Super easy to make and very tasty. I will use this one again. The sauce will make a good dipping sauce for Chinese dumplings and pot stickers.
I loved the simplicity and the fact that I had nearly everything on hand. I added a bit of apple cider vinegar and olive oil to make up for a slight shortage on the Italian dressing. I also substituted diced frozen chicken breast tenders as that was what I had available. Because of the tenders I reduced cooking time by about 10 minutes. My family loved this meal and I will definitely be making it again.
Simple Soy Sauce Chicken Haiku: "Used as marinade and stir-fried chicken instead. But made as written." I mixed up all of the above ingredients as the recipe states and realized that there was no reason not to treat it as a marinade instead so I let the cubed chicken swim in it for about 4 hrs. then quick stir-fried the chicken can mushrooms and a floppy looking onion half that was lonely in the fridge and served it all over rice w/ a steamed veggie side. I didn't like the Italian dressing flavor and would've preferred that part was just olive oil and we also thought it was in need of salt at serving but maybe that's b/c I usually use low-sodium soy sauce. But it was quite tasty and I do believe that I'd make it again.
I only had the olive gardens Italian dressing but i tried out anyway with fresh chopped onion. The sauce is phenomenal and i let flavors marry before cooking but i enjoyed this recipe. Single and easy just like i like it!
Awesome and easy. I'll make this again.
Perfect lazy night dinner. Flavorful and easyyy.
I really loved this! I used a homemade Italian style dressing and boneless skinless chicken thighs. I used my slow cooker (a couple hours on high and a few more on low) and the chicken just fell apart. I also added some parsley and scallions at the end. Definitely a keeper!
Great recipe I did a few alterations though. I pulled apart a rotisserie chicken and made double the sauce. I minced a fresh onion instead of the dried onion. (mainly because that's all I had) I would use a little less soy sauce next time because it was a little overwhelming for my tastes. Would be great with a stir fry mix of veggies and some peanuts. Overall great recipe.
Delicious! Did not use mushrooms. Served mixed with brown rice and broccoli.