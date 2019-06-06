Herbed Cheese Spread

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars Hi, I'm the writer of the recipe. We like this spread with 2 medium-size cloves, but if you have concerns or if you're using large cloves, start with less, the cheese's flavors will intensify overnight. You always can add more garlic if it suits you. ***12.20.18 UPDATE*** Instead of crackers, spread some cheese down the middle of a piece of salami, and roll up into a cone. Nice for an appetizer tray or snack board. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars FABULOUS! I will never buy that overly expensive Boursin cheese from the store again...this was even better, and super simple to make too!!!! Thanks, lutzflcat, for sharing such a wonderfully delicious recipe! :) Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Update: The garlic in this recipe is overpowering by the next day... Should cut the amount by half or more... Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't have vermouth so I substituted Red Wine Vinegar. Came out awesome! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was very easy to make and everyone loved it!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars VERY GOOD Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This spread is really yummy on crackers! I enjoyed having a homemade version of such an expensive cheese. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! This tastes just like Boursin! I did add just one clove garlic and subbed sherry for vermouth. My only question is this. Why is Boursin so expensive? This is my new “French” cheese. Helpful (1)