Quick Hawaiian Haystacks

This Hawaiian haystacks recipe can be modified in so many fun, different ways. Yummy, easy-to-make meal that can feed the masses. If you have ideas on how to mix it up, please comment below. I'd love to try your add-ins! Add more toppings to suit your taste.

Recipe by Maria Tedjamulia

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix chicken soup and chicken together in a saucepan; stir in enough milk to make a gravy-like consistency. Cook and stir chicken sauce over medium heat until smooth and heated through, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Spoon 1/2 cup rice onto each of 8 plates. Layer each serving of rice with chow mein noodles, chicken mixture, pineapple, Cheddar cheese, celery, green peppers, green onions, coconut, almonds, and a drizzle of soy sauce, respectively.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 48.7mg; sodium 789.4mg. Full Nutrition
