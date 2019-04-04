Roast with Gravy

I made this yesterday using beef arm roast that I cut in half to fit in my smaller slow cooker. I browned it according to the recipe then placed it in my slow cooker. I sauteed the onions and garlic, and put them on top. I replaced bouillon cubes with 2tsp Better Than Bouillon soup base and omitted the salt. I used a few teaspoons of dried basil. The roast cooked completely submerged in liquid on low for 8-9 hours, completely fell apart. The gravy was fabulous. I couldn't taste the coffee directly, but there was a depth of flavor that was tasty. Something that tells you, "Secret Ingredient", but you'd never guess coffee. I served it all with mashed potatoes and peas. I will be making it again and am curious to try it with a venison roast.
Wow!Pot roast is one of my all-time favorites. I've tried numerous recipes and they've all bee good. This one, however, is IT! Absolutely Delicious! I used a top round roast & dried basil. After browning the meat & sauteing the onions & garlic, I deglazed the pan with the coffee & transferred everything to a crockpot. I let it cook on low while I was at work. When I got home, I just removed the roast to another dish, then poured the jus into a pot on the stove, stirred in the flour/water mix & let it thicken. The gravy was truly To Die For! I've found my new definite Go-To recipe! Oh, and I did use dried basil as well.
For anyone saying the gravy (or any gravy) is bland: What goes without saying for anyone who learned to cook from their grandma is that you sear the meat not for the meat's sake, but to make yummy brown stuff stick to the bottom of the pot. Then you add garlic & onions to that yummy brown stuff & cook until THEY start to stick to the pan. Then you pour your liquid (stock, water, wine, whatever) into the pan & scrape up all the yummy brown bits. Then you cook it for 3 hrs, & thicken the gravy w/ the flour-water mixture at the end. Cooking (at least western European cooking) is all about the yummy stuff you can make stick to the bottom of the pan then turn into a sauce.
I didn't get a chance to eat it tonight, but my husband and 2 kids gave it 5 stars. I tossed it in the crockpot with everything. I sautéed the onions and garlic before putting them in and used 2 tsp. of Better Than Bouillon instead of beef bouillon cubes. My daughter who is the pickiest had two large servings. Definitely going to use this one again. I also threw in cut up red potatoes for the last hour and those were also a hit with it.
Loved this recipe! My grocery didn't have the sirloin tip so I used a pot roast. I wasn't expecting much since it was a cheaper cut of meat, but it turned out delicious. The only other change i made to the recipe was I used half the salt since we have been trying to watch our salt intake. I can't wait to make this again using the sirloin tip roast!
I made this for dinner tonight. It turned out really good. Hubby said if he didn't like coffee he might not have liked it as much. I only made a couple of changes. I omitted the bouillon, salt, and basil. I don't use salt and I didn't have the basil. In its place I used bay leaves, sage and Worcestershire sauce. It was super easy, and was very tender. My roast took a little under 2 hours since it was about 2lbs.
I thought..coffee? on the stove? Well it was surprisingly good. I used less salt based on other reviews and it was still plenty salty. The texture of the roast and gravy turned out wonderful. I'm just a little iffy on the total flavor. Next time I'll cut back the coffee a bit and just add more liquid. Just had a flavor a bit stronger than I liked, maybe my coffee wasn't fresh enough. I'll try it again.
I made some minor modifications, the roast was great. I cooked it in a dutch oven, substituted 2 Cups beef broth for the water and bouillon, used 1 tsp salt (instead of 1 tbsp), and mixed in a roux instead of the water flour mixture. My gravy was light instead of dark/clear, but the flavor really popped. I also added baby carrots about an hour in. Everyone loved it, I will definitely be making it again.
We have made this 4-5 times as written except with dry basil and not too strong decaffeinated coffee. We really love how easy and tasty it is. The gravy is very rich and and flavorful. I don't even like beef roasts that much but this is one that is delicious every time! Makes excellent left over hot beef sandwiches.
I’ve made this 2 times now. Once in the stock pot and once in the slow cooker on high for about 4-4.5 hours still browning the meat in a pan first. Both turned out great but the slow cooker just made so tender and juicy and it just fell apart so nicely. I don’t the gravy but just use the liquid as is. The first time was too salty with the extra tablespoon so I left it out the second time and it was perfect.
