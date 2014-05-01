1 of 11

Rating: 4 stars My family loves pimento cheese, so, I am always looking for a new recipe to try. I have never tried a recipe using sour cream, but, this was very good. It tasted more like a cheese spread instead of traditional pimento cheese because you didn't get a strong mayonnaise taste. I did add a little extra cheddar cheese. It was very flavorful and I will make it again. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars We replaced the pimento with roasted peppers for an amazing option. Love variety recipes!

Rating: 5 stars This Kickin Pimento Cheese Spread is Excellent! Great kick & new twist

Rating: 5 stars Served this with baguettes bakes in oven with olive oil then sprinkled with herbs while hot. Topped with tomato jam. This was a hit at Thanksgiving and will definitely make it again. I will take a picture the next time!

Rating: 5 stars this recipe is fantastic! We used to buy a similar cheese dip at the grocery store and this is so much better. thanks for sharing

Rating: 5 stars Followed recipe exactly. Family commented on how good it is and liked the extra hot kick to it.

Rating: 5 stars This is the second time I have made this but this time added 1 tsp. of smoky paprika. Otherwise I followed it exactly. It's good on toasted Hawaiian bread. It has just a little heat. I could use just a little more and it would be fine.