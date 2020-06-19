Creamy Garlic and Onion Spaghetti

Way, WAY to sweet. The sugar was unnecessary for caramelizing the onions, wine made the onions super sweet, and it's lacking the rich flavor you usually get from a cream sauce. I would not be able eat the original recipe. I had to save mine with a good amount of lemon, basil, tomatoes, and a lot of parmesan. If you read all the other reviews, even the 5 stars, you'll notice that they all had to change the recipe to enjoy it. It's a good base for a recipe, but you shouldn't make this without editing it. Honestly, if you want something similar to the original recipe, I would try making it without the sugar and wine. If you've already made it and are trying to figure out what to do with it, I recommend adding something acidic to it. When I tried adding a bit of salt to a small portion of it, it didn't really fix it on its own, however something acidic (in may case lemon) should be able to do the trick. It's still pretty sweet, but it's more flavorful and easier to eat. Overall, if you are looking for a good cream sauce, this is not the recipe.