Creamy Garlic and Onion Spaghetti

4.5
49 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 7
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is one of my family's favorite recipes, handed down in my mother's Italian family for several generations. I serve it to my small children, and they love the long noodles and savory sauce!

Recipe by j2white

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter with olive oil in a saucepan over low heat. Stir onions, garlic, sugar, and salt into the hot butter and oil. Cover pan and cook until onions are soft and translucent, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 7 minutes. Drain and keep warm.

  • Pour Chardonnay into onion mixture and bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer until evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir heavy cream into mixture and simmer until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.

  • Transfer spaghetti to a serving bowl and pour onion sauce over pasta; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and black pepper. Toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 56.6g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 72.8mg; sodium 322.1mg. Full Nutrition
