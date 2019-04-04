Kroppkakor - Swedish Potato Dumplings

The easiest segment of this recipe was making the filling. I laid out the salt pork and onions on a foil-lined cookie sheet and baked it in a 375F oven for about 15-18 minutes. The rendered fat fried up the onions perfectly. I transferred pork and onions to a large shallow bowl using a slotted spatula. Boiling and mashing the potatoes took a little more labor, but making the dough was the hardest. Even after adding 2 cups of flour the dough was too sticky! After kneading for over 1/2 hour, I gave up and let it rest for an hour with no improvement. Maybe using Russet potatoes was a mistake. If I make this again, I'll try a less-starchy potato and use a Kitchen Aid Mixer Master with a kneading blade. Stuffing the dumplings took another hour because of all the rolling in flour to prevent my fingers from caking up. After boiling the dumplings as directed, the dough was still sticky to the touch! Determined to save this project after all the time and labor, I transferred the dumplings to the foil-lined cookie sheet containing the pork grease. I baked the dumplings at 375F for 20 minutes, turning the dumplings after 10 minutes. The dough finally firmed up with a crispy texture and golden brown color like pan-fried pierogis. As much as I prefer scratch recipes, I may just resort to potato flakes or frozen hash browns. My shoulders and back are sore...think I'll go lie down.

Read More