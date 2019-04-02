Quick Hawaiian Haystacks

The first time I made these Haystacks I followed the recipe even though I cut the ingredients in half since it was just for 3 people. Very tasty, and if you've set your ingredients out and do the chopping prep ahead of time, it's not a big deal to put together. The second time I made it, was for a 'girl friends' birthday luncheon with an island flair. I made the following changes to play up the island theme: For a true Hawaiian flair …….. substitute cubed ham steak and shrimp for the chicken, and use cream of shrimp soup. Reserve the drained pineapple juice to use also for some added sweetness (instead of milk). Mandarin oranges can add some zest as well. I had everything set out in bowls so the guests could build their individual stacks the way they wanted with the sauce, rice, chow mein & rice noodles, pineapple, mandarin oranges, coconut, and slivered almonds. The birthday crowd RAVED, and my husband asked for his share for dinner.