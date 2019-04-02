New England Razor Clam Chowder

4.6
13 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Thick New England clam chowder with razor clams. My family likes to harvest razor clams on the Washington coast. We clean and freeze our clams. You might be able to use canned clams. My husband likes thick clam chowder. If you do not want it as thick, omit the flour, and use milk instead of cream. Serve with bread and salad.

Recipe by Candia Mathieson

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook and stir bacon in a large pot over medium-high heat until browned, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving drippings in the pot.

  • Cook and stir potatoes, onion, and garlic in hot drippings until onion is translucent, 7 to 10 minutes. Stir flour into potato mixture; cook and stir for 1 minute. Stir evaporated milk, heavy cream, liquid from clams, and bay leaf into potato mixture.

  • Bring mixture to a simmer, reduce heat to medium, and cook until potatoes are soft, about 15 minutes. Add clams to soup; cook until clams are hot, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with bacon; season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
575 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 40.8g; cholesterol 112.3mg; sodium 574mg. Full Nutrition
