Easy Oven Brown Rice

I am a terrible rice cook, but once I tried this method I can be confident that it will turn out every time!

Recipe by mom2threelittleones

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place rice, salt, and butter in a casserole dish that has a cover. Pour boiling water over rice; stir.

  • Cover and bake in preheated oven until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, about 1 hour. Remove from oven, fluff with fork, and serve hot.

Cook's Note:

This recipe can be scaled, but the cooking time may need to be adjusted accordingly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 420.3mg. Full Nutrition
