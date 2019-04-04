Hearty Barley Turkey Soup

I made this for lunch today using leftover turkey and homemade broth I had in the freezer. Because I was confined to what I had on hand, I had to improvise a bit. I didn’t have any mushrooms or any marjoram, so I added a bit more barley than called for in the recipe and tarragon in place of marjoram. I started the barley & bay leaves in water & broth and then chopped and sautéed my veggies in butter, adding them about 40 minutes after I started the barley (personal preference as I like my veggies to stay a bit crisp). After the soup was done, I thought it needed a bit of acid to round it out, so I added some red wine vinegar & a couple tablespoons of “juice” from my jar of kimchi. I served it with garlic toast. Both my BF and my grandson loved it & had three bowls a piece! Next time I’ll definitely add the mushrooms, cuz I did miss them this time around. Thank you for this lovely recipe!