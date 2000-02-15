Nonalco Punch
I have great demand for this recipe at all our church functions and showers. It's great with cranberry ginger ale.
Great punch!!! Made for a bridal shower with 23 guests and needed 2 batches. The almond flavor is very good. On second batch I only added one cup of sugar because that was all I had left and it still tasted great. Will only add one cup next time just to cut back on the sugar content. Received lots of positive comments on the punch and my husband asked me to make more the next day with the leftover ingredients. Thanks!!
Excellent Punch! So easy and so delicious. Everyone requested the recipe from me!
This is so easy and so good. I left out the sugar completely and it was perfect. The gingerale and pineapple juice are sweet enough. Served this at our Canada Day celebration today and there were lots of complements and everyone had seconds. I made an ice ring with straight cranberry juice to keep it cool. Be sure to add the almond extract. It melds the other flavours together. This is a keeper.
This was excellent and very easy to make. I used vanilla instead of almond and 1/2 the sugar and it was awesome.
I thought this was good and those I served it to enjoyed it. While reading the recipe I was shocked to see how much sugar you are supposed to add. I made it without adding any sugar and cannot imagine drinking it with sugar in it. Juice has plenty of sugar and it was tasty without it.
YUM! This was wonderful. I was a little concerned about the almond but without it, it just wouldn't taste as good.
Made this for Christmas a few years ago, and it disappeared faster than I could mix up more. Made it without the almond extract after I ran out, and it still tasted awesome. Give this punch a try, you will not be disappointed!
I made this for my MIL's 90th birthday party. As others suggested I left out ALL of the sugar. The juices are sweet enough. Even my hubby who sometimes puts sugar on sugared cereal thought the punch was sweet enough. Punch was a hit and several asked for the recipe. We had around 40 guests and used 3 batches of punch.
My family loves this punch!! I have shared the recipe with so many others. The almond extract makes for a unique flavor that you can drink all night long. I have made the recipe with the full amount of sugar but now cut down to about half for a little less sweetness.
Oh yum! This is my go to punch now. I made it for an Easter Egg Hunt I hosted & the kids wouldn't even go for the juice boxes. I also made an "adult" punch by adding Disaronno. I added it at a 1:3 ratio (1 part Disaronno to 3 parts punch). You can easily make it stronger or weaker too without much affect on the taste. I tried it also with Prosecco... but that was kind of gross so I don't recommend that! For my daughter's birthday party this weekend I am making a double batch. I'm freezing 2 quart sized zip lock bags worth and then will place them in the punch to help keep it cold too. Love this recipe! Oh... and as some other users have recommended, I don't add any sugar. I simply use light cranberry juice. I tried it with cranberry/pomegranate juice and that was great as well. Very flexible recipe that way.
My Family loved this punch. I doubled the recipe and still used half the sugar, 1- 32oz jar of "RW Knudsen Just Cranberry". 2 - 32 oz jars of unsweetened Pineapple, 2 tsp almond extract and a 2 liter bttl of ginger ale. The almond extract is a great touch. I froze the juice mixture in freezer bags and let it thaw for about an hr before mixing with the ginger ale. This was just sweet enough.
Perfect recipe! I have tried it with lite cranberry juice and it's just as good. I also prefer to freeze the base (everything except the gingerale) and then let it start to defrost right before the meal/party and then shave it with a spatula to create a slush in the punch. It is a big hit at Thanksgiving every year.
Made this for a work function and it was great! Many asked for the recipe. I used equal parts cranberry, pineapple & ginger ale and cut the sugar in half and was happy I did. Would be great with rum!
I made this for my Bunco group's Christmas Party and everyone loved it. The only thing I did different was to add a container of Raspberry Sherbet to it. That made it even yummier than it already was! I had to make 2 batches.
made this punch for my twin boys 3rd birthday party and it was great. Very quick and easy to make and simple ingredients. Everyone at the party loved it and it was gone in no time. Will be using it again at the next party I have. :) oh and i did cut down the sugar to just about a cup after reading some other reviews and was plenty sweet enough.
It was good, but I would have liked more zip. The pineapple juice leaves a residue in the bottom, not sure how to get rid of that and keep the pineapple taste. I did not use sugar and it was fine, even with unsweetened pineapple juice. I used cranberry 'cocktail' (Ocean's Spray), so it is probably sweetened plus the gingerale. The almond does add a nice depth to the drink.
Very good. I used 1/2 cup of sugar instead of the 1 1/2 cups recommended and it was plenty sweet enough. I will make this again for parties.
Family loved this version of punch. The almond extract makes it fabulous. I made without added sugar, and used unsweetened cranberry juice. Refreshing! For 2 liter of ginger ale, added 1 46 oz can pineapple juice and 2 cups of cran juice and 2 tsp almond extract.
I served this for my daughter's baptism; it was given great reviews by everyone. I also took out all the extra sugar. It was sweet enough. My kids loved it and I felt better about not serving lots of sugar, yet still gave them something very taste.
This combo of ingredients is the perfect blend of slightly tart, sweet and bubbly.
Made for sister's baby shower. Delicious! Almond extract might be a little overpowering for some-- might decrease to 3/4 tsp nextime...
I made this punch tonight for a New Year's Eve family get together and everyone loved it. The only thing that I changed was instead of putting in almond extract because of my daughter's allergy to almonds I substituted it with a tsp. of vanilla extract and it tasted fantastic!
Just what I wanted. Nice standard party punch. I used pomegranite cranberry cocktail and omitted the sugar. It was perfectly sweet without it.
This punch is truly amazing! I have tried it with and without alcohol, and both are really great. I used 1/2 the sugar once, and didn't use any the other time; also good both ways. I also always use an imitation almond extract when taking to functions, to be prepared for allergies. Great punch every way I have made it! Update: I first reviewed this punch in 2011, and I still make it in 2015 (soon to be 2016)...without the added sugar and using 100% cranberry
My grandkids actually prefer this to sodas. they always ask me to make this for them on holidays and special occasions. I have also made this with Splenda in place of sugar and it is just as good
I love this punch! I made a few weeks ago for my sweet sixteen and everyone loved it! It was a huge hit!
This is such a great recipe. The almond extract really makes it outstanding. I did not use the sugar but used Sweet Leaf Sweetener drops, about 1 1/2 tsps.; adjust to your taste. I make an ice ring in my Bundt pan by putting in a bit of water, then adding thinly sliced orange slices and maraschino cherries. Once the mixture is frozen add a bit more water to cover the fruit. This time I even poured the cherry juice in to the ice ring; easy and pretty as well. One fellow asked if I would make the punch every time for our church group, but instead I shared the recipe. Thanks for such an easy, foolproof recipe.
This recipe was great as a starting base for the party punch I made. I adjusted it pretty heavily for a large crowd & also tweaked it a bit for my own personal taste. I used a 2 liter of Ginger Ale, 64 oz Pineapple Juice, 64 oz Cranberry/Pomagranate juice, 2 oz Almond Extract (YES, you read that right...that's one FULL bottle of Almond Extract), and 1 Cup of Grenadine (in place of added sugar). I love the unique flavor that Almond Extract gives to this punch but as I was following the recipe I just wasn't tasting it so I added & added until I found the ratio I liked. This punch is NOT sweet enough without added sweetener (either sugar or in my case, Grenadine) as some have said. The cranberry is much too tart to not add anything extra. My adjustments will serve about 25 - 30 people an 8 oz cup. Make more if you think people will want more than one glass...and they most likely will.
I made this for Easter dinner, and people chose this over bottled cider before and during the meal. It was a hit! I made an ice ring out of pineapple juice, cranberry juice, and ginger ale in a silicone bundt pan (it popped out easily when frozen) and next time would make a couple as it melted quickly even though the liquid was refrigerated. I used cranberry juice cocktail (the sweetened kind, not the pure unsweetened type) and did not add any sugar. Everyone loved it!
I've made this punch several times and it's always a big hit! I leave out the sugar completely as suggested in other reviews and find the sweetness to be just right. Depending on the occasion, I also add vodka or white rum and it's just as delicious with the alcohol.
I made this for a girls' afternoon out. A friend of mine that hates almond extract loved it and said it tasted like Hawaiian Punch. It was very good but I don't know that it tasted like Hawaiian Punch.
Great punch for my pool party - the almond flavor was very good much to my surprise.
Very good! I was afraid it would be too sweet based on the reviews and I prefer my punch to be a little tangy. I initially made it without the sugar and was pleasantly surprised at the flavor. I added a half cup of sugar to balance the tang of the ginger ale. If I had used a cranberry cocktail instead of the 100% juice with no added sugar, I probably wouldn't have needed that half cup.
Made this punch for Easter and Thanksgiving last year. Our family really liked it. We had to make a double batch for Thanksgiving. I took a couple of plastic containers and froze some pineapple juice in one and some cranberry juice in the other. We floated those in the punch bowl to keep it cold and not watered down.
Very good. The almond extract makes all the difference.
You truly don't need the white sugar, it tastes great without it!
Delicious! Needed a triple batch - it was REALLY that good! No sugar was needed at all.
Love it! Decided to try it as I was walking through the grocery store collecting ingredients for another recipe and figured I would give this one a try too. I'm so happy I did. It's delicious!
Easy and tastes great! Used 1/2 of the sugar and added sliced orange and lemon. Yum!
I used this recipe to make cocktails for my dinner guest. She always makes something special for us girls while the men drink their beer and I wanted to do the same. I just scaled this down and added a GENEROUS portion of Cruzan Coconut Rum, shook it up in a large mason jar, and poured it over ice. It was a boozy hit!
I scaled this down considerably wanting to taste test it for punch and for a mocktail. It is very similar to Pink Lady Punch on this site except for the addition of almond flavoring. That one ingredient is what puts this recipe over the top for me! It tastes wonderful and is a beautiful purple color. Would be perfect for a pink and purple color scheme shower or wedding reception. I did cut the sugar just a little bit.
Delicious. I didn't add any sugar and it is sweet enough. Agree that the almond extract really pulls it together.
Can't have a family gathering without it! Less sugar!
I was looking for a punch I could make with the things I had on hand and found this one. I'm so glad I made it, it was delicious!
Fantastic punch! I made this for Christmas eve dinner and it was gone in minutes. I'll most definitely be making it again!!
All my guest loved it!!!!
Very good! Took others advise and skipped the sugar. Saved the recipe to my favs.
Made this for Christmas and everyone raved about it. Already making it again for NYE. Didn't add the sugar per other reviewers. Can't imagine it any sweeter. I used Ocean Spray Cran- pomegranate, regular pineapple juice, and Whole Foods ginger-ale (didn't want HFCS). Don't skip the almond extract, it's the secret ingredient that make sit amazing. Sliced some oranges to make it pretty. Will make again and again!
So refreshing! My ladies group at church raved about it. I’ll definitely make it again. I used cranberry-pomegranate juice and sparkling cranberry water.
