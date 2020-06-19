Southern Fried Apples
These fried apples are a delicious way to sweeten breakfast — or any meal. Serve garnished with additional cinnamon, if desired.
This recipe was super easy and delicious. I used a variety of apples (Red Delicious, Granny Smith and Mackintosh) and left a little skin to identify the apple and this works for any type of apple. I instead of 2 tablespoons of cinnamon, I used 1 1/2 tablespoon of cinnamon and with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon, I was little nutmeg, allspice and ginger. My husband and kids loved it as a side for breakfast.
This was my first attempt at fried apples, and it was horrible. I think the recipe had a typo. Perhaps the two tablespoons of cinnamon should have been two teaspoons. It may be a while, but I may try it again in the future.
This is my mother's recipe as well. I have grown up on these fried apples. As I got older and more health conscious, I began substituting apple juice for the butter. Still delicious!
These apples were delicious. The recipe is easy and the ingredients are usually readily available. Great side dish for any meal.
SUB DARK BROWN SUGAR FOR WHITE SUGAR AND YOU HAVE A BIG WOW
I would highly recommend a particular type of cinnamon. It is called Ground Saigon Cinnamon. It has a strong cinnamon flavor. If this is to strong try Ground Ceylon cinnamon, from Sri Lanka. It is awesome as well. I didn't realize what a difference these could make in traditional dishes.
I just tried this tonight and it was fabulous. So easy. So few ingredients. So delicious! I followed the recipe pretty much to the letter but used a bit less butter and also a little less sugar. I think it would be just as good if not better with half the sugar. I also added less cinnamon, added a few shakes of salt, and just a tad of cornstarch/water mixture... about a teaspoon cornstarch to about a tablespoon water, and this thickened the mixture a bit without making it gloppy or pasty. I want to make this every day for the next few weeks it was so good!
Everyone enjoyed this in an old fashioned cast iron skillet just like my grandmother used to make!! Very good and it brings back a lot of warm memories....
This was great stuff. I made it exactly as written. Since I'd never made anything like it before, though, I didn't know quite what to do with it, but I read the "breakfast" suggestion and ate it served on top of frozen waffles that I had popped into the toaster - the combination worked very well. This lasted me for 4 breakfasts, and the reheated leftovers were almost as good as fresh. When I ate this, it took me a while to remember where I'd eaten something like this before, then it struck me - this is the same kind of "cinnamon apples" that is one of the side-dish choices I've gotten at restaurants like barbecue joints. Easy and tasty, and worth recommending.
I halved the recipe and added 2 dashes of salt. The apples were perfect! My Son thought I had spent a lot of time! He pronounced the dish as addictive. Great recipe!
Overly sweet and way too much Cinnamon....
That much cinnamon would kill me. I use 1 tsp. and everybody loves it. I also add a pinch of nutmeg. During the apple season, we have a bowl of this in the fridge all the time. Good on anything. I have Golden Glow and Harelson apple trees. They both work great.
Amazing! Especially when served alongside pork chops! I used half white sugar, and half brown sugar, and I think that added another layer of flavor. Will definitely makes this again. (forgot to add, the apples I used were too old to use fresh, but they turned out great in this recipe)
Way too much cinnamon for me. I listened to some of the other reviewers and halved the cinnamon and it was still too much.
I haven't tried it yet, but I will now for sure and USE my cast iron skillet. I was just kind of poking around, see if anyone peeled the apples, what kind they used, what kind if any sugar.. and I came across this! Sounds great.. going to go make it now.. will come back with a review. My daughter gave me the apples, so not sure what kind, they are red skinned (lol).. I'll do a rough peel, use my apple corer..go from there. TNX for all the help ladies!
Great recipes but next time I will use half the cinnamon.
Love this easy and simple recipe. My 2 yr old gobbled down seconds of this!!!!! I think next time I am gonna add a dash or 2 of salt like another reviewer did. I followed all the instructions and it turned out super yummy!
My grandma made fried apples throughout my childhood and beyond. Her apples had less cinnamon but could be adjusted to your own taste. This is a great place to start because my husband likes a more intense cinnamon flavor. Whichever way you like these apples either loaded with cinnamon or not your family will love these!
