Quick Hawaiian Haystacks

This Hawaiian haystacks recipe can be modified in so many fun, different ways. Yummy, easy-to-make meal that can feed the masses. If you have ideas on how to mix it up, please comment below. I'd love to try your add-ins! Add more toppings to suit your taste.
I love this meal and was searching for an easy recipe for it. It's delicious! I used some chicken broth as well as milk to make the soup more gravy-like. Also used a few spices on the chicken. As for the toppings, we also added olives. I definitely recommend this recipe and will be making this again.
The first time I made these Haystacks I followed the recipe even though I cut the ingredients in half since it was just for 3 people. Very tasty, and if you've set your ingredients out and do the chopping prep ahead of time, it's not a big deal to put together. The second time I made it, was for a 'girl friends' birthday luncheon with an island flair. I made the following changes to play up the island theme: For a true Hawaiian flair …….. substitute cubed ham steak and shrimp for the chicken, and use cream of shrimp soup. Reserve the drained pineapple juice to use also for some added sweetness (instead of milk). Mandarin oranges can add some zest as well. I had everything set out in bowls so the guests could build their individual stacks the way they wanted with the sauce, rice, chow mein & rice noodles, pineapple, mandarin oranges, coconut, and slivered almonds. The birthday crowd RAVED, and my husband asked for his share for dinner.
Love Hawaiian haystacks, its my go-to meal in a hurry and the kids ALWAYS love it! They enjoy choosing what they want on top of their haystack! TIP: I sub the second can of cream of chicken for cream of mushroom. I also add garlic salt.
Hubby & child could care less for the green bell & celery, but I think the flavors together are amazing. Meant to be scooped & ate not picked at from the top. Either with or without bell & celery creates an amazing meal. Didnt last long at our house as everyone scraped their bowls clean. Mmm mmm good!
Easy, healthy recipe with a lot of flexibility. I had some concern about how it would all come together, especially since the veggies are added in raw. But it all came together very well and the crunchy veggies and almonds made for a very nice overall texture. The nice part is you can easily make it sweeter by adding additional pineapple/pineapple juice, or you can make it more salty by cutting back on that and upping the soy sauce. You can also leave out any of the ingredients you don't care for or think of new ones you'd like to try. Easy to make it suit every taste!
The directions were very vague and I've never made Hawaiian haystacks before, so my chickens looking raw, I don't know if I was supposed to cook the chicken separate before cooking it with the cream of chicken, I hope it cooks through :/
This is a great recipe for those suppers that you want to be lighter. I used the canned chicken for convenience and had everything else on hand other than coconut. Tasted good and liked how versatile the recipe is. Will make again.
This was very quick and easy! I did have some leftover sauce packets from Chinese takeout and those really added a lot too it. I used their soy sauce as well as duck sauce. This was super easy to make, especially by cooking chicken in my pressure cooker. I was shocked that my kids did not like it because they like almost everything with pineapple. But that means more leftovers for the hubby and I:)
I slow cooked the chicken in crock pot for 3-4 hours with some chicken stock then shredded the chicken. I also added some of the cooked juices to the gravy mix for extra flavor. Adding a package of warm cream cheese to the recipe makes it super creamy and delicious. In addition, we added fresh diced up tomatoes, sliced almonds and sliced black olives to the list of options to put on top of this glorious meal.
