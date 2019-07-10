Easy Tuna Patties
These tuna patties are delicious dipped in ketchup, mustard, or hot sauce. They are also great served as a hot sandwich.
Pretty good--these reminded me of the salmon patties my mother made for me when I was young. I had a little trouble with the first batch falling apart, but on my second batch I made the patties fatter (they kind of looked like baseballs in my skillet) and they seemed to hold together much better. I think next time I might add a little more of the onion and perhaps some other spice to make it a bit more zesty, but the hubs and I did enjoy these very much. Thanks for the recipe! I'll make them again sometime soon!Read More
I'm 13 y/o and I cooked this for my family for lunch. They absolutely loved it! yummy yummy
I was very happy with the way my cakes turned out! Substituted some ingredients for what I had available- used lime juice in place of lemon, added cilantro, diced sweet pepper and celery, both red and green onion, onion and garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste.. I patted them in panko then tossed them in the fridge to firm them up, then fried them in shallow oil in electric fryer @ 350 for 5 minutes per side. Wow, what a nice surprise.....soooo good! Drizzled sriracha mayo on top for a little heat....will DEFINITELY make this again!!! Thank you so much for sharing your recipe!
These were very good. They didn't fall apart when I cooked them like most fish cakes. We had them with tartar sauce on buns. I'm going to add some Old Bay next time for extra flavor
Tasty! I have a recipe that I usually make, but these were great for a change...I really liked the addition of the parmesan cheese. The only change I made was to coat them in additional breadcrumbs before frying. I would def make these again! Thanks for sharing. :)
What a lovely dinner! Ok- so I didn't think it would hold together with so little egg - but it did! Instead of using chopped onion I used a packet of Lipton onion soup mix and I added a few dashes of old bay season. To make the patties I put a bit of the bread crumbs in a 1/2 cup metal measuring cup , packed the mix in very tight and added a bit more of the bread crumbs on top before turning the cup over on a tray. That portioned the mix out PERFECTLY and thought I would share that info! 8 gorgeous, perfectly packed patties that held up without falling apart at all! Amazing. Side notes on flavor- chipotle Tabasco is great on these and my 13 month old loved these to pieces!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I made some slight changes by only using 2 cans of tuna and 2 tbsp of oil. I substituted Panko for the bread crumbs. I still got 6 patties out of it. The calorie breakdown for the way I made them was 142 cal/patty. I fried them as instructed for 5 min/side. I served them with a garden salad and used the honey and balsamic dressing from this site. It was delicious and healthy! I might throw in some zucchini next time.
I made these tonight on a whim, because my husband told me a while back he wanted Tuna Patties. I changed up the recipie a bit, by using 4 cans of 5oz Tuna in Oil and adding some old bay seasoning, onion powder (instead of onions), and garlic and herb seasoning. I made them and my husband was disappointed I didn't make more lol. But they turned out fantastic :) I will definitely be making them again, with the additions I made.
The flavor was surprisingly fantastic. I used 4 5-ounce cans, 3 eggs, added chopped celery, and was more generous with the onion. It's a great go-to meal when I'm running low on other staples, because I always have canned tuna on hand. Rice makes a perfect side dish.
Easy Tuna Patties Haiku: "This was a surprise! Such a pleasant one, indeed. Like salmon patty!" Only things that I did differently were to add a shakey-shake of dried dill, and then refrigerate the patties for a few hrs. so that they'd hold together better when frying. The best part about these were the leftover patties that I made into a patty melt w/ swiss cheese, a hunk of tomato and grainy bread.
Omg this is delicious! No it's not fancy, but it sure is yummy! I took others advice and added more onion (medium diced), a dollop of mayo to the egg mixture. Plus I bought all white tuna $1.28 a can. So easy and really good. My husband and kids loved it. I loved it too :) Great Lenten meal. Thanks for sharing.
