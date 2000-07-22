Janet's Famous Banana Nut Bread

What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
09/16/2002
This recipe is excellent! I made it the first time as written, and it turned out wonderful. I gave one loaf as a gift, and the other was gobbled up at a party. Only changes I would make are the cooking time (takes about 75 minutes for me every time), and the addition of a little vanilla. The next time I made it, I tried to lower the fat content using some substitutes. I used egg substitute, fat free sour cream, and reduced the amount of nuts, and it still tasted wonderful! In fact, when I made it a third time, and replaced the butter with low fat milk, my husband said he even liked it better (he's not watching his weight, either). The only thing I've noticed is that when taking the fat out, the top of the bread does not maintain that "crispy crust" for as long as the original recipe. It gets a little gummy, almost like a sweet glaze, once stored for a day or two. Not bad, just different. This recipe also keeps for a while. So far, I know it lasts for at least a week (maybe longer, but only if it remains uneaten!) This recipe has officially replaced my old Banana Bread recipe. Thanks!!
I was very disappointed in this recipe. We all thought it was on the dry side, and lacked the "spongy" quality of a good quick bread--also, even with all the sugar, it lacked flavor, very dull-will not make this again
Very good moist bread. I used only 2 cups sugar and used about 3 cups of banana as well as 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract. This recipe with a few tweaks is now the family favorite.
05/10/2003
OUTSTANDING RECIPE. I added one teaspoon of vanilla and baked at 300 degrees for 90 minutes in order to make sure it baked long enough but didn't burn. It was the most scrumptious bread I have ever made! I love it!! And everyone is right - it even tastes better the next day or two!
I cut this recipe down to 10 servings and made muffins from the batter. I cut the sugar back by half again (3/4 cup) and instead of using 1 1/2 eggs and 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons butter, I just cut back on the butter by two tablespoons and used two full eggs. After I started mixing the batter, this did need a little more mashed banana--I added one more. I made no other changes. These turned out perfect. I didn't get 10 muffins out of this recipe, I got 12 and they were quite big. 350* for 20 minutes and they were perfect. I'll make this recipe again.
Awesome, awesome! I now have this down by memory I make it so often. The riper the banana, the better. If the peels get black, but your still not ready to use them, they freeze well. Just defrost for several seconds in the microwave and they're ready to use. Can't go wrong with this, even for a beginner.
This recipe is a keeper. I used yogurt instead of sour cream simply because that is what I had, ditto walnuts instead of pecans. It was delicious. Sprinkled some extra nuts and cinnamon/sugar on top before baking. A definite hit!
Perfect recipe. First time i made this i used 2 cups white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, 3 large banana's and tripled the cinnamon, used walnuts for the nuts. I did bake it 1 hour 20 minutes until done at 325. Came out perfect. Wonderful will make it often.
Really good. I would make this bread again. I agree to bake it a little longer, 5-10 minutes. Surprisingly, this bread gets tastier the older it gets, really. It actually tasted better the third day than it did the first. Everybody was very impressed with it.
I have been looking for "the best banana nut bread" for a long time...I have found it with this recipe! How easy it was to prep. I did lower the temp to 325 and cooked it longer. I also followed a tip from previous reviews and doubled the cinnamon and added a splash of vanilla. YUMMY!! I got 5 mini loaf pans and 1 regular "stoneware" loaf pan out of the recipe. I was skeptical that it would go that far, but I was pleasantly surprised! Consider me a RAVING Fan of Janet's Famous Banana Nut Bread! This recipe is a KEEPER!
Best Banana nut Bread I have ever made! I used selfrising flour,real butter, and a dash of vanilla. Cooked on 325 slower and it came out even all around. Some say its too much sugar. Its really sweet but thats how we like it. Just use less if you don't want so much sweetness. The middle turned out very moist and soft with crust a bit crunchy, BUT that how I like it. I highly recommend this recipe.
I have been making this recipe since it was posted. I love it. I have made changes over the years. I use half all purpose and half wheat flour. I add a tsp. vanilla, and walnuts ILO pecans. I bake for 90 minutes on 300. I hope you enjoy as much as I do.
I have been baking banana bread for many years and thought I would try a new receipe. When I saw that the ingredients called for sour cream I thought it would make the bread very moist, so I gave it try. BIG MISTAKE ! First of all way to much sugar, made the top hard and crunchy, not in a good way. I set the oven at 325 like the directions said, I usually bake at 350, and let my two loafs bake for 65 minutes. When time was up , I put a tooth pick in the middle and it came out dry. Done I thought. I let it cool and cut into a loaf, mussy and not baked completely. I was so disappointed, and wish I would of read the reviews for this recipe that stated to bake longer and at 350. I would of saved alot of time and most of all money.
