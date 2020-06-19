Easy Banana Muffins

Definitely "easy" and delicious! These were perfect for breakfast with a cup of tea. Plus it was a great way to use up overly ripe bananas that I had on hand. Since I do like a little spice I added 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon and a generous tsp. of vanilla. I baked these in a Texas sized muffin tin and got 8 huge muffins. I topped them with turbinado sugar before popping them in the oven for a little added crunch. I baked them at 400 for 22 minutes. They smelled wonderful and tasted even better. This recipe is a great base for add-in's such as chocolate chips or nuts. Thanks "Easter Bunny" for a great recipe!
I don’t like baking, but these muffins are super-easy and fast to make! Every time I have overly ripe bananas, I pull this recipe up. I use whatever flour I have on hand, and add other fruits, nuts, or berries I happen to have in the house at that moment (for example, apples, blueberries, sliced almonds, craisins). I also cut on sugar, and add a dash of vanilla extract. Delicious!
I made these last night, and they were excellent! Sometimes banana muffins are very dense, but these were very light and delicious. I did not have whole wheat flour, so I used only all purpose, and I added chopped walnuts. I have already added this recipe to my favorites file and will definitely be making these again tomorrow to bring to the teachers room on Monday! This one's definitely a keeper!!!
Muy bueno! I added 1/2 Cup of pecan chips and didn't have wheat flour so I subbed some flax meal for most of the wheat flour portion and white flour for the rest. sprinked the top of each muffin with white sugar and we ate them hot, right out of the oven. Hubby and son loved them and so did I with a little butter on the top. Will def make them again :)
Produced 12 muffins for me. I added chocolate chips, about 1/3 of a small sized bag. Sweet, moist. Puffed up nicely and evenly. Looked pretty as the picture. "better than those you buy at Walmart, mom!" per my 17 yo. Will make again.
I found my go-to banana muffin recipe! I made it as written except I used all white flour since that is what I had. I wasn't sure how many bananas since the size of them wasn't mentioned. I had very large ones, so I only used 2. I think this was perfect. The muffin was very moist and fluffy. I had 12 perfect sized muffins that baked in 18 minutes in my slow oven. I can see this muffin would be great with changes or alterations too.
I followed this recipe exactly as it was and it's amazing! I've tried several other recipes for banana muffins, and so far this is the best! Though it was too sweet for my tongue, but the combination of the brown sugar and banana really made it. My friends even thought that I added some cinnamon in it, though I didn't. I made this recipe twice, first with 'barangan' banana (One of Indonesian local banana) and second with Sunpride banana. Both tasted really delicious. The muffins were so fragrant, specially with our local bananas. I'll make this again for sure with less sugar. Thanks for this great recipe!
One of the moistest muffins I have ever had. I only had three ripe bananas but that seemed to be just right. I added 1/2 cup each of chopped pecans and milk chocolate morsels. My husband and I loved them. Super easy, I will make this as a banana bread next time.
I only had 2 bananas, so that's all I used. Added some chocolate chips and a sprinkle of white sugar to the top to give it a little crunch. I made 12 muffins. Had to bake an additional 4 minutes. Pretty good. 8-year old says "Best muffins ever!"
These were the best banana muffins ever! So easy to make, I don't think I will ever make banana bread again! I did only use white flour (it's all I had) and I added a tsp of vanilla, some cinnamon, nutmeg, & a sprinkle of ground cloves (I didn't measure the spices, I just eyeballed it, sorry). I made 6 big muffins & cooked them in my toaster oven because I didn't want to heat the kitchen, and they came out golden brown, moist, & great flavor! My kids ate them up!
My search for great banana muffins is over! These are amazing. Didn't change a thing except added some walnuts.
pamela.willis
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2015
We added 2/3 cup applesauce 1/3 honey to replace the sugars and ground walnuts sprinkled on top. Grandma wanted to make sure we didn't lose this recipe! Oh ladle into muffin cups w gravy ladle for no mess
I love these muffins and get compliments all the time. I use coconut oil and add 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla. I also add 1-1.5 C chocolate chips. You can use 3 bananas no problem. Doubles wonderfully. Also can cut back on the sugar by up to 1/2 C and they still taste great. Oh, and I mix it all in one bowl, always turns out.
