Janet's Famous Banana Nut Bread

I was trying to find something to cook when I found this recipe in the back of my mom's recipe box. I loved it and so did my mom! The nuts are optional. Hope you enjoy it!

Recipe by MARIK84

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 8x4-inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour two 8x4 inch pans.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Stir in the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition. Stir in the banana and sour cream.

  • In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and pecans; stir into banana mixture, just until combined. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 55 to 65 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of a loaf comes out clean. Remove from pan and place on a wire rack to cool. Serve warm or cold.

Cook's Note:

You can use chopped walnuts instead of pecans, too.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 53.3g; fat 15g; cholesterol 48.7mg; sodium 135.2mg. Full Nutrition
