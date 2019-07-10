Savory Pan-Seared Tuna Steaks

This was my first time making tuna steaks, and it turned out great. I used the exact ingredients with the exception of substituting crushed red pepper flakes and adding some thinly sliced green onion. It was unbelievably easy to pull together, and cooked faster than instant oatmeal. The next time I make it I am going to back off slightly on the ginger at hubby’s request, and we both decided we would like the ahi to spend even less time in the skillet. We love it raw in sushi, so I intend to do maybe 30 seconds a side. After removing the tuna steaks from the pan, I added the marinade to the skillet to heat it, and stirred in some prepared rice noodles to coat in the marinade. They made an excellent side dish, although it was the first time I had ever made rice noodles and after cooking half the box we wound up with a mountain o’ noodles. Taking only about 30 minutes from refrigerator to table, this is a restaurant-quality meal that can fit into about anyone’s schedule...at about $5 a serving! (Our ahi steaks were just $16 for a package of 5 steaks at Sam’s Club.)