Made these tonight for dinner. Me and my husband really enjoyed them. My husband said they were better than a restaurant he likes. I did cut down on the cinnamon. I was afraid it would overwhelm the taste of the apples. They reminded me of when I was a kid. Will be making these often! Thank you!
I have fixed this recipe for years. It is so simple, yet so divine! And it cooks up so quickly that it's a cinch to fix in a pinch! It's especially great for a special breakfast treat. It tastes great as a topping on pancakes and waffles, as a special side dish with dinner, or as a 'healthier than most' dessert.
Awesome recipe! I used bacon drippings (1/2 teaspoon)and dash of salt and brown sugar version. When the apples were broken down and cooked almost 3/4 of the way, I added 1/2 cup of organic granola with almond slivers. This gave the apples a texture and also absorbed a lot of the sauce giving it a cobbler effect in a way. I layered it on an open faced banana bread I made the day before (http://goo.gl/5Jf8Lq) and topped with a thin slice of cheddar cheese add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side(sur le côté). I have been craving a cobbler lately and this was a great alternative. I cooked it ALL in my ceramic coated cast iron dutch oven on the stove top. no oven needed. ( well except the banana bread) ...
These were delicious, i added a pinch of salt, they turned out awesome
Absolutely awesome!!!!!! Easy & delicious!
I had 3 super large granny smith apples. Simply easy to follow, just make sure not to over do with the cinnamon. As is, was delish and 3 of my children that could eat apples, really liked them.
Great recipe! Super easy. Watch not to let the caramel get too hot to fast! Gets very sticky very quickly.. i made it a second time and served just as the sugar was completely melted and it was much smoother.
Yummy! Wouldn't change anything about this recipe! Tried a little taste, which lead to another little taste. Now I hope there's enough for the family to enjoy tonight! --Sunshine
Super delicious, easy to make and my daughter looooovvveesss when i make these...i sub with brown sugar tho
This is a great simple recipe. I did however use 2 very big honey crisp apples because that is all I use. I used brown sugar and a tad of regular sugar but cut it in half. Cut the butter by half as well. I ended up simmering the apples for about 30 minutes because that is where I found I like the tenderness of them. The key is stirring every few minutes. Added a dash of cinnamon and it was perfect! This made 4 servings.
I just made these fried apples to put over Cream Cheese Squares also on Allrecipes.com. These were the easiest apples to make and they taste sooooo gooood! My husband even told me to make up a batch to spoon over ice cream to make a sundae. I bet a little caramel syrup would put it over the top. Thanks for a great and easy recipe.
This is a lot like my Mother's recipe, though she used brown sugar instead of white sugar. They kind of taste like home-made apple sauce, only better...
I made these fried apples for a big family breakfast the Saturday after Christmas. They were delicious and very easy to make. My sister talked me into using additional cinnamon -- she was happy but too much for me. Looking forward to preparing again but next time according to recipe. So glad I have more apples!! I encourage you to make these and don't listen to my sister. JP
Thank you for this recipe. It made my day! I had a bag of small Macs on hand on a lazy fall Saturday and when my sweet tooth kicked in, I came upon this easy recipe. I used 6 apples and 1 1/2 TBS cinnamon. I may try the 2 spoons next time just to see if it improves on perfection. Can't wait to share this dessert!
I added a little water, cooked down and added a teas. of bacon grease. Also the recipe has way too much cinnamon.
Our apple trees produced lots this year---my DH is tired of dried apples so I have bags of chopped apples in the freezer to use up. Found this recipe and it's WONDERFUL! Hello baked ham, breakfast oatmeal, apple cobbler, and everything else I can fix with these apples! Thank you for an excellent recipe!
Picked my own Granny Smiths fresh yesterday morning. They were outstanding and any left over sauce is great on a piece of toast. Great and easy recipe. Will be trying it over a camp fire next weekend for breakfast
Turned out tasting good, but the sauce seemed a little dark, not sure why, but I followed the recipe to a T. I will be making it again..
I've been fixing the apples this way for years. They're great, it's a 'must do'.
I cut down butter to 1/3 c and used 1/3 c brown sugar. There was enough liquid left over to cook two more apples after dinner. Yummy!
