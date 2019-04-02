Grandma's Slow Cooker Swiss Steak

My mom used to make this for me growing up, and I found out it was passed down to her from her mother. A delicious comfort food especially in the winter months that is quick and easy. Best served over mashed potatoes!

By kattykat583

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place flour into a bowl. Dredge strips of round steak in flour to coat.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat; brown strips of round steak in the hot oil, 7 to 8 minutes per side.

  • Transfer beef strips to a slow cooker. Add cream of mushroom soup, Cheddar cheese soup, onion, green bell pepper, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and browning sauce; stir. Season mixture with salt and black pepper.

  • Cook on High and cook 4 hours.

Cook's Notes:

Also, if you're in a time crunch or just feeling lazy, you can throw the whole round steak in the crock without browning. It will just need to cook longer, about 6 hours on High.

If desired, cook 8 hours on Low.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 30.2g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 19g; cholesterol 78.8mg; sodium 997.3mg. Full Nutrition
