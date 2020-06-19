Zucchini Crisp
Just like apple crisp! We first made this when a neighbor gave us a HUGE zucchini he grew in his garden.
Nice recipe, but if you're using a huge zucchini, I suggest cutting the seeds out! This turned out OK when I followed the recipe, but after one bite it didn't taste like apples to me at all. I felt like the lemon juice needed to be increased as it's what really makes it have that "apple" taste. The spices and topping were right on though. The main problem was I used a large garden zucchini (like the recipe submitter described), and they can have some softer middles with larger seeds. The seeds were a bit of a turn off for me. I tried it again and cut out the soft middle with the seeds, sliced the pieces thinly this time, and increased the lemon juice by an overflowing tablespoon. I still knew it wasn't apples, but it was more enjoyable for me this way. It was good, especially with some Cool Whip on it, and I'll probably make it again next year with my changes.Read More
This certainly tastes like apples - next time I will use a little flour with the zucchini, as ntate suggested. I also increased the lemon juice to 2/3 C and the sugar to 3/4 cup. I used the food processor to make the topping, just pulsing it all until it got crumbly. I needed to bake it a little longer as well - an hour did the trick. UPDATE: I made 1/2 the recipe and baked in a 9X9 baking pan. I also added flour to the zucchini along with more sugar and lemon juice. I may not have cooked it long enough, although It was in the oven for 1 hr 10 minutes, as the zucchini was still crunchy. Not a fan.Read More
This is a great way to use extra zucchini! Don't tell the kids..they will never know it isn't apples. I like to add a TBLS of flour to the zucchini mixture and pecans to the topping.
It seriously tastes like apples. It fooled the kids AND the boyfriend. :)
I find awesome recipes here all the time! I am a frequent allrecipes user however this I'd the first time I have ever posted a review (and a picture to boot). Thus recipe was amazing and deserves to have 1000+ 5 star reviews! You have to give it a try!
I added rhubarb on a 60/40 split and added around 10-15 min to the cook time and that helped evaporate a lot and added more crispness! No need for more flour
Easy, delicious use for zucchini. Tastes like apple crisp.
Next time, I'll add some flour to the zucchini mixture to make it a bit less juicy. That's just my own personal preference, though.
Tastes just like apple pie. Great for crowd.
scooped seeds and middle out of a large zucchini then followed recipe, turned out good, next time I'll probably add flour to filling just to absorb some of the moisture. kids loved it, they said if I didn't tell them it was zucchini they would have thought it was apple.
Oh, my goodness! You would never guess this is squash and not apples. Yellow summer squash can be subbed.
8.10.22 Trust me, nobody will ever know that this is zucchini, not apples. And don't tell the kids! I scaled this in half, and 3 medium zucchini made 4 cups cubed. Wouldn’t change a thing, it’s that good.
I really didn't expect this to work but it's really delicious and really did taste like apple crisp! I followed the recipe except added some cinnamon to the crumb topping, which tasted great and was very crunchy. Will definitely be making this again.
This is ok. It has the texture of apple crisp, but missing. I won’t make this again.
It does taste like apples!
I pretty much followed the exact recipe. Here’s the minor changes. I couldn’t find my nutmeg so I sprinkled in some pumpkin pie spice. I was a little short on the lemon juice so I used what I had. It was just under 1/4 cup. And I used butter instead of margarine. I really enjoyed it. I thought the texture was good. I had a couple people try it without telling them what it was. They didn’t realize it wasn’t apples. I used one huge zucchini, peeled, cored and cut into small chunks.
My husband loves this and I just made it twice for my sister and her family. Everyone thought it was apple crisp. I did add more cinnamon because we all like the taste. Thanks for giving us another way to use our zucchini.
This was fantastic and yummy!
Zucchini is an absolute favorite around here
