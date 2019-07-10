Easy Tuna Patties

These tuna patties are delicious dipped in ketchup, mustard, or hot sauce. They are also great served as a hot sandwich.

Recipe by Phyllis Spencer Brixey

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 patties
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat eggs and lemon juice in a bowl; stir in bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese to make a paste. Fold in tuna and onion until well combined; season with black pepper.

  • Use your hands to shape tuna mixture into 8 (1-inch-thick) patties.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Fry patties in the hot oil until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 124.6mg; sodium 408.7mg. Full Nutrition
