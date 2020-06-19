The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Save 60 calories and 7g of fat, including 5g of sat fat, per serving by preparing with Reduced Fat OREO Cookies, PHILADELPHIA Neufchâtel Cheese, and BREAKSTONE's Reduced Fat or KNUDSEN Light Sour Cream.
If using a dark nonstick 9-inch springform pan, reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
How to Prevent Overbrowning:
To prevent top of cheesecake from becoming too brown, tent with foil for the last 15 to 20 minutes of baking, if necessary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 26g; cholesterol 113.7mg; sodium 401.8mg. Full Nutrition
This was great! The first cheesecake I ever made - super easy. After reading many reviews, and other cheesecake hints I made exactly as directed but added an additional 1/2 cup of sugar and doubled the vanilla. I baked it in a water bath and took it out at 50 minutes with the center still wobbly. Let it set until it separated from the spring pan then refrigerated it until time to serve. Very, very creamy. Will make again!
Used half of the recipe but same amount for crust wow yum n cooking time is off I did it n Burnt 1 time it was 54 mins exactly to perfection lol but it is a perfect cheese cake easy to make n very good
My granddaughter requested an OREO cheesecake for her birthday and this is the recipe I used. I did bake it in a water bath and added a dash of almond extract along with the vanilla extract. I decorated the top with whipped cream and mini OREO bites. Will be making again!
I followed the advice of several reviewers and increased the sugar. I found that 1.25 cups total gave the sweetness I was aiming for, as did two teaspoons of Madagascar Bourbon vanilla. I also added two tablespoons of flour to help with the texture. I used chocolate grahams for the crust because I don’t care for the Oreo cream mixed up with the cookies in a crust. I eyeballed the amount of cookies inside. I parbaked the crust until I started to smell chocolate, about 20 minutes. Baked for one hour and then turned off the oven and let it stay with the door closed for one hour. Opened the door after one hour to let it sit a little longer, then on to the counter until completely cooled. If you’re ever unsure if your cheesecake is done, insert a digital thermometer into it, one inch from the outside edge. Once it reads 175, it’s done, even if it looks wobbly. That’s a tip from King Arthur flour. I also put a pan of water in the bottom of the oven while it was baking. My 13 year old was thrilled with her birthday cheesecake!
Made this for my daughter's birthday. Like others have already stated the recipe needed some modifications. I used 3 packages of cream cheese, 1 cup of sugar, and 3 tsp of vanilla for the batter. 1 stick of butter and 30 cookies were used for the crust. I recommend using a 13x9in. aluminum pan. Very good taste! My family enjoyed it!
This was my first ever homemade cheesecake. It was very easy to make and tastes good. The texture isn't quite as "cheesecake" as I'm used too but the flavor was still there. I really should have put the tin foil over it for the last 15-20 to keep it from browning too much. Also I left it in the oven for an hour, that time needs to be reduced. All in all, not bad for my first cheesecake.
I've made this cake a few times before. I do change it up a little, but not too much. It's a super easy cake to make and each time I've made it, there's almost nothing, or nothing at all left. The biggest compliment I get when I make it is that it's delectable, has just the right amount of sweetness to it, and not too dense. This is a great choice for any first timer or seasoned cheesecake baker.
I made this last night , except added one and a half table spoons of flour so it didn’t turn out too “mousse” . Seemed to have worked . Only thing I’m not sure about is the recipe was unclear on rather to bake the crust before putting the filling or not , it didn’t say you had to . So I didn’t , and my crust is super soggy. Hopefully it’s still good even with the soggy crust .
This was quite good! I actually had another recipe for Oreo Cheesecake that I could not find. I do recall that it also called for whipping cream and a 4th block of cream cheese...but, oh well. This was very easy, turned out fine, I covered it with with whipped cream, and all loved it.
Very disappointing recipe. There isn't enough sugar and there is no way this recipe fits into one pan. I had to cook it an extra 15 minutes in hopes that it cooked through, which it did for the most part, but because I had to cook it longer it was slightly burnt. I don't think I'd use this recipe again. I'd find a better version of it.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.