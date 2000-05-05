Peanut Butter and Banana Smoothie
Like a peanut butter and banana sandwich in liquid form. Makes a nice thick breakfast smoothie.
This recipe is great and you can modify it to make a filling breakfast. I skip the honey and add about an 1/8 cup of rolled oats. Its so good and fills me up right through lunch!Read More
I changed the drink to make it more of an after dinner snack or dessert. I suggest adding a tablespoon (or more) of nutella as well as a cup of vanilla ice cream. This made it a cold, frothy and slightly chocolately tasting goodie.Read More
This is even better if you cut the banana in chunks and freeze it before using. Also even better to use 1 cup milk and put in in the freezer for about 45 min or intil it is slushy before making the smoothie.
I have been experimenting with smoothies lately and my 8 yr old proclaimed this "The best ever" and said we should make it every day. My one year old really enjoyed it too (I thinnned hers down with extra milk). I doubled the recipe, froze the bananas to add some coolness and just blended the honey in with everything instead of drizzling it on at the end. I think I will cut the honey down next time as I though it was a tad sweet.
Having been recently diagnosed with a yeast condition in which I must stay away from sugar, I've been looking for recipes without added sugar. This tasted really more food-like and not so sugary. I used old-fashioned peanut butter and 2 small ripe bananas with 2% milk. It was yummy and satisfying without making you feel bloated from lots of sugar like other smoothies! Thank you Diane.
Fantastic! I loved the texture of the crunchy peanut butter in with this oh so smooth smoothie. I used frozen banana and a little simple syrup instead of honey to sweeten (abt a teaspoon), and about double the milk to bring the smoothie to the right thickness. It was smooth, thick, creamy, and delicious. Definitely one of my favorites.
Great! I used regular whole milk and it turned out wonderful. This will be a regular at my house!
Awesome! Can't believe I didn't think of it myself. It seems so simple, and is really, really good. Add 3 ice cubes to the blender to make it cool. I don't use the honey, as I find that too sweet.
This is a surprisingly filling mid-morning meal. I've made this dozens of times and here are some tips: - Using a ripe frozen banana, you don't really need any added sweetener so I usually skip the honey and it still tastes great. - I use almond milk (unsweetened vanilla) instead of soy which has better, richer taste to it. - Add 1/4 cup of old-fashioned oats, it really thickens the smoothie and makes the drink more filling too. - Experiment with different nut butters. I've also made this with almond, cashew and hazelnut butter, all are great but each has its own unique flavor to it. - If you're looking to watch the calories, you can use a peanut powder instead of peanut butter (just make sure that peanuts are first in the ingredients list).
Very yummy!! But next time I will freeze the banana first as the entire drink was somewhat warm.
Tasty and delicious! I thought it was a little bit too sweet...I added ice cubes to make it colder and I used Nutella instead of peanut butter which might be why it was too sweet. I doubled the recipe and that made enough for two people. Nutella is great with bananna.
Oh, I love peanut butter and bananas mixed together and this smoothie was delicious. Instead of milk, I used vanilla yogurt and threw in some quick cooking oats to add more texture. I know oatmeal in smoothies is unheard of but you must try it next time. Just throw everything in a blender and add a few tablespoons of oats at a time. The longer the smoothie sits, the thicker it will get so start off with only about 1/8 of a cup. It's a great way to get fiber into your morning diet. Even my kids like this. Thanks for your recipe Diane, this is one of my favorite smoothie recipes.
Personally, i didn't like it, but i can see how others liked it.
Yummy! One might consider chilling it before one serves it.... mmmmmm!
When putting the ingredients in the blender, add the milk first, then the banana, then peanut butter then honey. I made the mistake of putting the PB and honey in first, and they sort of glommed up on the bottom and were hard to get to mix in. I added a TBSP wheat germ, which went unnoticed by my 9 year old son. Ice cubes make it nice and frosty and add a little more texture. I also used 1/4 cup vanilla yogurt and 1/4 cup milk rather than using 1/2 cup milk only.
This was yummy, and had lots of protein, so it kept me feeling full for along time. I changed the recipe somewhat, using regular milk and yogurt instead of soy milk, and using a bit of vanilla for extra flavor. I also put in a spoonful of cocoa powder, which adds a nice optional chocolatey flavor.
I'm so excited to find this fabulous smoothie!!! I've been looking for something quick/healthy and filling to make for breakfast. And something I felt good about letting my 2 year old son have. We used frozen bananas, organic (no sugar added) peanut butter, rice milk (my son has a dairy sensitivity), a drizzle of honey, a few slices of apple and a spoonful of flaxseed. SOOOOOOO YUMMY!!! I will definitely be making this for breakfast until I get sick of it. I'm also really excited to try adding some oats to it. Thanks so much for this awesome recipe!!!
It was very good! I skipped the honey though.
Very Good. Will keep you satisfied until lunch, no problem. Added 2 tsp. flaxseed and 1/4 C. light silken tofu after trying the original recipe on its own. For me these additions compliment the nutrtional value without altering the taste.
This looked like a great combination as some people eat peanut butter and banana sandwiches, but this was disgusting. It was to thick and tasted like way too much peanut butter straight from the can!
Not too much of anything, was the perfect balance! I added a few ice cubes to make it colder and was out of soy milk so I used regular 2% and it turned out just great. Next time maybe I will use frozen bananas. Thanks for this. I had jaw surgery and am on liquids only diet for a few weeks and nothing seems to sound good, but I drank the whole thing. Will definitely use this to get some protein in me!
This is delicious! I froze the banana, added 2 ice cubes (the small kind from icemaker), used non-fat milk and blended the honey with other ingredients. It was very creamy, cold and satifying, except that it was so good, even though I felt full, I could have drank another one. Definately a KEEPER!
vErY GoOd!
Yummy! Perfect thickness!
This was one of the best smoothies i have ever had! I used a frozen banana and 1/2 cup almond milk because i didn't have soy! I also didn't have honey to put on top so i'll put it on next time! You have to try this recipe! It is so good!!!!
My husband and I thought it was great. We prefer it cold so to add some ice cubes before blending and a touch less honey would be perfect for us.
loved this recipe, however I followed someone else's review and added the oatmeal to make it more filling. I also froze the banana first to make it cooler (note to self, peel banana before freezing it!) With the oatmeal I give it 5 stars. So lite and delish!!
I don't like peanut butter so this rating is based off what my daughters thought of it. The younger one also does not like peanut butter (she, sniff, takes after her old man) and the older one loves it, and they both could not get enough of this smoothie. Going to try it again and again. Used regular milk (one percent) instead of soy because that's all I had, but came out fine.
I usually double this and use regular milk, but I like adding ice to chill it out. If you chop up the bananas and freeze them, it really helps with the thickness of the smoothy. I usually try to cut back on the sugar by adding two spendas in place of the honey for my double batch.
My daughter is not much of a breakfast person so I made this for her today. Very nice! I used frozen banana, regular milk, and no honey. 1/8 cup = 2 tablespoons which is much easier to measure with peanut butter. Will add some ground flax next time.
Excellent smoothie!! I used skim milk and only 1 tablespoon honey (blended in). Next time I will try a frozen banana (it's a bit warm) and maybe omit the honey all together. If I had it, I would have also added wheat germ or ground flax seed. Thanks :)
5 Stars only after my personal modifications....I don't do soy anything so I used regualr milk, some crushed ice, and no honey. The banana and peanut butter were sweet enough. I also tried it with vanilla yogurt and it was fantastic! Next I am going to try with the suggestion of the rolled oats. Peanut Butter and Bananas are my favorite, so this smoothie couldn't go wrong for me :)
This is my son's favorite in the morning now. I cut and froze the bananas so it makes the drink cold and acts as a thickener. I sometimes use Vanilla Silk for a change and sometimes add a small handful of oats to blend with bananas before adding liquid. Agave is another idea instead of honey. Yummy - just as is also.
I quadrupled this recipe, used frozen chunked bananas, Trader Joe's organic peanut butter, nonfat milk and homemade sugar free maple syrup (I'm out of honey at the moment....whoops). The kids thought this was GREAT, my husband did not. That's alright, the kids had NO problem drinking Daddy's.
Add 1/4cup raw oatmeal per serving! That is breakfast!
Sorry, we did not like this smoothie. It was way too thick. I even added more milk to thin it out but just couldn't handle the thickness of the peanut butter.
Freeze your banans or use crushed ice or frozen yogurt or all 3 to get a super thick smoothie. :-) Sub chocolate syrup for the honey. Yeah, now that's what i call a smoothie.
5 stars after my changes. I froze the banana, used 2 ice cubes, 1/2 cup 2% milk, 1/4 cup peanut butter, only a small drizzle of honey and 1 tablespoon of rolled oats. Everybody has personal taste preferences, which accounts for some people changing things and others not. Great recipe!
super easy! my kids loved it, second time i even threw in some chocolate milk mix, i didn't give this 5 stars because i thought the honey made it too sweet. we also used whole milk instead of soy, we can't eat soy milk here.
the proportions are great, just enough sweetness, thickness. I used roasted unsalted shelled peanuts ground up and coconut milk instead. Then added a bunch of ice to create volume. Kid and hubby taste tested, mommy approved ;)
This was soooo yummy!! I didn't add the honey based on some of the other reviews and I'm glad I didn't. I think it would have been too sweet for my taste. Will be making this regularly for breakfast and for snacks.
Quick and easy. My wife really liked this one.
