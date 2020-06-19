Creamy Biscuits and Gravy

This recipe was excellent for both the sausage gravy and the biscuits. In the past I have made drop biscuits, but decided to use this recipe this time. For me this recipe made 7 4-5 inch biscuits plus one mini biscuit made with the leftover dough. I may have brushed them with a little too much butter, but it took about 20 minutes in the oven before they started to brown. Even so, the toothpick test showed they were done. The sausage gravy was easy and fantastic. The only change I made was to use milk instead of water as other reviews suggested. I ran out of whole milk, so about 1/2 of the water amount was almond milk and the rest was whole milk. I served this with eggs and a side of hash browns. While I made the eggs and hash browns, the gravy had to sit a bit in the pan, and then I rewarmed it when everything else was done. The gravy turned out wonderfully thick, and the biscuits held up much better than the drop biscuits I have made in the past. I had leftovers of both and froze them for a future meal. We all loved this recipe, and I will definitely be making it again.