Applesauce Pumpkin Bread

26 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This yummy family tradition started when buying the kids their pumpkins. Each of the kids got one to make their jack-o'-lantern. Mama got one to cook! Friends and family usually enjoy this treat. Tweak it to fit your family as I do mine. Enjoy with confectioners' sugar on top or cream cheese frosting.

By Virginia

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 9x5-inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 9x5-inch loaf pans.

    Advertisement

  • Mix white sugar and applesauce together in a large bowl; stir pumpkin puree and eggs into sugar mixture until smooth. Mix baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, ginger, cloves, and mace into pumpkin mixture; fold in walnuts and chocolate chips. Stir flour into pumpkin mixture until fully incorporated. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of each loaf comes out clean, 1 hour. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack. Sprinkle each loaf with confectioners' sugar.

Cook's Note:

We prefer pecans and semisweet chocolate chips in our pumpkin bread. Most often I bake it in a 9x13-inch pan and once cooled, top it off with cream cheese frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 54.2g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 456.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/18/2022