Now that was good! I used one frozen banana, 3/4 cups skim milk, 2 heaping tablespoons peanut butter, and a packet of splenda. Next time I will add oats to it. Loved the flavor!! I think peanut butter is one of the best foods on the planet! Thanks for a yummy recipe!
Absolutely delicious and very filling, only change I made was using regular milk instead of soy because it was all I had in the fridge. The smoothie is easy to put together and gave me plenty of energy to get through a busy day. Thanks for sharing!
Very tasty, and a great jumping off point for modifications. I mixed soy and 2% milk to balance the flavors, and instead of honey I added honey flavored Cheerios to give the drink extra sweetness, bulk, and texture. Next time I'll try adding chocolate milk mix to harness the choco-banano style goodness!
better with ice
I use crunchy PB, 2 Tbsp. oatmeal and double the recipe, eliminating the honey. Makes an awesome breakfast drink!
Made mine with regular skim milk and threw in a handful of ice cubes. Delicious and simple.
This felt so good on my sore throat today. The recipe was just perfect. I agree you should use a frozen banana, to keep the drink cold. And if it is too thick for you, you can throw in a couple of ice cubes, like I did, to thin it down. Great recipe!
I thought it was okay, but nothing spectacular. I tasted it after it was mixed and it was way too warm, so I added 2 ice cubes and blended them in. Maybe using a frozen banana would help with the temperature.
It's fast and filling.
Doesn't make much, so double the recipe Toss the honey and instead add 2 cups of ice cream and you have a great milkshake.
As is, this is a bit gooey because of the banana. I think it would have been better if you chunked up the banana first and froze it. Plus I had to add twice the milk just to get rid of the sliminess of this. Next time I will freeze the banana, use twice the milk, and use natural dark chocolate peanut butter for more flavor.
We've made this smoothie many times! and we love it! We use frozen bananas, agave nectar instead of honey and natural peanut butter. Delicious!
Gave 2 starts because it easy to make but neither dh or dd liked it. Even after freezing banana's dh said to warm and just kinda bland.
Sorry but this was not to our liking. I used organic natural peanut butter and it still was too sweet and the banana flavor was too strong. It just wasn't for us.
WOW! That was amazing. Its a great base recipe. I added some oats, flax seed, and put about half the amount of honey in. Its really sweet enough without honey at all.Anyone that likes peanut butter will love this.
I doubled the recipe and it still only made enough for my boyfriend and I to have half a glass each. I will quadruple the recipe next time.
Delicious! I used 1/4 cup peanut butter and 1 cup two percent milk instead, but seriously SO delicious.
I've been making something like this for years (w/ 1% milk), especially when I was pregnant. I boost the protein by adding some non-fat drry milk powder, and I think it makes it sweeter,too.(I never put in sugar or honey.) But the REAL SECRET is to use a FROZEN banana. Makes it thicker and frontier. Whenever I have bananas that have gotten overripe, I peel them, wrap 'em individually in wax paper, and store in a freezer ziplock.
Great smoothie!
Oddly my 7 year old was not a fan of this smoothie. I would use vanilla yogurt next time and less peanut butter.
This is definitely one of the best smoothies I have tried! everybody liked it! except for my mother(which i find really surprising!). It tastes just as good without the honey or I should say better.
This was very nice. I left out the honey and added rolled oats like another person suggested. Thanks!
Good smoothie! I added some ice and a little more milk because I like it cold. Only used a T of honey and it was sweet enough.
I doubled this recipe and used skim milk instead of soy. I added two heaping spoonfuls of peanut butter instead of measuring it out. I added a drizzle of honey at the end and stirred it in for a subtle sweetness. Very yummy and creamy! The only problem I had was that after I froze the bananas, as suggested by other reviewers, it was difficult to remove the peels for some reason. The bananas may have been a bit too ripe.
drinkable but not nearly as tasty as I'd hoped-18 month old didn't like it either and she loves all types of smoothies
I make a similar smoothie, but use almond milk and put the honey in the smoothie before blending. I also add ice cubes to make it colder & thicker. Sometimes I add cinnamon & flax seed as well.
If you don't have time to freeze bananas and want it quickly, you can just add ice to the blender. It's a slushier smoothie. My kids and I love it! Always a good flavor combo.
I had a bit of coconut milk leftover from last night's dinner, so I used that in place of the soy, and it came out delicious! I also added two ice cubes, but next time I'll just freeze the banana. Excellent breakfast.
I omit the honey.
This was excellent! I just used reduced fat peanut butter and substituted the honey for Hersey's chocolate syrup :) YUM!
Tasty. I made a few changes. I froze my bananas first, use vanilla soy milk, and also added dry instant oatmeal (brown sugar maple), and skipped on the honey. Very filling breakfast on the go kinda meal. Yum!
