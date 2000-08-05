Veronica's Apple Pancakes

I'm sorry, there must be a mistake on this recipe. I make pancakes every Sunday morning and enjoy trying new recipes. I thought there was too much butter in this recipe and tried it anyway. I couldn't eat them. My husband ate them and the dog thought they were good, but they were dough-y in the middle and I know how to cook. Perhaps if the butter was 2 T instead of 4 T it would be ok. I have another recipe with apples that is similar that calls for 2 T of oil and 1/2 to 3/4 c of milk and I had a ** next to the recipe. It also called for only 1 c of flour. Try those substitutions and see if you like it. I also want to note that I normally do not give a negative review but these were very disappointing.