyfriend didn't, although he did like the flavor. Next time, I'll try shredding it instead and add more sugar.
I made these this morning for my fiance. He had been craving his grandmothers apple pancakes. I have never made them before so I was unsure of what they should taste or look like. His grandmother has been gone for 4 years now and I really wanted to make them right. He took one bite and said they were PERFECT. I followed the recipe exactly. I used 2 small fuji apples and served them with warmed dark maple syrup. He said they tasted just like his grandmothers. Thank you for the great recipe. I will be sure to make these again and again.
I'm glad I tried these but I don't think I'd make them again. They were dense and somewhat flavorless as written. I cooked on medium-high heat and even spread the batter out so they would cook through and not burn. My additional suggestions would be to double the cinnamon and add a pinch of salt.
Made as per recipe except that I cubed the apple into tiny bits instead of shredding it. Used 1 apple. Real good. Pancakes turned out moist and fluff. Great for b'fast. I will definitely make this again.
This recipe is delicious and I did everything possible to make it not!!! Being the poor college student I am I used left over coconut oil in place of butter, water in place of milk, and quick oats in place of flour... so not poor but basically whatever I could find... they still came out crispy and tasting like a dessert!!!
Wow, were these good!! I used my food processor to chop the apple, which was a real timesaver (finely chopped apple was just as good as shredded apple). I also used skim milk, and it was just fine. I did need to add 3-4 Tbl. of milk to make the batter more spreadable. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I love pancakes and am always trying different kinds. Although I use my own recipe for the batter and just work the new ingredients into it. So I only followed the apple flavouring part of this recipe but it was good. Only change I would make is next time I would dice the apple rather than shred it as I would like more apple flavour next time.
Yum! To make these a little more nutritious, I used half whole wheat flour, added a little wheat germ, and used half applesauce, half butter. I doubled the cinnamon, too. These are so good! Definitely double the recipe, you'll want lots!
These are fantastic! I took the suggestions to double the sugar and cinamon and be sure to cook over medium high heat. I didn't want to fool with special syrup, so I used the imitation maple syrup I had on hand, and they were still great. They have been requested several times since then. Gave the leftovers to my mother for lunch, and she loved them too!
We had our 5 year old niece overnight last night and I needed to whip up something easy for breakfast. This was perfect. I used Macintosh apples and used 2T sugar, 1/2t baking powder, 1/2t baking soda and 1c buttermilk (was out of regular milk) and added more cinnamon and they turned out great! Much thicker batter than a normal pancake, but great flavor. Our niece gets distracted easily when she eats, but when I asked her to take two more bites, she decided that 7 more would be better!
I only had Fuji apples lying around, so I took one and chopped it into little pieces. It still turned out fantastic, though I do want to try properly shredding it next time. I also doubled the cinnamon as suggested, but still found myself wanting more. EASY SOLUTION: Sprinkling cinnamon directly onto the pancakes, and then pouring (all-natural!!) maple syrup on top of that. Instant 'cinnamon syrup'. AMAZING.
LILI3158
Rating: 4 stars
09/09/2001
I thought that this was a really good recipe, I would suggest adding more cinnamon then the recipe calls for, it gives the pancakes a little more spice!
