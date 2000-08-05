Veronica's Apple Pancakes

4.2
436 Ratings
  • 5 249
  • 4 108
  • 3 46
  • 2 20
  • 1 13

These apple pancakes are perfect for our Sabbath morning breakfast. One batch is never enough for my family. These delicious pancakes are always moist and nutritious. I recommend eating these pancakes with hot cinnamon syrup!

Recipe by Veronica Martin

Gallery
38 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine apple, milk, butter, and egg in a large bowl. Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, and cinnamon in a separate bowl. Stir flour mixture into apple mixture until just combined.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat.

  • Drop batter by 1/4 cup spoonfuls onto the hot griddle and cook until bottom is lightly browned. Flip and cook until browned on the other side. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 81.9mg; sodium 237.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022