We made this according to directions as we always do and make changes the second round. Giving this a four star because, for us, it needed more flavor, a little bit of crunchy to it and it tended to fall apart. The only thing we changed is how we cooked it. Since we are looking to be a little more heathlier, be baked instead of fried. We baked it at 400 for about 30. At this temp and time, it warmed up the middle and crisped the outside a little. We will be adding carrots, celery, maybe onion and some more seasoning to it next go around.
These were easy enough but I thought the texture was a bit lacking. Next time I'll add celery or jicama for more crunch.
Easy recipe and deserves 5 stars because it is restaurant quality and the recipe brings out the best flavors of the tuna even if you do not use the top brands of tuna. They taste like freshly cut tuna. I'm good to try the recipe with salmon and crab too!
I am not a fan of canned tuna and was not expecting to care for these but I was really surprised at how good these were! I only used two cans of tuna and subbed grated asaigo cheese in place of parmesan and added a little salt. I served these with some tartar sauce. Really tasty!
Added a tablespoon of mayo, about a teaspoon of garlic and had to substitute a teaspoon of vinegar instead of two teaspoons of lemon juice because I was out. My cans of tuna were also only 4 ounces when drained, and specifically I used panko bread crumbs. I decided to make four equal size, basically burger patty sized patties as well because I wanted them to fit on my burger buns. I plan to top them with tartar sauce, pickles and tomato. They came out very delicious, plan on making them as a healthier "burger" option! Love it!
Delicious and easy to make. Not the quickest meal but worth the effort.
Every time I used to make my own tuna patty concoction my kitchen ended up in a disaster. They always fell apart and never cooked right. This recipe is simple, forgiving and easily customizable. My exceptionally picky kids devoured them too!
These were okay. They taste just like the ones I usually make except for the added parmesan cheese which added a nice taste to them.
I added crumbled bacon to the mixture.
I made a 12 ounce can of tuna and scaled back on everything except the eggs. These were great! I didn't have seasoned breadcrumbs so I used panko bread crumbs and Italian seasoning. Picky kiddos loved them!!!!!
I absolutely love tuna patties. They are easy to make and always so tasty. I enjoy adding a small dash of Ol Bay seasoning to my patties to give them a little exta zip. Always very tasty! :)
My kids who like tuna loved this. I did make a few modifications to use what I had on hand: crushed saltines instead of bread crumbs, no parmesan, and added 1/2 tsp. minced garlic.
This is a winner! Only changes are that I added about 2 T diced celery and since I didn't have bread crumbs I used some small dry stuffing cubes. Turned out beautifully, and even my preschooler gobbled them up! Healthy and cheap, will become part of our regular menu :)
I really liked these tuna patties. I did add three tablespoons of mayo to the mixture and that helped it all stick together better and added a little more flavor!
WOW!!! Luved it. My tunas cakes always fell apart, were tasteless or too dried out. I changed nothing in this recipe and wont. Allrecipes.com has been the best cooking site I have visited thus far. Thanks for the recipe. :)
With that hint of lemon and I added grated carrot, adding Parmesan cheese overall very nice delicate flavour !
I'm new to cooking and trying different recipes. This one was easy and delicious. My husband ate his plain and he loved it.
I thought these were really great. I used gourmet canned tuna and it still ended up being a very cheap dinner. I kind of just threw them together too, no detailed measuring was used. I added an extra egg to make them stickier for frying, subbed Gorgonzola for Parmesan and used unseasoned bread crumbs so that I had control over the flavor and saltiness. Served with polish cucumber salad (Mizeria) and dipped them in the salad's dressing (Greek yogurt, salt, dill, lemon juice) because they were a little dry. The dressing made them excellent though. Even my man friend, who is a picky water enjoyed this classy dinner!
So good! It never occurred to me to cook tuna fish! This is delicious. It's an easy, quick weeknight dinner. I had everything in my pantry! I did make a change swapping out soy sauce for the lemon juice. I've made this many times.
