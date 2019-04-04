Kroppkakor - Swedish Potato Dumplings

Kroppkakor are a big favorite of my Swedish-raised husband. Whenever I make this potato dumpling recipe, it reminds him of his grandma's kitchen every time. Serve hot with butter. These are great as leftovers, sliced and fried, served with a fried egg.
Linda T, I think I might have the answer to the icky salt pork. Did your salt pork still have the skin/rind attached and did you trim it off or try to dice and cook it? You need to remove that 'skin' and just use the softer part that remains. Then it works great for this dish. (I also fry the salt pork until it is 'almost' a cracklin' before adding the diced onion and finishing it off with a liberal amount of allspice in the mix. I don't put nutmeg in the potatoes. Fantastic!)
The easiest segment of this recipe was making the filling. I laid out the salt pork and onions on a foil-lined cookie sheet and baked it in a 375F oven for about 15-18 minutes. The rendered fat fried up the onions perfectly. I transferred pork and onions to a large shallow bowl using a slotted spatula. Boiling and mashing the potatoes took a little more labor, but making the dough was the hardest. Even after adding 2 cups of flour the dough was too sticky! After kneading for over 1/2 hour, I gave up and let it rest for an hour with no improvement. Maybe using Russet potatoes was a mistake. If I make this again, I'll try a less-starchy potato and use a Kitchen Aid Mixer Master with a kneading blade. Stuffing the dumplings took another hour because of all the rolling in flour to prevent my fingers from caking up. After boiling the dumplings as directed, the dough was still sticky to the touch! Determined to save this project after all the time and labor, I transferred the dumplings to the foil-lined cookie sheet containing the pork grease. I baked the dumplings at 375F for 20 minutes, turning the dumplings after 10 minutes. The dough finally firmed up with a crispy texture and golden brown color like pan-fried pierogis. As much as I prefer scratch recipes, I may just resort to potato flakes or frozen hash browns. My shoulders and back are sore...think I'll go lie down.
This was a nice side dish. I havent had salt pork since I was a child. I am sure it was in a Swedish potato dish, but different from this one. I think I got a not so ood chunk of salt pork because some of it remained very hard - almost like cartlidge. I liked the flavor, but think I'll made this with bacon next time due to the icky salt pork I got
