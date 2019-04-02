Pork Fried Rice

This pork fried rice recipe is my revised version of another recipe. I often substitute chicken for pork, and it doesn't change anything. I have used both basmati rice and long-grain rice which gives the dish only a slight flavor difference. I have also added celery in the past with good outcomes. Enjoy!

By Olies

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add pork, green onion, carrot, and broccoli; cook and stir until pork is cooked through, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer pork mixture to a bowl and return skillet to medium heat.

  • Stir egg into the skillet and scramble until completely set. Add pork mixture back into the skillet; stir in rice, peas, soy sauce, garlic powder, and ground ginger. Cook and stir until heated through, 7 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
557 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 80.7g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 136.6mg; sodium 814.9mg. Full Nutrition
