Savory Pan-Seared Tuna Steaks

These pan-fried tuna steaks are served rare and taste fancy but are very easy to cook. Even my husband, who doesn't like most cooked fish, enjoys these steaks. A sprinkling of cracked black pepper is a good finisher for this dish. The marinade can be made the night before and refrigerated overnight. In the morning, shake marinade to re-emulsify and pour it into a bag with the tuna steaks. Refrigerate through the day, removing the bag from the refrigerator 20 minutes before cooking. This makes for a quick and delicious dinner after a long work day with almost no effort that evening.

Recipe by meg_in_quebec

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, sesame oil, molasses, cayenne pepper, ginger, and garlic in a bowl.

  • Place tuna steaks in a large resealable plastic bag or airtight container; pour marinade over steaks. Marinate steaks at room temperature for 20 minutes.

  • Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat.

  • Remove steaks from marinade and arrange in the hot pan; gently shake the pan to avoid sticking. Cook for 1 1/2 minutes. Flip and cook until desired doneness is reached, 1 to 2 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) for medium-rare.

Tips

You may substitute brown sugar or honey, but I've tried all three and think molasses is the best. You may also substitute 1 teaspoon ginger powder, but fresh ginger is much better.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
592 calories; protein 42.3g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 41.4g; cholesterol 65.2mg; sodium 1874.6mg. Full Nutrition
