Glenn's Rhubarb Crumble

If you like rhubarb, this is a good one. I made mine in a 7 x 11 size pan instead of a 9 x 13 pan as the recipe only calls for 3 cups of rhubarb. Rhubarb cooks/bakes down a lot and I wanted a thicker dessert. I also used 1 cup of sugar omitting the need for the extra ¼ cup especially since the topping has another cup of sugar in it. The bake time and temp is spot on for this recipe. We enjoyed it warm the first night with vanilla ice cream and room temp the next evening. It was good both ways, but the topping is definitely better on the first night as it crunchier, which is how my family likes it. On the second day the topping absorbed the liquid from bottom layer, although still very good, just not as crunchy. A very good dessert that I will be making again with all the rhubarb I froze this season. Thanks, Glenn for sharing your recipe.
I started writing my take on this recipe and I accidentally hit enter, so I will try again. First time making this and I guess I thought it was going to be like it looks in the picture; a lot of rhubarb in a serving. It turned out to be more like candy. It was thin, dry and awfully sweet. I'm not trying to say it was really bad, cause my friends still ate some, it just wasn't as fruit filled as I thought it was going to be. Maybe it's supposed to be a thin type of dessert.
I doubled the crust for a top and bottom. Was worried it wasn't enough rhubarb but it was great! I ended up with way to much crumble though so next time will try only one and half of the recipe instead of doubling it. Will make again and again!
I used this recipe as a starter for the basics and then tweaked it..thank you for the base recipe! For those interested I added a full tsp of cinnamon wherever it called for a 1/2...I love cinnamon. I used 1/2 cup of sugar and the rest stevia natural sweetener (18 of the little scoops)... I added 1 cup of apples (gala) and 1 1/2 cups strawberries.. the topping I used just a bit less brown sugar and just under 3/4 cup of butter. There is LOTS of topping!! I just finished tasting it and I'm so happy there is a whole pan left to eat!! its amazing. possibly sweeter due to the stevia and strawberries..it doesn't even need ice cream! mmmmm.. thumbs up!
YUM! But what's not to like with butter and brown sugar! I used about 5 cups of diced rhubarb to cover bottom of 9 x 13 and kept the other ingredients the same. Also used slightly less butter for top - a little over 3/4 cup. Very good and very sweet!
I thought this recipe was incredible and have now made it 6 times! You can definitely add extra rhubarb for more filling (actually, I suggest you do) but it is delicious. I sell it in my tearoom and haven't had a single complaint. The crumble is good - I did melt the butter and pour it over the mixture - i also added an extra cup of oats as it didn't seem like there were enough. Nice and crunchy!!
Pretty good recipe, but far too sweet and not enough rhubarb. I would at least double, possibly triple the amount of rhubarb, cut the sugar down to 3/4 cup of each (white and brown) at most, and increase the cinnamon a little.
Delicious! I made a few changes for my family's tastes based on other comments. I used 4 cups of rhubarb instead of 3. I doubled the cinnamon for the fruit mix and the crumble. I added 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg to the fruit mix. I only used a 1/2 cup of butter for the crumble. I baked it in a 9x9 stoneware pan and it took 45-50 minutes at 375°.
I made this recipe the other night for company that I knew loves rhubarb. I used 3 C. rhubarb, added to the cinnamon as mentioned by an other review - so 1t. in the rhubarb mixture and 1t. in the topping. I did add 1/2t. ground nutmeg to the rhubarb. We served it with DQ soft-serve and it was YUMMY!. It was still a little warm and so tasty. I baked it in a 7x11" pan since I like my topping thick. Also decreased the oven temp to 350 since I used a glass pan. I reheated in the MW for 20 seconds per piece on the left-overs. It was good with Cool Whip too. Thanks Glenn for an easy keeper!
colibaby92
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2013
made this in a brownie pan instead and turned out perfect i used raw sugar (which dosent have the molasses taken out ) for the crumble mixture and added a bit more sugar to the rhubarb filling. was awesome great recipe !
I have made this many times using different fruit combinations. Including strawberries and blueberries. I recommend using half a cup of sugar and adding extra fruit instead (a cup at least).The crumble topping is unreal and doesn’t need any changes! I think it goes best with custard.
I have been using this recipe for a couple of years. I add an extra cup of rhubarb and use a 9x9 pan. I find there is a lot of crumble left over, so have enough to make a second one with a bit of a thinner crumble on top. My family loves this recipe!
This recipe was such a hit with my family and friends...and I keep changing it up! I am gluten intolerant so I use a bit of cornstarch and gf flour. Along with added fruit that I have on hand. Last time it was strawberry rhubarb. This time blackberries/blueberries and rhubarb. We shall see how this one turns out!
Excellent recipe and rave reviews from all eaters! I used about 4.5 cups rhubarb and honestly would use even more next time. I used 1/2c white sugar in the rhubarb mix and left everything else about the same (maybe more cinnamon...). A fantastic, homey, comfort dessert with a delicious crispy top layer. I will definitely be making this again.
It turned out beautiful and delicious. I decrease the sugar to about 3/4 of a cup since I also used sweet strawberries. I also replaced the oats with a quaker granola cereal.My son ate half the pie in one sitting.
I followed the recipe word-for-word and was very happy the first time; having made this several times, I've found the following changes work best: 1) double the filling ingredients and 2) for the topping: instead of a cup of butter I use 1/3 butter, 1/3 canola oil and 1/3 cocoanut oil. I've also used the recipe with other fruit (apples, cherries or peaches) and decreasing the sugar depending on the sweetness of the fruit I'm using. Every time I get rave reviews!
Excellent! Reminds me of what my grandma used to make. I did add the extra 1/4 cup of sugar as Glenn did and I used an 8 x 8 baking dish so it would be thicker. Since I used the smaller baking dish half of the topping was sufficent in my opinion. Thank you for sharing!
This is a great spring time dessert. The addition of the egg kept the rhubarb flavor bright--no need to add so much thickener to bond the fruit. However, I did have an issue with the butter, so I used 1 stick butter and 6 oz safflower oil. The other issue I had was the sugar, I removed a couple of tablespoons from both filling and crust and found it still too sweet. I will make it again and cut back more on both sugars again. I think it's just my personal taste to want it a little more tart.
Made this in my 18 quart roaster on a hot 33 degree day at the lake in our garage while we enjoyed the weather. Added a cup and a half more rhubarb.....the recipe is devine!!! My 8 year old was sold on it.....and NOT a fan of rhubarb..will make again.
Excellent recipe and I have made this at least 4 times and each time with a slight variation. We like strawberry-rhubarb, so the first three times, I made that. I use 3 cups of strawberries and 3 cups of rhubarb and only 1 cup of sugar. I use 1 1/2 or 2x the recipe for the topping and put it in 2 round cake pans. I make one pan with walnuts in the topping and one without. We have friends and families that can't eat nuts. My most recent (and now favorite) twist is Blue-barb. 1/2 blueberries and 1/2 rhubarb. 2 cups each. Very awesome, but could use less than 1 cup of sugar.
