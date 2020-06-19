Creamy Biscuits and Gravy
This biscuits and gravy recipe is a perfectly rich, great-tasting breakfast option for that occasional Sunday morning when you don't care about calories!
This biscuits and gravy recipe is a perfectly rich, great-tasting breakfast option for that occasional Sunday morning when you don't care about calories!
Excellent... I was put off because several folks said they made the gravy, not the biscuits. They really missed out!! I hate rolling biscuits so I added about 1/8c or less milk then spoon-dropped the biscuits onto the prepared cookie sheet. I used wet hands to smooth them a bit then brushed with butter. OMG.Read More
I am not a big fan of canned milk... do not like the "processed" taste of it. I would use heavy cream, or "Half & Half", or milk. As i do not like the clean-up, i use store-bought, refrigerated large biscuits, like the brand name "Grands" (& it is a lot faster & store-bought, refrigerated biscuits taste just as good as homemade, & usually more flakey ) i will cut the biscuits in 1/2 , butter, & place a poached egg on each half on my biscuits & pour gravy over Cooking time will determine the thickness of the gravy... if you like thin, simmer less time... if you like thick, simmer more... I like a thick that will warm my belly & stick to my ribs for several hours..Read More
Excellent... I was put off because several folks said they made the gravy, not the biscuits. They really missed out!! I hate rolling biscuits so I added about 1/8c or less milk then spoon-dropped the biscuits onto the prepared cookie sheet. I used wet hands to smooth them a bit then brushed with butter. OMG.
I used another recipe for biscuits but I used this gravy recipe. This is the best gravy ever!
Used my own biscuit recipe, but the sausage and gravy were outstanding! Our son told me prior to breakfast that he wasn't that wild about sausage/gravy, but he went back for seconds on this!
Best biscuits and gravy I have ever made. Followed the recipe exactly as written and we both loved it! I was going to try the other recipes I see on this site but I need look no further. Well done!
I am not a big fan of canned milk... do not like the "processed" taste of it. I would use heavy cream, or "Half & Half", or milk. As i do not like the clean-up, i use store-bought, refrigerated large biscuits, like the brand name "Grands" (& it is a lot faster & store-bought, refrigerated biscuits taste just as good as homemade, & usually more flakey ) i will cut the biscuits in 1/2 , butter, & place a poached egg on each half on my biscuits & pour gravy over Cooking time will determine the thickness of the gravy... if you like thin, simmer less time... if you like thick, simmer more... I like a thick that will warm my belly & stick to my ribs for several hours..
I used store bought southern biscuits, but I made this gravy per the recipe. It was absolutely delicious. My husband often questions my ability to make a good gravy, but he loved this. I will be making this again and will keep the recipe in my recipe box.
super easy and yummy!
THE SAUSAGE GRAVY IS DELICIOUS.MY HUSBAND SAYS IT'S A KEEPER. I MADE THE BISCUITS THIS TIME BUT I WILL NOT MAKE THEM AGAIN. I WILL BUY REFRIGERATOR BISCUITS NEXT TIME. THE SAUSAGE GRAVY IS A FIVE STAR BUT THE BISCUITS BROUGHT IT DOWN TO A FOUR STAR...SORRY.
This recipe was excellent for both the sausage gravy and the biscuits. In the past I have made drop biscuits, but decided to use this recipe this time. For me this recipe made 7 4-5 inch biscuits plus one mini biscuit made with the leftover dough. I may have brushed them with a little too much butter, but it took about 20 minutes in the oven before they started to brown. Even so, the toothpick test showed they were done. The sausage gravy was easy and fantastic. The only change I made was to use milk instead of water as other reviews suggested. I ran out of whole milk, so about 1/2 of the water amount was almond milk and the rest was whole milk. I served this with eggs and a side of hash browns. While I made the eggs and hash browns, the gravy had to sit a bit in the pan, and then I rewarmed it when everything else was done. The gravy turned out wonderfully thick, and the biscuits held up much better than the drop biscuits I have made in the past. I had leftovers of both and froze them for a future meal. We all loved this recipe, and I will definitely be making it again.
This alberta girl channeled her southern belle to make this recipe. Juat like eating in a restaurant. AND, the biscuits are to die for.!!!
This turned out delicious! The only problem was everyone wanted 3 or more helpings.
Great recipe, everyone loved it. Will definitely make again!
Deliciously creamy! Very easy to make!
Family favorite!
Add a bit more sugar
Love these biscuits! They are soft, fluffy, and flakey. I haven't tried the gravy recipe yet.
I used Heavy Cream instead, spot on for a really simple good recipe! Yum YUM YUMMMY.
Very good
Thanks for sharing this recipe - it takes me back to my tender childhood and youth.
Delicious! My wife had 3 full biscuits!!! Super creamy and delicious!
These biscuits were delicious and the gravy was very good. I didn't have evaporated milk so I just used 3 cups of whole milk. It turned out great. Thanks for the recipe.
I made the recipe as is. It was very easy to make and it was delicious. I will make it every couple of months.
Evaporated milk is the key!
Perfecto!
