Zucchini Crisp

Nice recipe, but if you're using a huge zucchini, I suggest cutting the seeds out! This turned out OK when I followed the recipe, but after one bite it didn't taste like apples to me at all. I felt like the lemon juice needed to be increased as it's what really makes it have that "apple" taste. The spices and topping were right on though. The main problem was I used a large garden zucchini (like the recipe submitter described), and they can have some softer middles with larger seeds. The seeds were a bit of a turn off for me. I tried it again and cut out the soft middle with the seeds, sliced the pieces thinly this time, and increased the lemon juice by an overflowing tablespoon. I still knew it wasn't apples, but it was more enjoyable for me this way. It was good, especially with some Cool Whip on it, and I'll probably make it again next year with my changes.

