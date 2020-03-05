Simple Soy Sauce Chicken

Rating: 4.64 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My boys always begged for this chicken. It literally falls off the bones and the sauce gives a rich flavor to the rice. Made with pantry staples, it's easy to throw together, too! Use low-sodium soy sauce if you're sensitive to salt. My family prefers chicken thighs but any pieces will work. Skin the chicken pieces if preferred. A zesty Italian dressing works best.

By springermom

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chicken pieces, Italian salad dressing, mushrooms, water, soy sauce, dried minced onion, brown sugar, garlic powder, and black pepper in a heavy skillet or Dutch oven over low heat. Cover and simmer until chicken is very tender, about 45 minutes. Serve over hot cooked rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 19.8g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 58.4mg; sodium 1059.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

Joey Joan
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2013
Super easy to make and very tasty. I will use this one again. The sauce will make a good dipping sauce for Chinese dumplings and pot stickers. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Cienna
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2014
I loved the simplicity and the fact that I had nearly everything on hand. I added a bit of apple cider vinegar and olive oil to make up for a slight shortage on the Italian dressing. I also substituted diced frozen chicken breast tenders as that was what I had available. Because of the tenders I reduced cooking time by about 10 minutes. My family loved this meal and I will definitely be making it again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Rock_lobster
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2015
Simple Soy Sauce Chicken Haiku: "Used as marinade and stir-fried chicken instead. But made as written." I mixed up all of the above ingredients as the recipe states and realized that there was no reason not to treat it as a marinade instead so I let the cubed chicken swim in it for about 4 hrs. then quick stir-fried the chicken can mushrooms and a floppy looking onion half that was lonely in the fridge and served it all over rice w/ a steamed veggie side. I didn't like the Italian dressing flavor and would've preferred that part was just olive oil and we also thought it was in need of salt at serving but maybe that's b/c I usually use low-sodium soy sauce. But it was quite tasty and I do believe that I'd make it again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
bakersbug
Rating: 4 stars
07/25/2014
I only had the olive gardens Italian dressing but i tried out anyway with fresh chopped onion. The sauce is phenomenal and i let flavors marry before cooking but i enjoyed this recipe. Single and easy just like i like it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Megan Haigood
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2017
Awesome and easy. I'll make this again. Read More
Adrienne M.
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2014
Perfect lazy night dinner. Flavorful and easyyy. Read More
cori
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2015
I really loved this! I used a homemade Italian style dressing and boneless skinless chicken thighs. I used my slow cooker (a couple hours on high and a few more on low) and the chicken just fell apart. I also added some parsley and scallions at the end. Definitely a keeper! Read More
Courtney Stephens
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2014
Great recipe I did a few alterations though. I pulled apart a rotisserie chicken and made double the sauce. I minced a fresh onion instead of the dried onion. (mainly because that's all I had) I would use a little less soy sauce next time because it was a little overwhelming for my tastes. Would be great with a stir fry mix of veggies and some peanuts. Overall great recipe. Read More
Ann Elise
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2016
Delicious! Did not use mushrooms. Served mixed with brown rice and broccoli. Read More
