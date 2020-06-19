Easy Banana Muffins

4.7
142 Ratings
  • 5 116
  • 4 23
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Try this banana muffin recipe for muffins that rise beautifully, don't stick, and taste great!

Recipe by Easter Bunny

Gallery
30 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 16 standard muffin cups with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Sift both flours, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together into a large bowl.

  • Mix bananas, white sugar, oil, brown sugar, and egg together in a separate large bowl. Fold banana mixture into flour mixture until just incorporated. Scoop batter into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until muffins spring back when lightly tapped in the middle, 14 to 16 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack.

Tips

The batter can be divided into 48 miniature muffins if desired. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 187.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/25/2022