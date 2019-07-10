Easy Tuna Patties

I changed out some ingredients because it was all I had on hand. Mozzarella, green onions, and cornflakes. I added Italian Seasoning, Salt and Garlic Salt. I baked them in the oven for 30 minutes at 400 (this was following reading another tip from someone saying it holds up better in the oven, and they recommended 375 for 30-40 minutes, but my oven runs cooler). I don't think they were fantastic or exceptional in any way, but they were pretty easy and quick to make. They tasted okay, and I do plan to make them again, though pull them out of the oven a little bit sooner. The outside was nice and crunchy, but it may have been a tad overdone. On a side note, I only got 5 and a half 1 inch patties, and I used the required 3 cans of tuna. So not sure how they came up with 8 patties.