Very good; ate at breakfast...
Very good! I used honey crisp apples since that was what I had on hand, so I reduced the sugar to 1/4 cup. The recipe took the substitution very well. I would definitely recommend tasting as you go along to be sure you get the texture you like. This was excellent served by itself and over a pork roast!
This was amazingly easy and pretty tasty too! I followed the recipe exactly and it came out pretty good. However, I think next time I will cut the cinnamon by half. It was a bit too much for my taste. Will make again!
Good recipe, but I left the skin on the apples, sliced them horizontally instead of in wedges, and cooked them a little longer. This is how I remember my mother cooked them. Ken
I think there was too much cinnamon. Next time I'll add 1/4c butter and 1 TBS of cinnamon.
I didn't care for this recipe. The amount of cinnamon is too high. I should have read ChristineW's review first -- two teaspoons sounds about right, whereas two tablespoons was enough to immediately turn the butter-and-sugar mixture almost black. It's still edible, but since cinnamon is fibrous, it has a grainy texture that makes it rather less than pleasant to eat.
Really good. The apples didn't turn out as brown but it was still good.
Too much cinnamon. Maybe was a typo?
Definitely recommend the Granny Smith apples, not Red Delicious. I made it and it's way too sweet. You need the "bitterness" of the Granny Smith to counteract all the sugar and cinnamon. Next time, I'll try different apples and not so much sugar and cinnamon.
Tastes like apple pie.
The recipe was more tart than I expected, although the tartness paired nicely over vanilla ice cream. Maybe I'll try a sweeter apple next time? I liked the buttery cinnamon sauce.
I made an account solely to warn others about this recipe - I honestly can't believe it has 4.6 stars. I made it exactly as listed, and there was way, way too much cinnamon. There was so much cinnamon it was actually gritty when you were eating it and the flavor was completely overpowering. I agree with the other reviewer who suggested that tablespoons might be a typo - if I were to try this again, I'd definitely use something more like two teaspoons... Also, if I were to make it again, I'd probably try brown sugar, and I'd probably mix in some Gala apples or something with the Granny Smith (maybe 50/50) to cut back on the tartness of the apples a little bit. It was hard to tell with all the cinnamon, but this was a lot more sour than I expected, given how much sugar is in it. Overall, I'm looking for a different recipe.
very easy and so good to eat. just like apple pie
Great recipe, I only changed the cinnamon from 2 TABSPS. to 1 Tabsp. Or 2 Tsps. We really loved the way it turned out. Thanks for this great recipe. Love the way I can go to the App. and make something amazing for Dinner. Thank you ALL RECIPE.
I did not change a thing. Made the fried apples then put them in cresent rolls for rustic apple pie.
I didn't exactly follow the recipe because I only used two apples and I cut it in half, but it turned out good. This is the way my mom used to make it. Its one of those simple recipes where you only have to use it one. You can eyeball the ingredients and it's really simple to make.
Just what my grandkids asked for very good.
Easy and delicious.
This was wonderful, I made it for breakfast over pancakes and chicken sausage. Who doesn't like sausage and apples? I used 2 granny smith and 1 large honey crisp (it's fall y'all) left the skin on. I tried to make this a little less sinful by using a 1/2 cup of Truvia brown sugar and 1/2 cup of light butter. Pinch of salt and a little shy of 2TBSP cinnamon. I'm putting the rest of the apples over ice cream tonight!
Too much cinnamon! It came out grainy and a little bitter.
Really good but need to cut back on the cinnamon to about 1/2.
I made it exactly as written. They were very good, but next time, for my personal preference, I will cut back on the cinnamon a bit. Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe was great! After reading other users' reviews, I decided to only use 1 tbsp of cinnamon. I also used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar. This was absolutely perfect! I'm looking forward to making this again!
Loved this recipe! Just the right touch to go with pork ribs. Using the leftovers for tomorrow's breakfast on hot biscuits. This recipe is a keeper!
A little too much cinnamon but enjoyable.
My son wanted me to make fried apples and this is the recipe I used. While it was delicious, I felt there was too much cinnamon. I will definitely be making some tweaks in the future. Like less cinnamon, more apples (there was A LOT of sauce leftover which my husband saved to pour over ice cream later) perhaps a pinch of salt...all things that others have suggested or tried. Not exactly a blue ribbon recipe in my book, but a good place to start.
