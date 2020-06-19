Creamy Garlic and Onion Spaghetti
This is one of my family's favorite recipes, handed down in my mother's Italian family for several generations. I serve it to my small children, and they love the long noodles and savory sauce!
This is one of my family's favorite recipes, handed down in my mother's Italian family for several generations. I serve it to my small children, and they love the long noodles and savory sauce!
Other than omitting the sugar, which I didn't find necessary to caramelize the onions at all, I prepared this as written, just eyeballing the ingredients rather than measuring (thereby also getting more enjoyment out of the cooking experience itself). This is simply prepared and decadently delicious. And I do mean decadent - it is heavy, creamy and rich, and I enjoyed every last bite of this right down to the last drop of sauce on my plate. As it turned out, the sugar, small amount that it was, was indeed not necessary - the onions provided sweetness of their own, so adding any extra sugar would not have benefited the dish at all. As the sauce was simmering those last few minutes, I added in some frozen, raw shrimp, not because I felt the dish required it but just because I felt like it. To give it some color and freshness I gave it a sprinkle of fresh parsley. I’ll fret about all the “bad” things I ate tonight (calories, fat, carbs) tomorrow. For now, I’m just gonna revel in the fact that I just enjoyed a very good meal.Read More
This was good, I think my husband actually liked this better than I did. I didn't have wine so I used chicken broth. I thought it was a little too sweet for my taste.Read More
Other than omitting the sugar, which I didn't find necessary to caramelize the onions at all, I prepared this as written, just eyeballing the ingredients rather than measuring (thereby also getting more enjoyment out of the cooking experience itself). This is simply prepared and decadently delicious. And I do mean decadent - it is heavy, creamy and rich, and I enjoyed every last bite of this right down to the last drop of sauce on my plate. As it turned out, the sugar, small amount that it was, was indeed not necessary - the onions provided sweetness of their own, so adding any extra sugar would not have benefited the dish at all. As the sauce was simmering those last few minutes, I added in some frozen, raw shrimp, not because I felt the dish required it but just because I felt like it. To give it some color and freshness I gave it a sprinkle of fresh parsley. I’ll fret about all the “bad” things I ate tonight (calories, fat, carbs) tomorrow. For now, I’m just gonna revel in the fact that I just enjoyed a very good meal.
Very, very good! I don't know what else to say! I added just a little bit of freshly chopped parsley. The sweetness of the onion with the garlic and the wine...mmm, it all goes together so well. I will absolutely make this again!
REALLY good pasta - made it for the wife & kids. The onions simmer down until they're almost sweet, and the flavors are really paired well together!!! Hearty, comforting, and an instant hit... we will be adding this to the regular lineup. Thanks for sharing!
I'd made this recipe 3 times now, and each time its 5 star and gets better and better. If you're looking for something to impress company, THIS IS IT. A tip - make sure the heat isn't "boiling" hot when you complete Step 1 (cooking the onions / garlic). Note the instructions say LOW heat... if you cook them at too high a temperature they'll go bitter. Do it right, and boy this is heaven - we always make double the recipe so we have leftovers, and my office mates are always JEALOUS!!
WOW - If you are after a that pasta that you always crave from your favourite restaurant and can never make at home - this is it! So decadent and satisfying both my husband and I thought this recipe was to die for!
Deceptively Simple, sinfully good. Made this one 3 times now, better each time. If you notice the garlic, onion, and butter browning too fast, you can add a teaspoon or so of COLD water into the mix and stir it, which stops them from overcooking. I added a touch more parmesan than called for (we love Parmesan), and this recipe is easily our favorite pasta, either as a regular treat for us or anytimne we want to impress company - this is the recipe to do, folks.
A very rich dish that my DH and I really enjoyed. I used cut spaghetti rather than regular length spaghetti and changed the heavy cream to half and half. I purchased a small single serve bottle of Chardonnay to make this dish. This dish was served with 'Pork Medallions with Balsamic Vinegar and Capers' from AR and 'Balsamic Green Beans' a personal recipe from AR. Dinner was very good, and I would make this recipe again.
