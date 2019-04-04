Easy Oven Brown Rice

I can cook white rice with my eyes closed, but have tried about three times unsuccessfully to cook brown rice in the last week or so. On the stove top - Too crunchy and undercooked, I could probably get this right but feel like it's too much of a hassle to watch rice boil for 40+ minutes. In the pressure cooker - Turned to gooey gluey mush. Rice cooker - Almost successful but stuck to the bottom and was inconsistent in texture. After reading all the reviews I had hope for this method of cooking so decided to give it a go. I used my Breville Smart Oven and used the bake setting, rack on the bottom, set to 200?. I cooked the rice in a Wiltshire porcelain enamel baking dish and covered with foil. I stuck pretty close to the recipe, using roughly 1 1/4 cup of rice, a pinch of salt, 2 teaspoons of butter and 3 cups of boiled water. My only deviation was adding a small splash of roast garlic infused olive oil. It smelled great even before putting it in the oven. I wrapped the foil very tight when covering it and set the oven for an hour. I was excited to check the rice when it was done and wasn't too careful with removing the foil - A LOT of steam came out. I fluffed it with a fork and am not going to lie, was pretty ecstatic that out came perfectly cooked brown rice. It smelled amazing and aromatic with the garlic olive oil, the flavour was subtle but great. I'll be using this method from now on, it's simple and easy, with many possibilities for flavours!