Timballo Spaghetti Casserole
I came home from a local Italian restaurant and recreated this delicious timballo casserole. We serve it with a side salad and crusty bread.
Timballo Spaghetti Casserole Haiku: "Change the pasta type. Strand noodles awkward to eat. Needs more parmesan!" I was thrown off by the ingredient list saying "cooked chicken" and instructions saying "bake til chicken is cooked through" so I just ignored that, and made everything as written w/ Costco's Kirkland canned chicken (I'm no can chicken snob; that Kirkland stuff is great!) The spaghetti noodles made this a little difficult to eat (i.e. hard to scoop/stab nummy ingredients all while twirling spaghetti) and 1 TB of parmesan was definitely not enough to sprinkle over the entire top, so we added more when we served it. Made a TON but the leftovers were just as good, if not better; when making again, I'd use a different noodle, reduce the mozzarella, increase the parm, and maybe saute the onions and peppers.Read More
Too dry for our liking.Read More
I love this dish...
This was a solid recipe, approved by DH, DS, and Dear Granddaughter, lol! I used 1/2 cup of cooked, fresh mushrooms, and I sauteed the onion and green pepper before adding it in. This is a useful recipe for cooked chicken and a few pantry items. I knocked it down a star because the recipe is too large for the usual casserole dish, and way too large for my 10" iron skillet. I will have enough leftover for another meal, so it's all good. Thanks for the idea!
This recipe is good as a guide for throwing a pasta casserole together. Like many others, I modified the recipe to my liking and I used what ingredients I had on hand. I used cavatappi pasta, cut the tomato sauce in half, used sweet red pepper instead of green, used fresh mushrooms, sauteed all vegetables before mixing in and added 1 c of kidney beans. I skipped the pepperoni and added some red pepper flakes. So, I guess it is not really the same recipe that I am reviewing but my point is the recipe is flexible. I also mixed 1/2c. Parmesean cheese into the casserole and didn't put any on top. I cut the mozzerella in half. Overall, it was good and I will definitely make other variations in the future.
Very good! I gave this 4 stars because I changed several things due to items I had on-hand. I cut the recipe in half for three adults. Used turkey pepperoni because that's what we like. Left out the green pepper and black olives as I didn't have any. Used mini rigatoni for the pasta and added extra sauce and extra chicken and the mushrooms. Sprinkled shredded cheddar and monterey jack mix on top, then shredded parmesan. My family loved it and would definitely make it again with the green pepper and olives. It was a great way to use leftover chicken! Also, I baked it in a pottery pie plate so it looked pretty, too.
This puts a twist on spaghetti. It's great if you have left over spaghetti too. You can customize it to your liking,
I love you this dish very much
I'll make this again!
Delightful. Makes me wonder If I'll buy another pizza. Reduced the spaghetti to 10 oz. and tomato sauce to 24 oz. Bought 1/4 lb. grocery store deli pepperoni. With Italian spices added to tomato sauce, makes this recipe stand up to pizza any day.
Came out well! Since we are just two seniors, I halved the recipe & still had a hearty skillet full; enough for two meals. I made two simple substitutions based on what I had on hand. Sadly didn’t have any Mozzarella left, so used shredded cheddar & Colby. Also used yellow rather than green bell peppers. But we both enjoyed it & will make it again.
Pretty good. Could have been better.
Lacked flavor even after adding fresh basil. Surprised there were no other seasonings. Recipe would serve More than indicated and had to be baked in 2 1/2 qt casserole in addition to pie plate. I did not sauté onion and pepper ahead and believe that would have helped.
This was good! Was lookin for somethin easy today. Boyfriend approved! Will make again
GOOD FAST HANDY. Will make again. Could be a lot the same as other spaghetti casseroles, but still we enjoyed this. Sautéed mushrooms and onions ahead of time adding yellow peppers at end also added frozen peas to casserole. Lots of Marinara sauce. Pasta soaks up sauce so don’t use sparingly. Freezes well , I always like that. I added a few red pepper flakes. But can always add fresh basil and parsley , whatever is handy to you.
Very easy to put together, tastes great.
Didn't care for this recipe. Too bland.
love
