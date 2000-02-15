Nonalco Punch

This recipe was great as a starting base for the party punch I made. I adjusted it pretty heavily for a large crowd & also tweaked it a bit for my own personal taste. I used a 2 liter of Ginger Ale, 64 oz Pineapple Juice, 64 oz Cranberry/Pomagranate juice, 2 oz Almond Extract (YES, you read that right...that's one FULL bottle of Almond Extract), and 1 Cup of Grenadine (in place of added sugar). I love the unique flavor that Almond Extract gives to this punch but as I was following the recipe I just wasn't tasting it so I added & added until I found the ratio I liked. This punch is NOT sweet enough without added sweetener (either sugar or in my case, Grenadine) as some have said. The cranberry is much too tart to not add anything extra. My adjustments will serve about 25 - 30 people an 8 oz cup. Make more if you think people will want more than one glass...and they most likely will.