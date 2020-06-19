Pork and Squash Stew
Hearty, savory winter stew.
OK, so I added green pepper and fresh mushrooms, but this is a great recipe any way you do it. Without flour added it's a soup (as stated in the body of the recipe) but add flour to thicken and it's a stew. Next time I'll probably coat the pork with flour before browning.Read More
Delicious! I halved the recipe and it still made a full stock pot of soup! I didn't half the broth though. Also, I didn't reduce the broth because if I had, there would be no broth. (In fact, I had to add more). Tastes great though! I just used leftover pork roast and shredded it. Yummy!
Excellent! Followed recipe exactly and it came out perfect. I did thicken it with a little flour just before serving. Made it a little creamier. Thanks for submitting.
This was a wonderful way to use the butternut squash I had forgotten I had purchased a few weeks ago! I didn't have any celery, so I added some chopped kale, which made a very colorful and attractive soup. I used a little extra broth, and I did thicken it with a little flour at the end. Otherwise, I made it according to the recipe, and it was delicious!
This has a pretty good flavor, although I do think it needs to have a "thickener." I halved the recipe and made it in the crock pot. I cut back on the broth because I didn't reduce any of it before adding to the crock pot. I didn't add the squash or the apples to the pot until the last hour, and I turned it from low to high. I had some leftover corn in the fridge, so I added that to it also, which was a nice addition. I ended up adding a can of condensed cream of potato soup at the end, and that thickened it nicely. Thanks for a good recipe Jeff.
I made this stew differently (since I'd already started on it before finding the recipe), but the ingredients are basically the same. Maybe my review will be helpful to those of you who don't have everything on hand. First, I used pork that had been cooked in the crock pot, and I didn't saute the onions or garlic. My measurement were roughly: 1 1/2lb pork rump roast, 1/2 onion, 2 cloves sliced garlic, 5-6 small potatoes, 3/4 C uncooked cubed butternut squash, 1 C uncooked, cubed sweet potato, 1/3 of a yellow bell pepper and 1 sliced carrot. I followed the spices exactly as mentioned in the recipe, but I didn't have real bullion, so I used 2 cubes of chicken bullion and 2 cubes of beef bullion. I don't know how much water I had; I just filled it about 3in higher than the ingredients in the pot, and let it all cook until tender. About 15 minutes before I took it off the fire, I thickened the mixture with flour and added the 2 peeled, cut/cored green apples as suggested. I would definitely recommend this recipe - turned out great even with variations. Next time I'll follow it exactly. I was concerned about adding apples, but am really glad I did. Also, I thought the squash tasted good too, and next time will be sure to add more as recommended. Thanks so much for this recipe.
Delicious recipe! Made as is from leftover pork, however omitted the apples. Turned out great and will make again!
I forgot the apples, but we loved it.
Cut the broth down to one 14oz. And and added 1/2 cup white wine. Left out celery as I don’t care for that. Cooked it in the slow cooker for six hours on low. Took out vegetables after 4 hours and added 3 cups chopped kale. Thickened juice afterwards with cornstarch and orange juice with some cinnamon as I love fruits with my meats. Turned out so tender the pork just fell apart when I took it out. Great, hearty winter meal in one pot. Had to use the crock in the oven at 250 as this recipe was too large for my electric slow cooker.
Excellent recipe. Enjoyed it tremendously. Thank you.
Very good recipe. I made it exactly as described, except I floured the pork before browning. I tasted it prior to adding the apples and boy was it delicious! I think adding the apples (I used Granny Smith) made it a little too sweet. I wish I would have omitted them. I will definitely make this again but without the apples.
Made in slow cooker instead on high for about 5 hours. Browned the pork and sauteed veggies first before adding to crock pot. Eyeballed most ingredients. Use sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes and I believe it was a pork loin instead of a shoulder. Very hearty and filling! Served with some brown bread.
I was so surprised I couldn’t find a basic pork stew recipe! I made a much simpler version of this in the crock pot. I put the veggies (no squash or apples) in the bottom of the pot and added 2 cups chicken broth (could have had more broth). I browned the pork in the spices and added on top of the veggies. Slow cook 8 hours then remove meat and shred with a fork. Replace meat and stir all together. Yum!
No potatoes for me, but did add some veggie broth to the mix.
Very tasty! I did some minor alterations I had some bone in pork chops, I saute'd them like the recipe says with garlic, onion, (i added flour at this step)flour, garlic salt and pepper in some butter and olive oil and then de-glazed with dry white wine about a cup and continued to simmer while the broth and herbs where boiling down. Added rest of broth and veggies, I like time to meld the flavors and allow the veggies to cook and the pork to break down. The pork was now tender, the squash melted into the broth to make a fabulous thick stew...do not cover to allow to reduce. I added the apples a half hour before serving and wish I would of not put them in. The broth before was super good, the apples made it a tad too sweet (you may love it ), but I had to continue to follow the recipe. Overall recipe was wonderful, but give it time to stew! Notes: I make my own broth with better than bullion, my favorite! Fresh rosemary was also used, paired very well with rosemary pull apart rolls (I found here!)
