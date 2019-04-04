Easy Oven Brown Rice

I almost Never rate a recipe I have altered in any way...especially a negative review. One of my peeves on this site. I did add fresh sliced mushrooms because I had 4 large that needed to be used up. This rice came out so flluffy and delish with a subtitle flavor of the mushrooms . Added to my favorites for sure!! Thanks for an awesome, simple brown rice recipe:)
I was torn between this recipe and another one so I kinda combined the 2. I boiled 2 cups of water and a can of beef broth for flavor. Sprinkled the rice with some onion salt & tossed on some mushrooms. Then I poured the boiling water/broth over the rice like the recipe instructed. Cooked for 80 min. covered with foil and it was amazing!!!
I made this last night, and at first I'd thought had a recipe fail, because after an hour at 400 degrees, all the liquid had absorbed and I had a dish full of crunchy rice! Not wanting to give up on it just yet, another cup or so of water was added and I continued to let it bake (adding more water after about 1/2 hour) until it was fluffy. It was slightly "al dente", but that might have been because it was brown rice. I did check the rice package afterward, and those directions called for 2 1/2 c. water to 1 c. rice, so I believe that was the source of the problem. I liked this method, so I'll make it again - just with more liquid at the onset next time.
Easy peasy! For the record, 2014 Mareellen rated this recipe 2 stars after having admitted she'd never made the recipe. I don't get it. Why was that review posted. That is completely unfair to the recipe poster.
JAMJMine
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2013
I needed a large quantity of brown rice for a few "make ahead and freeze" dishes, and thought I'd try this method. I followed the recipe exactly, and when I pulled the foil back an hour later discovered perfect brown rice - light and fluffy, all the water absorbed, and ready to use. I thought it was much better than stovetop, and even beat my rice cooker. And it doesn't get any simpler than this. Thanks for sharing!
I have used this and similar methods of oven-cooking rice (both brown and white) for many years, and for many large dinners for Lodge functions, feeding up to 100 people, with up to three full sized steam table pans of rice, and have had unqualified success each and every time. Enjoy!
Good cooking method, but I will add 3 3/4 cups water next time and check it in 60 min. May take 80 min. or so though. Mine needed more water and cooking time, but the final dish was fluffy and very good. Adding the boiling water/broth is key as well.
I eat brown rice a lot and have traditionally used a rice steamer to do this. My rice steamer is not a very expensive one so the bottom of the rice tends to burn. I hate using pots simply because you constantly have to watch it. This is a perfect solution. I basically just cook rice for the week to use in different dishes but I do think I am going to try cooking it with different veggies and/or broth as others have suggested. And the quantities and time listed worked perfectly.
I'm a terrible rice cook but this is super easy! I left out the butter but added just a tad more water. I accidentally forgot the salt, but it wasn't a huge deal. I'm bad at making rice but this is kinda foolproof - thanks!
I wanted an Asian themed rice so is substituted some sesame oil for part of the butter, added some dried minced onions, ground ginger, and garlic powder and is was delish! Very easy way to make brown rice and easy to flavor to your taste.
I never have the patience for stovetop rice. I found this recipe and was intrigued. Thought I would just give it one shot. Well, the rice turned out really great! It was slightly al dente but that all depends on how much water, time, and what particular brand of brown rice you use. It was still fluffy, made plenty, and my fiancee was stoked to have good, yummy rice with his meal. The only downside for me was that some areas of my pan the rice stuck on, so I had to soak the dish overnight to get it off. (I used a ceramic glazed pan & lid, kind of like the LeCreuset dishes). Will keep using this recipe until I perfect the art of cooking rice in the oven! Thanks!
Ok, so you know how you are eating out somewhere and the brown rice is perfection in a bowl? You wonder, "sheesh, I wish I could make this at home....". Well, I'm gonna do you a massive favor by telling you to look no further. Do N O T waste your time trying other Brown Rice recipes —seriously. This has the bite, flavor, and texture you want. The trifecta of a perfect brown rice. Except wait.... it is also SO STINKING EASY! So just do it. Make this rice once —WITHOUT changing the recipe. You will never need to worry about whether your rice will turn out yummy again, and all your guests will think you are a wizard.
I love this process of cooking brown rice. It turns out perfect every time, and I can cook a larger bach to store in the freezer in quiet size freezer bags. So easy to do out side on the BQ set to low or med. for about 1 hr.
I always make brown rice in the oven. I use Alton Browns recipe however, think the only difference is the temp. he covers with foil,doesn't add butter and cooks at 375. I usually do end up cooking it longer and take the foil off at the end. It is super easy and always turns out
The rice turned out excellent. Based on other user reviews, I did use 2 cups water and 1 can beef broth, added about 1/4 teaspoon onion salt, and chopped up a 4 ounce can of mushroom stems & pieces. Cooked the rice for 80 minutes and let it sit covered for 15 minutes before serving. Both my husband and I loved it!! Thanks for posting!!
Better than my electric rice cooker. Did a two to one ration of chicken broth to rice...perfect. Added chopped mushrooms, garlic and onion powder along with chopped parsley...perfect flavor. Timing is not an exact science. Check at 1 hour and maybe longer if needed. Freezes beautifully.
LOVED this rice or method of making brown rice. I usually make it in a rice cooker and it is so chewy. I lined my oval ceramic dish with foil, sprayed it with PAM, and added the ingredients with rice first. I microwaved the water right in my measuring cup in the microwave. I put the baking dish on a sheet pan and stirred the ingredients quickly. I covered with another sheet of foil not having a lid. After about an hour and 5~10 additional minutes I removed and the rice was nice and fluffy. This is my go to method now, easy clean-up and no stirring or watching. ty
I will always make rice like this! I could never do it right on the stove. It turned out perfect and was good with roast and gravy. My family enjoyed it. The only thing i did different was added 2 cups rice and i had enough for the four of us and for lunch for work tomorrow. Very good!!
Failproof! I never cook rice any other way any more! I have often scaled it down by 1/2 for just 2 of us w/out any problem. Have used chicken stock in place of rice if I had it. My pan had no lid so I double foiled it while cooking. Honestly, you can't mess this recipe up!! Rice is fluffy & perfect.
I can cook white rice with my eyes closed, but have tried about three times unsuccessfully to cook brown rice in the last week or so. On the stove top - Too crunchy and undercooked, I could probably get this right but feel like it's too much of a hassle to watch rice boil for 40+ minutes. In the pressure cooker - Turned to gooey gluey mush. Rice cooker - Almost successful but stuck to the bottom and was inconsistent in texture. After reading all the reviews I had hope for this method of cooking so decided to give it a go. I used my Breville Smart Oven and used the bake setting, rack on the bottom, set to 200?. I cooked the rice in a Wiltshire porcelain enamel baking dish and covered with foil. I stuck pretty close to the recipe, using roughly 1 1/4 cup of rice, a pinch of salt, 2 teaspoons of butter and 3 cups of boiled water. My only deviation was adding a small splash of roast garlic infused olive oil. It smelled great even before putting it in the oven. I wrapped the foil very tight when covering it and set the oven for an hour. I was excited to check the rice when it was done and wasn't too careful with removing the foil - A LOT of steam came out. I fluffed it with a fork and am not going to lie, was pretty ecstatic that out came perfectly cooked brown rice. It smelled amazing and aromatic with the garlic olive oil, the flavour was subtle but great. I'll be using this method from now on, it's simple and easy, with many possibilities for flavours!
Good alternative when you have an hour (instead of 50 minutes on the stove) to make brown rice. I always add chicken, beef, or vegetable broth/stock when making brown rice. It improves the "cardboard" flavor (IMO) of brown rice.
This is completely foolproof. I have followed this recipe to a T, and mixed it up a bit for a change of flavour. Each time it has been perfect. My favourite variation is to sautee some onions in the butter, then to add some chopped mushrooms and a clove of crushed garlic, and to replace some of the liquid with pureed canned tomatoes. Another tasty variation is to add a soup cube and some broccoli florets. Anything works as long as the method and rice/liquid ratio is kept the same. Thanks to the submitter. I now enjoy brown rice.
OMG..OMG..OMG...the easiest brown rice recipe..I always had a terrible turn out with my brown rice on the stove top for so many years ..so I reached out to all recipes looking for help and there it was....it is a no mistake recipe if you follow it...I use organic brown rice and it turns out perfect every time!!!!..make sure you cover it well if you don't have a lid during cooking...I used heavy foil for the lid for my casserole dish and it works perfect.....Love it -love it !!!! My compliments to the chef....I have brown rice back in my diet!
I make this all of the time. Absolutely love how easy it is! I always double it, so I can have this healthy food on hand. Mix in veggies for a quick and easy lunch or dinner. I will never make brown rice on the stove, ever again. Thanks!
This is my go to recipe for brown rice. We love it. It turns out perfect every time. I use chicken or beef broth sometimes. I have also replaced butter with olive oil. Keeper. Thanks for the great recipe.
This is the only way I make brown rice now. I used to cook it stovetop, just like white rice, but it always came out gummy. I was about to give up when I tried this method and it comes out perfect every time!
Just a note - if you stick to the original recipe and have rice left over - you can freeze it. No waste!
Daniela Forcucci Osborne
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2017
This rice is fantastic. It comes out the same way every time, and it's fluffy and perfectly cooked. If you like, you can achieve a bit of a crusty edge if you leave in the oven for a little longer (10 minutes or so). I omit the salt and add a teaspoon of Better Than Bullion Chicken. It's a great recipe because you don't have that rice taking up a burner and you don't have to worry about the rice sticking or burning.
This was a great recipe. I did use chicken stock for half of the water (which I would do any time I made rice). My casserole dish looked burnt when I pulled it out of the oven, but the rice came out perfectly and the dish cleaned rather easily (shew!). I even have a rice cooker and this works way better. Thank you for a great recipe!
