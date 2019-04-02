Timballo Spaghetti Casserole

20 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

I came home from a local Italian restaurant and recreated this delicious timballo casserole. We serve it with a side salad and crusty bread.

By Tom Wyant

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spread olive oil on the bottom of a cast iron skillet or large baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 12 minutes; drain.

  • Stir spaghetti, marinara sauce, diced chicken, onion, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom pieces, and black olives together in a large bowl; transfer into the prepared cast iron skillet. Top with a layer of mozzarella cheese and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until casserole is bubbling, chicken is cooked through, and cheese topping is lightly browned, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
672 calories; protein 36.7g; carbohydrates 68g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 84.1mg; sodium 1563.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/16/2022