Great muffins! I did use 1/4 cup of Splenda Sugar Blend for baking instead of the 1/2 cup white sugar. Also, I used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1/2 half cup white. And I added a cup of chopped dates. They did take about 20 min. to bake. Turned out wonderfully yummy.
these were easy and fun for my kids to make with me. Changes: Did not have whole wheat flour so I used only all purpose Subbed Applesauce for oil and 1/4 c honey for half the white sugar. I may sub honey for all the white sugar next time added 1 tsp vanilla added 1/2 tsp cinnamon added chopped walnuts and chocolate chips
This recipe was a good starting point, but I modified it slightly to suit my family's tastes, and for simplicity's sake. I mixed the batter as is, but added 1tsp vanilla extract, a dash each of nutmeg, allspice, and cloves, and a few shakes of cinnamon. I also used cupcake papers, and baked in a standard 12 cup muffin pan (because who has time to mess around trying to make 16 muffins?). The slightly fuller cups meant a baking time of around 23 minutes.
These are excellent. They crisp just enough and have a good flavor and texture. Now, I did make changes but they were thoroughly benign... I used white whole wheat instead of regular, a flax egg (1T ground flax + 3T water, stir and let sit for 2 minutes) instead of an egg, and I added a heaping cup of fresh blueberries. And the recipe supported the berries just fine. I don't know if it affected cook times, though. I use a silicone cupcake pan with pan spray because paper sticks to muffins. The mini muffins I made in a metal pan took 13 minutes but the bigger silicone made with the bulk of the batter took 22. Just fyi.
I too had to cook them a little longer but that's no big deal. I only used white flour as I didn't have whole wheat and they turned out fine. I added a bit of chopped pecans to a few (my kids wont eat the nuts)All in all it was a fine use of my extra bananas I had hanging around but I personally found them a little bland. I think next time I will zip them up a bit with dash of cinnamon or some other spices.
I made this tonight and stuck closely to the recipe. I used 1/4 c coconut oil instead of canola & subbed the rest with apple sauce. I also added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and 1 tsp of vanilla as some other reviewers suggested. It was delicious, moist, and did not stick to the muffin papers, which I did not oil or spray. I will definitely make this again, and next time I will add raisins or nuts.
I tried this but I had to make some adjustments. After reading other reviews about not getting cooked enough in the middle, I had to ask myself, "Why are these recipes not stating whether or not this is for a HIGH ALTITUDE? Which is probably why is works for some and not others. I think anyone who submits a recipe here should state their altitude.I had to make adjustments because I live over 5000 ft USL,and then they turned out great!
These are fine...the whole wheat flour adds balance. I added some cinnamon...you could try a tablespoon or two of strong coffee or vanilla. Make sure you choose a whole wheat flour that's fresh (hasn't been around the kitchen for months and months) and whose flavor you enjoy. Some whole wheat flour can be a little too "real" or earthy.
Really nice and moist, like other reviewers said. I subbed white flour for wheat, because that’s what I had. I also added a teaspoon vanilla and a half cup chopped pecans. I made it as a loaf instead of muffins, baking for about 60 minutes. Great banana flavor!
great moistness. We loved them more than any other recipes we've tried. I did a half cup chocolate chips and half cup peanut butter chips in the batter before baking. Shear deliciousness. Going to try alternate for Elvis Presley muffins: add 1/2 each of peanut butter chips and crumbled fried bacon.
Excellent recipe! I’ve made it several times and each time the muffins are moist and delicious. Today I followed the recommendation of another reviewer and added some vanilla and cinnamon and the muffins turned out great. Either way, you can’t lose with this recipe!
I changed the serving size to 12. I used pastry flour & coconut flour. Also I substituted one banana with a pear. In addition I used egg replacer. The batter came out very thick. They came out nice & fluffy! Probably need more like 20 minutes baking for me. Very sweet & tasty.
I have made this both as muffins and banana bread several times. I prefer to add 3/4 cup chopped walnuts, but have made it without. It has become a "go to" recipe". The secret is you have to make sure the bananas are really overripe - I'm talking liquidy gross. I've even frozen them whole until I get enough. Tastes best, the next day (or 2 days if there is any left). Really moist, not too sweet.
I just made these and I put less sugar but added white morsels. It turned out great! I didn't mash the bananas too good so there are chunks of bananas in it but next time will mash them better. It is a good recipe, easy and yummy!
Made this tonight and it was a big hit with my family especially my 3yr old who is very picky! Thank you for another recipe she will actually eat. I thought it was delicious too! I didn't have wheat flour so I used just the white and had no problems. I did have to cook it a bit longer but I think it's because I filled the muffin cup up more so I would have bigger muffins. Saving this recipe to our cookbook! I recommend this to anyone that like muffins and bananas! Best of both worlds!
These turned out great! I stuck to the basic recipe with a few modifications. I added about an 1/4 of a cup of oats and a couple tablespoons of flaxseed, and increased the oil a tiny bit to compensate. I added about a cup and a half of chopped pecans. I didn't have any all-purpose flour, so I used all whole wheat flour. I greased the pan with coconut oil instead of spray and stuck one chocolate chip on the top of each muffin. Delicious!
These were so easy and so delicious. I used 1/2 cup of white flour, whole wheat flour, and ground flaxseed and they were still light and squishy. I also decreased the white sugar to about 1/3 cup and added a generous splash of Haitian vanilla to the banana mixture. It made 12 standard muffins. Delicious! I am going to try to keep some in the freezer for a quick breakfast, but I'm afraid my kids will sneak them as snacks and we won't have any for breakfast.
I used all whole wheat flour and added a handful of chopped walnuts and raisins. I also halved the recipe (except the egg) to make 6 large muffins. They needed 6 to 8 minutes longer to cook. They are delicious!
Excellent recipe, very versatile. I usually don't change a recipe the first time I make it but I needed to use up some canned pumpkin, so I used 2 bananas and about 1 cup of solid pack pumpkin. I also added a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. I made 12 muffins and baked for 22 minutes. Perfect!
Family favorite! Was super moist! I have made just as recipe says and loved it, also I have played with it and sprinkled ground cinnamon on top mid way through and was great as well. thanks for sharing.
I use just 1/3 cup of the brown sugar and it's plenty sweet, especially once you add fruits. I also use 1TBSP ground flax seed 2 TBSP water to replace the egg as my son is allergic to eggs. As per another reviewer I sub applesauce for the oil. Excellent and versatile recipe. I'm adding chocolate chips as opposed to a fruit this morning as it's the weekend and they be gone by tonight :) thank-you for a go to muffin recipe!
Successful at high altitude. These are delicious! I didn't have canola oil so I used the same amount of melted butter... no problems with them rising. Took longer to bake (at almost 8,000 feet elevation). Both times making these I added chocolate chips. 2nd time making these: I again used butter (6 T.). Used 1 c. whole wheat flour and 1/2 c. white flour. Used 1/2 c. brown sugar and 2 T. "truvia baking blend" to replace the 1/4 c. white sugar. Delicious. I think this is a foolproof recipe. The chocolate chips add so much.
These banana muffins are totally delicious! They're super simple to make with most of the required ingredients being pantry staples. Another perk to this recipe is being able to use up overly ripe bananas instead of being wasteful and tossing them. My kids and husband love these too! I will continue to make these again and again!
Quick, easy and wonderful! I had smaller bananas and was concerned that there would not be enough liquid for the amount of dry ingredients. Added 1/4 c sour cream to the banana / oil mixture. Worked out just fine.
I don't know whose idea it was to put the word "easy" in front of this recipe, but it took me at least a half an hour to get these muffins ready to be baked. They call for so many ingredients it's ridiculous. I have made easy banana muffins before that didn't call for half of the ingredients that this recipe calls for. And frankly, those recipes taste better than this one even with all the extra ingredients. Even my two-year-old keeps spitting these out telling me she doesn't like them.