Whenever I have tried to make brown rice in the past, it hasn't come out well. I thought I would try again since my son's doctor said he needed more fiber in his diet. I tried this method, adding a tiny bit of red pepper flakes, garlic powder and celery salt and it came out perfect. The texture was perfect. I like my rice plain, but everyone else had some in their chili and didn't even know it was brown rice until I told them. Thanks mom2threelittleones.
I'm a late comer to using brown rice and haven't been able to convince my 15 year old son with the various recipes I've tried--until this one! We all enjoyed it so much that I won't even be bothered by the one hour cooking time; it is well worth it!
I've been using this recipe for years. I usually double it and freeze some of it for later. It has always required more liquid about halfway through the cooking time, but no big deal. Brown rice can be tricky that way. For flavor sake, I do saute a diced onion and add that in. I also use half chicken broth, half water.....and I use kosher salt, pepper, garlic powder and a pinch of red pepper flakes. If I have fresh thyme, I'll also add the leaves from about 6 stems to the rice. None of it necessary to the recipe, just do it this because we like it. This freezes up well and I use it as the base of many yummy dishes!
This rice dish was absolutely yummy. I usually make recipes exactly as stated but used chicken broth instead. As another viewer, I had to bake it for 80 minutes before all the liquid was gone. This recipes is a keeper. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Tank you! I will never make brown rice on the stove aagain! I used olive oil instead of butter and used a little more water as per a few reviews. I am not sure about cooking time since I checked on it a few time.
This recipe is wonderful! The best brown rice I have ever eaten. I changed half the water for chicken broth and added some green onion and my husband said he had never eaten brown rice that was so light and flavorful. He asked for the recipe to put with his own. Thank you for sharing this.
I have made another brown rice recipe for years, but this one is GREAT for a quick version!!! I did as another person, I used water and beef broth, added some mushrooms and used onion powder for flavor. Everything else, I did as recipe said. I actually used quick rice because that's what I had. LOVE THIS
Adjusted recipe to make 5 servings. Baked for 50 minutes. Rice came out perfectly cooked, fluffy, with a light nutty taste. Will be eating more brown rice as a healthier alternative to white. Family loved this!
I followed the recipe's measurements and oven temperature exactly. All the liquid was absorbed, and the rice was quite fluffy. My diet presently calls for different grains. I plan to divide this into several portions, adding raisins and brown sugar and serving it at breakfast time.
I've been making brown rice this way for years. So easy and comes out perfect every time. I use chicken broth instead of water, gives it a nice flavor and no need to add butter or salt since the broth has salt. Bake about 1 hour at 400. Best oven ware for this and many recipes are the Le Creuset dutch ovens.
I have used this method for at least 10+ years. This recipe is identical to mine except I did not add butter. Today I did, excellent results. So easy , no burnt rice, no fussing. Can do a huge batch when needed. Curious, why was Mareellen’ s rating posted. Why would she post And then rate when she didn’t try the recipe . How can she possibly rate this? This is a misrepresentation to ratings
I usually get the best white rice by baking it. So I looked for a recipe for recipe for brown rice...and found this. I am ecstatic. It worked from the first time to now. I have now made it about 6 times, and I don't usually eat rice. Not anymore, I crave this rice, and will be making it much more often. I have added different seasonings at different times, from garlic pieces, to veggie broth to yeast flakes, to cumin, to red pepper flakes, to ...the list is endless. Btw, I've always only used coconut oil instead of what the recipe called for. Want to add veggies like carrots etc, next.
This was great! I'm glad I found this recipe, as it's perfect for a busy day. I only made 1/2 the recipe, as there are only two of us, and cooked it for only 45 minutes due to the smaller amount, but there was enough for 4 people, so I used leftover rice in a southwestern salad I made for tonight. Next time I'll make the entire recipe and freeze the rest, as one of the other reviewers suggested! If you're not familiar with the texture of brown rice, note that it is chewier than white rice, so if you have chewy rice, you're doing it right!
I made this dish exactly as the recipe directed. The rice turned out perfect! I immediately thought of some different ways to change certain things for my personal tastes and can't wait to make it again. But that will have to wait until I finish off this batch. 3 cups of brown rice is basically a 3 pound bag of dried rice. I have been taking it for lunch everyday, which will make my doctor happy!
Very disappointed. Did exactly as directed, but part way through baking I checked on the rice. It was dried out & hard. I added more water & let bake awhile longer. The package the brown rice came in said to have 3 parts water to 1 part rice & that would've work much better than 2 water to 1 rice. Next time I'll just use the recipe on the package the brown rice came in.
Absolutely fantastic and easy to make. I only used 1 mug full of rice and a mug and a half of water. Bit of salt and around 25 grand of butter. Put it in the oven and walked away for 35 minutes. Came back to the first portion of brown rice I've ever actually enjoyed. I enjoyed it so much I signed up just to leave this review! Thank you so much for this recipe. I'll never do rice another way.
This is a terrible waste of energy, making rice this way. The simplest fool proof method is to put more water than the instructions call for, say about 1/2 cup more, then on high heat, boil the water. When the water is boiling pour the rice and salt in the boiling water, stir, reduce the heat and start a timer according to the package directions. Taste for doneness. Problem solved, no wasted energy. Perfect results every time.