This was really easy, and was a big hit. I strained the "gravy", just because i don't like things floating around in my gravy. Served it with Yorkshire Pudding. No one detected the coffee at all. I followed this recipe to a tee. I'm not a gravy fan, but this gravy was delicious.
I made this recipe with less salt (one tsp...the use of a tbsp is obviously a typo, especially if you're using bullion as well)...but it had just the right amount of pepper. I loved the addition of basil. It didn't taste at all like coffee. It was tasty, and I will definitely be making it again...perhaps as a savory stew with carrots and such next time...
I made this today with a small sirloin tip roast. Didn't want to have to watch it so closely on the stove top. When I got to the simmer stage I put it into a 225 degree oven for 2 hours. It was perfectly fall apart tender.
I was looking for a recipe to use for my chuck roast. Tried this one with wonderful results. I used 2 tsp dried basil and instead of water and bouillon I used my beef bone broth. It cooked on low simmer for about 6 hours. Made up the gravy and served it all over toast. By far the best roast I’ve made or even tried for that matter. Thanks for sharing this wonderful treasure!
Very Delicious... I added carrots and potatoes after an hour of cooking. I then strained the vegetables and added the flour/water mixture. Made a yummy gravy. Update: I have made this several time but use the crockpot on low for 6-8 hours. Time depends more on the home schedule. I cut back on the salt and use beef broth instead of water and bouillon. This is our favorite recipe for beef roast and I'm making it again tomorrow.
So tender! I made it exactly as written, in my Le Crueset pot. Oh, and dried basil, but just because we didn't have fresh on hand. It was SO tender- not like the tough ones I've made in the crock pot (unsuccessfully). Loads of flavor- and if anyone is worried, we didn't taste any sort of coffee flavor at all.
Absolutely the best roast with gravy! Made exactly as written and it is perfection. I took the suggestion of cooking baby carrots with the roast then removing before you make the gravy, they were wonderful as well. Used leftovers to make gravy fries like we had last year in New Orleans and the only thing missing was a trolley, the French Quarter and Bourbon Street.
I made this as written except that I also added salt and pepper to my buffalo roast before searing. My roast was not fully defrosted when I started searing and I put it in a crock pot on high for 5 hours and then low/warm after that and it was perfect.
I used chuck roast, and it turned out very tender. I didn't have beef bouillon, so I added 1/2 tsp liquid smoke and 2 tsp soy sauce. It made a very good gravy. After browning the roast, I put it in the slow cooker for about 6 hours.
Made as directed. The family did not like it at all. The gravy came out awful tasting and it soaked into the meat. Weird taste and will not try again. I think using coffee made the whole taste simply nasty tasting. Will not repeat this one EVER
This was amazing, we had it for Christmas dinner instead of Turkey and it was a huge hit with the entire family. I did vary a bit from the original however, I added a can of Guinness to it at the very beginning. Made an incredibly flavourful gravy in the end. Fantastic ????????
I LOVED this recipe! The changes I made were that I used 2 onions, I did not add any salt because I used beef bullion (but I had to add some to my plate so I will add some next time) I added a couple of splashes of worsteshire sauce and two bay leaves. I also added carrots, potatoes, celery and an extra cup and a half of water an hour into the cook time. Next time I will wait longer as the veggies were pretty mushy but everything tasted AMAZING! And OH MY the gravy! It was soooo good! Super tender roast, falling apart and had no coffee taste at all! One person said that he could detect a hint of it after I mentioned it but I tried and couldn't taste it at all. Excellent recipe, will make again and again!
I made this just like the recipe except I used " Better then Bouillon" with less salt and I used a slow cooker after browning it first, very good, the coffee really made the difference. Very tender, made a great gravy. I served it with sweet peas, mashed potato's and biscuits, talk about comfort food. I will make it again and again, would be a perfect meal for a cold winter's night. Thank you for posting it Laura. If you like shrimp try my "Kevin's Seashells" let me know what you think by reviewing it, but please use fresh shrimp, not canned. Kevin P.S This Roast makes great leftovers... Open Faced roast beef sandwich with Swiss Cheese, Roast and Gravy Noodles, Roast & Gravy Rice. Serve with Pillsbury Corn Biscuits, Oh so good.
