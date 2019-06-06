Herbed Cheese Spread

Rating: 4.75 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tastes just like the expensive Boursin® cheese spread you buy at the store. Reduced-fat cream cheese works well in this recipe. Delicious spread on crackers or as a fill on celery sticks. Good shelf life in the refrigerator. This can be eaten right way, but it's best if refrigerated for at least one day before serving.

By lutzflcat

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cream cheese, garlic, vermouth, parsley, salt, basil, tarragon, sage, and white pepper in a food processor until smooth. Refrigerate at least 1 day before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 156.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2018
Hi, I'm the writer of the recipe. We like this spread with 2 medium-size cloves, but if you have concerns or if you're using large cloves, start with less, the cheese's flavors will intensify overnight. You always can add more garlic if it suits you. ***12.20.18 UPDATE*** Instead of crackers, spread some cheese down the middle of a piece of salami, and roll up into a cone. Nice for an appetizer tray or snack board. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Reviews:
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2015
FABULOUS! I will never buy that overly expensive Boursin cheese from the store again...this was even better, and super simple to make too!!!! Thanks, lutzflcat, for sharing such a wonderfully delicious recipe! :) Read More
Helpful
(7)
Rachel Monfredo
Rating: 4 stars
10/01/2013
Update: The garlic in this recipe is overpowering by the next day... Should cut the amount by half or more... Read More
Helpful
(6)
Mary Campbell Reeves
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2017
I didn't have vermouth so I substituted Red Wine Vinegar. Came out awesome! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Cheryl
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2016
This was very easy to make and everyone loved it!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
karin
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2014
VERY GOOD Read More
Helpful
(1)
MrsFisher0729
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2014
This spread is really yummy on crackers! I enjoyed having a homemade version of such an expensive cheese. Read More
Helpful
(1)
marcher
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2020
Wow! This tastes just like Boursin! I did add just one clove garlic and subbed sherry for vermouth. My only question is this. Why is Boursin so expensive? This is my new “French” cheese. Read More
Helpful
(1)
bellepepper
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2016
I made this to use in the recipe for Baked Cod with Boursin Cheese also on this site subbing this recipe for the Boursin Cheese. I made half of the recipe as written which was plenty to coat the top of two fish filets. In fact I had a little leftover which was great on crackers. This is a snap to put together and one that I ll definitely make again! Thanks lutzflcat! Read More
