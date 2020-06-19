Zucchini Crisp

4.6
26 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Just like apple crisp! We first made this when a neighbor gave us a HUGE zucchini he grew in his garden.

Recipe by tea_leaves

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 9x13-inch crisp
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Mix zucchini, white sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Pour mixture into baking dish.

  • Combine brown sugar, oats, and flour in another bowl. Cut in margarine until mixture resembles coarse crumbs; sprinkle over zucchini.

  • Bake in preheated oven until bubbly and zucchini is tender, 40 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 5g; sodium 61.1mg. Full Nutrition
