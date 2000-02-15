Delightful Punch

A delightful punch made with tea, grapefruit, orange and pineapple juice. It's sweetened with simple syrup and carbonated with ginger ale. Note: make simple syrup by boiling equal parts water and sugar.

By RoseMary

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large punch bowl, combine tea, grapefruit juice, orange juice, pineapple juice and simple syrup. Stir in the ginger ale and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 11.5mg. Full Nutrition