I used canned biscuits because I didn't want the mess or hassle with "rolling my own dough" lol The gravy was perfect! I've been looking to have some good ole fashion biscuits and gravy - and I found the place.. right here!! Thank you for posting!
Tasted great! Used Jimmy Dean Sausage.
My breakfast was a success. Hubby usually doesn't like biscuits and gravy. He loved them.
Yummm! Mommas recipe!
I did not make homemade biscuits. I made ones from the can. My son and his friends ate this. They enjoyed it.
I used range raised pork with seasons only known to the butcher. Gravy per the recipe was just right
My husband loves is recipe. I used another but it came out awful. Super easy to make for breakfast or anytime!
I didn’t make the biscuits, but I made the gravy with Nieman Ranch Pork Breakfast Sausage, and added a tsp of dried sage, and this was DELICIOUS!
The best ever
Very good sausage gravy. I made for an expert sausage gravy tester and she lurrved it. Biscuits needed a lil more flour, but very good as well.
I made the biscuits a bit bigger, but otherwise followed the recipe. Turned out delicious!
No changes made. None needed
I know the homemade biscuits are better but I have used the refrigerated store bought biscuits at times. Usually because friends are visiting and time doesn't allow. The pork gravy is terrific even to a southern friend we had visiting. A very easy recipe even for beginners. Also this recipe keeps well if prepared ahead.
Disappointed - I followed the gravy recipe exactly, used my own biscuit recipe. The gravy was OK but not even close to gravy made with whole milk. May be slight less fatty. But hey, they are Biscuit and Gravy not tofu and broccoli.
There are two reasons I'm only giving this recipe a 4 instead of 5. First, I didn't make the biscuits, I used canned, so I don't know how that part of the recipe is. Second, just as my gravy was starting to thicken, I got an important phone call and wasn't able to give it the attention it deserved. I turned off the burner and the gravy cooled some before I could back to it and I didn't feel like messing with it any more. I just dished some out and reheated it in the microwave. It probably could have used a little more milk because it was just a slight bit floury tasting, but it was still very good. I'll try it again, but may use heavy cream or milk instead of canned milk.
I only made the gravy (used canned biscuit dough). It took longer to thicken, but no huge deal. It needed a little more flavor, so I'd try white pepper next time, I think.
This was excellent! I used a lean pork sausage and there really wasn’t enough grease to start the rue so the butter was key! I also use heavy cream and not evaporated milk. Yum! It was Excellent!
Good recipe! Buy frozen biscuits...taste like homemade! Two tips that get me lots of compliments on my gravy: Cook for a LONG time after adding the flour until it is a golden brown, toasty color. Adds so much flavor...much like making a roux in Cajun cooking. Also, add a half teaspoon of paprika to your gravy after adding the milk...no need to use canned milk. I also don't drain the grease or add butter. I use Jimmy Dean Lean sausage to reduce the fat. The milk adds all the moisture you need.
Used pre-made biscuits - OH the gravy is to die for! Absolutely 10 start recipe!
made the gravy, used canned biscuits , will make again, easy and quick to make.
I used frozen sausage links, and it tasted a lot better!
Everybody enjoyed it, although for a family of 5, we should of made a double batch. The flavor was good.
Use milk, not water, for the gravy.
Easy to make and tasted great. I did not have canned milk so I used mike. The biscuit recipe turned out perfect, not like the last one I tried.
I just made the gravy over store bought biscuits. Wonderful and easy.
The teens made this recipe exactly as written. Turned out great! The biscuit dough got rolled too thin perhaps and so they weren't fluffy but still not bad. Maybe rinse/drain the fat off the sausage before adding gravy ingredients next time. Simmered about 20 min to get thick consistency.
No Changes and will make again
Loved it! Will make it again.
This is a great recipe, my parents loved it , but it was a little to salty for my liking. Great recipe
Was very creamy will make my sausage gravy this way from now on. Biscuits I'll keep doing my own way though.
I do not like biscuits and gravy. My husband loves biscuits and gravy and was delighted with this recipe. I ate the biscuits and they were wonderful. Hubby wants me to save it so he could eat it in the morning and keep the recipe to make gravy. GOOD Job
This is the second time I made this. I forgot I needed evaporated milk and used skim milk instead. It still turned out great.
Great! My family loves biscuits and gravy
I made this recipe as written the first time, ound the biscuit to be heavier than my liking. The gravy, however, was great, creamy, tasty and easy to make. The second time I made it, I tried a turkey sausage and instead of draining the grease then add butter, I skipped the butter. There was no grease so the gravy was thicker, I added milk to taste - still came out good and creamy. So I’ll keep the gravy but will try a different biscuit recipe.
I make a very similar gravy. I add minced onions, poultry seasoning and a pinch of Cayenne. Agree with the others, use all milk in lieu of water.
great recipe but i use butter for shortening
I didn't make the biscuits. I just used regular pilsbury biscuits but it was very simple and tasted great
Definitely will make it again.
Simple to make and delicious. For any meal of the day in my home.
My family and I really enjoyed this . I didn't have regular milk so I used almond milk mixed with evaporated milk. It still turned out good. I'll make this again using regular milk and see what difference makes
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections