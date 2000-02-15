Nonalco Punch

I have great demand for this recipe at all our church functions and showers. It's great with cranberry ginger ale.

Recipe by Ruth Perkins

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
  • In a large punch bowl, combine cranberry juice, pineapple juice and sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add almond extract and pour in the ginger ale.

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 6.7mg. Full Nutrition
