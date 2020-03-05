Game Day Crunch

Rating: 4 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This sweet, salty, caramel snack mix recipe was given to me several years ago by a coworker. I make it for parties, game nights, and, of course, Game Days.

By Kimniki

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
10 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix brown sugar, butter, and corn syrup together in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high until bubbling, 3 1/2 minutes. Stir and microwave for 2 more minutes. Stir baking soda and vanilla extract into brown sugar mixture.

  • Fold cereal squares, pretzel sticks, and peanuts into brown sugar mixture until well coated. Microwave for 2 minutes. Stir and microwave again for 1 minute; stir well. Spread mixture onto waxed paper and cool completely; break into small pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 406.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/01/2015
This was good but I agree w/ Elle that the mixture is too thick/not enough to coat the cereal pretzels and peanuts entirely. I used a combo of corn and rice Chex as that is what I had on hand and mini pretzel twists that I broke up a bit. I halved the recipe just to try and it made a good amount. The kids are really enjoying it! I would make this again but would maybe double the caramel mixture for a better coating. Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

Elle
Rating: 3 stars
01/13/2013
I was looking for a recipe to use the leftovers from the Original Chex Mix and this fit the bill. I used a 4-cup measure for the butter brown sugar and corn syrup mixture and was glad I did as the mixture rises while cooking. This was cooked in an 1100-watt microwave for a total of five minutes stopping once at 3 minutes to stir. This was then poured over the Chex/pretzel/nut mixture and stirred to coat. The mixture did not coat well. If I make this again I'll cook it for less time yet-possibly 4 or 4.5 minutes-to allow the mixtue to be thin enough to coat well. I would also reduce the pretzels to one cup as I felt the pretzel taste dominated the mixture. This is a quick snack if you have the ingredients and need something fast. It is a typical sweet/salty mixture good but not great. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Danielle Hagen
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2017
I doubled the sauce ingredients per previous reviews. I also added 4 cups of Cgex cereal and 2 cups of a different for a variety. I was out if nuts so I added in Peanut M&Ms. This recipe is definitely a keeper! Very addictive. Read More
Supastace
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2015
i like it i didn't make it more mixture at first then put a little bit more corn syrup over the top with 1 min left in the final stage and added another minute then stirring while warm. used chex with granola. delicious will make again and make more coating. Read More
squanderific
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2017
This is my new favorite Chex Mix! I doubled the wet ingredients and did 1.5 times the dry and it was the perfect coating. I personally prefer using half wheat Chex and half rice or corn as I think it gives some variety in the crunch factor. This will definitely be a staple in our house for parties and get-togethers. Read More
Judy’s Favorites
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2020
It was simple to make and tasted delicious! Read More
Darlene Lohman
Rating: 4 stars
09/29/2017
I used Rice and Corn cereal mix and added sesame sticks. Read More
