Hearty Barley Turkey Soup

Turkey barley soup is a comfort-food favorite that stretches your turkey into another meal. Simmer your Thanksgiving turkey carcass to create a rich homemade turkey stock that forms the base of a delicious soup, loaded with aromatic vegetables, barley, and mushrooms. Perfect for lunch or dinner with a slice of crusty bread, this may just be the best turkey soup ever.
This was delicious! I did modify it a bit. I added parsnips to when making the stock. And when assembling the soup I went ahead and sautéed all the veggies (added parsnips here too, I love parsnips!) before adding them just to intensify the flavor. Then made a simple rue of 2tbs coconut oil 2tbs butter and a 1/4c flour. To thicken it and make it heartier and more stew like! Again it was AM-A-ZING!
This was delicious--first you can never go wrong with mushrooms and barley. I followed the recipe almost exactly in terms of ingredients: used about 1.25 cups of barley and 8oz of thinly sliced crimini mushrooms. If you use more barley watch the water level but the more you use and the longer you boil it, the creamier it gets so there's no need to make a roux. I watched the salt, used more pepper and a snap shake of creole seasoning. Also threw in some leftover green beans. I also used leftover gravy instead of bouillon cubes but make sure your gravy is defatted or you'll have a greasy mess. And lastly I used lots of turkey and this ended up more stewish than soupish, which was fine with me! Cold weather, warm bread, this and your loved ones--a perfect evening.
Great recipe - thank you. I roasted a boneless turkey breast with olive oil, rosemary and thyme and added to the soup to 'boost' the turkey content since we didn't have any leftovers and the carcass was a bit slim on meat. My hubby and 3 yr old loved it. Will definitely make again.
I just finished making this soup and it turned out unbelievable. I will put this on my personal 5 star recipes that are 'tried and true' I made mine in the crock pot to get the best out of the carcass for 8 hours on low with the celery, onion, carrots and 2 chicken boullions. Drained the bones and let the broth rest in refrigerator overnight. Then I did the remainder of the recipe on the stove top over a low simmer for 1 hour and 20 minutes til barely was nice and tender. Hot french bread is a must with this tastey soup.
Agree with the others -- this is an excellent, inexpensive and wonderfully easy recipe. Thank you, JR! A definite keeper. I did tweak a bit for us, though I know it would be great without changes. Doubled the barley. I only cooked the barley long enough for it to still be slightly chewy, so the soup was ready almost an hour sooner. Skipped the carrots since I don't like them, but upped the mushrooms and added them a bit after the barley. Added a couple splashes of vinegar near the end as I do for most soups and stews, just enough to perk it up without being noticeable. Oh, and I'll for sure double the recipe next time and have friends over.
Wonderful, simple to follow recipe that you can adapt to your own preferences. I personally like to add 1 or 2 beef bouillon cubes to the stock for more richness in flavour and colour and peas near the end of cooking time. Can be spiced to your own taste. Will be keeping this one
I didn't have marjoram, but had lots of sage, rosemary and thyme left from Thanksgiving so used all of that. Left out mushrooms. Used barley and wild rice. Added the jarred chicken stock and veggie stock, garlic powder, extra turkey broth, drippings from pan (less fat) and broth from cooking the giblets. Oh and some stuffing. Be careful to stir often once you've added the barley and rice or it could burn. Delish!!
I was very happy with this recipe. Of course I tweaked it by adding more barley and more fresh herbs. I was curious about adding red cabbage rather than green and found out it has more health benefits than green. The only negative is that it might discolor your creation but that wasn't a problem with this recipe.
I have never made turkey soup before. Followed recipe as stated, however, we used a smoked turkey made on our new "green egg." The flavor from this turkey added to an already excellent recipe. A keeper! Thanks for sharing.
I made this soup using the carcass of a smoked turkey. It was great! I also accidently put in 1 tsp. of dried thyme rather than 1 pinch of dried thyme. My family loves it. I'm making it again today with 1 tsp of dried thyme. Why mess with success!? - Kay Schroden
Making this for the second time, this time with a turkey I smoked a couple days ago. Last time we had it was great. The entire family loved it. It is simple but has plenty of flavor. Added a little garlic powder and poultry seasoning to my taste. Can't believe there only 6 ratings so far for this.
Delicious soup. I used a soup sock (Amazon) to put the carcass in for the first time. What a great idea, no bones to pick out. I will use them again. Like some others I added parsnips. I double the barley and added a little more salt. I would definitely make this soup again!
