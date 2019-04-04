Kroppkakor - Swedish Potato Dumplings

Kroppkakor are a big favorite of my Swedish-raised husband. Whenever I make this potato dumpling recipe, it reminds him of his grandma's kitchen every time. Serve hot with butter. These are great as leftovers, sliced and fried, served with a fried egg.

Recipe by Adelina Dudda

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fry salt pork with onion in a skillet until salt pork is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Drain fat and set salt pork and onion mixture aside.

  • Mix mashed potatoes, egg, salt, black pepper, and nutmeg together in a bowl; stir 1 cup flour into potato mixture. Sprinkle 1 cup flour onto a work surface and turn dough out onto flour. Knead flour on the work surface into dough.

  • Cut dough into 12 equal pieces and roll into balls, dusting your hands and sprinkling work surface with remaining 1/2 cup flour. Press your thumb into each dumpling to make an indentation, and fill with a small amount of salt pork-onion mixture. Pinch dumplings closed and roll in flour.

  • Bring water to a boil in a large pot. If desired, replace 1/2 of the water with beef broth. Drop dumplings into boiling water and broth; reduce heat to low. Simmer until cooked through, about 25 minutes. Drain and transfer to a serving bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 24.2mg; sodium 868.3mg. Full Nutrition