Amazing!! Can't taste coffee at all. But so tasty! I added a bay leaf to simmering stage, and has to use chopped dried oregano. Also opted to use only 1.5tsp salt instead of the 1T it asked for and that was plenty salt. Used beef stock instead of water and bouillon.
Loved this roast. But isn't 1/2 cup flour to 1/2 cup water, too much flour- way too thick and salt was too much, but delicious if thin the gravy up and less salt. My husband loved it too. I made a broccoli casserole on the side. Sooooo good!
The best part about this recipe is the gravy. Changed recipe slightly according to what I had on hand. Substituted beef broth for water, omitted the bouillon cubes, used dried basil, used scant salt. I must say I was a little skeptical about the coffee, but it made the gravy wonderfully delicious. I seared the beef as instructed, but baked the roast in the oven for two hours as suggested, this is where it all went wrong, should have baked it for one hour/so that it would be rare or at least medium rare, it was like shoe leather. The gravy made up for the roast. Will do again but less time in the oven for the beef sirloin tip roast. Thanks!
I made this bravely for Christmas dinner for several people. It was excellent. The meat fell apart and the gravy was very good. I was careful not to add any extra salt and it was just right. I figured you can always add it in if necessary. This is a keeper.
Excellent recipe, this will be my pot roast go-to from now on! Followed instructions to the letter except to decrease salt to 1 tsp. and it was amazing. One dinner guest ate 4 servings of roast, which is the best compliment I can think of!
I made this for a crowd in my crock pot. I put it on about 9 pm and when I checked on it at five I thought “oh no”. So I cooked it on low for another 3 hours. I then pulled the meat and let it sit on warm. I fried up a huge mixture of peppers and onion toasted hoagie rolls put the meat and juices on the bottom of the roll then a pile of peppers then jalapeños cheese. Popped under broiler until cheese bubbled. The cooking mess was over by the time company arrived at backyard social distancing pot luck. Wrapped sandwiches in foil and put in cooler to keep warm so nobody had to get closer than six feet When I disclosed coffee was my secret ingredient everybody was shocked. This was a great way to keep everything clean and individual. Highly recommend
This was great! Followed the recipe, the only thing I only added 1/2 the water amount. And I used 3 axis venison roast. It was delicious moist and falling apart cooked it on high for 1 hour to get my crockpot hot then on low for 6-7 hours.
I usually just open up a package of onion soup mix to throw into my beef roast. This time I chose this recipe. I followed it,and loved it. The meat fell apart, the gravy was rich and wonderful. I did not measure the salt but did throw in the approx amount. I did put it in the oven at 250 for about 3-1/2 hrs. So very tasty!! No more soup mix for me and my roast beef.
Very, very good. Nice change-up from the typical roast with gravy. I used the full amount of salt despite some reviewers saying it was too much. In the end, I'm still not sure. It didn't seem too salty, but maybe next time I'll try it with less to see how it changes up the flavor. I think the kind of coffee and the kind of beef bouillon used would make significant differences in the flavors and saltiness you end up with. Served it at a family get-together. No one asked for the recipe, and no one commented on its flavor, but everyone ate it and many helped themselves to seconds on the meat and the gravy. I served red potatoes, peas, and carrots as sides (not cooked with the roast) and everyone put gravy on their potatoes and seconds of potatoes. So, it was enjoyed by all, but I wouldn't say it's the only way I'll do roast from now on, nor would I say it's the best roast ever. To reiterate, it was a very nice change-up and I will do it again.
I make this in a slow cooker...low for 6-8 hours. It's a staple now at our house. I use cornstarch instead of flour and I don't always sear the roast. Turns out great every time! Serve with dumplings, rice or pasta!
I have been trying to find a roast beef recipe that stands on its own (that my husband didn't have to put barbecue sauce on : I found it! I'm on a diet, so I did not make the gravy and potatoes, but used the sauce as au jus ~ the best! My husband even dipped his dinner roll in it! I don't see any reason why anyone would change a thing to this awesome recipe!
This recipe really will bring you back to Sunday suppers at Grandma's. So tasty and satisfying. I bet you could get people to happily eat haggis with this delicious gravy on it! I served the roast with creamed potatoes and steamed asparagus. Everyone cleaned their plate and a couple went back for seconds. This one's a keeper!
