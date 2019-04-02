This pork fried rice recipe is my revised version of another recipe. I often substitute chicken for pork, and it doesn't change anything. I have used both basmati rice and long-grain rice which gives the dish only a slight flavor difference. I have also added celery in the past with good outcomes. Enjoy!
If you find this bland use these tweaks. I've made this a number of times. Beat eggs & add 1/8 tsp sesame oil. Scramble eggs in hot pan & set aside. Saute onions, garlic, & ginger in a little oil & remove. Cook minute rice in microwave & save yourself some time. Put pork, sesame oil, soy sauce, & hoison sauce (tbs) in hot pan & saute till cooked. Add rice to pan with pork as well as eggs & sauted veggies etc & mix well over heat. Now it's flavorful & tastes much like take out.
It's true that what they serve as take out doesn't taste like real fried rice. I'd never had it before let alone made it, and it was a winner! I upped the butter, used a bag of frozen mixed veggies, half a Vidalia and the chicken from one of the drumsticks I was making as the main course. For a little extra chicken flavor I poured some broth over the veggies and let it cook off. I also used more rice and increased the ingredients for the last step.
This was very tasty but does need some changes in measurements for our taste. I used 3 green onions, fresh garlic & ginger - lots more than 1/8 tsp & 2 cups rice. I didn't use pork as I was just looking for a rice side dish. The broccoli & carrots were really good in this dish. Using gluten free soy sauce (Bragg) makes this a good GF choice.
Made this to use leftover Grilled Turkey Tenderloin and leftover brown/wild rice. Used, in this order. Two eggs, scrambled flat, removed from pan, then sliced thin. Onions, carrots, mushrooms. Then broccoli, orange sweet pepper, shredded cabbage. Soy sauce, turkey, rice, eggs. Yummy!
GREAT dinner... rather than use the veggies in the recipe, I added added a 1 lb. bag of frozen "Stir Fry Sugar Pea Blend" after changing the serving size to 8. It was a big hit with my grandchildren... they loved it :-). Wouldn't hesitate to make this recipe again. Simple to make and most enjoyable!
Very good fried rice! Very versatile recipe as well. I substituted a can of cut baby corn for the broccoli, minced red onion for the green onion and minced garlic instead of powder, because that's what I had on hand. I also used sesame oil instead of butter. I habitually do not measure ingredients precisely, but I probably doubled the soy sauce and ginger. Next time I make it, which I surely will, I will use green onion and broccoli and maybe fresh ginger. Thanks Olies for a good fried rice recipe that's easy, quick and delicious.
I couldn't believe how good this recipe is and how easy. I used left over cooked pork loin roast, 1/2 c of the veggies, 2 green onions, 1.5 cup of brown Thai cold cooked rice and a frozen ginger cube. Best fried rice I ever made! All with left overs. Amazing.
This recipe is about as close as I have found to restaurant pork fried rice. I doubled the rice, green onions, garlic and ginger as many reviews suggested. Glad I did. I also tossed in an extra bit of soy sauce as I had more rice. Very tasty. Thank you for sharing! Will be making it again and again. Great recipe for left over pork that you are not sure how to recycle.
Typically, Chinese fried rice is seasoned with toasted sesame oil. Sesame oil is the flavor that gives the fried rice the umame flavor that is missing in this rice. One might as well have just called this recipe American fried rice. Also, typically, the pork that is best used is BBQ pork loin sliced very thinly. There are specific recipes to achieve this kind of pork. Fried rice is also typically bland because it is meant to accompany other dishes and is especially good with Schezwan dishes which are often spicy. Many people who make this a main dish meal often pile on the veggies as I would do also. Broccoli is not used usually. This dish can be made with leftover rice or dry roasted rice so that it comes out fluffy. Basmati or Jasmine rice are best. It is apparently human nature to try and improve something that doesn't need it. Ex is Chinese and husband for over 20 years, I've had a lot of Fried rice. :)
I made this recipe to avoid using package mixes, I was very happy to taste that this recipe is fantastic. Ready to try it using different meats or even a "house" style. Also loved that the ingredients were recognizable and I could shop at my local store.