My two year old ate them! We are gluten free and I'm always looking for easy recipes that I can substitute gluten free ingredients in. This turned out pretty good! I substituted gluten free bread crumbs, a table spoon of italian seasoning, and I fried them in coconut oil. I served it with dill sauce and she ate them up! next time I might try adding some Old Bay seasoning. Thanks for the recipe!!!
I'm not a huge fan of canned tuna, but my family and I are trying more vegetarian options and tuna seemed inevitable. Surprisingly, everyone really enjoyed these patties! I ate mine more like a crab cake; with fresh lemon and cocktail sauce. Where as my husband and kids ate them like sliders; on fresh rolls with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. None the less, this is a delicious and healthful meat-free meal option. We will make this again for sure!
This was very good. I added celery and Old Bay as suggested by other reviews. We placed them on sandwich thins and topped with lettuce and tomatoe. I'll make them again for sure! I bet the would even be good with salmon.
I love this recipe! I grew up (well almost grew up) in Florida. lol I miss having the opportunity to have fresh fish when I wanted something special. This brings back some childhood memories! I can almost smell the sea salt in the air!! lol I'm Gluten Intolerant so I added GF Panko instead, and used Old Bay Seasoning, and diced celery! Perfectly cooked with a very crunchy overall texture! I made a special sauce with Sriracha, Vegenaise and Lemon juice!! So tasty! Served it with some Jasmine rice! Everyone Loved it!!
Made this for my husband and he loved it! I used more onions, chili powder, garlic powder, dill weed, and carrots. It was delicious! Ate it with garlic aoli and green beans! Thanks for sharing!
Great! My 6 & 5 year old boys both enjoyed this.
I had to make a few changes - mine needed an extra egg since my eggs were small, made six larger, thinner patties rather than 8 small ones, cooked for 3 min/side instead of 5, etc. But, easy and delicious nonetheless. I served mine with a garlic mayo for dipping and it was pretty tasty.
Tuna....who would have thought!?! My family loved it!
This recipe was flavorful and juicy. The only thing I changed was choosing to use canola oil spray instead of vegetable oil to save on calories and it still came out delicious.
Even the non-fish lover at our house really liked it and ate the leftovers cold the next day for lunch! I added chopped celery and a little sriracha then formed and refrigerated the patties for a couple hours before cooking. We plan to use this often. Thanks Phyllis!
It's really easy!
I added a pinch of cayenne pepper and some lemon-pepper seasoning in lieu of ground pepper. It was quick, easy and turned out great. Will definitely make again!
I made these on Sunday night and loved them. I was actually impressed that I made something so tasty. Recipe edite: I only used two (2) 6.4-ounce pouches of tuna but kept everything else the same. I also added some extra breadcrumbs to the outside of the patties for crunch. Definitely a winner, I'll be making these again. THANKS!
Let me start by saying fish isn't my thing. But I'm trying to eat healthier...so...made these as recipe described...fried a sample and found it bland. Texture was good for a fish cake...just not much flavor... I added 1 x tsp each of Lemon grass paste, minced garlic, minced ginger, 1/2tsp of Chinese 5 spice and finally 1 tbsp of soy. That worked for the kids...then added 1/4 cup of red chilli flakes for adults...came out really nice....sort of a Thai chilli fish cake
Baked the tuna patties on shallow baking sheet lined with parchment paper & drizzled with olive oil to bake/brown them. (heart healthy goal)
Delicious and easy to make. Had everything in the house already but I added chopped tomatoes. Not too much so the patties would be soaked and keep the crispy sides after frying!!! Great for brunch to dinner!
This turned out very well. I used a cheddar cheese sauce from Campbell's soup as a sauce. I had heated the soup in a pot beforehand and then poured it over when the patties were finished cooking. I was really happy with the finished product.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I had no issues with the patties falling apart; I did make 4 large patties though, about burger size and thickness. The mix felt a little wet but they cooked right up. It didn't specify what kind of breadcrumb but I did use fresh wheat breadcrumbs with dried Italian herbs and garlic salt added, that worked perfectly. Served with sauteed bell peppers this was a fast cheap and healthy lunch, thanks so much for sharing.
