Peanut Butter and Banana Smoothie

360 Ratings
Like a peanut butter and banana sandwich in liquid form. Makes a nice thick breakfast smoothie.

By Diane

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • In a blender, combine banana, peanut butter and soy milk. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and drizzle with honey for garnish.

Per Serving:
488 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 75.5g; fat 18.8g; sodium 212.9mg. Full Nutrition