09/26/2002
I wasn't crazy about this recipe. I thought it would be great, but I baked it longer than it said to even in my convection oven, and it was still raw in the middle. Maybe if it had been fully baked it would have tasted better...
I made this tonight after having thoughts of mom from years ago. it turned out delicious even though I did cut the sugar by half a cup. I also tried the cinnamon sugar coating in the pan and feel this is overkill on the sweetness. It wasn't needed.
I made this today and it was great! I used walnuts instead of pecans and forgot the cinnamon, but it was a big hit with my husband, daughter and even my mom. Mom said it was better than any she has made. I also made 8 mini loaves because they are easy to give away, so I wont eat it all...LOL!!
I followed the recipe exactly and the bread came out flavorful and really really good. In fact, I like this banana bread recipe more than any of the other banana bread recipes that I have tried on Allrecipes. I will be making this one again!
This bread had WAY too much sugar in it. Unfortunately, I didn't compare it to my other banana bread recipes before I made it, and I was disappointed. The taste of the ripe banana was overwhelmed by the sugar. Instead of 3 cups, 1 cup.
This recipe is a keeper , I halfed the recipe and made 12 muffins and they were very moist and yummy with a few changes . First I used waaay less sugar 3/4 cup, the sour cream that I had was 1/3 less fat , 1/4 cup of butter + 1/2 cup of home made pear sauce which works much better than apple sauce , since I didn't like to use half an egg I used 2 eggs and addded 1/4 tsp cinnamon and chocolate chip for the kids . it's my favorite recipe for now
Followed exact recipe and thought that 3 cups of sugar seemed a little to extreme but went against my better judgement. It was just way to sweet. Unfortunately I am still on the hunt for the perfect Banana nut bread recipe :(
Man, this has sooo much sugar! After 2 days, which by then my normal recipe is gone, it was hard on the outside as well as the inside. I agree with another reviewer who said it lacked the sponginess of normal banana bread. I probably won't make again...sorry Mari.
Thank you for posting this recipe! I love it and use it faithfully. I preferr more banana in mine, and guava paste as well, you should try it! Sometimes when I need to make this I find I am out of a few things, but yogurt is a good sub for sourcream and when I am out of baking powder I just add an extra banana or sour cream (sometimes both!) also I recently started blending this recipe with another one from this site. My kids love it :) http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Chocolate-Banana-Bread/Detail.aspx?event8=1&prop24=SR_Title&e11=chocolate%20banana%20bread&e8=Quick%20Search&event10=1&e7=Home%20Page&soid=sr_results_p1i1
I'm not normally a fan of banana nut bread but this recipe was awesome. As written, it's definitely a dessert item. The second time I made it I cut back to 2 cups of sugar (I'm not a sweets fan) and it was just as tasty but crumbled a bit, so next time I'll increase the sour cream. The other change I've made is to use 3/4 cup pecans and 3/4 cup macadamia nuts, which was a very big hit.
I have made this twice but have to say, 325 doesn't cut it. I have baked it for the hour time frame and it always needs more baking time. It is completely raw on the inside and I need to bake it longer. I wonder if it wouldn't do better at 350 for a shorter amt of time. I don't know what that is, since I have tried it at 325 twice, but do know that at 350, it bakes off in about 20 mins at the end. The only problem is that it gets a bit crispy on the edges. Start with 350 and then judge from there. I also cut down on the sugar to 2 1/2 cups b/c 3 cups seems obscene! Good luck!
11/01/2003
Perfect!!! Served with a dollop of whipped cream. OOOO's and Ahhhh's never stopped. Doubled the cinnamon, my family are big cinnamon fans.
04/13/2004
Did not like this at all. This was more of a cake than a banana bread. The flavor was not great either, you really couldn't tell it was supposed to be banana. I will keep looking for that perfect bread.
Excellent recipe...easy to make....the family loved it.!
05/03/2004
I have tried several different Banana Nut Breads and never had one taste as good as this one. I think the cinnamon and sour cream really add to the flavor. I did however add one (1) tsp of Vanilla to the recipe.
Easy to follow instruction. I chose to use my oven to bake it. Doubling the recipe netted me two loaves of bread and a dozen muffins. Very delicious!
05/02/2004
This ia a really good banana bread recipe. I read the other reviews and altered my recipe by adding 1 tsp vanilla, doubling the cinnamon and baking at 300 degrees for 90 minutes. The bread came out perfect by baking it at this temp. I also added extra banana and maybe 1/4 cup extra sour cream (but I used light). The bread turned out very moist and delicious. The only thing I may try in the future would be to cut back a little on the sugar. It is very yummy but a little sweet.
