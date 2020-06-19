Glenn's Rhubarb Crumble

47 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A deliciously sweet rhubarb crumble. You can make extra streusel to smash around the bottom and sides to form a crust. The crumble on the top is extremely delicious!

By J Glenn Kunzler

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch crumble
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Combine rhubarb, white sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, egg, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon together in a large bowl until evenly coated. Spread rhubarb mixture into the prepared baking dish.

  • Mix 1 1/2 cups flour, brown sugar, oats, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon together in a separate bowl. Cut in butter using a pastry cutter or two forks until topping is crumbly. Sprinkle topping over rhubarb layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbling, about 40 minutes. Serve hot or cold.

Cook's Note:

It's particularly important to include egg in rhubarb mixture to avoid the filling being too runny.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 57.9g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 56.2mg; sodium 121.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/16/2022