I very seldom rate a recipe even though I have found some great ones on this site; but this recipe is the exception. I have been looking for a great sirloin tip roast recipe with gravy and this recipe is it! It’s easy to put together and the gravy is thick and has a wonderful taste. I have made this on the stove (as per the recipe) and in the crock pot and both are great. I made the recipe as stated; however, I did sauté some mushrooms in with the onions and garlic as my family likes mushroom gravy. You wont be disappointed with this recipe. It is now my go to beef roast recipe! Thanks
This sounded good so I made it, sticking to the recipe except for the salt. A tablespoon seemed way too much, so I cut it in half. It still turned out a little saltier than I usually like, but by no means too salty to eat. The beef was tender and tasty. The gravy was fantastic. The bullion cubes probably contributed to the saltiness. I’ll definitely make it again, but will cut the salt back to 1 teaspoon.
This was a good roast. We really enjoyed the flavor of the gravy. I cooked it in the crockpot but only after preparing it as directed with the sauce. I didn't have bullion but I cooked it beef consume instead of just water. I figure that made it even. Thanks!
I made this in my crock pot set on high for about 5 hours since I got started too late to use the low setting. I browned the tri tip sirloin roast in skillet as directed. Also added carrots and potatoes. The meat was tender and flavorful and the gravy was tasty too. I will probably make it again.
I finally found the recipe that will be my main pot roast recipe. I used 3 t. beef Better Than Bouillon, 2 t. salt, 1 t. dried basil. It was too salty, my fault, I should have known better. I diluted the broth with low sodium beef stock before thickening and it was great. Next time I will only use 2 t. of Better Than Bouillon, no salt and 1 t. dried basil. The meat was great, as was the gravy.
Made this today and was not disappointed! I used the crock pot and used about 1/2 cup of coffee (I'm not a huge fan) but other than that stuck to the recipe. Neither of my kids could taste the coffee and even my picky daughter gave this one a thumbs up, asking that I make this again soon. High praise!
This was really delicious and my husband said it is the only “beef” recipe I should ever cook. I cut in half the amount of coffee I don’t like coffee and was afraid I would taste it (I didn’t). Also I mixed the bouillon cubes in boiling water before pouring over the meat. I didn’t have fresh basil so I put dried basil in but think I put too much (1 Tbs.) next time I’ll just put 1 tsp. I added sliced mushrooms during the last hour & the gravy was wonderful!!! Will make again.
Definitely needs to be cooked longer than 3 hours if in stockpot. Was pretty moist but took almost 4 hours simmering and still did not fall apart like recipe states. Next time will cook in slow cooker for the day.
Excellent! I did rub the roast with a dry rub, and I prepped everything and left it in the fridge for the day so that when I came home from work all I had to do was set it on the stove to cook. I will definitely make this again.
This "Roast with Gravy" was good. I made my coffee extra strong in a French Press (to get a richer coffee flavor owing to coffee oils) because we love coffee at our home; however, the end result did not have a strong coffee flavor. I could not taste a significant basil flavor from the basil leaves from my herb garden either. I did not thicken the gravy with flour because I don't eat flour. If I were to make this recipe again, I would add a lot more onions as we like a rich onion flavor at our home. I might be inclined to add some hot spices as well. Thank you csljh2000 for sharing your recipe.
I decreased the salt from 1 tablespoon to 2 tsp of salt and thought it to be too salty, next time I'll use 1 tsp salt. Overall it was very good served with butter noodles. And also it took a 3 lb rump roast 5-6 hours of cooking time till it fell apart.
It wasn't bad, but not great either. The roast was very tender, but the gravy was a bit bland when I tasted it. Therefore, I added more garlic, some onion powder, a little dried basil, and a tiny bit of worcestershire sauce. It tasted better after that.
This roast was delicious. The gravy was outstanding. Only change I made was to add less salt and am glad I did it was just right. I think you could cook any style roast like this and it would come out delicious.
Absolutely amazing follow the directions to a T wouldn't change a thing. The gravy was perfect great reviews around the dinner table. My kids were even asking for seconds!! Definitely will be making again.
