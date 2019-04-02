Bacon-Wrapped Tater Tots

11 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This recipe found me about a year ago and I have absolutely loved it ever since! Given its ingredients, I wasn't surprised to find it seems to be a hit no matter where it's served.

By pinklady

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
24 wrapped potato nuggets
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Lay each slice of bacon onto a work surface. Place a potato nugget in the center of each bacon slice. Cut a slit down the center of each potato nugget and place a piece of Cheddar cheese into the slit. Top each nugget with a dash of hot sauce. Wrap bacon around each nugget, secure with a toothpick, and transfer to the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until nuggets are cooked through and bacon is crispy, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 761.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022