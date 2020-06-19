Glenn's Rhubarb Crumble

If you like rhubarb, this is a good one. I made mine in a 7 x 11 size pan instead of a 9 x 13 pan as the recipe only calls for 3 cups of rhubarb. Rhubarb cooks/bakes down a lot and I wanted a thicker dessert. I also used 1 cup of sugar omitting the need for the extra ¼ cup especially since the topping has another cup of sugar in it. The bake time and temp is spot on for this recipe. We enjoyed it warm the first night with vanilla ice cream and room temp the next evening. It was good both ways, but the topping is definitely better on the first night as it crunchier, which is how my family likes it. On the second day the topping absorbed the liquid from bottom layer, although still very good, just not as crunchy. A very good dessert that I will be making again with all the rhubarb I froze this season. Thanks, Glenn for sharing your recipe.

