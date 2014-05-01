Kickin' Pimento Cheese Spread

Rating: 4.77 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Classic pimento cheese with creamy texture and a little extra kick. This is a great make-ahead dish. I love grilled pimento cheese sandwiches, and this one won't disappoint. Also a great topping for grilled burgers. I add more cayenne when I want more kick.

By metread

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese, mayonnaise, and sour cream in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Stir in Cheddar cheese, pimentos, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 18.8mg; sodium 104.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Happyschmoopies
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2013
My family loves pimento cheese, so, I am always looking for a new recipe to try. I have never tried a recipe using sour cream, but, this was very good. It tasted more like a cheese spread instead of traditional pimento cheese because you didn't get a strong mayonnaise taste. I did add a little extra cheddar cheese. It was very flavorful and I will make it again. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Reviews:
jnhutzell
Rating: 4 stars
08/28/2016
We replaced the pimento with roasted peppers for an amazing option. Love variety recipes! Read More
Marcia
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2019
This Kickin Pimento Cheese Spread is Excellent! Great kick & new twist Read More
Beth Tanner
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2019
Served this with baguettes bakes in oven with olive oil then sprinkled with herbs while hot. Topped with tomato jam. This was a hit at Thanksgiving and will definitely make it again. I will take a picture the next time! Read More
Love2C00k
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2019
this recipe is fantastic! We used to buy a similar cheese dip at the grocery store and this is so much better. thanks for sharing Read More
C
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2016
Followed recipe exactly. Family commented on how good it is and liked the extra hot kick to it. Read More
Janet Shine Riddle
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2020
This is the second time I have made this but this time added 1 tsp. of smoky paprika. Otherwise I followed it exactly. It's good on toasted Hawaiian bread. It has just a little heat. I could use just a little more and it would be fine. Read More
Debbie
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2021
Love this; perfect as a dip/spread on crackers. Read More
