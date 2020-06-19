Strawberry Cheesecake in a Jar

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
They need to be stored in the refrigerator. I've also made this before and blended two strawberries up and mixed that into the cheesecake mix. I've found that I'll just eat the strawberries first if I just place them on top and am disappointed when they're gone. This guarantees some strawberry in each bite. This is really good if the crust is made with Oreo cookies as well, but I use less sugar and just soften up the butter to where it's nearly melted to prevent the Oreo bit from looking greasy. And put some crushed Oreo cookies plain (without sugar and butter) into the cheesecake mix and you have a nice cookies-and-cream cheesecake.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
879 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 83.2g; fat 59.1g; cholesterol 122.6mg; sodium 551.9mg. Full Nutrition
I think this should be prepared in 1 pint jars or quart jars, not 1/2 pint. The ratio of ingredients to taste is off. Too much cream cheese. Not really that flavorful. I tried it once, wont't try it again.
I loved the way these turned out! They made a very appealing presentation..so cute! I layered some of the strawberries into the middle after reading the cooks helpful notes. Easy to make and tasted great too.
This was a very tasty dessert, but it was much more the taste and consistency of gooey marshmallow cream cheese frosting or really thick pudding. I'll probably make it again, but not cheesy or cakey enough for me to call it cheesecake.
I used this recipe to serve 108 - let me say this - it doesn't calculate out well at all. Not nearly enough of the cheesecake filling - I didn't skimp anywhere. I had to fill up the jars with whipping cream. The Cheesecake filling is really very nice, but I would recommend doubling or tripling the fruit and/or double or triple the crumb quotient. Keep the cheesecake part as is because it's very rich.
I was very dissatisfied with this. The only reason it gets two stars is because it is very fast to make. The cheesecake to Graham cracker is off. I had a considerable amount of Graham cracker left after. The cheese cake itself was very dull and not very tasty. I will most likely not be making this again.