This a great recipe to use as a basis. I could tell it would be bland so I marinated the pork chunks in soy sauce for a few hours. I added the spices to the pork and vegies and then again when I added the rice. I put soy sauce in to my liking and tossed one last time in the wok before servings. Turned out great. Four stars is because I did add more things.
Actually, this was a great basic recipe that can be perverted to ones own personal tastes quite easily. And if the author had not left out what the heck I am supposed to do with these frozen peas, it might have given it 5 stars!
A very nice base for fried rice, the proportions were good! I had never made it before and it turned out very nicely. I added some sriarcha for a kick and used a small amount of coconut oil in the pan. I like egg and would double it next time.
Delicious! I doubled the recipe all except for the pork (because I only had one, fairly large, chop left) and I skipped the green onion and broccoli because I didn't have any on hand. It made 2 servings as a main dish and 4 servings as a side dish. It was a huge hit and was absolutely the perfect thing to use up the leftover pork chop and rice I had in the fridge. I will definitely make this again!
I usually hate pork fried rice. I have always gone out of my way to avoid ordering anything that comes with pork fried rice. When my family asked me to make pork fried rice this month, I hesitantly agreed and then I planned an entire meal around pork fried rice so that I wouldn't have to eat it. I made chicken teriyaki with this as a side dish. So after reading the reviews, I found that I needed to change up the recipe a bit. Not a problem, I'm good at that. I went and bought all the food and the night before and while cutting up the chicken to marinate, I decided to cut up two pork chops and marinate them as well. I even threw in the cinnamon stick with the pork. This food tasted AMAZING. I scarfed down that pork fried rice like nobody's business.
The only veggies I had on hand were carrot and onion, but it turned out great anyway. I adjusted the serving size to five for my family and used about 2 and 1/2 cups rice. The key to getting enough flavor is adding more soy sauce. Great way to use up leftover porkchops!
This was really tasty. I had some leftover pork chops that needed to be used up and had made extra brown rice the night before. We did leave out the broccoli because I didn't have any on hand. This was simple, easy, and quick to throw together. We will definitely make this again.
this was tasty.. instead of rice i used grated cauliflower as well as low sodium soy sauce.. i used 1/4 cup for 4 servings trying to compensate for it being low sodium but it was on the salty side.. so 2 T would have probably been enough.. only used one egg but followed everything else to a T.. served this over ramen noodles for bf and added some sauteed mushrooms (i thought of those after i had finished my bowl) and i had mine straight up.. he added some sriracha and it was a good addition.. ty for the recipe
I'm going to give this recipe 5 stars even though mine was like a 3.5-4 only because I used rice-a-roni instead of regular rice. I think this dish would have been a 5 had I used normal rice. Excellent quick and easy! My picky boyfriend even enjoyed it with the mistake :)
Great recipe. Modified it using oriental vegetables, chicken or steak(steak tastes better imo), and used a lot more rice and soy sauce. Would definitely recommend to any college student, you can make a hefty amount of this stuff, just add more rice, vegetables, and meat, and you are set for the week. I make this on Sunday and it lasts until Wednesday.
Made a few changes, based on what the other reviews said - I used 2 eggs and used chopped red pepper and some chopped celery (added at very end) instead of the broccoli. I also omitted the peas and added a touch of Chinese 5-spice. I found that adding chopped/jarred garlic, instead of powdered was good. The one thing to remember - no matter what your version is - is to use Jasmine rice - that is the only way it will taste like the real takeout does! Great recipe - Thanks!
This is an easy & quick recipe. I also added some frozen Asian vegetables and before anything else I stir fried some garlic & fresh ginger ( about 1 tablespoon of each) and then add the rest as called by the recipe and it all came out "deliriously delicious". We where all delighted and all had second servings so I will be using this recipe when ever we want some Chinese food at the table.
Made this with leftover pork loin chops. Instead of the veggies I used frozen harvest hodgepodge vegetables from trader joes. I used their white basmati rice too. I omitted the ground ginger and added sesame oil (1/2 tsp for doubled recipe) and it was divine. Next time I'll try adding some toasted sesame seeds.
I love Pork fried rice & i worked at the Beijing resteraunt years ago. this is way too bland. I marinate the pork in white wine garlic & ah so sauce for 24 hours . I also put hoisen sauce in the rice after all the ingredients are in the wok. I put 2 scrambled eggs cooked in too & a bunch of cooked peas too. It's delicioso. You could also add 1/2 cup of stir fry sauce , i do. Happy cooking. T.M.Z.
Great recipe. I made this and added mushrooms, onion, bean sprouts, garlic and red and yellow peppers. Loaded up with the veggies! Stir fried, and heated up leftover pork roast cubes - removed, then the egg in some oil, and re-added veggie/port mix, 4-5 c. of cooked rice, the soy sauce, ginger and some salt and pepper. Just tossed it all around and really - so fabulous! I would definitely do this with leftover chicken, turkey or beef. You could also put it in a baking pan and broil it for a few minutes for an easy paella. Thanks for a great meal on a busy night!
Made this tonight following exact recipe (doubled it) and used left over pork chops. Oh, one exception, I did not have green onions, so used some onion powder. It was very good. My husband who doesn't like to stray from the normal rotation was impressed as well. It was nice because I had all of the ingredients and it was pretty easy. I've made Pork Fried Rice in the very distant past but this one seemed easier and tastier. Thanks. I'm happy to have found another entry into the rotation.
I just made it and followed the directions exactly. However I didn’t have ginger on hand so I used a Chinese Five Spice blend and it’s wonderful anyway,. This was very easy and most of the ingredients I have on hand most days. Thanks!
This was a hit. Prepared converting the recipe to 4 servings. I upped the rice a bit...and...added in some additional vegetables that were languishing in my refrigerator. The fact that powdered ginger was used was a plus. Every time I use fresh ginger it comes across too strong.
I make this all the time! It is a five star recipe exactly as is, but I will share some things I do sometimes to change it up/make it easier. I always use at least day old rice. I also always use frozen mixed veggies (corn, green beans, carrots, peas). Soooo easy. I use whatever protein I have on hand (chicken, pork, sausage, steak, sometimes just extra eggs). For the addition of eggs, I make an omelette into which I grate fresh ginger (kept in the freezer) and garlic. Like I said, I have made it many times just as stated and it is superb. I thank this recipe for helping me to realize that I can successfully make delicious fried rice at home!
I just made this for dinner tonight, with a few substitutions to use what I had (it's the coldest night of the season, and I wasn't going out for anything!). I subbed frozen mixed vegetables and a mixture of arborio rice and quinoa, and did not need the extra butter when I cooked the veg because of their water content. I just wound up warming the veg and the pre-cooked pork together, then spooned in the rice and seasonings, and I did cook the egg flat in a small pan and cut it into strips before mixing it in as another reviewer suggested. It was a very light and satisfying meal which I'll probably make again this week cause I still have some more leftover pork loin and rice/quinoa mix. I knew it would go over well when my husband was making yummy noises (what are you cooking? It smells great!) before he even sat down. I've never had "real" pork fried rice (I.e. At a restaurant), but we enjoyed this very much. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was fairly bland. We made significantly more than the recipe called for, but even using the same proportions there was not enough flavor.. Perhaps fresh ginger would make a good addition. The recipe also calls for peas and in the instructions says green onions. We added half a white onion to the veggies while they cooked. There is definitely room for improvement.
Pretty good but too many ingredients... takes away the taste of pork. Made slight changes afterward by chopping up a leftover pan fried, then oven baked chop in the same cast iron shallow skillet with all of the residual tasty bits, the added cold left over rice and a little soy sauce. 3 ingredients but oh so good. yummy
Totally changed it up, and it was great! I would have done 5 stars if the instructions for the peas where there. I used chicken thighs, cabbage instead of broccoli, added the green onions with the eggs to make them more firm and used fresh garlic and grated ginger. I also used rice noodles. I doubled some of the ingredients and quadrupled the meat. It was all eaten, not a drop left.
Great one-dish meal! I added sliced celery, substituted edamame for the peas, added 2 tsp. finely chopped fresh ginger to the vegetable-pork mixture while they sauteed. (Omitted the ginger powder.) Next time I'll add sliced shiitakes. Yum!
This is easier. I grill a pork tenderloin with a marinade of soy sauce, sprigs of fresh thyme, dry mustard, and melted butter. For the pork fried rice I just cut up the left over tenderloin, add a package of Uncle Ben's long grain and wild rice, a scrambled egg and frozen peas. Put in a frying pan, cover it and leave until everything is warmed through. Easy way for two different pork meals!
Delicious! The only changes I made was, left out the broccoli added sesame oil to the butter. I always add extra seasoning plus I used double the rice n 2 eggs. N it was perfect! The best part it was so easy n yummy.
This recipe was great! I increased veggies to 1/3 cup and added 1/3 cup of diced summer squash. I also doubled the rice, added more soy and a heavy of drizzle of olive oil at the end to increase moisture. Also I did all of this in one pan after sautéing the vegetables I move them out of the center of the pan and put in two whisked eggs (instead of one) then as it cooked mixed it back in with the sautéed veggies from around the edge of the pan and then added rice and remaining ingredients.
Excellent base fried rice recipe. It can be adapted in any number of ways and is very flexible based on your own tastes. The only thing I would list as a firm change is the use of butter. Nope! Smoke point is too low with butter and it’s not the right flap or for this dish. Toasted sesame
Very versatile!. I used leftover pprk loin snd added sone chopped celery. Easy. Quick and delicious!
Yum!! Used leftover pork tenderloin from two nights before and it was delicious! The pork was done in a maple mustard marinade and the sweetness from that and saltiness of the soy sauce went really nicely together! 6 and 3 year olds also loved it!
As many others have said, this is a very bland recipe. It is meant for those who have the very basic ingredients onhand. If you're going to make chinese dishes, keep some oyster sauce and sesame oil in the pantry.
I used this recipe as a foundation for shrimp fried rice. Fortunately we had lots of veggies on hand so I threw in cauliflower and broccoli florets, and some baby spinach as well. The other addition was a shot of oyster sauce which gave a sweet background flavor to what could have been a bit of a bland recipe. Oh, and frozen precooked shrimp topped off the meal. I fried them with the veggies and my wife asked for seconds, the real indication of success.
This was EXCELLENT. The only changes I made was I used up a Chinese marinated pork chop instead of cooking the pork from scratch and added that and fresh ginger and garlic to the cooked vegetables (instead of powder). My husband LOVED it!!!
This was very good. I used leftover pork chops and doubled the ingredients. I also added some mushrooms and a tomato that needed to be used. Also fresh garlic and ginger. Finally, I added about 1/4 tsp. of red pepper flakes.
Flawless recipe for those who like the original recipe, but I had to adjust it for three leftover barbecue pork chops and nearly half a saucepan of leftover rice. We had frozen peas and broccoli in the freezer. It needed much more than the suggested garlic and ginger powder. I threw in nearly as much fish sauce, and a tablespoon of szechuan peppercorn powder and, seriously, 4 tablespoons of Chinese Hot Oil. It wasn't very spicy at all, but seriously umami. It was so easy that I will continue to buy pork chops in bulk and, three days later, make this. Next time I will toss in Hunan chilis.