I made this for lunch today using leftover turkey and homemade broth I had in the freezer. Because I was confined to what I had on hand, I had to improvise a bit. I didn’t have any mushrooms or any marjoram, so I added a bit more barley than called for in the recipe and tarragon in place of marjoram. I started the barley & bay leaves in water & broth and then chopped and sautéed my veggies in butter, adding them about 40 minutes after I started the barley (personal preference as I like my veggies to stay a bit crisp). After the soup was done, I thought it needed a bit of acid to round it out, so I added some red wine vinegar & a couple tablespoons of “juice” from my jar of kimchi. I served it with garlic toast. Both my BF and my grandson loved it & had three bowls a piece! Next time I’ll definitely add the mushrooms, cuz I did miss them this time around. Thank you for this lovely recipe!
I made this recipe exactly as described using my leftover turkey from Thanksgiving. It makes and excellent soup and is a great way to get every tasty morsel from the turkey carcass. Even my kids love this soup. The homemade turkey stock really sets this soup apart. Will definitely make again.
I loved this recipe I did make a slight adjustment as follows. Will make this again. Was loved by all. STOCK: sauteed onions and celery in bacon fat. ground ginger, parsley flakes, 4 cloves garlic just for a little added flavor. We love garlic.
I was very impressed w/ this tasty recipe! The only change I would make the next time, is to skip the stock straining step. The cheesecloth just seemed to catch the meaty-veggie ingredients that I wanted to include in the soup! This recipe is a Keeper!!
I stayed true to the recipe. The stock vegetables I gave to the dogs, but pay attention to the amount of barley as it will expand 2 1/2 times. I halved the celery amount to have less natural salt in it and used one of my low heat peppers for a small bit of heat.
Excellent soup....so much better than regular turkey noodle. We liked it so much I subbed pot barley for the orzo in my Italian Wedding soup recipe. Will probably never use pasta in any soup recipes again. The barley has such a nice chewy texture and creaminess......plus so much healthier!
As I am sure everyone does, I tweaked this to my family's tastes. Must include: -White pepper instead of black - At least 1 cup of dry wine, white if possible, but whatever is left from dinner, if any - fresh herbs, if available Be careful to use the correct amount of salt and herbs based on how you cooked your turkey.
I took the cooking course on how to prepare food for better nutrition and followed Monica Corrado’s recipe to prepare nutrient-dense stock. So basically cooked it for over 24 hours and I had a gelatinous layer of about an inch in my stock and a rich golden brown coloring that you couldn’t see through. It’s flavoring is far superior to anything on the market or that you can make in a couple hours. Check out Monica’s website ‘Simply Being Well’ if you are interested in that kind of thing.
I didn't make the stock separately, since I had a turkey roast, but no carcass. I did use all of the other ingredients included in the recipe and it was amazing. I could eat this healthy soup every day. There is nothing better than a bowl of turkey barley soup on a snowy day.
Easy Peazy to make and delicious. It's the perfect use of all those turkey parts leftover! I added a 1/4 cup of tomato sauce and a bit of anchovy paste which gave the soup a depth of flavor (you don't taste either).
I had some turkey broth and leftover turkey in my freezer so used that. I made the soup in my instant pot. Sauted the onions, carrots , and celery then added rest of ingredients. Cooked on soup mode for 15 min. Loved the flavor
This is a variation of a soup recipe I have been making for years. The only difference was to add two 14 oz. cans of diced tomatoes, preferably fire roasted or with italian herbs. It gives it a richer flavor.
This is a fantastic recipe. I made it with some adjustments. I didn’t have the turkey carcass anymore so used turkey stock (Kitchen Basics brand), which let me bypass step one. (I’ll go back and do it the honest way next time.) I sautéed the vegetables in olive oil for about 5 minutes prior to adding the stock. I substituted oregano for the marjoram, and added rubbed sage (because I wanted a hint of stuffing smell). Extra salt and pepper when I added the turkey. Timing was spot on and received rave reviews! Will definitely make again!
This is the second year I have made it and it has turned out to be excellent both times. The only change I might make is to add a little more barley. This year I had access to a number of turkey carcasses so I will be making more of this soup. (Luckily I have a place to store frozen carcasses too.)
This is a delicious hearty soup and a great way to make use of that leftover carcass. My family enjoyed this so much, made without altering the shown recipe, that I’ve bought 2 rotisserie chickens and the vegetables called for in this recipe to make an easy chicken version of this soup. I will pull the white meat off the chickens and cut that up to add to the soup later. But I’ll make the stock from these chicken carcasses instead of a turkey carcass. Thanks for a great basic soup recipe!
