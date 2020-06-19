Southern Fried Apples

224 Ratings
  • 5 167
  • 4 39
  • 3 9
  • 2 6
  • 1 3

These fried apples are a delicious way to sweeten breakfast — or any meal. Serve garnished with additional cinnamon, if desired.

By lscrisp

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sugar and cinnamon; stir until sugar dissolves.

  • Add apples and cook until softened, 5 to 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 165.2mg. Full Nutrition
