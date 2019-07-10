Savory Pan-Seared Tuna Steaks

These pan-fried tuna steaks are served rare and taste fancy but are very easy to cook. Even my husband, who doesn't like most cooked fish, enjoys these steaks. A sprinkling of cracked black pepper is a good finisher for this dish. The marinade can be made the night before and refrigerated overnight. In the morning, shake marinade to re-emulsify and pour it into a bag with the tuna steaks. Refrigerate through the day, removing the bag from the refrigerator 20 minutes before cooking. This makes for a quick and delicious dinner after a long work day with almost no effort that evening.
Not my favorite. I have never made seared tuna before, but have really enjoyed the stuff I've had at restaurants. This recipe was not on par. I think it cooks the tuna for too long at too low a heat, so it ends up overcooked and tasting somewhat like canned tuna. We did not marinade the tuna for a whole 20 minutes (due to time constraints), but otherwise followed the recipe perfectly. I'm glad we didn't marinate it any longer, otherwise I think all we would have tasted is soy sauce. The marinade was very salty and really clung to the tuna steak. I would advise rinsing off the marinade thoroughly before cooking to avoid a too strong soy sauce flavor. Unfortunatly, I would actually just skip this recipe all together.
My husband and I really enjoyed this, and he doesn't often care for seafood. It was really quick and all ingredients were on hand. If you are like me and prefer your tuna medium rare, cook as the recipe suggests. My husband likes it a bit more well-done, so we just put his back on the heat. (But keep in mind, if you let your tuna sit/rest 3 to 5 minutes off of the stovetop, it will continue to cook a bit more from its own internal heat. That way you can be assured that it won't get dry from overcooking, which is always a concern with seafood.) This recipe is a keeper. It's the second time I've made it this month.
Not my favorite. I have never made seared tuna before, but have really enjoyed the stuff I've had at restaurants. This recipe was not on par. I think it cooks the tuna for too long at too low a heat, so it ends up overcooked and tasting somewhat like canned tuna. We did not marinade the tuna for a whole 20 minutes (due to time constraints), but otherwise followed the recipe perfectly. I'm glad we didn't marinate it any longer, otherwise I think all we would have tasted is soy sauce. The marinade was very salty and really clung to the tuna steak. I would advise rinsing off the marinade thoroughly before cooking to avoid a too strong soy sauce flavor. Unfortunatly, I would actually just skip this recipe all together.
Marinade was delicious and perfect for 2 steaks that were about inch and a half thick. I followed exactly. Seared steaks 4 minutes on the grill on each side. Then garnished the, with fresh cut scallions, cilantro, and rolled the sides in black and white sesame seeds. Highly recommend !
This was a great recipe. I was nervous about cooking it bc I'm a novice with fish. I followed the recipe exactly as stated except I changed the way I cooked it. I used a non-stick pan, 2 TBSP of vegetable oil and waited until the oil was hot before I put the steaks on. I cooked for 2 mins on one side and 1.5 mins on the other. I served with sautéed sugar snap peas and sake. It was a great dinner. The marinade made a nice caramel color on the outside. The flavors were great. I used a previously frozen non sushi grade steak. There was no "fishy" flavor and the inside was pink. Will try again. Thank you!
Loved this recipe...quick to make with ingredients readily available in my pantry. I eliminated the cayenne pepper (allergic to it) with no loss of flavor. The tuna was pink in the center and just perfect! Definitely will make this again.
This was my first time making tuna steaks, and it turned out great. I used the exact ingredients with the exception of substituting crushed red pepper flakes and adding some thinly sliced green onion. It was unbelievably easy to pull together, and cooked faster than instant oatmeal. The next time I make it I am going to back off slightly on the ginger at hubby’s request, and we both decided we would like the ahi to spend even less time in the skillet. We love it raw in sushi, so I intend to do maybe 30 seconds a side. After removing the tuna steaks from the pan, I added the marinade to the skillet to heat it, and stirred in some prepared rice noodles to coat in the marinade. They made an excellent side dish, although it was the first time I had ever made rice noodles and after cooking half the box we wound up with a mountain o’ noodles. Taking only about 30 minutes from refrigerator to table, this is a restaurant-quality meal that can fit into about anyone’s schedule...at about $5 a serving! (Our ahi steaks were just $16 for a package of 5 steaks at Sam’s Club.)
This was a good recipe. Easy, not too bad to clean up, but we did think it was a little on the salty side, even with us using low sodium soy sauce. We're gonna keep this one, but probably change it up a little. We seared the steaks for two minutes on each side, but my wife was a little skeptical of the "done-ness" of the tuna. We fixed that by putting them in the oven for five minutes. This wasn't a problem with the recipe. It was more about personal taste for us.
I used this recipe for blue fin tuna. I did everything as per the recipe instructions except cooked it longer on the 2nd side, maybe 3- 4 min. I know that sounds like a lot but the internal temperature was only 90° - 100° so I finally took it off. It was lovely! Charred and just warm in the center. The flavor from the marinade was most delicious. 5 stars!
I made it almost as written. Didn't have the molasses so I subbed in brown sugar instead. We really enjoyed it. I thought it could have used a bit of salt, but otherwise it was really tasty and easy to prepare.
This was my first time making this tuna steaks. I didn’t have soy sauce and substituted it for worchestire instead. I must say I was very pleased with the end results. I will definitely be using this recipe again. Thank you.
This was really good. I, accidentally , bought yellowfin instead of Ahi Ahi. I was worried. I didn't have molasses so I used honey, I think it needs a little more of something but I'm not a great cook so I'll have to experiment.
This was delicious! Made mostly as directed, except I used half the cayenne which allowed the other flavours to shine and I cooked it over higher heat to get a nicer seat on the outside. Also, I had sushi grade tuna and therefore I did not need to cook it to 140 degrees. A lower internal temperature left the fish more moist. Family loved it and we will make it again. A good alternative for when it is too cold to grill outside!
This was very good. I did have to make some substitutions because I didn't have the exact ingredients. I agree that 20 minutes is not long enough to marinate it. The molasses sure burned onto the pan (I don't have a non-stick frying pan, so I used oil). It also helps to have thicker pieces of tuna.
This is great! I have never cooked tuna before and my bf doesn't really like fish but he liked it a lot and it turned out great, following the instructions to a T. Only downside is the high heat and sesame oil in a small space. Will definitely smoke the place up and probably set off the detector.
This is a great recipe. I didn't follow exactly but close. I only had a meyer lemon, which was an easy swap. Everything else I had in the house. I thought the molasses was going to be a bit too strong a flavor with the others, so I swapped with a tablespoon of brown sugar. I like a good sear on the outside of the tuna, so I cooked at a higher temp.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.