Strawberry Cheesecake in a Jar

14 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Delicious no-bake strawberry cheesecakes prepared in jars.

By Meecro

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Cheesecake:

Directions

  • Prepare crust: Mix graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and 1/4 cup sugar together in a bowl. Press 1/4 of mixture into the bottom of each jar.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare cheesecake: Beat cream cheese and whipped topping together with an electric mixer in a bowl until well blended. Beat 2/3 cup sugar and vanilla extract into cream cheese mixture until smooth and fluffy.

  • Spoon 1/4 of cream cheese mixture onto graham cracker crust in each jar. Top each cheesecake with sliced strawberries. Refrigerate cheesecakes until serving time.

Cook's Note:

They need to be stored in the refrigerator. I've also made this before and blended two strawberries up and mixed that into the cheesecake mix. I've found that I'll just eat the strawberries first if I just place them on top and am disappointed when they're gone. This guarantees some strawberry in each bite. This is really good if the crust is made with Oreo cookies as well, but I use less sugar and just soften up the butter to where it's nearly melted to prevent the Oreo bit from looking greasy. And put some crushed Oreo cookies plain (without sugar and butter) into the cheesecake mix and you have a nice cookies-and-cream cheesecake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
879 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 83.2g; fat 59.1g; cholesterol 122.6mg; sodium 551.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022