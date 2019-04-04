Roast with Gravy

Roast like grandma used to make and easy gravy. This is a recipe my grandmother has made for years. I love the gravy that goes with this! Serve with mashed potatoes and your favorite vegetables!

By Laura Tanner-Humphreys

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in stock pot over medium heat; sear roast in the hot oil until slightly browned, about 2 minutes per side. Remove roast from pot and place on a plate. Cook and stir onion and garlic in the hot oil until onion is lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Return seared roast to the stock pot; pour coffee and 1 1/2 cup water over roast. Add beef bouillon, basil leaves, 1 tablespoon salt, and pepper.

  • Bring broth to a boil; reduce heat to medium low, cover stock pot, and simmer until meat is falling apart, 2 to 3 hours. Remove and discard basil leaves. Transfer roast to a serving dish and cover with a lid or aluminum foil, keeping the broth in the stock pot over medium heat.

  • Whisk flour and 1/2 cup water together in a bowl until smooth. Slowly whisk flour mixture into broth until gravy is smooth and somewhat clear; season with salt. Pour about half the gravy over the roast and pour the rest into a gravy boat for serving.

Cook's Note:

If you don't mind straining carrots from the broth, they go well with this and give a good flavor. Just add them in before you cover the meat. I usually do 1 to 1 1/2 small bags of baby carrots.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 47g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 158.1mg; sodium 1152.3mg. Full Nutrition