Excellent. I followed the recipe exactly, but did have to simmer longer than the recipe said to get the results I needed. No biggy. We are not "cooking with wine" people, but I try periodically to learn. This recipe helped me learn and I was pleased with the results. This is only my second success story with wine. We will make again. Perhaps we will top it with a grilled chicken or shrimp. Thanks for the great recipe.
OMG GOOD!!! If you're looking for that one go-to dish that will impress even the most critical company, this is definitely IT. Although there is some initial prep time slicing onions / garlic, the set up of this dish is super easy, and all you need for it to be perfect is a little time. This is a 5-STAR KEEPER!!
Excellent. Subtle mild flavours make this the perfect accompaniment to chicken or beef with stronger flavours. On its own itis a great dish. Tomatos would be great with this. I used less cream and wine and it was still lovely with great texture.
Easy to make, excellent flavor!
This was pretty good, and I would probably make it again, but did not feel it was amazing. It seems to be missing something, but I'm not sure what. First time I made it I followed the recipe, second time I added mushrooms and shrimp which were a nice addition but still felt like it could be better.
This was great! If you like onions you'll love this pasta. Very quick and easy too! Thank you :)
This was excellent! I omitted the sugar since caramelized onions are naturally sweet.I also tossed in a bunch of mushrooms along with the onions. My family loved this.
This was good, I think my husband actually liked this better than I did. I didn't have wine so I used chicken broth. I thought it was a little too sweet for my taste.
I did a little more cheese and only a splash of cream. Added some peas and instead of pasta used julienned yellow squash "noodles". No salt needed, the cheese adds enough. When the garden gets going this will be a hot weather staple because I did it in one pot and no need to boil water for the squash noodles.
This truly is restaurant quality! The only changes I made were to only use 2 onions because 3 scared me lol. I also omitted the sugar. It's unnecessary. And I used Pinot Grigio for the wine because that's what I had. Even my pasta hating husband loved it!
This was soooo good! I used red onion instead of white. My family and I loved it. It made me look good! Thanks!!!
Very good, hubby & I loved it! Something different that satisfied my pasta craving. I just added a bit of cream cheese to the sauce; otherwise I made it as written. Who knew? Thanks!
Followed the recipe to a T. Surprised how sweet the onions were. Easy to make and build/add to. I added garlic old bay shrimp. Next time I'll add chicken. The recipe didn't make as much as I thought or, perhaps I just like things saucy. Made about 2 1/2 bowls.
Use 1/2 - 1 onion 3 cloves garlic, put pull out before adding cream Instead of cream, I used a cup of chicken stock with some creamer added in
Way, WAY to sweet. The sugar was unnecessary for caramelizing the onions, wine made the onions super sweet, and it's lacking the rich flavor you usually get from a cream sauce. I would not be able eat the original recipe. I had to save mine with a good amount of lemon, basil, tomatoes, and a lot of parmesan. If you read all the other reviews, even the 5 stars, you'll notice that they all had to change the recipe to enjoy it. It's a good base for a recipe, but you shouldn't make this without editing it. Honestly, if you want something similar to the original recipe, I would try making it without the sugar and wine. If you've already made it and are trying to figure out what to do with it, I recommend adding something acidic to it. When I tried adding a bit of salt to a small portion of it, it didn't really fix it on its own, however something acidic (in may case lemon) should be able to do the trick. It's still pretty sweet, but it's more flavorful and easier to eat. Overall, if you are looking for a good cream sauce, this is not the recipe.
Very nice! Easy to make, and I had most ingredients on hand. I made this with my 19 yr old, and he loved that he ate so many vegetables without feeling forced! We followed the recipe but added raw shrimp and cooked broccoli with the heavy cream, making it a one dish meal. A big hit! I'm sure we will make this again!