I added more breadcrumbs than what it called for, and the parties held up nicely. I also added a squirt of Siracha for some heat. I also added paprika for some flavor and used three cheese Italian blend cheese. Delicious and easy!
I cooked them in my new air power oven ( healthier ) . Turned out great,yes I'll make them again!!!!!!!!
No changes. They were excellent.
Great recipe! I used 1/2 tube of Ritz crackers instead of breadcrumbs. Also used Penzey's Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle instead of Parmesan. The kids loved it!
Patties fell apart and were bland in flavor. I even tried adding another egg and some mayo to try to keep them together. I will not make again.
tasty and easy to make not too many crazy ingredients like i've seen in others. reminds me of my childhood!
The recipe is good, I added shredded carrots, celery and about 1/4 cup mayo, probably used more like a 1/2 cup grated cheese. Also the seasoning needs to be amped up from the original recipe, make sure you taste I added garlic powder and a little Worcestershire sauce. Made 6 patties. Hubby liked.
These were tasty, and very easy and fast to make. We did drain the tuna, however, the patties were still pretty wet and it could use a little extra bread crumbs. Fried up nicely, though, and came out well.
I scaled this to one serving and it was a decent lunch. I used fresh breadcrumbs and added a pinch of Italian seasoning. It stayed together well and cooked up nicely. I tried half of my patty with hot sauce and the other with tarter sauce- liked the hot sauce best. I've never had any kind of tuna patty/burger/cake before, so I don't have anything to compare it to. I decided on a whim to make this instead of my usual tuna salad. I'd like to try a few other recipes and see if any of them "wow" me more. I would try this one again though; maybe I just need to get used to tuna made this way.
I changed out some ingredients because it was all I had on hand. Mozzarella, green onions, and cornflakes. I added Italian Seasoning, Salt and Garlic Salt. I baked them in the oven for 30 minutes at 400 (this was following reading another tip from someone saying it holds up better in the oven, and they recommended 375 for 30-40 minutes, but my oven runs cooler). I don't think they were fantastic or exceptional in any way, but they were pretty easy and quick to make. They tasted okay, and I do plan to make them again, though pull them out of the oven a little bit sooner. The outside was nice and crunchy, but it may have been a tad overdone. On a side note, I only got 5 and a half 1 inch patties, and I used the required 3 cans of tuna. So not sure how they came up with 8 patties.
I reduced the amount of breadcrumbs in the recipe by half and then used the other half as coating just before placing them in the air fryer.
I made it just like the recipe and my family love it
I doubled this recipe to take to a church function. I was a little leary about "fish" but they were very well received. I made a cucumber -dill sauce with mayo and sour cream and it was raved about. The next time I make it I will alter the bread crumbs a little as they made the patties somewhat dense.
These are good, I got my family to try them even though they didn't think you should make patties using fish, they thought they were pretty good.
The whole family enjoyed them! I do think next time I make them I will add some celery, and maybe a bit of green onion, but they were pretty awesome just the way they are.
This recipe was very good. I added about a 1/4 cup of diced bell pepper and the flavor was fantastic! I would make this recipe again.
I followed this recipe exactly how it's listed and they rocked. Great recipe! Thanks!
This was so easy!!! The only thing I did differently was add some lemon pepper. I made 8 and my husband and I ate 8! SO DELICIOUS. I did have trouble getting them to stay together. I made the patties and chilled them. Next time I will make the batter and chill it and make the patties as I put them in the pan. There will be a next time. It was so good.
Loved these!!
Delicious! I recommend making a sauce with mayo, dill, and lemon or lime juice to put on top. Also, when you're cooking these patties, try to avoid flipping the patties multiple times -- the more you flip them, the more prone they are to crumbling. Flip it only once you're pretty sure they're done on each side!
wow very good! I followed the recipe except I used asiago instead of parmesan (only cheese I had) and substituted with italian panko bread crumbs. Used 2 cans (7 oz) white albacore tuna instead of 3. It ended up making 6 patties. Will make again! Thank you.
