Applesauce Pumpkin Bread

This yummy family tradition started when buying the kids their pumpkins. Each of the kids got one to make their jack-o'-lantern. Mama got one to cook! Friends and family usually enjoy this treat. Tweak it to fit your family as I do mine. Enjoy with confectioners' sugar on top or cream cheese frosting.
This was very easy and very good. I followed the recipe, except that I did not have mace but instead used 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon allspice. I added the optional chocolate chips but next time I would probably leave those out, just my personal preference. By all means give this recipe a try. The measurements and cooking time were spot on. Thanks Virginia Ann for sharing your recipe.
Very dense but still good-tastes like pumpkin pie! I didn't use chocolate chips because my family doesn't like chocolate with pumpkin but the cake really didn't need anything crunchy to add texture. Can easily be made gluten free, too!
This bread turned out great but the texture was much different from my recipe with oil. A hidden benefit of the gummier texture was that my 3 year old didn't get crumbs everywhere. It was really good, just different. I would make it again.
This pumpkin bread is super delicious! I used buckwheat flour and flax meal instead of all purpose flour, and added craisins and pumkin seeds instead of choco chips and walnuts. My only advice would be to scale back on the sugar... it came out REALLY sweet.
Delicious, moist and didn't last!!! I ended up making 3 batches because it never would have made it to our Easter gathering. I thought I would try this for a change from pumpkin pie this Easter. Everyone Loved it. I wasn't sure at first about adding the semisweet chips but my daughter insisted and the little hint of chips was prefect. I left out the walnuts. I didn't have any ginger, clove or mace in the cupboard so I substituted for 2tsp of pumpkin pie spice. I am going to make it again this weekend for an other dinner gathering.
Very nice, low-fat recipe. I made a few modifications: decreased white sugar from 2 c to 1.5 c brown, added a little almond extract, some oats, and 1 c chopped walnuts; baked 50 minutes rather than 60. Will happily make again!
I did not have all the spices on hand so I used 3 tsp of pumpkin pie spice in place of the different spices and it still turned out great- hubby loved it and I love that it has no oils yet is still moist. Will be my go to fall quick bread recipe!
I liked these; it is difficult to mix becuase you combine all of the liquid ingredients and then mix three cups of flour into it - that resulted in some flour lumps for me that were difficult to get out. I also think two cups of white sugar is scary high. And finally, even though they were cooked all the way through, the tops (I made muffins due to lack of loaf pans - baked them for 17 minutes at 350) were very sticky and still felt moist to the touch. So why am I giving this such a high rating? 1) I love anything with pumpkin, 2) they were very moist, which is so much better than dry, and 3) it was a pretty easy recipe and I had almost all of the ingredients already. My daughter really enjoyed them. Thanks!
I used Agave in place of 1 of the cups of sugar and I didn’t put nuts or chocolate chips in....don’t do what I did because it was awful!! It was heavy and had the consistency of a cement sponge. Also didn’t taste good....BLA!!
The 3 stars is for the version I made: half recipe, 3/4 cup granulated splenda instead of 1 cup sugar, upped the walnuts, raisins instead of chocolate. It was perfectly fine but not something I would make for "company" or give away. For them, I'd use an oil and full sugar recipe.
I will definitely make this again, but I will reduce the spices, just me, I want to taste the pumpkin. I made my own applesauce with apples from our orchard. I did not add the water that the recipe calls for. I had saved the juice from cooking the apples for that, but found it wasn’t necessary. I added crushed pecans as well. They turned out very moist, maybe 10 minutes extra cooking time.
