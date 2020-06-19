Southern Fried Apples

I made an account solely to warn others about this recipe - I honestly can't believe it has 4.6 stars. I made it exactly as listed, and there was way, way too much cinnamon. There was so much cinnamon it was actually gritty when you were eating it and the flavor was completely overpowering. I agree with the other reviewer who suggested that tablespoons might be a typo - if I were to try this again, I'd definitely use something more like two teaspoons... Also, if I were to make it again, I'd probably try brown sugar, and I'd probably mix in some Gala apples or something with the Granny Smith (maybe 50/50) to cut back on the tartness of the apples a little bit. It was hard to tell with all the cinnamon, but this was a lot more sour than I expected, given how much sugar is in it. Overall, I'm looking for a different recipe.