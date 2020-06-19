OREO Cheesecake

An Oreo cookie crust adds a chocolate flavor dimension to this classic, creamy Oreo cheesecake.

By Philadelphia

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Crush 28 cookies finely; coarsely chop remaining cookies. Mix finely crushed cookies with butter in a bowl; press mixture onto the bottom and 2 inches up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan.

  • Beat cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until blended. Add sour cream and vanilla; mix well. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing on low speed after each addition. Stir in chopped cookies. Pour into crust.

  • Bake until center is almost set, 55 to 60 minutes. Run a knife around the rim of the pan to loosen cake; cool before removing the rim. Refrigerate for 4 hours before serving.

Save 60 calories and 7g of fat, including 5g of sat fat, per serving by preparing with Reduced Fat OREO Cookies, PHILADELPHIA Neufchâtel Cheese, and BREAKSTONE's Reduced Fat or KNUDSEN Light Sour Cream.

If using a dark nonstick 9-inch springform pan, reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

How to Prevent Overbrowning:

To prevent top of cheesecake from becoming too brown, tent with foil for the last 15 to 20 minutes of baking, if necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 26g; cholesterol 113.7mg; sodium 401.8mg. Full Nutrition
