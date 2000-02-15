Delightful Punch
A delightful punch made with tea, grapefruit, orange and pineapple juice. It's sweetened with simple syrup and carbonated with ginger ale. Note: make simple syrup by boiling equal parts water and sugar.
I actually liked this. It was different with the tea but that's what made it unique. Thanks for the recipe.
Interesting, and VERY original, but not to my taste! Thanx for submitting it though, because I was yearning for something new!
