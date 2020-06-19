Pork and Squash Stew

I made this stew differently (since I'd already started on it before finding the recipe), but the ingredients are basically the same. Maybe my review will be helpful to those of you who don't have everything on hand. First, I used pork that had been cooked in the crock pot, and I didn't saute the onions or garlic. My measurement were roughly: 1 1/2lb pork rump roast, 1/2 onion, 2 cloves sliced garlic, 5-6 small potatoes, 3/4 C uncooked cubed butternut squash, 1 C uncooked, cubed sweet potato, 1/3 of a yellow bell pepper and 1 sliced carrot. I followed the spices exactly as mentioned in the recipe, but I didn't have real bullion, so I used 2 cubes of chicken bullion and 2 cubes of beef bullion. I don't know how much water I had; I just filled it about 3in higher than the ingredients in the pot, and let it all cook until tender. About 15 minutes before I took it off the fire, I thickened the mixture with flour and added the 2 peeled, cut/cored green apples as suggested. I would definitely recommend this recipe - turned out great even with variations. Next time I'll follow it exactly. I was concerned about adding apples, but am really glad I did. Also, I thought the squash tasted good too, and next time will be sure to add more as recommended. Thanks so much for this recipe.