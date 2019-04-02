Bacon-Wrapped Tater Tots
This recipe found me about a year ago and I have absolutely loved it ever since! Given its ingredients, I wasn't surprised to find it seems to be a hit no matter where it's served.
Turned out very well - we took them to a potluck dinner party and everyone loved them. We used regular bacon, sharp cheddar, and smoked chipotle flavor Tabasco sauce. They tasted better after they cooled a bit.Read More
Tastes like Tater Tots stuffed with some cheese wrapped in bacon with a dash of hot sauce.Read More
Off the charts!!!! Skipped the cheddar cheese and cut each slice of bacon into 4 parts which was plenty... served them with BBQ sauce.... heaven!
Oh so good. The only change, after making them three times, will be to use a slice of hot pepper instead of the hot sauce. The sauce just seems to seep away with the bacon grease and melting cheese. So far it is a big hit with everyone as is.
The best thing we had for Christmas Eve. So easy and it was a party in your mouth when you ate them. I used smoked gouda for my cheese and put them back in the refrigerator to chill back up before cooking them. I think that helped them crisp up better. Will do again for sure.
We liked this one lots
Was a hit for a great snack! Will make this again.
A lot of work for not a lot of bang. Won't make again.
these tater tots fell apart after cooking - the presentation was poor, as they did not look appetizing.
