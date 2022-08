Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

I used boneless pork chops instead of the tenderloin because it was what I had on hand. It was great that way, just make sure when you get half way through rolling them up, that you trim most of the fat off the pork. Then just finish rolling them up! Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly as written. The only reason I gave 4 instead of 5 stars is because I think 45 minutes was a little too long of a cooking time. It made the pork a little dry. Next time, I'll start checking them after 30-35 minutes. All in all, this is a GREAT recipe that I will absolutely make again. Thanks for sharing this one!! (Sorry there is not a picture..... my family was hungry and had it on their plates with bites taken out before I could pull out a camera! They were very pretty though, if I do say so myself