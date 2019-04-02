Grandma's Slow Cooker Swiss Steak

My mom used to make this for me growing up, and I found out it was passed down to her from her mother. A delicious comfort food especially in the winter months that is quick and easy. Best served over mashed potatoes!
This is a yummy recipe. Only one issue I had with it is that my husband and I like our steak cooked medium to medium rare so just keep that in mind when preparing the steaks. I realized this too late and let the steaks cook in the pan like I normally would; however, once they were then in the crockpot they cooked to well done. It was still really good - the meat was just cooked a lot more than we like it to be.
I made this recipe and loved it. I cannot cook without tweaking things so I used a can of mushroom soup and a can of beefy mushroom instead of using the cheese soup. Added mushrooms, Lawry's seasoning and my family loved it :D
My youngest son is 2 1/2 and had low iron levels. His doctor said he needed to ear more meat. Easier said than one. He hates meat only eats carbs. So I came across this recipe and to my surprise he are every last bite and wanted more! My mom had it too and asked for the recipe. It is super yummy and kid approved! I make it every chance I get.
Incredible! I loved the fact that it was relatively simple and to the point. I used New York Strip Steaks, fried the onions and garlic after frying the steak for a little bit, and then added the sauce, as well as 4 nice potatoes. I baked it in the oven at 350 degrees for an hour and 15 minutes and then turned the potatoes and felt it needed a little more liquid, so I added about a half cup of milk and worked it into the soups. After another 30 minutes, it was ready to eat. Talk abut tender and tasty! It turned out absolutely scrumptious! Thank you for sharing this recipe. It's definitely a keeper!
No changes even though I am not a fan of cheese - I used the cheese soup. For the reviewer who commented about this not being rare (doneness), this is a braising type of meat...not like Rib eye or NY steak. Since it's a tough piece of meat, it's meant to be slow cooked until it falls apart. Thanks for a tasty recipe!
This was delicious! I didn't have any green pepper or browning sauce, so I omitted. For some reason when I printed this out the amount of Worchester sauce didn't print, so I just used 1T. Had a large round steak, so will probably make some stroganoff with the leftovers. Will definitely make again.
This is easy and delicious! I add more garlic (either fresh or powdered) and a little seasoning salt. Also, it does not need to cook for 6 hrs on High...3-4 hours is plenty if you have browned it first. Yum, yum!
Made as written and hubby and I really enjoyed it but I could see some improvements needed just to up to 5 stars for us. I would season my flour with either salt and pepper or a seasoning salt before dredging my serving size pieces of round steak. I would also lightly fry my sliced onion with 2 cloves of garlic and about half of a chopped green pepper. I would also add a few sliced fresh mushrooms or use a can of sliced mushrooms if that is at hand to the soup mixture. Gravy was really good and I think the use of the cheddar cheese soup was what made the difference. I cooked this on low for 8 hrs while I was out and came out to a very tender delicious meal. Will definitely be making again.
We don’t like green peppers so I left those out. I used seasoned salt and increased the Worchestershire sauce to two tablespoons. I also sautéed the onions and garlic as I was browning the steak. Very good, full of flavor. Will make it again.
