Tangy Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

A twist on pasta salad to satisfy that Buffalo-chicken craving!

By Grumpy's Honeybunch

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook the rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes; drain and cool.

  • Mix pasta, chicken, celery, roasted red pepper, and 1 tablespoon of reserved roasted red pepper juice in a salad bowl. Stir mayonnaise, hot sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, and Worcestershire sauce together in a separate bowl until thoroughly combined. Pour dressing over pasta mixture and toss lightly to coat. Chill before serving.

Cook's Note:

Cooking time is based on how long it takes to cook the pasta and chicken for this dish. Times will vary for different pastas. Chicken and pasta should be cooled before mixing in the other ingredients. Depending on how wet you like your salad, you may want to adjust the amount of mayonnaise and hot sauce to taste. Double this recipe if you are serving a crowd. This will go fast and leave people wanting for more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 18g; cholesterol 30.4mg; sodium 346.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2013
I did not have gorgonzola cheese I substituted equal amounts bleu cheese. I used chopped chicken thigh meat (discounted meat sale) added a little more chopped green onion and some fresh ground pepper. I made this last night so it would have time to sit over night. VERY tasty pasta salad. NOTE: I buy my jarred roasted red pepper at the Dollar Tree. Cheap and tastes just as good as the expensive brands! Read More
Reviews:
johannah
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2013
Delicious Read More
Mindy5513
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2013
Very good salad. Everyone loved it at our BBQ. I went by the recipe and it wasn't very buffalo chicken tasting. It was very mild. So I put half into a bowl for my guests who didn't like "hot" food and then in a small bowl I mixed some ranch and buffalo sauce and poured it into the salad and it was amazing! I also decided to then double the ingredients except for the noodles and I liked it much better. Read More
Sunnymtnmom
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2013
Very simple summer salad and flavorful! I added green peas and red onion used raw red pepper instead of the roasted red peppers and substituted yogurt for half the mayo... but those are small changes... The recipe would work well as written. We also ate it before chilling (couldn't wait!). Read More
IDMomof2
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2013
Great recipe! I did increase the amount of onions and hot sauce as we like our food spicy. Will make again! Read More
Gigi
Rating: 4 stars
12/27/2013
I usually like roasted red peppers but not in this. If I make it again I will dice a fresh red bell pepper. And more cheese! Read More
Rosemary Mattson
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2019
I didn't have Gorgonzola cheese so I used shredded cheddar and it was fine. Also I added peas. We liked it. Read More
Jena Neuerburg Sherry
Rating: 4 stars
07/03/2019
I accidentally bought gluten free noodles but went ahead anyway. I didn t have Gorgonzola cheese which would ve been a positive addition. Score: I found roasted red peppers at the dollar store. I had to add much more of the mayo mixture than the recipe called for. I d make this again. Read More
RICO
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2021
Great Summer Recipe:))) Read More