YUMMY! Family Favorite!
Such a decadent recipe! We have made several times now, and seriously any protein we have added in or served on side have all worked so well with the creaminess of this pasta. This is definitely a crowd pleaser, and one you must try if you have company or an occasion!!!!
I like this as a quick cream sauce for pasta. I get tired of red sauces! I used half-and-half, because I didn't want to make a run to the store. That was the only substitution. I omitted the sugar. It took more than 10 minutes to thicken, maybe because of the half-and-half. The sauce was tasty. My husband said it was good, and he makes the marinara sauce!??
Signed up to allrecipes JUST to say this recipe completely saved my bacon. I know it sounds odd but I don't really know what I'm doing with pasta usually, and my bf told me he wanted a creamy pasta, onions, garlic, that sort of thing - as if it was so easy. I landed on this, cooked it with zero confidence and it was utterly delicious! I didn't have cream so used cream cheese and it was incredible - thank you for this recipe, I will definitely use again ETA I also omitted the sugar (like everyone else)
I made this per the recipe but was disappointed. Not bad but just o.k. the recipe itsself is fine . The onions were a very sweet flavour. We just found it a bit boring as a main course.
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this pasta - it was like a big hug on a cold night. Made it with a breaded chicken breast and fresh broccoli, and this dinner was a HIT!!! Definately keeping this in the rotation!
Sorry I couldn't give this more stars. I loved the flavor of it, but the sauce needs to be slightly thicker, easy enough to accomplish. I agree with some others, it seems to be missing something, maybe some kind of cheese or spice. Might be great with a spicy Italian sausage. I used way more parmesan cheese than called for and some steamed shrimp, which was a good addition. I may make this again, because I was intrigued by taste, but will definitely make some changes. Oh....I used dry vermouth instead of chardonay. I'm not much of a wine drinker, and vermouth keeps well in the fridge and is a good substitute.
SOOOOOO good - this pasta is creamy, vibrant, and just what I needed to impress company. I am saving this recipe, and adding to our regular dinner rotation - our family thanks you for sharing!!!!
Made as written but I also eyeball everything. This is so delicious my husband requests it and he doesn't do that.
Very good. I would definately make this again. It such a delicious sweetish flavor from the onions.
Followed this recipe to the T and it was just OK. Not sure I'll make it again. Seemed bland and doesn't stick in my memory enough to make me want to cook it again.
I loved this recipe. As others have stated , there is no need to add sugar to this recipe. I sauted shrimp with the onions and garlic with a dash of red pepper. I had no white wine , As I am a red wine drinker, so I used chicken stock. Next time I make this dish I will have white wine on hand. I also added fresh torn basil and parsley. Thank you for a Delicious recipe.
First thank you to 2white for this recipe. Although I didn't have several of the ingredients and substituted, my family loved it and gave it 5 stars. I will make again with your list of ingredients. We love garlic and onions and this provided a different way to serve pasta. My substitutions are Tri-color Rotini, yellow onions, Moscato, Romano cheese and a combination of plain yogurt, Carnation evaporated milk and regular milk to equal the 3/4 cup . I have learned much from this Allrecipes website and the comments others write, also how to use what I have on hand. Thank you.
Everyone loved this pasta. The only thing I added was mushrooms and chicken. Also I don't like wine in my cooking so I used chicken broth. Very yummy!
Very easy to make. Family loved this recipe. Next time, I will cut back the onion to 2. My onions are quite large, so it's my fault for not considering this. A great go to meal as you probably have all the ingredients on hand. We did add rotisserie chicken (leftovers) for more protein. A high recommendation from this family.
I must have done something wrong! It sounds so good, but didnt turn out for me at all. Onions didnt cook well, sauce didnt thicken... sometimes my cooking attempts crash n burn! Still sounds good -- i may play around and tweak the recipe a bit next time!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections