Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
This is a old family recipe that I have been making for years. Serve with homemade apple sauce.
Tenderloin was very good, reminiscent of dark turkey meat, albeit with a much smokier flavour. It evokes memories of traditional holiday meals, while requiring much less preparation than a stuffed bird. I had hoped for the meat to be a bit moister, but I did not serve it with the suggested applesauce, electing instead to have broccoli and sweet potato sides. Perhaps the omission of a sauce was a poor decision. I also found it to be slightly salty for my taste, and do not recommend adding any additional salt as the bacon provided plenty. Would certainly try this recipe again.Read More
I found it had way too much Poultry seasoning. I don't think it was suppose to be 3 Tablespoons. maybe teaspoons at most.Read More
I used 1/2 onion, 3/4 red apple, and celery. I diced them all and sauteed them to warm it through then added two slices cubed bread. I seasoned it with salt, pepper, 1 teaspoon chicken seasoning. I butterflied the tenderloin and pounded it to about 1/2 inch and then stuffed and rolled it. My tenderloin was pretty small so I didn't add extra bread. No bacon but but rolled prosciutto ham around the tenderloin. It also looked much better since all the stuffing was rolled inside and looked nice when sliced. The prosciutto ham might have been good in the stuffing instead.
I used this recipe with two butterfly pork chops and it came out AMAZING. I knocked it down to 4 stars instead of five because of the amount of poultry seasonig. I only used half of what the recipe called for and it was still way too much. Had to add more bread to even it out. I also skipped the salt. Between the poultry seasoning and the bacon, I thought the salt might be over kill. Came out perfect! I will definitely make this again!
Butterfly the loin down the middle and pounded it out. Used Alderwood bacon to wrap it and sprinkled a little Marjoram on top of the bacon. Used about 2 TBSP of the poultry seasoning. Will make this again for sure.
This was an awesome recipe but yes, I tweaked it because my hubby does not like celery so I omitted! I used 2 teaspoons of poultry seasoning, 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning and a 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne red pepper then followed the recipe except for cooking directions. I have a gas oven....I cooked at 375 for 30 minutes, flipped, them cooked for 15 minutes, flipped again then cooked for 15 minutes. Set to broil, then cooked for 5 minutes, flipped and cooked for 5 minutes, then removed from oven. I set at a tilt for juices/bacon fat to run to one side and let rest for 20 minutes. It was tender and juice and the flavor was outstanding!!!
This was fabulous! I took another reviewer's advice and sauteed the onion, celery and the mushrooms (I added these) for the stuffing. We actually used up two old hamburger buns in place of the bread. I did not have poultry seasoning, so I used about a tsp of seasoned salt and 1/4 tsp of garlic powder and some pepper. This was messy to make, and a bit frustrating to get the bacon wrapped around without dumping out the stuffing, but totally worth it. The pork was tender and flavorful. Great Sunday dinner.
Used 2 tsp poultry seasoning- roasted in 400 degree oven for one hour and then let it rest 10 min - I might decrease next time to 50 min as 40 seemed not enough and perhaps 60 was too much. All in all it was very tasty. Would be nice with a mushroom gravy perhaps? Will make again - hubby loved it! Thank you!
I made the stuffiing from seasoned bread cubes and added poultry seasoning but no other changes were made. It turned out delicious. We all loved it including my neighbors kids and her husband who never eats stuffing.
Stuffing is terrible and onions only cook if you overcooked the pork. In mine, they were raw. Bacon required broiling to fully cook. Save time, if you must use this recipe, use stove top stuffing or some other stuffing.
Very good...only thing I did was cut down the amount of poultry seasoning considerably (1/2tsp)
This was really good and very easy to make. Think I will cut back on the poultry seasoning next time, maybe add some apples to the stuffing. Was a big hit in house!
I thought this recipe was very good. I found it took longer than 45 minutes to cook though. I would certainly make it again.
Bacon makes it better
Delicious, good old home cooking. Made it exactly as per recipe, times two (two tenderloins). The leftovers made great sandwiches. Served with roasted potatoes, carrots and onions done like the Roasted Vegetables Recipe by Saundra seen here. A keeper.
It was very good. Will certainly try this or a variation of this again.
Meh... Not a lot of flavor. disappointed .
I made this as is and it was fantastic! I'm seriously thinking about replacing the turkey with this instead on thanksgiving! the only thing I did differently was the temperature. Cooked for an hour at 425 because the bacon was not crisping. it was just resembling ham. I was a little worried that it would be dried out with the increase in temp, but heck no! The tenderloin was moist and the bacon was crispy.
Excellent recipe. The tenderloin turned out moist with great flavor. The bacon was an added bonus.
I made this pretty true to the original and got many compliments and no leftovers. Will do it again.
This was a great recipe. I served it for dinner to company and had no leftovers at all. I going to try it on the BBQ the next time I make it.
I halfed the Poultry seasoning. I recommend cooking the finely chopped celery and onion before adding into stuffing mixture. I didn't and the celery was a bit tough. Overall a good dish. I used a whole pound of bacon too
Great recipe. I used a 2.5lb pork tenderloin so my cook time was longer. I used 3 teaspoons of poultry seasoning instead of 3 table spoons and the taste was perfect. I used 15 pieces of bacon to latticed the pork, cooked it cover for 1.5 hours then uncovered and broiled for 30 minutes. Served with spinach and potatoes and homemade grave made with the pork drippings.
Tie the bacon with kitchen twine. This recipe stuffs two pork tenderloins.
When pork was done, bacon was not. Had to remove it before serving. Stuffing was unremarkable. Wouldn’t make as written again.
Foolproof! I especially recommend this for new cooks. i like challenging myself with things more gourmet, but you really cannot go wrong with this recipe.
This recipe turned out Excellent!! Very flavorful! I did only use 1.5 tsp of poultry seasoning doubled the bread and used a splash of chicken stock an some garlic an onion powder an parsley in the stuffing! It would have been just fine with out my adjustments just a personal preference! Thank you for this AMAZING recipe!!
I rwould use only 3tsps poultry seasoning. Also, I would twine to bind the tenderloin. The toothpicks were hard to find once the meat swelled from cooling, otherwise I would make again for sure. It was very good!
I used boneless pork chops instead of the tenderloin because it was what I had on hand. It was great that way, just make sure when you get half way through rolling them up, that you trim most of the fat off the pork. Then just finish rolling them up! Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly as written. The only reason I gave 4 instead of 5 stars is because I think 45 minutes was a little too long of a cooking time. It made the pork a little dry. Next time, I'll start checking them after 30-35 minutes. All in all, this is a GREAT recipe that I will absolutely make again. Thanks for sharing this one!! (Sorry there is not a picture..... my family was hungry and had it on their plates with bites taken out before I could pull out a camera! They were very pretty though, if I do say so myself
I sautéed the celery and onion like others suggested.I also think 3 Tablespoons was wrong for the poultry seasoning, so I added 1/2 teaspoon of that and 1 teaspoon sage. I pounded the pork a little thinner. Other than that I made it like specified. It turned out very good and we reallly liked it.
Way way too much poultry seasoning. I will make u again with modifications
My first time making this and everyone loved it . I did cut down on poultry seasoning and I will definitely make it again
Delicious and pretty easy to throw together.
