I just made this for dinner tonight, with a few substitutions to use what I had (it's the coldest night of the season, and I wasn't going out for anything!). I subbed frozen mixed vegetables and a mixture of arborio rice and quinoa, and did not need the extra butter when I cooked the veg because of their water content. I just wound up warming the veg and the pre-cooked pork together, then spooned in the rice and seasonings, and I did cook the egg flat in a small pan and cut it into strips before mixing it in as another reviewer suggested. It was a very light and satisfying meal which I'll probably make again this week cause I still have some more leftover pork loin and rice/quinoa mix. I knew it would go over well when my husband was making yummy noises (what are you cooking? It smells great!) before he even sat down. I've never had "real" pork fried rice (I.e. At a restaurant), but we enjoyed this very much. Thanks for sharing!