This was so delicious and tasted like a dessert. I used slightly more peanut butter and slightly less honey and next time I will try the nutella as one other user suggested. THAT would be awesome tasting.
Great recipe! Like others, I agree it would be better if the banana is frozen, otherwise the smoothie is room temperature
Very good. I added flax seed meal, froze the banana and used almond milk!
The verdict from my 7 year old son: the best smoothie EVER! I used a frozen banana over the suggested alternative to make it a little frosty and more creamy, and cow's milk. I myself found it very sweet, but that probably depends on the ripeness of the banana you use. I left off the honey drizzle. This makes a filling and nutritious snack or breakfast. Thanks for the recipe.
I used chocolate soy milk and cut the honey down to one table spoon although you could probably take it out altogether with the sweetness from the chocolate. Like others suggested, I froze the banana. Tasted amazing. Thank you so much for this recipe. Can't wait to make it again.
This is delicious! i HATE bananas, but now i've found a way to enjoy them. :) I used skim milk and added about 1 1/2 teaspoons of ground up oatmeal (I don't like that by itself either). Thanks for helping me be a little more healthy! In the future, for added decadence, I would add chocolate syrup as well.
I thought this was really good, however I only gave it four stars because I had to make a few modifications to fit my likings.
I usually use 1 cup chocolate soy milk and honey peanut butter. Definately freeze the banana before making the smoothie.
I made this for Mother's Day breakfast for my mom and it was EXCELLENT! There was a couple changes I made from what reviewers suggested, though. I used a lot less honey: about one teaspoon per a serving. Also, I froze the banana the night before. I added a couple ice cubes to make it a bit colder, too. Since I didn't have soy milk, I used regular milk. This smoothie turned out absolutly great!
This smoothie was really delicious. I love the combination of PB and banana. (: I don't measure the peanute butter and instead stick a butter knife in the jar and put in a big glob. Also, I added the honey while blending. One thing that is a MUST with this recipe is that you have to either freeze the banana or add about 5-6 ice cubes to make it cold. It's really bad when it's room temp.
Mmm...very delish! I first put the peanut butter in the blender, then the honey. Then I put it in the banana. After that I pour some soy milk in there. After that, I modified it by adding at least 1-cup ice. Blend well and it's absolutely delicious!!!! Will definitely keep making this recipe!
Super good! I too used regular skim milk and loved the flavour! I made it for my son (a picky eater) and ended up having to make a second batch for myself! Thanks for sharing!
Kids loved it :)
I use frozen bananas and a little less honey...or you can just add a little ice if you use a regular banana!
Doubled recipe so we could all try it, but all 4 of us were disappointed. It's very thick and has too much peanut butter. Hard to drink. May try again but will have to at least change the amount of peanut butter. (Ages that tried this recipe and did not like it: 2, 4, 26 and 46)
this is a delicious breakfast smoothie! I have to admit, i didn't follow the recipe exactly because when I'm making smoothies I always eyeball the ingredients, i never measure anything out. Plus, i did not have soy milk so i substituted with buttermilk (i substituted this as well - milk w/lemon juice) and i added oatmeal as another reviewer suggested to make it more filling. i also blended the honey in with it instead of drizzling on top. Normally i try to follow the recipe exactly and base my rating on that but I think my changes did not differ to much from the original recipe
Im pregnant and this is perfect for a snack. Protein, fruit and dairy in one. Love it!
I made this and it is definitely not the 4 1/2-star rating it was given. I love peanut butter and bananas and it was disappointing. It was not as thick as praised for so, I added an extra banana. It was a decent shake that I won't make again.
I really like this smoothie, but I recreated it with my son, and substituted pickles for the peanut butter. Also used normal milk instead of soy, and used no honey. It's my sons new favorite drink, I think it's okay, more for a kids taste buds though.
i use splenda and soy and it makes for a very high protien healthy treat..its my fav smoothie...the kids like it with chocolate syrup. i also freeze the bannanas... yum
I used frozen bananas and regular 2% milk, it was delicious!
My two-year old daughter liked this one for breakfast.
Made this today with un-sweet almond milk and a frozen banana. Overall, it had a good flavor but it was just honestly waay to sweet with the 2 Tablespoons of honey. Being as it is also near 5oo calories, I added more almond milk and some ice to stretch it into 2 servings. ty
Good smoothie. I worked at a gym where we made protein shakes/smoothies. The secret is adding a few ice cubes to the mix before blending. As others suggested, it's also better to freeze your bananas. If you want a richer texture, add a little yogurt and cut down on the milk.
This is a good smoothie as-is, but I used almond butter instead of PB and almond milk instead of soy milk. I also added a tablespoon of nutella and it was delish! Perfect as a pre-workout meal.
It was ok as written, but I liked it better when I left out the honey, added some frozen yogurt, used frozen bananas, and added 1-2tsp cocoa powder. Delicious!
