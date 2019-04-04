Very, very good. Nice change-up from the typical roast with gravy. I used the full amount of salt despite some reviewers saying it was too much. In the end, I'm still not sure. It didn't seem too salty, but maybe next time I'll try it with less to see how it changes up the flavor. I think the kind of coffee and the kind of beef bouillon used would make significant differences in the flavors and saltiness you end up with. Served it at a family get-together. No one asked for the recipe, and no one commented on its flavor, but everyone ate it and many helped themselves to seconds on the meat and the gravy. I served red potatoes, peas, and carrots as sides (not cooked with the roast) and everyone put gravy on their potatoes and seconds of potatoes. So, it was enjoyed by all, but I wouldn't say it's the only way I'll do roast from now on, nor would I say it's the best roast ever. To reiterate, it was a very nice change-up and I will do it again.