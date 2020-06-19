Creamy Biscuits and Gravy

84 Ratings
  • 5 63
  • 4 15
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This biscuits and gravy recipe is a perfectly rich, great-tasting breakfast option for that occasional Sunday morning when you don't care about calories!

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Ingredients

10
Biscuits:
Gravy:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Whisk 2 cups flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt together in a bowl; cut shortening into flour mixture with a pastry cutter until mixture is crumbly. Mix in egg and milk until incorporated. Turn dough out onto a well-floured work surface and knead for 1 minute.

  • Roll dough out to a thickness of 3/4- to 1-inch thick, cut with a biscuit cutter, and place biscuits onto the prepared baking sheet. Brush tops of biscuits melted butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until biscuits are golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Cook and stir sausage in a large skillet over medium heat until browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes. Drain excess grease. Stir 1/4 cup butter into sausage until butter has melted and mix in 1/4 cup flour until thoroughly combined. Pour evaporated milk and water into sausage mixture, bring gravy to a simmer, and reduce heat to low; simmer gravy until thickened, about 5 minutes. Season gravy with salt and black pepper to taste.

  • Serve biscuits with sausage gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 72.1mg; sodium 812.6mg. Full Nutrition
