Carrot Cake Martini

We were at a restaurant one fall, and this drink was on the menu. My brother asked the ingredients, then made multiple iterations at home until he got the recipe just right. The combination sounds odd, but it's delicious!

By spjeffer

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice; pour in Irish cream liqueur, butterscotch schnapps, and cinnamon schnapps. Cover the shaker and shake until frothy. Strain into a martini glass.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
650 calories; carbohydrates 81.3g; fat 0.6g; sodium 12mg. Full Nutrition
