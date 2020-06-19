Applesauce Pumpkin Bread

I liked these; it is difficult to mix becuase you combine all of the liquid ingredients and then mix three cups of flour into it - that resulted in some flour lumps for me that were difficult to get out. I also think two cups of white sugar is scary high. And finally, even though they were cooked all the way through, the tops (I made muffins due to lack of loaf pans - baked them for 17 minutes at 350) were very sticky and still felt moist to the touch. So why am I giving this such a high rating? 1) I love anything with pumpkin, 2) they were very moist, which is so much better than dry, and 3) it was a pretty easy recipe and I had almost all of the ingredients already. My daughter really enjoyed them. Thanks!