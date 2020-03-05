Big Bad Burgers

1 of 29

Rating: 5 stars One bad burger is correct. I would suggest using a whole onion to make sure there is enough topping for four burgers. My husband and son kept raving about how good they were. The only thing I didn't have and this is a biggie and my husband's fault was the bacon. He said we had some...which we did but it was frozen solid so I had to make without it. Like the previous review just the burger alone is great so even without the bacon tasted great. Thanks SarahChristine we will make these again...with bacon of course.:-P Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars We LOVED these! The burger itself was so moist and flavorful that it almost didn't need anything else. Combined w/ the sweet mushrooms and onions (which I added a bit of salt and pepper to) and the salty bacon this was a winning combination! I love guacamole but I really could've left it out...it didn't hurt it at all but I don't really think that it added anything special. I mixed up my burgers and shaped them the night before to allow the flavors to blend. I will def be making these again and again YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars excellent hamburgers even without the sugar bacon and cheese. I used gluten free bread crumbs and it made absolutely no difference in the taste. even those on a special diet can enjoy these. Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars This has such great flavor and the toppings magnificent but Hubs and I both agree it would be much better prepared as meatloaf and then proceeding with the recipe and slicing it for sandwiches. I'd even go one step further and say it would be better without the dang bread crumbs but then it may not hold together well given all the other liquid ingredients which the bread crumbs of course would absorb. As it was Hubs found it a challenge to keep these from falling apart as he was grilling them. Also adding the sugar to the onion-mushroom mixture just didn't appeal to me. I left it out and the recipe didn't seem to suffer for it. Find a way to lose or reduce the bread crumbs without the mixture becoming too wet and you'll have yourself a 5-star burger (not meatloaf). Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Go ahead and double the recipe because everyone wanted two. These were fantastic! I will be saving this recipe. I added the mushroom and onion mix to the ground beef and cooked it that way. I also didn't have bacon or steak sauce. They stayed juicy. PS DONT skip the guacamole! I can see how you can leave it out if you're also topping with mushrooms and onions but our's were IN the burger and the guacamole was fantastic on top. Then again we live in Arizona and make it fresh daily so our guac is probably better out here. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars An odd combination but it works! I used venison burger and it turned out very well. The meat was still a little dry but the egg and cracker crumbs helped pull it together into a patty that could be grilled. With all of the different flavors from the steak sauce and horseradish to the pepper jack cheese sweet caramelized onions bacon and guacamole one would never know that I used venison. As a grilling note you really need to use cooking oil on the grate or the burgers will stick. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars DOUBLE!!! Best burger EVER!!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars never tried horseradish in ground beef before it was awesome. going to try it with other favourites like meat loaf. Helpful (1)