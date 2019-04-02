New England Razor Clam Chowder

Thick New England clam chowder with razor clams. My family likes to harvest razor clams on the Washington coast. We clean and freeze our clams. You might be able to use canned clams. My husband likes thick clam chowder. If you do not want it as thick, omit the flour, and use milk instead of cream. Serve with bread and salad.
Five stars for easy & quick prep. Four stars for flavor. I am a razor clam digger and fan so I was anxious to try this recipe. I have to admit enjoying my recipe better because of additional ingredients. (like celery & thyme and those would be a great addition to this) This was still a very good recipe that takes alot less time to put together than my old recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Diced potatoes cook really quickly. My potatoes ended up being rather mushy. This made the chowder thick without the flour but visually it wasn't very appealing. It looked rather grainy. I found the taste of the chowder to be very bland. I added quite a bit of salt and that improved it. However, I did add pepper, fresh parsley, and thyme to up the flavor. I also added a couple of scoops of concentrated chicken broth...this increased the flavor quite a bit too....enough so that it didn't taste bland. I will see if the flavor gets better after sitting for a day. The recipe was simple to follow and fairly quick. I would use this again, but continue to tweak the spices.
I also live in Washington state and go razor clamming with family and friends. I did as directed, but also added a little diced celery just because it was in the fridge. This is a great recipe that I will use again. Simple ingredients but big flavor. Thank you.