At the suggestion of other reviews I added about a TBPS of Old Bay seasoning, 1/4 tsp of dill and an extra TBPS of diced red onion. To help prevent the patties from falling apart I made them a lil thicker , getting five patties rather than eight out of the recipe. I sautéed some mushrooms on the side and we ate it on a bun with spicey brown mustard. Although I don’t normally care for tuna I really enjoyed it and will definitely make again!
I made smaller portions (1/3 of asked) and adjusted the measurements appropriately, but even so they didn't turn out to be patty-consistent. I had to add more liquid ingredients to make the pasty texture. Even after that, the taste was not good. Would not make this again.
Absolutely love these! I used lemon pepper panko bread crumbs cause that's what I had. Fantastic!!
Perfect and tasty. Just added a little garlic powder and sazon seasoning for that perfect kick! Will definitely be making again.
I changed it a bit by adding 1/4 cup of relish and swapped the croutons with seasoned bread crumbs. Made a dipping sauce with Ketchup, tsp mustard, 2 tbs worchester sauce, 1 tbs garlic sauce.
Didn’t have the lemon juice but that was it.
Good recipe. Quick and easy. Will make again. Did not have lemon juice, so I added a little Zesty Lemon seasoning.
These are very tasty. I couldn't keep them on the plate. Kiddos praised me for finding this recipe. Made the following week and changed out the tuna for salmon and it worked just fine. I also coated the outside of the patties with parmesan before frying them up.
The texture was ok. I did like the way it had a crunch to the outside, but fell apart during cooking. I’d advise some kind of seasoning like Mrs Dash or Old Bay.
Made exactly per the recipe and they were definitely good! They held together well and the flavors melded together well. We did find these a little dry and felt they could use a bit more salt/seasoning. Next time we will add a bit of mayo as well as some old bay seasoning. A great base recipe and will definitely make again!
I added leek as well and it came out even better! Even added an extra egg and less bread crumbs...and all good!
Very good. Even better with wasabi mayo on a bed of lettuce!
This is really good. I made the recipe as stated but I just added jalapeños and chili powder. I would make this again and add ginger and teriyaki for a different flavor. I would definitely recommend.
This was great. Will make it again. Added dried tarragon to mine. Also made the mayo/sriracha sauce another reviewer mentioned. That was excellent too.
great change of pace and easy to make
solid recipe, tasest good, easy to make
I added 2 tablespoons of white wine. Turned out delicious for plain old tuna.
Made no changes, I will definitely make it again. My whole family absolutely loved it!!!!
They were Fantastic, I will definitely be making this again!!
not to my taste..sorry
A good option for a canned tuna dish. The grandchildren liked them. Next time I will make an aioli sauce for dipping that may make them a bit more tasty for adults.
These are really good. I served them with cocktail sauce. Yum!
My husband loved these. Pretty easy to make. The patties stayed together nicely. I( used my air fryer instead of pan frying and this worked out great.
Really easy to make; quick and tasty. Easy to personalize, but be careful when frying!
I have made these twice, the first time with 2 cans of tuna and the rest exactly as instructed (minus lemon juice I didn't have). My kids are 4 and almost 2, they ate them up like they were cookies. My husband also loved them, they're super tasty. Second time I used 4 eggs and 3 cans of tuna, the mixture was much more paste-like, and still came out extra delicious. My family loves eating these from the same plate and dipping them in either mayonnaise and mustard mixed, or ketchup and mustard mixed. Really good, simple, quick and affordable filler-upper. I'll definitely make this a staple for our family.
I used tuna and salmon. Easy and delicious!
Best I've had. Dipped in a little cocktail sauce and yum!
These were outstanding! I used Parmesan bread crumbs and deep fried them. My whole family loved them and they are cheap and easy to make.
Great way to get some healthy protein!
It has a great flavor and needs a tiny bit more moisture I really liked it, so easy too
