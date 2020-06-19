OREO Cheesecake

I followed the advice of several reviewers and increased the sugar. I found that 1.25 cups total gave the sweetness I was aiming for, as did two teaspoons of Madagascar Bourbon vanilla. I also added two tablespoons of flour to help with the texture. I used chocolate grahams for the crust because I don’t care for the Oreo cream mixed up with the cookies in a crust. I eyeballed the amount of cookies inside. I parbaked the crust until I started to smell chocolate, about 20 minutes. Baked for one hour and then turned off the oven and let it stay with the door closed for one hour. Opened the door after one hour to let it sit a little longer, then on to the counter until completely cooled. If you’re ever unsure if your cheesecake is done, insert a digital thermometer into it, one inch from the outside edge. Once it reads 175, it’s done, even if it looks wobbly. That’s a tip from King Arthur flour. I also put a pan of water in the bottom of the oven while it was baking. My 13 year old was thrilled with her birthday cheesecake!