Just made this...fresh out of the oven. My family wouldn't even wait for it to cool. I used walnuts instead of pecans just because we prefer it & also used nutmeg instead of cinnamon only because I had none. My family & I give this one a big thumbs up!! Moist but nice crust on top, not too sweet. I accidentally put 3,cups of flour instead of 3.5, didn't seem to have a negative affect. Wonderful recipe! Turned out great even with my minor changes!!! Thanks for sharing :)) SJB ATL
I love banana-nut bread! This one was pretty good, but a little sweeter than I'm used to. It needed much longer to cook than the recipe states. I cooked mine for 80 minutes, and should have cooked it about 5 or 10 minutes longer...there was a gooey spot on the top. Overall I liked it, and my 6-year-old boy LOVED it!!!
I just finished baking this bread and found it to be delicious! I followed the recipe exactly as called for, at first it did seem like quite a lot of sugar...but it came out just right,not too sweet and it has a great banana taste. I will certainly be making this again!!
Very good recipe. It took longer than 20 minutes to prepare and it needed about 80 minutes to bake but it is delicious! Will definitely make again.
07/06/2006
I misplaced my well worn copy of this recipe, so I got back on line to reprint it(thank goodness it was still here) and was surprised that there were so few reviews. I have been making this bread since 2002 and still think its the best recipe out there.everyone I make it for really enjoys it,I bake them in small loaf pans(6)so they only require about 35-40 minutes to bake.
I would give this a 5+, but since I changed it (slightly), I figured I'd hold back one star. I only used 2 cups of sugar, and that was PLENTY - even with my sweet tooth :) I also added a tsp of vanilla. This was FANTASTIC! Super easy and delicious. I ended up with 4 mini loaves and one 5x9 loaf.
I made this for the first time. This was the best banana bread I have made. The crisp top was the best. I used walnuts instead of pecans and I also used 3 banana'a instead of 2 gave it a really good banana flavor.
I made this bread with 2-1/2 C of sugar. I baked 1/2 of the batch in a muffin tin of sorts (except each one was rectangular instead of muffin shaped). The other half I baked in a bread pan. These tasted SO GOOD! I will definitely be making these again.
I did not like this at all. Too much sugar couldn’t get it out of the non-stick greased pan. Doesn’t bake through well at all, bland flavor, crust is hard, middle is soggy. Not a good recipe for me, I won’t make it again.
I came across this recipe and decided to make it last night. My family loved it and because the recipe called for 2 loaves...I brought in one of the two to work and my co-workers love it as well. Great recipe! I'll be doing this again.
Great recipe! I did make a couple changes since I don't like the bread so sweet. I used 1/2 c brown sugar, 1/2 cup of honey and about a cup of chocolate chips and it is plenty sweet for me. I also used plain yogurt because that is what I had and used half all purpose flour and half whole wheat flour. Turned out great and I would definitely make this again.
I really love this recipe!!! It's moist and so delicious and most of all easy to make. I gave one of the loafs to my parents and they loved it too! This recipe I'll be making for a long time. Thanks for sharing!!
06/21/2003
Good and relatively subtle, but a little too dry for my taste.
I have made several different banana bread recipes, but this one is my husband's favorite. I have made it several times now and it always turns out great.
09/09/2003
I live in The Republic of Panama, it's very difficult to find 'all american' dishes... This recipe is just great, I can't get pecans so I substituted Walnuts, I can't even get the proper pans, so I used smaller pans and made 4 loafs, the neighbors and I just love it, it's great frozen too...
This was a great recipe, it came out like something from a professional bakery. Took a little longer to cook, than the recipe states, however. I made two loaves, brought one to work and was quickly asked for the recipe (twice). My husband and 3-year old daughter and I devoured the one at home the day after.
This recipe is so moist and delicious. I halved it since I didn't need two loaves and it came out amazing. I took the advice of a couple of reviewers and added 1/2 tsp. of vanilla after creaming the butter and sugar and I baked it at 300 degrees for 90 minutes. This helped to avoid the hard crust this sort of bread can get while baking. I also added a pinch of salt to the dry ingredients. Definitely a family favorite that I'll be making again and again!
Made this several times and love it. This time I chose to use Splenda instead of sugar. Did something wrong somewhere cause it was a total flop. Noticed the butter and Splenda did not cream well, but continued to complete and bake it. Oh well... Next time (and there will be a next time) I'll stick with sugar. Still giving 5 stars. The error was mine.
