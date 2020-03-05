Big Bad Burgers
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 558.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 33.7g 67 %
carbohydrates: 24.2g 8 %
dietary fiber: 2.4g 10 %
sugars: 7.8g
fat: 36.2g 56 %
saturated fat: 15.5g 78 %
cholesterol: 161.2mg 54 %
vitamin a iu: 712IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 12.7mg 98 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 27 %
vitamin c: 10.2mg 17 %
folate: 50.5mcg 13 %
calcium: 226.6mg 23 %
iron: 3.8mg 21 %
magnesium: 42.4mg 15 %
potassium: 654.8mg 18 %
sodium: 844.2mg 34 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 25 %
calories from fat: 325.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
