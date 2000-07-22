Janet's Famous Banana Nut Bread

This recipe is excellent! I made it the first time as written, and it turned out wonderful. I gave one loaf as a gift, and the other was gobbled up at a party. Only changes I would make are the cooking time (takes about 75 minutes for me every time), and the addition of a little vanilla. The next time I made it, I tried to lower the fat content using some substitutes. I used egg substitute, fat free sour cream, and reduced the amount of nuts, and it still tasted wonderful! In fact, when I made it a third time, and replaced the butter with low fat milk, my husband said he even liked it better (he's not watching his weight, either). The only thing I've noticed is that when taking the fat out, the top of the bread does not maintain that "crispy crust" for as long as the original recipe. It gets a little gummy, almost like a sweet glaze, once stored for a day or two. Not bad, just different. This recipe also keeps for a while. So far, I know it lasts for at least a week (maybe longer, but only if it remains uneaten!) This recipe has officially replaced my old Banana Bread recipe. Thanks!!