My go to recipe. I do as the other reviewer mentioned and only do 1.5 TBS of Cinnamon and the other 0.5 TBS is a mixture of Allspice, Ginger, and Nutmeg!
So simple and delicious. I halved the recipe (for an ample single serving) and I used Ghee instead of traditional butter and coconut sugar instead of white sugar to make it a bit healthier. Turned out fantastic!
I changed the sugar to half white and half brown. Also I only had unsalted butter so I added a pinch of salt. It's a great gluten free dessert over ice cream.
No changes, and yes, I did make it again :-)
Delicious and easy. Can whip it up while making breakfast for a little special eye opener.
I did tweak this a bit since I used it as a filling for mini tarts. I used brown sugar instead of white, 1 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, 1/2 of each nutmeg and allspice with a dash of vanilla. Sooo good. I will make this as is in the future when I have spare apples I need to use. Wonderful recipe.
Super easy and soooo good.
Made it with ripe apples to not have them go to waste and loved it! simple and tasty!
Turned out awesome!!
I haven’t ever made fried apples before but this recipe was super easy and well worth it. I added a twist tho: I put them on top of another recipe (French Toast) and then drizzled syrup on top. I had my aunt try it but she said it was a bit tart, so I added a little more sugar than it called for.
Very good and very easy
Very good. I made it as instructed and would agree that you should cut the cinnamon in half. I'll try that next time and perhaps also try some nutmeg, allspice, ginger, etc. Might also try the dark brown sugar idea once.
If you make this for kids don’t do the full serving they go crazy
I too used brown sugar instead of white, then I added a splash of vanilla... Oh the yums!!!
Easy to make and so yummy
very good and easy to make, I added less butter and sugar and cinnamon.
Waaayyyy too much cinnamon. Next time I’ll cut the cinnamon in half.
I reduced the butter quite a bit, since I only had two apples, and used a little bit of water to simmer them. Still delicious!
I do think the 2 tablespoons of Ground Cinnamon are a bit much so I used only 1 and it turned out amazing!! Quick and easy!
This dish is so simple to make and my grandchildren loved them. I didn't put 2 tablespoons of cinnamon because I didn't want the apples to dark, my boys are picky. I definitely make this again and again
An easy and quick sweet treat. This was perfect a perfect snack topped with some frozen whipped topping. I was surprised at how fast I ate this and wanted more! I substituted sweet-n-low for sugar to make it healthier.
Made them and they were the best fried apples that I’ve ever had!!! If you mess this recipe up, you must not even boil water. It’s that easy! I recommend a 1/4 teaspoon vanilla. ??
Very good! I made mine with brown sugar, but think that if these were made with white sugar, they would be like the ones in the lean cuisine turkey and apple meal. I did use less butter. About 1/4 cup total.
A little too much butter, but good.
Just like my mom made when I was a kid! Perfect!!
Smelled great. Easy to make. Added a little brown sugar. All was good.
Great recipe! Easy to make with just a few ingredients. I would use less cinnamon next time though.
I didn't use Granny Smith apples, I used 2 different ones, Gala and another one. I don't remember the name of the other, but the Gala ones I used were quite large & juicy. I left the peel on since that's how I'm use to having Fried Apples, and the turned out GREAT! I had so much juice in the pan, along with just SOME of the apples ( I had to cook them in 2 batches), that I needed a baster to get some juice out so they could cook. After the first batch was done, I just used the juice from them to cook the second batch. Both were GREAT! MY HUSBAND REALLY LIKED THEM TOO!
I was craving these and they did not disappoint. I had them on my waffles and it was perfect.
Delicious!! That’s all I can say!!!
Om Nom Nom. An honest to goodness favorite. And a bonafide diet killer.
I added a dash of nutmeg and brown sugar. It adds a bit of a sauce to it
2 tablespoons of cinnamon is way too much. I put in 2 teaspoons and still think it's too much.
I used margarine instead of butter only because I didn't have any butter at the time. It tasted great! I will try it with butter another time.
definitely to much cinnamon!!! something else us missing .
